Saudi fund CEO sheds light on economic power of culture

A virtual session in progress featuring the Saudi Cultural Development Fund’s CEO Majed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hugail. (Supplied)
A virtual session in progress featuring the Saudi Cultural Development Fund’s CEO Majed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hugail. (Supplied)
Updated 03 May 2025
Hebshi Alshammari
Saudi fund CEO sheds light on economic power of culture

A virtual session in progress featuring the Saudi Cultural Development Fund’s CEO Majed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hugail. (Supplied)
  • Al-Hugail emphasized the economic power of culture, saying that true investment extends beyond infrastructure or innovation alone and lies in securing the cultural sector’s lasting vitality within the economy
Updated 03 May 2025
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is advancing with unwavering confidence toward a brighter future, honoring its deep-rooted cultural legacy while drawing strength from an ambitious vision for a sustainable cultural sector, the CEO of the Saudi Cultural Development Fund said at Expo 2025 Osaka.  

Majed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hugail virtually took part in a panel discussion, titled “Creative Sustainability: Investing in Culture with Long-Term Impact.”

The Saudi Cultural Development Fund is committed to driving long-term impact and sustainable growth within the cultural sector through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships between the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.




Majed Al-Hugail added: “The Kingdom’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka is bringing the best of Saudi Arabia to the world stage and providing an opportunity for the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s remarkable transformation.” (Supplied)

Through pioneering solutions, the fund is contributing to turning Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector into a powerful economic force, while also fostering long-term sustainability — fully aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030.

Al-Hugail emphasized the economic power of culture, saying that true investment extends beyond infrastructure or innovation alone and lies in securing the cultural sector’s lasting vitality within the economy.

By embracing visionary sustainable strategies, culture evolves into a living, breathing force, one that fuels economic prosperity, nurtures creativity, and weaves a stronger, more resilient social fabric.




The fund is taking part in Expo 2025 Osaka within the Saudi Arabia Pavilion. (Supplied)

During the panel discussion, Al-Hugail said: “At the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, sustainability is not just a goal; it is at the core of everything we do. Our approach is guided by key indicators that align with global Environmental, Social, and Governance standards.”

In pursuit of economic sustainability with lasting positive social impact, the Saudi Cultural Development Fund focuses on supporting businesses that build capabilities.

A notable example is the fund’s backing of the “CHEFPreneur” program, which has equipped 42 Saudi women with culinary and entrepreneurial expertise, empowering them with the skills to start their businesses in the culinary sector.

The panel also explored sustainable business models in the cultural sector. As funding landscapes continue to evolve globally, the sector is turning to innovative alternatives. This new wave of cultural financing includes emerging models such as public-private partnerships, which play a key role in fostering an economically sustainable cultural sector.

As an example, the fund has forged a pioneering collaboration with several leading Saudi banks and the Saudi Credit Bureau to strengthen its offerings and enhance the efficiency of credit decision-making processes.

Demonstrating its commitment to sectoral growth, the fund also contributed 40 percent to the $100 million Saudi Film Fund, aimed at expanding the Kingdom’s film industry, attracting private sector investment, and driving the sector’s long-term development.

Last year, the fund launched “Cultural Financing,” an inclusive umbrella of financial services designed to support micro, small, and medium-sized cultural enterprises across all stages of the value chain — fostering the growth and expansion of cultural projects.

Al-Hugail concluded the panel discussion by saying: “Through international exhibitions like Expo 2025 Osaka, visitors can experience Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural diversity and preview a forward-looking vision of the country’s future.”

He added: “The Kingdom’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka is bringing the best of Saudi Arabia to the world stage and providing an opportunity for the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s remarkable transformation.”

The fund is taking part in Expo 2025 Osaka within the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, highlighting the Kingdom’s strategy to position culture as a major economic force while ensuring its sustainable growth.

This aligns with both the National Cultural Strategy and Vision 2030, which focus on diversifying the national economy, with the fund serving as a primary financial enabler for the cultural sector.

 

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
  • On Saturday, the organization also concluded its volunteer open-heart surgery and catheterization project in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief completed medical programs in Tajikistan, Turkiye, and Tanzania, in line with the organization’s aim to support injured people worldwide.

The Saudi Noor Campaign, which will conclude on May 6, is tackling blindness in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The medical team examined 1,731 cases, assigned 198 prescription glasses, performed 60 operations and provided medication to 857 patients.

In Reyhanli district, Türkiye, KSrelief carried out a prosthetics and rehabilitation program.

With a team of 13 specialists, they fitted 36 individuals with prosthetics and 40 orthopedic splints.

On Saturday, the organization also concluded its volunteer open-heart surgery and catheterization project in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The team performed 133 open-heart catheterizations and 15 open-heart operations.

