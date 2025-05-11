You are here

  • Home
  • MMA night comes to end as Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute

MMA night comes to end as Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute

Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute. supplied
Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute. supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzj3e

Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

MMA night comes to end as Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute

Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute. supplied
  • Lewis McGrillen continues surge to bantamweight superstardom with emphatic win in co-main event against Alan Philpott
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Belfast: A blistering performance by hometown hero Paul “Big News” Hughes, who needed just 42 seconds to dispatch Bruno “Robusto” Miranda in the main event, brought the curtain down on the PFL Europe card at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The crowd erupted as Hughes entered the SmartCage, escorted by a live performance from Irish singer Foy Vance. He made good on his pre-fight promise, catching Miranda’s kick and countering with a perfectly-timed left hook that ended the contest instantly and sent the Belfast crowd into raptures.

In the co-main event, reigning PFL Europe bantamweight champion Lewis “The McGrizzla” McGrillen solidified his status as the division’s hottest prospect. The Manchester fighter overwhelmed veteran Alan “Super Ali” Philpott with aggressive striking before securing a slick rear naked choke in the second round — the first submission victory of his career.

The card also featured the opening round of the 2025 PFL Europe Lightweight Tournament, with four fighters advancing to the semifinals. Connor Hughes delivered a statement win over Sebastian Di Franco, knocking out the 2024 finalist in the second round with a clean right hand. Spain’s Gino Van Steenis advanced via unanimous decision over Decky McAleenan and will now meet Hughes in the semifinals.

Latvia’s Alex Chizov stunned Mark Ewen with a dominant first-round stoppage, overwhelming his opponent with a barrage of left hands. He moves on to face Italy’s Claudio Pacella, who earned a gritty decision victory over Gavin Hughes in a bruising three-round encounter.

Elsewhere on the card, Haider “Darth” Khan extended his winning streak to six with a unanimous decision over Sean McCormac in a catchweight bout. Eoin Sheridan electrified the local crowd with a first-round KO against Malichi Edwards, while Corey McLaughlin picked up his first professional win with a unanimous decision over Nahom Wedi.

In the women’s flyweight division, Gemma Auld — balancing a full-time teaching career — submitted Sammy-Jo Luxton in the second round with a textbook rear naked choke, showing grit and composure in a back-and-forth battle.

Topics: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Professional Fighters League (PFL) Paul Hughes

Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals

Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals

Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The New York Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years and ended the one-year NBA title reign of the Boston Celtics with astonishing ease, rolling to a 119-81 victory in Game 6 on Friday night.
Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 23 points for the Knicks, who will face the Indiana Pacers, the same team they met in their last conference finals appearance in 2000. Game 1 is Wednesday night in New York.
The Knicks hadn’t won a playoff series on their home floor since the 1999 East finals. So the celebrating started late in the one-sided first half inside Madison Square Garden and was sure to carry on deep into the night around the arena.
Mikal Bridges scored 22 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 for the Knicks, whose 38-point margin of victory was their largest in a postseason game.

Topics: National Basketball Association (NBA) New York knicks Boston Celtics Indiana Pacers

Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League

Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League
Updated 59 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League

Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League
Updated 59 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea stayed in the hunt for a Champions League place next season with a nervy 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Marc Cucurella.
The Spain full back headed home from close range, turning in a cross from captain Reece James, who bamboozled the United defense with a twist and turn in the 71st minute.
“I knew I had space and time. I knew I put the ball in a good area, this guy was always arriving,” James told Sky Sports, standing alongside Cucurella.
James had hit the post in the first half with a stinging shot shortly after United defender Harry Maguire had the ball in the Chelsea net, only for VAR to rule it marginally offside.
United had few other chances, and Chelsea were tense but dominant for most of the match.
The result lifted Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League above Aston Villa, who earlier beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, with one game left in the season for both sides.
“The Champions League is where the club belongs, competing in the best competitions,” James said.

The top five in the table qualify for the Champions League, which has been Chelsea’s target since Enzo Maresca took over as coach at the start of the season.
Relieved Maresca and his bench as well players and fans celebrated wildly at the final whistle.
It was the last home game of the season for Chelsea whose form has run hot and cold under since the Italian took over, and they circled the ground with a lap of honor before leaving the pitch.

Their last game is away to Nottingham Forest, who lie seventh and are still chasing qualification, next weekend.
United, whose target after a woeful season, is winning the Europa League final against Tottenham next Wednesday, are 16th.

