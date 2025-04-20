You are here

Superheroes take to the stage at Middle East Film & Comic Con

Superheroes take to the stage at Middle East Film & Comic Con
Wilson Bethel, Andrew Garfield, Grant Gustin and Charlie Cox at the Middle East Film & Comic Con on Saturday. (Instagram)
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Superheroes take to the stage at Middle East Film & Comic Con

Superheroes take to the stage at Middle East Film & Comic Con
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Middle East Film & Comic Con turned into a multiverse crossover event as Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, Grant Gustin, and Wilson Bethel took the stage for a packed superhero panel.

The four actors — known for portraying Spider-Man, Daredevil, The Flash, and Bullseye respectively — reflected on their iconic roles and what it means to bring beloved comic-book characters to life.

 

 

Garfield discussed meeting fans at conventions. “It’s always a bit nerve-wracking when you’re coming to see fans. And every time I get very shy, and then as soon as I am faced with, you know, a group of people who just love so deeply what they love, and the fact that we’re all involved in things that you guys love so much, it’s such a beautiful relationship that we get to have with all of you,” he said. “I just feel so lucky. I think we all feel so lucky to get to be a part of your lives in such an intimate and emotionally joyful way.”

Bethel has returned to her role as Bullseye in the Disney+ show “Daredevil: Born Again,” in which Cox plays the titular hero. “Charlie and I just fell back into our dancing positions. I lead and he follows. Coming out of that long period of not doing the show, to returning to it in such a dramatic, physical way, was very cool,” she said, referencing their bloody fight in episode one of the new series.

Gustin, who played Barry Allen/The Flash on the hit CW show “The Flash” from 2014 to 2023, said: “The coolest part of playing a character like this is that, no matter what else you do, you’ll carry it always, because you will forever be a part of that character’s legacy.

“I was 23 when the show started filming,” he added. “And I didn’t know how stressful that would be at times. I had to learn how to handle that stress as I grew up on the show. And I think by the time it was over, I was enjoying it more than ever.”

Topics: Middle East Film & Comic Con Andrew Garfield Charlie Cox Grant Gustin Wilson Bethel

Saudi comedy film 'Ambulance' to get sequel

Saudi comedy film ‘Ambulance’ to get sequel
Updated 19 April 2025
Arab News
Saudi comedy film ‘Ambulance’ to get sequel

Saudi comedy film ‘Ambulance’ to get sequel
Updated 19 April 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: A sequel is already in the works for “Esaaf” (“Ambulance”), the new comedy starring Saudi actor and stand-up comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj and directed by British filmmaker Colin Teague.

The film premiered on Tuesday, making history as the first Arabic-language movie to be released by Imax. 

The plot revolves around two Saudi paramedics who discover a briefcase containing holding SR2 million (around $533,300) and find themselves caught up in a dangerous kidnapping scheme.

The movie is written by Alberto Lopez and produced by Al-Hajjaj’s House of Comedy, Saudi producer Talal Anazi’s Black Light Operations and former MBC Studios chief Peter Smith in tandem with Saudi Media Company. 

The film marks Al-Hajjaj’s first major release since “Sattar,” the 2023 wrestling film which grossed over $30 million, primarily from Saudi audiences.

Topics: ambulance

Review: Netflix's 'North of North' offers a fresh and authentic look at Inuit life

Review: Netflix’s ‘North of North’ offers a fresh and authentic look at Inuit life
Updated 17 April 2025
Jasmine Bager
Review: Netflix’s ‘North of North’ offers a fresh and authentic look at Inuit life

Review: Netflix’s ‘North of North’ offers a fresh and authentic look at Inuit life
Updated 17 April 2025
Jasmine Bager

Netflix’s new “North of North” series offers a fresh and authentic look at Inuit life, blending humor with emotional depth and cultural richness.

It is Netflix’s first original Canadian series, co-commissioned by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in association with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.

Set in the fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove, Nunavut, the series follows Siaja, a 26-year-old Inuk woman who publicly steps away from her marriage to a clueless husband, choosing to carve out a new space within her community and finding her own path while navigating the complexities of personal reinvention and staying rooted at home. 

While some of the slapstick comedy feels clumsy and redundant, it adds a sense of familiarity that ties together the everyday dynamics of life in a small community. 

The “we don’t need white saviors” theme is both timely and valid, though it leans on a somewhat cliche delivery.

However, the series makes up for this with rich cultural details — indigenous hand tattoos, handmade earrings and authentic Inuit clothing.

The elders speaking in their native tongue as part of everyday life, and Siaja’s responses in English, reflect the reality of balancing multiple identities and languages.

Written by Inuit writers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, “North of North” presents an essential narrative told from an indigenous perspective. Their voices bring nuance and authenticity, ensuring that the series accurately represents the complexities of Inuit life. 

Siaja’s relationship with her young daughter, who is also discovering the world, as well as the adults in her life adds emotional richness to the series.

Anna Lambe’s portrayal of Siaja captures the character’s vulnerability and resilience, making her journey relatable. You feel you could be her friend. 

Overall, “North of North” is a fun series that balances humor with heartfelt moments.

