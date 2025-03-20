Saudi artist Rana Alsaggaf: ‘I hope my work inspires people to explore these places’ 

You are here

'Makkah Gate' by Rana Alsaggaf. (Supplied)
'Makkah Gate' - Rana Alsaggaf
  • The Saudi artist’s sketches of landmarks from her homeland are on display at the Islamic Arts Biennale
JEDDAH: Rana Alsaggaf has carved her own space in the Saudi art scene with her intricate sketches of landmarks from across the Kingdom. With a background in interior design and master’s degrees in entrepreneurship and innovation as well as international art and culture management, her practice is deeply rooted in both technical knowledge and a passion for heritage. 




Rana Alsaggaf. (Supplied)

Recently, she had the honor of showcasing her work at the second Islamic Art Biennale in Jeddah, an experience she describes as both meaningful and humbling. 

“It’s an opportunity to present my work in a space that celebrates the intersection of faith, culture, and artistic expression,” she told Arab News. 

Alsaggaf is showcasing “Sacred Journeys” at the biennale, which runs until May 25. It is a collection of works that visually narrate the journey from Jeddah to Makkah, a path traveled by millions of pilgrims. It was installed at the Jeddah Airport Pilgrims Gateway, a setting that naturally resonated with the work. 




'Bab Al-Salam Gate.' (Supplied)  

“This route is more than just a road, it is a transition into a sacred experience,” Alsaggaf explained. “By sketching its key landmarks, I wanted to highlight the gateways that pilgrims pass through on their way to Makkah. I hope my work inspires people to explore these places and to connect with their history in a way that feels tangible and relevant today.” 

Alsaggaf’s artistic process always begins with firsthand exploration. She visits the sites, sketches on location whenever possible, and refines her compositions by focusing on perspective, architectural details, and the emotions these places evoke. Research also plays a key role in her work; she digs into the history of each landmark, uncovering stories that add depth to the experience. 

To enhance this connection, with each artwork she includes a card sharing insights about the location. By keeping her color palette minimal, she ensures the focus remains on the form, history, and character of each landmark. 




'Historic city wall of Jeddah' by Rana Alsaggaf. (Supplied)

Alsaggaf chose to highlight the pilgrimage gates because of their historical and functional significance, as well as their strong connection to the Islamic Art Biennale’s location. 

“These gates mark important entry points for travelers and pilgrims, making them both symbolic and relevant. Each one represents a threshold, a moment of arrival and transition on the journey to Makkah,” she said. 

Through her art, Alsaggaf hopes to spark curiosity and inspire people to visit these sites, experiencing their significance firsthand. “I want my sketches to create a sense of connection,” she stated. To enhance this connection, she draws from an eye-level perspective, making viewers feel as though they are standing right in front of the landmarks. Her illustrations act as a bridge between the past and present, preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Hajj. 

“These places are not just remnants of the past; they continue to welcome travelers and pilgrims every day. Through my art, I want to ensure they remain part of our cultural dialogue,” Alsaggaf said. 

While her work is rooted in direct observation, Alsaggaf takes care to research each site’s historical context. However, rather than reconstructing what no longer exists, she prefers to depict landmarks as they stand today, emphasizing their continued presence and relevance. 

“The biggest challenge is capturing the depth of the experience in a way that feels immediate and real. I wanted my sketches to reflect the emotional weight of the journey while staying true to the landmarks’ current state,” she explained. “Balancing simplicity with meaning was key.” 

Jeddah’s Rawasheen, the intricately carved wooden balconies found on historic buildings, have been a recurring theme in Alsaggaf’s work. Beyond their striking appearance, they represent the layered history of Jeddah as a gateway for travelers and pilgrims. 

“For me, they are windows into the soul of the city, reflecting both its past and its living heritage,” she said. 

These ornate facades are a symbol of craftsmanship, cultural exchange, and architectural identity — elements that Alsaggaf is passionate about preserving through her sketches. 




