Who is the best? Shai and Jokic in NBA playoffs

DUBAI: The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs was nothing short of spectacular, filled with jaw-dropping moments, dramatic finishes, and two thrilling Game 7 matchups.

Now, as the second round tips off, all eyes are on the highly anticipated clash between the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets, a series headlined by a battle between NBA regular season Most Valuable Player frontrunners Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This matchup is not just about advancing to the Western Conference finals. It also has the potential to answer one of basketball’s most debated questions among media and fans: Who is the best player in the world right now?

Jokic is coming off a historic regular season, becoming just the third player in NBA history after Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook to average a triple-double. He is also the first center to achieve this feat, finishing with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. On the other side, Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring with 32.7 points per game, guiding Oklahoma City to an NBA-best 68-14 record.

At some point during the postseason the NBA will announce the winner of the MVP award and present the Michael Jordan Trophy. The three finalists, Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, reflect the elite tier of the league, although Antetokounmpo is widely expected to finish third in the voting.

The MVP race adds an extra layer of intensity to this series. While the award is based solely on regular-season performance and will not be influenced by playoff results, the head-to-head battle offers players an opportunity to strengthen their case in the eyes of fans.

History shows that MVP rivalries often bring out legendary playoff performances. Michael Jordan delivered exactly that when facing MVP winners Charles Barkley in 1993 and Karl Malone in 1997, reaffirming his status as the best player in the world.

Against Barkley’s Suns, Jordan erupted for 55 points in Game 4, one of the highest-scoring games in NBA finals history, and led the Bulls to a third straight title. In 1997, he outshone Malone and hit the game-winning shot in Game 1, setting the tone for another championship run.

This year, Gilgeous-Alexander may have the edge in the MVP conversation. Voters often factor in team success, and with the Thunder finishing first in the league, his leadership and consistency are difficult to ignore. Jokic, despite posting another historic season, could be impacted by voter fatigue after already winning the award three times.

Denver enter the second round fresh from a commanding 120-101 win over the Clippers in Game 7 at Ball Arena, a result that sent a strong message to Oklahoma City that the defending champions are still a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the Thunder cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies with a first-round sweep, earning a full week of rest. While the break can help players recover, it may also disrupt their rhythm, a factor that has affected playoff teams in the past.

Adding to the storyline, this series marks the first time franchise icon Russell Westbrook has faced the Thunder in a playoff series, and his first postseason return to Oklahoma City in front of fans. The emotional weight of that moment is sure to resonate with both the crowd and the team. Westbrook played a key role in Denver’s Game 7 blowout win over the Clippers, contributing with energy, expertise in defense, and veteran presence off the bench.

The Thunder had a historic 2024–25 NBA season, finishing with a league-best 68–14 record (.829), the top mark in the Western Conference and the best in franchise history. They dominated on both ends of the floor, leading the league with a +12.9 point differential per game and setting a new NBA record with 54 double-digit victories, surpassing the mark held by the legendary 1971–72 Lakers.

This remarkable season positions Oklahoma City as a strong favorite in their matchup against the Denver Nuggets. However, it would be a mistake to count out Nikola Jokic and his battle-tested crew, who won the NBA championship just two seasons ago, and bring valuable playoff-winning experience. With elite talent on both sides and MVP stakes in the spotlight, this series promises to be one of the most thrilling showdowns of the postseason.

Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets tips off at 5:30 a.m. (Gulf Standard Time) on Tuesday, May 6.