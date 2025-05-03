Where We Are Going Today: ‘Sign’ burgers in Riyadh

If you’re in Riyadh and looking for a burger spot that delivers on both taste and value, Sign should be on your list.

With eye-catching pink branding and loyal customers, it is clear they have tapped into a winning formula: simple, good food done right.

I tried their classic burger meal, which includes fries and a drink, and was genuinely surprised to get all that flavor for just SR24 ($6.40). The patty was juicy, the bun soft, and the sauce had the perfect tang without overpowering the rest of the ingredients. It felt well-balanced and satisfying, not greasy or heavy.

One of the highlights was the Sign box, which includes four burgers and four fries, ideal for gatherings. Sign uses locally sourced ingredients from Saudi farms, which is also a major plus — you can taste the difference in the quality of the meat and vegetables.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite through their drive-thru or sitting down with friends, it’s a spot that gets it right without overcomplicating things.

If there is one downside, it is the wait. The place is almost always packed — a sign (no pun intended) of how popular it has become. But if you are happy to queue, it is absolutely worth checking out.

For more, check their Instagram @signsa_