While some elements may feel predictable, it seemingly succeeds in authentically portraying Inuit culture, according to early feedback from the indigenous community. 

The show cleverly explores themes of personal reinvention and community dynamics which are universal, while keeping the culture central to the unfolding story.

It is grounded, relatable and necessary. Definitely binge-worthy. While the characters are constantly surrounding — and occasionally engulfed — by snow, its warmth is felt all around.

Topics: Netflix North of North

Benson Boone to perform in the UAE

Benson Boone to perform in the UAE
Updated 17 April 2025
Arab News
Benson Boone to perform in the UAE

Benson Boone to perform in the UAE
Updated 17 April 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and songwriter Benson Boone will open this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts, part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend in December.

Boone, known for chart-topping hits like “Beautiful Things” and “Slow It Down,” is set to take the stage at Etihad Park on Dec. 4.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

Last week, organizers announced that pop superstar Katy Perry will headline the event’s grand finale on Dec. 7.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

The 2024 lineup featured performances by Teddy Swims, Peggy Gou, Maroon 5, Eminem, and Muse.

Topics: Benson Boone

Disney+ launches limited-time immersive experience in Riyadh

Disney+ launches limited-time immersive experience in Riyadh
Updated 17 April 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Disney+ launches limited-time immersive experience in Riyadh

Disney+ launches limited-time immersive experience in Riyadh
Updated 17 April 2025
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: For one weekend, Disney+ has unveiled an interactive activation at U Walk in Riyadh. From April 17-19, this pop-up invites families to immerse themselves in their favorite stories from the entertainment company, transforming beloved movies and series into an experience that blends film and food.

The experience includes interactive zones like the “Roar Challenge,” inspired by “Mufasa,” and rhythmic drumming experiences set to the beats of “Moana.”

For one weekend, Disney+ has unveiled an interactive activation at U Walk in Riyadh.  (AN Photo)

Saleh Al-Anzi, one of the attendees, remarked: This is a very special occasion, and it’s the first time this happens in Saudi Arabia. When I got the invitation, I was so excited and came here with my children. Everything here was amazing—the hospitality, the food, the cupcakes, and the desserts. We had a really fun time with the kids. I like this activity because it's not only for children; it's also for adults like us. We also watch Disney+ with our kids.”

Disney+ partnered with the Saudi premium confectionary brand Milaf to craft a bespoke menu of desserts and dishes available only at the event. Merging local heritage with global storytelling, the menu was tailored for the Saudi audience, blending iconic Disney+ tales with the rich flavors of Saudi cuisine. From Hanini and Masabeeb to Kleija, each creation celebrated Saudi culture while offering a journey through Disney+’s most iconic stories.

Tamim Fares, Director of Disney+ Middle East & North Africa, remarked: We were thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind Disney+ activation to Riyadh, providing families with a unique experience that transcended streaming. This event was more than just entertainment — it was a celebration of stories that resonated across generations, brought to life with a local Saudi touch.”
 

Review: Jon Hamm breaks bad in 'Your Friends & Neighbors'

Review: Jon Hamm breaks bad in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’
Updated 17 April 2025
Matt Ross
Review: Jon Hamm breaks bad in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’

Review: Jon Hamm breaks bad in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’
Updated 17 April 2025
Matt Ross

LONDON: Another month, another stellar new original series from Apple TV+, now pumping out hits with noteworthy regularity and deservedly seeing its viewer numbers steadily creeping in the right direction.

In his first TV leading role since his career-defining work in “Mad Men,” Jon Hamm plays Andrew Cooper, a recently divorced New York hedge fund manager whose life spins out of control when he loses his big-money job. Unable to admit to his family and friends that he’s now unemployed, ‘Coop’ suddenly finds himself in need of cash to maintain the flashy standard of living to which he and his dependents have become accustomed. After a number of epiphanies regarding the fickle nature of most of his so-called friends and colleagues, Coop begins stealing from his wealthy neighbors to fund that lifestyle.

But this wealthy, suburban spin on “Breaking Bad” comes with its own set of unique risks. The first of nine episodes (two are available at launch, with weekly installments to follow) shows us a glimpse into Coop’s future as he wakes up in a pool of blood next to a dead body. From there, we flash back four months to see how Coop winds up in this mess. It’s a real “I bet you’re wondering how I ended up here" moment — a cheap and somewhat overused trope, truth be told, but “Your Friends and Neighbors” quickly rewards us for being willing to overlook such a hackneyed plot mechanic.

As you’d expect, Hamm is the show’s MVP. He paints Coop as a complex and flawed individual. A bit of a jerk, sure, but far from the worst guy in the world when you compare him with an ensemble of truly obnoxious characters (played with verve and humor by a great cast which includes Amanda Peet as Coop’s ex-wife, Olivia Munn as a fellow rich divorcee and Hoon Lee as his brutally honest business manager). Indeed, with each crime, Coop’s point of view actually starts to make an alarming amount of sense.

Making audiences root for a kind-of-obnoxious money-grabbing robber is no small task, but Hamm is more than up to the job.

