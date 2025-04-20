Superheroes take to the stage at Middle East Film & Comic Con

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Middle East Film & Comic Con turned into a multiverse crossover event as Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, Grant Gustin, and Wilson Bethel took the stage for a packed superhero panel.

The four actors — known for portraying Spider-Man, Daredevil, The Flash, and Bullseye respectively — reflected on their iconic roles and what it means to bring beloved comic-book characters to life.

Garfield discussed meeting fans at conventions. “It’s always a bit nerve-wracking when you’re coming to see fans. And every time I get very shy, and then as soon as I am faced with, you know, a group of people who just love so deeply what they love, and the fact that we’re all involved in things that you guys love so much, it’s such a beautiful relationship that we get to have with all of you,” he said. “I just feel so lucky. I think we all feel so lucky to get to be a part of your lives in such an intimate and emotionally joyful way.”

Bethel has returned to her role as Bullseye in the Disney+ show “Daredevil: Born Again,” in which Cox plays the titular hero. “Charlie and I just fell back into our dancing positions. I lead and he follows. Coming out of that long period of not doing the show, to returning to it in such a dramatic, physical way, was very cool,” she said, referencing their bloody fight in episode one of the new series.

Gustin, who played Barry Allen/The Flash on the hit CW show “The Flash” from 2014 to 2023, said: “The coolest part of playing a character like this is that, no matter what else you do, you’ll carry it always, because you will forever be a part of that character’s legacy.

“I was 23 when the show started filming,” he added. “And I didn’t know how stressful that would be at times. I had to learn how to handle that stress as I grew up on the show. And I think by the time it was over, I was enjoying it more than ever.”