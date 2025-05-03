You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Human Forms

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Human Forms

Photo/Supplied
  • In “Human Forms,” Ian Duncan reorients our understanding of the novel’s formation during its cultural ascendancy
Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News
Author: Ian Duncan

The 120 years between Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones (1749) and George Eliot’s Middlemarch (1871) marked both the rise of the novel and the shift from the presumption of a stable, universal human nature to one that changes over time.

In “Human Forms,” Ian Duncan reorients our understanding of the novel’s formation during its cultural ascendancy, arguing that fiction produced new knowledge in a period characterized by the interplay between literary and scientific discourses, even as the two were separating into distinct domains.

 

Topics: Human Forms

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Fuji: A Mountain in the Making’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: 'Fuji: A Mountain in the Making'

Photo/Supplied
  • It has been both a totem of national unity and a flashpoint for economic and political disputes
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News

Author: ANDREW W. BERNSTEIN

Mount Fuji is everywhere recognized as a wonder of nature and enduring symbol of Japan.

Yet behind the picture-postcard image is a history filled with conflict and upheaval. Violent eruptions across the centuries wrought havoc and instilled fear.

It has been both a totem of national unity and a flashpoint for economic and political disputes.

And while its soaring majesty has inspired countless works of literature and art, the foot of the mountain is home to military training grounds and polluting industries.

 

Topics: ‘Fuji: A Mountain in the Making’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Aquarium’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 May 2025
Ghadi Joudah
What We Are Reading Today: 'The Aquarium'

Photo/Supplied
  • Hemon’s writing grapples with displacement and identity, weaving together fiction, memoir, and history
Updated 04 May 2025
Ghadi Joudah

Aleksandar Hemon’s 2011 essay “The Aquarium” is an exploration of parental love, grief, and the isolating toll of confronting a child’s mortality. The essay was first published in The New Yorker and later appeared in “The Book of My Lives” in 2013.

Written with unflinching honesty, the piece chronicles Hemon’s experience navigating his infant daughter Isabel’s diagnosis of a rare brain tumor and the family’s agonizing journey through surgeries, chemotherapy, and loss.  

Hemon juxtaposes the clinical detachment of medical jargon — “external ventricular drain,” “stem-cell recovery” — with visceral snapshots: Isabel’s breath on his chest, her laughter amid IV drips, her small hand gripping his finger.

At the heart of the essay lies the metaphor of an aquarium where the family exists in a suffocating bubble, visible to the outside world but severed from its rhythms.

Central to the narrative is Hemon’s elder daughter Ella, who processes her sister’s illness through an imaginary brother, Mingus.

Stylistically, Hemon oscillates between reporter-like precision and raw vulnerability. He rejects platitudes about suffering’s “ennobling” nature, writing: “Isabel’s suffering and death did nothing for her, or us, or the world.”

The essay’s power lies in its refusal to soften despair, instead confronting the “indelible absence” grief leaves behind.

Hemon’s writing grapples with displacement and identity, weaving together fiction, memoir, and history. A MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, he doesn’t just tell stories; he uses language to find pockets of hope in shattered lives.

Think of him as a guide through the chaos of modern exile — equal parts poet and provocateur.

 

 

Topics: ‘The Aquarium’

What We Are Reading Today: Utopianism for a Dying Planet

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 02 May 2025
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Utopianism for a Dying Planet

Photo/Supplied
  • The utopian tradition, which has been critical of conspicuous consumption and luxurious indulgence, might light a path to a society that emphasizes equality, sociability, and sustainability
Updated 02 May 2025
Arab News

Author: Gregory Claeys

In the face of Earth’s environmental breakdown, it is clear that technological innovation alone won’t save our planet. A more radical approach is required, one that involves profound changes in individual and collective behavior. 

“Utopianism for a Dying Planet” examines the ways the expansive history of utopian thought, from its origins in ancient Sparta and ideas of the Golden Age through to today’s thinkers, can offer moral and imaginative guidance in the face of catastrophe.

The utopian tradition, which has been critical of conspicuous consumption and luxurious indulgence, might light a path to a society that emphasizes equality, sociability, and sustainability.
Gregory Claeys unfolds his argument through a wide-ranging consideration of utopian literature, social theory, and intentional communities. He defends a realist definition of utopia, focusing on ideas of sociability and belonging as central to utopian narratives.

 

Topics: Utopianism for a Dying Planet

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Making of Barbarians’ by Haun Saussy

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Making of Barbarians’ by Haun Saussy
Updated 01 May 2025
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: 'The Making of Barbarians' by Haun Saussy

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Making of Barbarians’ by Haun Saussy
Updated 01 May 2025
Arab News

Debates on the canon, multiculturalism, and world literature often take Eurocentrism as the target of their critique. But literature is a universe with many centers, and one of them is China.

The Making of Barbarians offers an account of world literature in which China, as center, produces its own margins.

Here Sinologist and comparatist Haun Saussy investigates the meanings of literary translation, adaptation, and appropriation on the boundaries of China long before it came into sustained contact with the West.

When scholars talk about comparative literature in Asia, they tend to focus on translation between European languages and Chinese, Korean, and Japanese, as practiced since about 1900.

In contrast, Saussy focuses on the period before 1850, when the translation of foreign works into Chinese was rare because Chinese literary tradition overshadowed those around it.

“The Making of Barbarians” looks closely at literary works that were translated into Chinese from foreign languages or resulted from contact with alien peoples.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Fetters of Rhyme’ by Rebecca M. Rush

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Fetters of Rhyme’ by Rebecca M. Rush
Updated 29 April 2025
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: 'The Fetters of Rhyme' by Rebecca M. Rush

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Fetters of Rhyme’ by Rebecca M. Rush
Updated 29 April 2025
Arab News

In his 1668 preface to Paradise Lost, John Milton rejected the use of rhyme, portraying himself as a revolutionary freeing English verse from “the troublesome and modern bondage of Riming.”

Despite his claim to be a pioneer, Milton was not initiating a new line of thought—English poets had been debating about rhyme and its connections to liberty, freedom, and constraint since Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

“The Fetters of Rhyme” traces this dynamic history of rhyme from the 1590s through the 1670s. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