 

KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria

KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria

KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to launch volunteer programs throughout the Arab world to address humanitarian crises and improve the health of Yemeni and Syrian people.

In Damascus, the team completed three volunteer initiatives that supported hundreds with disaster response, administrative training, and psychosocial support for women and children. The program ran from April 26 to May 3.

In Yemen, meanwhile, KSrelief completed the first phase of an outreach vaccination campaign in the Aden governorate in collaboration with Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Qasem Buhaibeh.

On Friday, the organization launched vocational training courses in Wadi Hadhramaut, Yemen, to improve the livelihood of locals and boost economic development.

The project targeted 1,500 people and focused on home appliance maintenance, carpentry, vehicle repair, men’s tailoring, beekeeping, plumbing, photography, and electricity and energy.

 

Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation

Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation

Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation
  • Speakers noted that the increase in entertainment activities such as concerts and dining in the Kingdom in recent years has led to higher demand for fashion products because people are looking for ways to express themselves
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A Riyadh fashion seminar on Sunday brought together industry leaders and creatives to explore the future of Saudi Arabia’s fashion economy.

Hosted by Chalhoub Group at Lakum Art Space, the event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and displays by 10 emerging Saudi designers from The Fashion Lab Cohort 2.

Rafi Dikranian and Mohammed Bajbaa speak on “From Drops to Drives: Connecting with Communities,” exploring how culture, streetwear, and grassroots branding are reshaping consumer engagement. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

The agenda focused on three main themes: the evolution of fashion retail in the Kingdom; the role of cultural identity in building brands; and the rising importance of digital fashion and collaboration.

An awards ceremony honored the standout talents of this year’s cohort: APOA, Awaken, Bucketbox, Mona Al-Shebil, Noble & Fresh, Nora Al-Shaikh, Rebirth, Samar Nasraldin, The Untitled Project and USCITA.

FASTFACT

Hosted by Chalhoub Group at Lakum Art Space, the event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and displays by 10 emerging Saudi designers from The Fashion Lab Cohort 2.

One discussion explored consumer behavior in Saudi Arabia, revealing that the local market continues to grow despite global slowdowns.

Saudi brands that blend cultural heritage with bold innovation, as featured in the latest Fashion Lab showcase. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

Speakers noted that the increase in entertainment activities such as concerts and dining in the Kingdom in recent years has led to higher demand for fashion products because people are looking for ways to express themselves.

Retail experiences — both physical and digital — were emphasized as key to engaging Saudi consumers.

Michael Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group, delivers the opening keynote at The Fashion Seminar 2025, highlighting the importance of creativity and cross-sector collaboration in shaping the future of Saudi fashion. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

Youth culture, streetwear and sports are shaping brand narratives, a panel heard. Speakers discussed how fashion is being used as a tool for cultural storytelling, with an emphasis on grassroots creativity and community building.

Another topic highlighted the power of collaboration between local and international brands. Panelists discussed the importance of long-term partnerships, manufacturing localization, and mentorship to bridge gaps in knowledge and infrastructure.

Speakers also addressed the future of digital fashion, including virtual design, retail innovation, and new marketing strategies targeting Gen Z.

Saudi Arabia’s growing role in shaping the regional and global fashion economy was a prominent theme of the discussions.

 

 

First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism

First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism

First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism
  • Discussions aim to support sustainable development, promote safe tourism environment
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia — in partnership with the Maldives — is organizing the tourism sector’s inaugural Saudi-Maldives International Forum on Integrity, which is set to take place in the Maldives from May 6 to 7.

The forum is jointly organized by Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, and the Maldives’ Anti-Corruption Commission, in cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

It will cover key topics such as enhancing transparency and governance in the tourism sector, combating corruption, and boosting international partnerships and expertise exchange among member states and regional and international organizations.

The discussions aim to support sustainable development and promote a trustworthy and safe tourism environment, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The forum is expected to attract international participation from more than 40 countries and 10 regional and international organizations.

Attendees will include ministers, heads, and representatives of anti-corruption bodies from OIC member states, as well as key international organizations like the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Interpol, the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, and the UN Development Programme. Local and international experts will also take part.

Organizing the forum reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global efforts promoting transparency and accountability in tourism, according to the SPA.

The event highlights Saudi Arabia’s recognition of tourism as a key driver of sustainable development, in line with Vision 2030. It aims to build a thriving tourism sector, diversify national income sources, and stimulate economic growth.

 

Saudi deputy minister receives Pakistan’s ambassador

Waleed Elkhereiji (R) holds talks with Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Waleed Elkhereiji (R) holds talks with Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi deputy minister receives Pakistan's ambassador

Waleed Elkhereiji (R) holds talks with Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • They discussed bilateral relations as well as prominent developments in regional and international arenas
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji received Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations as well as prominent developments in regional and international arenas, the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Varno in Riyadh.

 