Topics: Chelsea FC Manchester United English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Villa cruise past sorry Spurs to boost Champions League push
Sport
Villa cruise past sorry Spurs to boost Champions League push
Chelsea’s Jackson must learn from red card, Maresca says
Sport
Chelsea’s Jackson must learn from red card, Maresca says

Villa cruise past sorry Spurs to boost Champions League push

Villa cruise past sorry Spurs to boost Champions League push
Updated 17 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

Villa cruise past sorry Spurs to boost Champions League push

Villa cruise past sorry Spurs to boost Champions League push
  • Emery’s Villa fifth in Premier League with one game left
  • Yet another defeat for Spurs, ahead of Europa League final
Updated 17 May 2025
Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: High-flying Aston Villa comfortably dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League on Friday to keep up their quest for more Champions League football and leave their wounded visitors focused on next week’s Europa League final.
With Villa dominating possession in a party atmosphere for their final home game of the season, the breakthrough came in the 59th minute when center-back Ezri Konsa whipped home after Ollie Watkins headed the ball into his path from a corner.
Midfielder Boubacar Kamara rifled home Villa’s second in the 73rd minute to end the tepid resistance of Spurs, who hope to salvage an otherwise miserable season in Bilbao next week if they can beat Manchester United to lift the Europa League.
With one fixture left, Villa are on 66 points and fifth in the Premier League — the last qualifying berth for the Champions League. Chelsea are above them on goal difference after beating Manchester United also on Friday.
Manchester City are sixth on 65 points but with two games left.
Villa goalscorer Konsa said his goal came from a corner routine the team had worked on during the week, setting them on their way for a remarkable eighth consecutive home win.
“I’m just glad that we managed to get the win on our last home game and give the fans something to cheer for,” he said.
“We knew today was a must-win. We want to play Champions League football again. We had a taste of it this season, got to the quarters. For us as players, it’s the competition that you want to play in.”
After suffering a 21st defeat in this season, Spurs sit a woeful 17th in the Premier League with 38 points, just above the bottom three already relegated sides.

Son looking fit
Plagued by injuries, Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou at least had the pleasure of seeing his captain Son Heung-min, recently back, looking unscathed for the Bilbao clash.
“He is ready and available,” Postecoglou said. It was important tonight and he feels like he is getting back to some rhythm.”
Son was involved in the Londoners’ best attacking buildups, but in truth they posed little danger. Villa enjoyed 69 percent possession and had 18 shots to Spurs’ three even without showing their usual intensity.
The home side’s Morgan Rogers nearly saw a glancing header tipped round by Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, Marco Asensio tormented the visitors with his footwork, and the ever-dangerous Watkins saw a low shot fly just past the post.
“Very very happy,” said Villa coach Unai Emery, punching the air in joy before posing with fans for selfies after the game.
The Spaniard was enjoying his 100th league game as Villa boss, including 54 victories.
“We have to try keep being consistent like we are now, focused and demanding,” he added. “There’s still work to do, to have the chance of playing Champions League.”
Villa’s final Premier League game is away at Manchester United while Chelsea go to Nottingham Forest.
Manchester City face Bournemouth at home then Fulham away.
Spurs’ under-fire boss Postecoglou praised his team’s endeavour at Villa Park but said ultimately they ran out of steam.
Now winless in six Premier League games, Spurs’ best effort came when winger Wilson Odobert’s backheel almost deceived Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before he recovered to make the save.
“Up until they scored, the boys worked hard, we didn’t let them create too many openings, we had our moments too,” Potecoglou said.
“Once they scored, I think we lost belief and we were fatiguing, then the game just got away with us.”

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Vegas clings to PGA lead as Kim, Scheffler charge

Vegas clings to PGA lead as Kim, Scheffler charge
Updated 17 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Vegas clings to PGA lead as Kim, Scheffler charge

Vegas clings to PGA lead as Kim, Scheffler charge
  • Vegas closed with a double bogey to fire a one-under-par 70
Updated 17 May 2025
AFP