'The Pilgrim's Gateway' by Rana Alsaggaf. (Supplied)

Alsaggaf uses her Instagram page, Wings Over Saudi, to share her art — which includes paintings as well as sketches — with a wider audience. The name was inspired by a legendary Jeddah folktale involving seagulls, and reflects her artistic vision of movement, exploration, and perspective. 

“It represents the way I approach my art, not just as static images, but as invitations to discover Saudi’s landscapes, cities, and cultural landmarks,” she explained. 

Her collection of paintings titled “Reflections of Jeddah” is a tribute to the coastal city’s historic streets. Created in her studio within Jeddah’s heritage district, the series captures the play of light, shadow, and intricate designs that define its acclaimed architecture. 

“Through these works, I aim to preserve Jeddah’s historic charm while celebrating its enduring cultural significance,” she said. 

Another series, “Sketchbook Journey,” highlights the wider Kingdom’s diverse architecture, from grand mosques to ancient alleyways.  

“Each piece in this series honors Saudi Arabia’s architectural legacy, preserving its beauty for future generations while encouraging a deeper appreciation for the artistry and heritage that define the Kingdom,” she said. 

Alsaggaf sees endless opportunities to continue exploring and documenting her homeland.  

“There are so many incredible landmarks still to capture,” she said. “I want to keep sketching, discovering, and sharing the beauty of these places with others.” 

High-end design with luxury service: The Jeddah Edition 

Afshan Aziz 
JEDDAH: With its sleek, contemporary design that combines modern luxury with understated elegance, it’s no surprise that the Jeddah Edition won Best Hotel Design at last month’s Saudi Commercial Interior Design Awards. 

The high-ceilinged lobby is gorgeous — its orange acrylic sphere, created by Vincent Leroy, really pops against the sunset and created such a perfect vibe as I walked in.  

The high-ceilinged lobby features an orange acrylic sphere created by Vincent Leroy. (Supplied)

The welcome was as impressive as the surroundings, with Saudi coffee and dates served before I’d even checked in. The check-in process was smooth and efficient, setting the tone for a relaxed and enjoyable stay, throughout which the staff were always friendly and quick to respond to any requests, ensuring visitors feel well taken care of. 

My spacious deluxe room, thoughtfully laid out, instantly made me feel at home. The beige-and-white color scheme, balanced by the perfect lighting, created a calm and comfortable environment, while the bathroom’s freestanding tub and signature Le Labo toiletries added a touch of luxury. 

In the evening, I headed down to the Lobby Bar to grab a light snack. The atmosphere was lively — there’s a snooker table and a selection of games for guests to enjoy — but cozy too, with blankets and shawls draped over the comfortable sofas. I sampled some of the delicious snacks, including vegetable spring rolls and zucchini chips paired with a brinjal sauce dip, before heading out for a stroll around the nearby art promenade.  

The beige-and-white color scheme, balanced by the perfect lighting, created a calm and comfortable environment. (Supplied)

While there are many excellent dining options within the hotel, its location near the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina provides easy access to a variety of great spots, ideal for foodies. 

As night fell, I made my way to the poolside lounge on the Edition’s roof terrace. This quickly became one of my favorite spots, with its panoramic views of the marina and the Formula 1 racetrack. 

In the morning, I indulged myself with a relaxing massage at the hotel’s Aromatic Spa, an experience which began with a refreshing cup of lemon mint tea with a few drops of chamomile. The spa facilities were immaculate, with separate changing rooms and bathrooms. For couples, there’s a special treatment room that includes a private balcony. 

The food at the hotel was excellent. At the Maritime restaurant, which serves a contemporary French-Asian menu, there are breakfast and lunch buffets, while for dinner, the à la carte menu offers a selection of dishes designed for sharing. I was particularly impressed by the monkey bread, shrimp dumplings with lemongrass beurre blanc and caviar, lamb shank, and perfectly cooked beef short ribs. The restaurant’s terrace, framed by pink bougainvillea and 150-year-old olive trees, and with views of the Red Sea, provided an exceptional setting for dining. 

