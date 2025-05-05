KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to launch volunteer programs throughout the Arab world to address humanitarian crises and improve the health of Yemeni and Syrian people.

In Damascus, the team completed three volunteer initiatives that supported hundreds with disaster response, administrative training, and psychosocial support for women and children. The program ran from April 26 to May 3.

In Yemen, meanwhile, KSrelief completed the first phase of an outreach vaccination campaign in the Aden governorate in collaboration with Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Qasem Buhaibeh.

On Friday, the organization launched vocational training courses in Wadi Hadhramaut, Yemen, to improve the livelihood of locals and boost economic development.

The project targeted 1,500 people and focused on home appliance maintenance, carpentry, vehicle repair, men’s tailoring, beekeeping, plumbing, photography, and electricity and energy.