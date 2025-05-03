You are here

Where We Are Going Today: 'Sign' burgers in Riyadh

Sign’s burger is soft, juicy, and proof that sometimes, simplicity wins. (Supplied)
Sign’s burger is soft, juicy, and proof that sometimes, simplicity wins. (Supplied)
Updated 03 May 2025
Waad Hussain
Where We Are Going Today: 'Sign' burgers in Riyadh

Sign’s burger is soft, juicy, and proof that sometimes, simplicity wins. (Supplied)
  • One of the highlights was the Sign box, which includes four burgers and four fries, ideal for gatherings
Updated 03 May 2025
Waad Hussain
If you’re in Riyadh and looking for a burger spot that delivers on both taste and value, Sign should be on your list.

With eye-catching pink branding and loyal customers, it is clear they have tapped into a winning formula: simple, good food done right.

I tried their classic burger meal, which includes fries and a drink, and was genuinely surprised to get all that flavor for just SR24 ($6.40). The patty was juicy, the bun soft, and the sauce had the perfect tang without overpowering the rest of the ingredients. It felt well-balanced and satisfying, not greasy or heavy.

One of the highlights was the Sign box, which includes four burgers and four fries, ideal for gatherings. Sign uses locally sourced ingredients from Saudi farms, which is also a major plus — you can taste the difference in the quality of the meat and vegetables.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite through their drive-thru or sitting down with friends, it’s a spot that gets it right without overcomplicating things.

If there is one downside, it is the wait. The place is almost always packed — a sign (no pun intended) of how popular it has become. But if you are happy to queue, it is absolutely worth checking out.

For more, check their Instagram @signsa_

 

Topics: Sign

Where We Are Going Today: 'Avindar Lounge' in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Avindar Lounge’ in Riyadh
Updated 02 May 2025
Haifa Alshammari
Where We Are Going Today: 'Avindar Lounge' in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Avindar Lounge’ in Riyadh
  • The lights are dimmed every Tuesday night for a candlelit experience with a pianist playing live music, creating an atmospheric experience for guests
Updated 02 May 2025
Haifa Alshammari

With four locations across the Kingdom’s capital, Avindar Lounge offers a space where you can enjoy lush greenery and good food.

The lounge I visited is located on the northeast side of Riyadh and includes a separate section for smokers.

The menu is diverse and appeals to different tastes, so you can sample anything from Middle Eastern kebabs to pasta and burgers.

The lights are dimmed every Tuesday night for a candlelit experience with a pianist playing live music, creating an atmospheric experience for guests.

I tried the mixed appetizer, which was flavorful and memorable. It included hummus, tabouli, dolma, and baba ghanoush.

And while I am generally not a fan of sweet beverages, I genuinely enjoyed their hot chocolate, which was not overwhelmingly sweet or creamy.

However, considering the portion sizes, which are enough for one person, customers might find the prices a bit high.

But the music and bird sounds, paired with the lounge’s colorful and cozy interior, make Avindar a refreshing spot for dining or coffee with friends.

 

Topics: Avindar Lounge

Where We Are Going Today: 'Dakkat Haretna' restaurant in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Dakkat Haretna’ restaurant in Riyadh
Updated 30 April 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Where We Are Going Today: 'Dakkat Haretna' restaurant in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Dakkat Haretna’ restaurant in Riyadh
Updated 30 April 2025
Rahaf Jambi

Located in the bustling Al-Munsiyah neighborhood of Riyadh, Dakkat Haretna is a charming eatery that captures the essence of Saudi Arabia cuisine.

The interior is adorned with Qatt Asiri art, traditional Saudi motifs that resonate with the spirit of the region. The windows, designed in the Hijazi roshan style, add to the charming appeal of the space which is cozy and family friendly.

Behind the menu is chef Douha Al-Otaishan, whose vision brings to life dishes that celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Saudi Arabia.

I sampled the beetroot salad, which had refreshing ingredients, complemented by feta cheese balls and crisp lettuce, that set the stage for the main course.

The marqooq beef and “happiness kabsa,” Al-Otaishan’s signature dish, were both memorable. I polished off the flavorful marqooq in no time.

The kabsa, with its tender chicken, was delightful despite the rice being a tad drier than what I usually enjoy. The accompanying tangy red sauce elevated the dish by adding a burst of flavor.

Other notable options for those wishing to explore Saudi cuisine are jareesh, qursan, and kubaiba Hail.

Their breakfast menu is equally enticing, providing classics including tamees, foul, and shakshooka, available from 7 a.m.

If you enjoy cooking and want to recreate Saudi dishes at home, the restaurant also offers the chef’s blends of spices.

With attentive service, fair prices, and a calm ambiance free of noisy music, Dakkat Haretna is a comfortable place to enjoy traditional dishes or try something new.