After eating, I headed to The Den, a cozy lounge perfect for those looking to unwind with a cigar or enjoy a light drink. With tufted teal velvet banquettes and a classic ambiance, The Den is an intimate setting that contrasts beautifully with the lively energy of the rest of the hotel. 

There were several other amenities I made use of, including a well-equipped gym and the rooftop pool. Sadly, the latter, while an excellent spot to relax under the warm Jeddah sun, isn’t really large enough for anyone wanting to get some proper swimming in.  

That was a minor gripe, however, and overall my stay at The Edition was an experience I would be happy to repeat. If you’re looking for a relaxing, luxurious stay in Jeddah, it’s hard to beat. 

  • Netflix show stars Stephen Graham as the father of an accused school kid 
LONDON: It might only be March, but we’ve already been treated to the TV highlight of 2025. And I write this fully aware that shows including “Andor,” “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” “The Bear,” “The Last of Us,” “Stranger Things,” and many more are still to come. None, though, will be better than “Adolescence,” created by actor Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne and directed by Philip Barantini. 

The four-part series tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, accused of the murder of a schoolmate. Each episode is shot in real time, in a single take, and follows a different aspect of the investigation and its fallout. Graham plays Jamie’s father Eddie, with Ashley Walters and Faye Marsay as investigating officers Bascombe and Frank, and Erin Doherty (recently seen opposite Graham in “A Thousand Blows”) as child psychologist Briony Ariston. Jamie is played by Owen Cooper, putting in a debut performance that is as astonishing as it is harrowing.  

“Adolescence” is not a whodunnit — Jamie’s guilt is made plain early. Rather, it’s a whydunnit, which also explores the impact it has on his family and friends. Thorne and Graham don’t hold back, hurling viewers into a world that picks at ideas of toxic masculinity (it’s no surprise Andrew Tate gets a namedrop), bullying, parental pressure, and teenage attitudes to dating. It’s a heady mix of horrifying revelations — about modern teenage pressure, about Jamie’s mindset and temper, about the effect it has on his parents as they try to come to terms with the shocking things their beloved son has done. 

Technically, “Adolescence” is a masterpiece. The balletic production processes that must have been involved are simply staggering, but they suck the audience in and refuse to let them go, demanding we share in every uncomfortable second. And the cast are even better. Cooper is terrifyingly convincing, and Graham is astonishing as a father trying to look with love at a son he no longer recognizes. But, across the board, the performances are staggeringly good. 

 “Adolescence” may be one of the most upsetting shows released this year — at times, it’s excruciating — but it is also a remarkable work of art.  

DUBAI: Israeli actress Gal Gadot, known for her roles in Hollywood films like “Wonder Woman” and the upcoming live action “Snow White,” was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony that was disrupted by both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters.

The event took place on Tuesday near the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, on the same day Israel launched its most intense strikes on the Gaza Strip since a Jan. 19 ceasefire. Gadot was accompanied by family, friends, and colleagues, including "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel and "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

The ceremony was disrupted by both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters. (AFP)

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators held signs with messages such as "Heroes Fight Like Palestinians" and "Viva Viva Palestina," while chanting slogans like "Up up with liberation, down down with occupation." In contrast, pro-Israeli supporters displayed Israeli flags and expressed solidarity with Gadot. 

The protests led to a delay of approximately 15 minutes before the ceremony commenced. Tensions escalated when a pro-Palestinian protester seized an Israeli flag from a supporter, prompting a brief police chase. And while some protesters were detained, no arrests were reported, according to Variety.

Gadot, who served in the Israel Defense Forces, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, particularly following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. She has used her platform to advocate for the release of hostages. In her speech at the ceremony, Gadot chose to focus on her personal journey and achievements, stating, “I'm just a girl from a town in Israel. This star will remind me that with hard work, passion, and some faith, anything is possible.” 

The timing of the ceremony coincides with the upcoming release of Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” in which Gadot portrays the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler’s Snow White. The film has been embroiled in controversy due to its modern reinterpretation of the classic tale, including the portrayal of the seven dwarfs and the casting choices. Additionally, the contrasting political views of its lead actresses have further fueled debates. Gadot's support for Israel stands in opposition to Zegler’s pro-Palestinian stance, leading to calls for boycotts from both sides.

DUBAI: International filmmakers — including Oscar winners Michael Moore, Laura Poitras, Ezra Edelman and Alex Gibney — have signed an open letter to the city of Miami Beach after Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner sought to shut down the city’s nonprofit art house cinema, O Cinema, following screenings of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land.”
“No Other Land” is a collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers that follows activist Adra as he documents the destruction of his hometown, which Israeli soldiers are tearing down to use as a military training zone, at the southern edge of the West Bank.
On March 13, Miami Beach Mayor Meiner called the film “a false one-sided propaganda attack on the Jewish people that is not consistent with the values of our city and residents.” He introduced legislation to terminate the lease for the O Cinema, a city-owned property. Meiner is also asking the city to “immediately discontinue” approximately $40,000 in city grant funding. 
On Monday, 752 members of the international filmmaking community signed an open letter slamming what they said was “an attack on freedom of expression, the right of artists to tell their stories, and a violation of the First Amendment.”
Alfred Spellman, who co-founded Miami-based media studio Rakontur, signed the letter and spoke to Variety about his motivations for doing so. 
“This is a case that is definitional of what the First Amendment is supposed to protect against, which is government encroachment on speech,” Spellman told Variety. “The Mayor is trying to claim that the content of the documentary is anti-semitic, but that doesn’t matter. So long as it is not legally obscene, the mayor has no business interfering with what the O Cinema chooses to program.
“The problem here is that there is an attempt to shift the discussion to the merits or the demerits of the film and the filmmaking and the issues surrounding it,” said Spellman. “If you are a committed free speech advocate, none of that matters.” 
“This has come as a complete shock and surprise to us,” O Cinema co-founder and chair of the board of directors Kareem Tabsch told Variety. “In the organization’s nearly 15 years, we have never heard from an elected official who has questioned or challenged a film we have shown, and we’ve operated in multiple municipalities.”
Miami Beach commissioners will vote on Meiner’s O Cinema proposal on Wednesday.

LONDON: Way back in 1999, “Donkey Kong 64” was a genre-defining release for the Nintendo 64. It was the first 3D Donkey Kong game, a generation apart from the first time the gorilla appeared in computer games in 1981.

The return of “Donkey Kong” in this newly released high-definition title for the Switch, offers nothing as groundbreaking as some of his previous titles but is rather core fun for a new generation of younger players.

Indeed, it offers a rehashed, polished and enjoyable platformer for a console that is about to welcome its first major upgrade in the coming months.

At its essence, “Donkey Kong” is platformer ballet, requiring a combination of timing of directional jumps and a small variety of attacks to proceed. Set against the lush backdrop of a tropical island that takes you across nine worlds: from jungles to ruins, underground mines to factories.

With jaunty music and a storyline no more complicated than trying to rescue stolen bananas, Donkey Kong is very much a pick and play rather than a brain teaser.

The game’s simple premise has a degree of depth within it when it comes to the search for perfection. Completing one setting straight through is one thing, doing it whilst collecting all jigsaw puzzle pieces, Donkey Kong letters and bananas is another entirely.

Charming music and enemies and allies alike make up part of your journey. Diddy Kong is your key ally, in single-player mode he rides on DK’s back providing that extra jump boost, in two-player mode he can take down enemies with his banana throws.

Puzzles are straightforward enough for the younger gamer (the game is advertised as age 3 and over) and the biggest frustration is how far you have to go back if you are felled by a bad guy or in a bottomless pit.

Racing minecarts or buccaneering rhinos offer more variety away from the core jumping and the end-of-level bosses are imaginative.

A nice new touch is the use of perspective, accessed through blasting barrels, to conquer more distant parts of each world. Something that is slightly harder on the handheld versus the console as your character vanishes into a miniature.