Whether you are familiar with Saudi cuisine or just curious, it is a spot worth visiting.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Where We Are Going Today: 'Olala Roastery' – coffee roasters in Saudi Arabia

Inside the boxes by Olala Roastery — creative packaging and curated blends for your daily caffeine ritual.
Inside the boxes by Olala Roastery — creative packaging and curated blends for your daily caffeine ritual.
Updated 29 April 2025
Waad Hussain
Where We Are Going Today: 'Olala Roastery' – coffee roasters in Saudi Arabia

Inside the boxes by Olala Roastery — creative packaging and curated blends for your daily caffeine ritual.
  • The packaging is part of the Olala experience — lively illustrations, custom stickers and even branded takeaway cups. Every element reflects fun and youthful energy, making it perfect for gifting or for coffee lovers with an eye for design
Updated 29 April 2025
Waad Hussain

Olala Roastery is one of the most recognizable names among local coffee roasters in Saudi Arabia.

I tried two of their signature boxes: Nsahsah (Wake Me Up) and Mw Eadi (Not Your Usual), each with labeled blends and a colorful unboxing experience.

The Not Your Usual box featured two exceptional beans — vista and roza. Vista quickly became a favorite, thanks to its smooth body, light acidity, and a finish that felt both clean and vibrant. It was the kind of coffee that stood out from the first cup. I finished it so quickly — it was the best I have ever tried.

Roza, with its subtle fruity tones, offered a more delicate profile that worked beautifully for slower mornings.

The packaging is part of the Olala experience — lively illustrations, custom stickers and even branded takeaway cups. Every element reflects fun and youthful energy, making it perfect for gifting or for coffee lovers with an eye for design.

One drawback, however, was the inconsistency between the flavor notes written on some of the packaging and the actual taste of the coffee. The flavor profiles were not as clear or defined as described, which may leave some drinkers guessing — especially those who choose beans based on specific expectations.

Still, Olala Roastery delivers fresh, well-roasted coffee wrapped in a full sensory experience, making it a creative and proudly Saudi addition to the specialty coffee scene.

For more information, check @olala.roastery on Instagram.

 

Topics: Olala Roastery

Where We Are Going Today: Ashwag restaurant in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 28 April 2025
Nada Hameed
Where We Are Going Today: Ashwag restaurant in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  • Ashwag’s cozy atmosphere offers comfort and privacy, making it a perfect spot for families
Updated 28 April 2025
Nada Hameed

If you are craving comforting Turkish flavors in a cozy, family-friendly setting, Ashwag restaurant in Jeddah is the place to go.

Since 1975, Ashwag has been a favorite for families seeking authentic Turkish food in Jeddah and Makkah. For many of us who grew up in Jeddah, it holds a special place in our hearts.

The menu features traditional dishes including mixed grills, juicy shish tawook, shawarma platters, meat with eggplant, and more.

My top pick is the Iskender meat: tender shawarma-style cuts over soft Turkish bread soaked in ghee, topped with tomato sauce, and served with fresh, creamy yogurt. It is a dish that brings back weekend family memories.

Ashwag’s cozy atmosphere offers comfort and privacy, making it a perfect spot for families. The decor blends vintage charm with a classic feel, creating a warm and welcoming vibe.

For dessert, try their baklava, sutlac (rice pudding), kunafa, caramel pudding, and basbousa. All pair wonderfully with Turkish tea to finish your meal.

With Turkish pies, rich tajines, and plenty of vegetarian options, Ashwag offers a great balance of tradition and variety. There is something for everyone.

For more details, check Instagram @ashwag_restaurant.

 

Topics: Ashwag restaurant in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: 'Ovun Bakehouse' in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Ovun Bakehouse’ in Riyadh
Updated 27 April 2025
Waad Hussain
Where We Are Going Today: 'Ovun Bakehouse' in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Ovun Bakehouse’ in Riyadh
  • Among the standout dishes was the homemade soujouk, which had just the right level of spice
Updated 27 April 2025
Waad Hussain

Ovun Bakehouse in Riyadh blends Lebanese flavors with modern techniques — all without losing touch with its roots.

The space itself is warm and intimate, and everything from the menu to the ambiance is carefully curated, down to the fresh bread that is baked in house.

We started with the Ovun salad and stuffed tomato for SR38 ($10), both were vibrant and well balanced. The mama ganouj was a surprising twist — instead of traditional eggplant, it’s made with grilled cauliflower, giving the dish a lighter, earthier flavor, while keeping the smoky essence that makes it a classic.

Among the standout dishes was the homemade soujouk, which had just the right level of spice. The pesto tawook for SR72 was tender, juicy, and paired with the softest flatbread.

We also tried the zaatar and cheese manakeesh, which was baked to perfection — crisp on the outside, soft inside, and bursting with flavor.

For drinks, the mango cooler was refreshing, not too sweet, and paired well with the richness of the food.
While some dishes are a little pricey, what makes Ovun worth visiting is not just the food, but how every dish feels like a personal invitation into Lebanese culinary tradition.

For more information, check their Instagram @myovun.sa.

 

Topics: Ovun Bakehouse