CHARLOTTE: Jhonattan Vegas, chasing his first major title, clung to a two-stroke lead in Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship while top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and South Korean Kim Si-woo made late charges at Quail Hollow.
Vegas closed with a double bogey to fire a one-under-par 70 and stand on eight-under 134 after 36 holes with France’s Matthieu Pavon shooting 65 to share second with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Kim on 136.
“It was a great day,” Vegas said. “I can’t really get too down on myself for making double on 18. I feel like I managed my game really well. I was feeling it out there. It was nice to keep the momentum. The game was there and the feeling was good.
“I wasn’t happy to finish with that double on 18 but we have two more days to go.”
Kim aced the par-three sixth hole from 252 yards with a five-wood, hitting the longest hole-in-one in major history, and added six birdies against a lone bogey to equal Max Homa for the day’s low round of 64.
“It was exciting,” Kim said of the ace. “I hit it like exactly how I wanted. So it was cool and it was pretty memorable hole-in-one in major.”
Sharing fifth in the clubhouse were Americans Homa and Scheffler, who shot 68 to stand on 137 — three off the lead.
“A little below average for me,” Scheffler said. “I felt like I did a good job scoring. I was able to hit the right shots when I need to.”
Scheffler’s playing partners in the feature group — second-ranked Masters winner Rory McIlroy and third-ranked defending champion Xander Schauffele — grinded through the final hole just to make the cut on the number at one-over 143.
McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam with his Masters win, closed bogey-bogey to flirt with missing the weekend, lipping out from three feet for par at 17 and hitting off a hospitality tent roof into rough at 18 and two-putting for bogey from 36 feet to shoot 69.
Closing par putts at 17 and 18 from inside four feet gave Schauffele a 71.
Vegas, who fired a 64 on Thursday, never lost the lead despite pressure while Pavon and Homa each delivered their career-low major rounds.
“That was really very solid,” Pavon said. “Got a nice momentum with the putter early on. A few birdies on the front nine helped me to be more confident on the back nine. Overall it was a super satisfying day.”
Homa shot 30 on the same back nine where he fired 39 on Thursday.
“I knew the game was good,” Homa said. “Didn’t know I was going to shoot seven-under but I’ll take it.”
Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, fired a 68 and will draw upon his major win to try and pad his trophy haul.
“The fact I’ve done it before, that’s always a big confidence boost,” he said. “You can lean on that. I’m just happy to be in this position.”
World number 70 Vegas was set to become the lowest-ranked player to lead a major outright after each of the first two rounds since American Gil Morgan at the 1992 US Open.
Vegas was battling after a sleepless night sitting on the lead.
“Not getting a great sleep and having to come back early put me not in the best mood all day,” Vegas said. “It felt like three hours, but I probably got a little bit more than that. I got some sleep but it wasn’t the best.”
American Jordan Spieth, needing a win the complete a career Grand Slam, missed the cut on 144.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, whose 19 made major cuts were the longest active streak, and two-time major winner Justin Thomas were out on 145.

Topics: PGA Championship Jhonattan Vegas

Related

Jhonattan Vegas grabs surprise lead at PGA Championship
Sport
Jhonattan Vegas grabs surprise lead at PGA Championship
Jhonattan Vegas successfully defends Canadian Open title
Sport
Jhonattan Vegas successfully defends Canadian Open title

Salah slams ‘harsh’ Liverpool fans for jeering Alexander-Arnold

Salah slams ‘harsh’ Liverpool fans for jeering Alexander-Arnold
Updated 16 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Salah slams ‘harsh’ Liverpool fans for jeering Alexander-Arnold

Salah slams ‘harsh’ Liverpool fans for jeering Alexander-Arnold
  • Salah said on Friday that he was saddened by the taunts aimed at Alexander-Arnold
  • “I think he didn’t deserve it at the time, he deserved the fans to treat him the best way possible“
Updated 16 May 2025
AFP

LONDON: Mohamed Salah has slammed “harsh” Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold in his first appearance after announcing he will leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to join Real Madrid once his contract expires in June.

The England right-back, who revealed his decision to quit his boyhood club last week, was jeered by Liverpool supporters when he came on as a second-half substitute in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield.

Salah said on Friday that he was saddened by the taunts aimed at Alexander-Arnold, who has two games left as a Liverpool player against Brighton on Monday and Crystal Palace on May 25.

“Absolutely. I was surprised because this is not how we act as Liverpool fans,” the Egypt forward told Gary Neville in a Sky Sports interview.


“I think somehow the fans were being harsh with him. I think he didn’t deserve it at the time, he deserved the fans to treat him the best way possible because he gave it all to the fans.”

Salah was also involved in a prolonged contract saga this season, but eventually committed his future to the Reds by signing a new two-year deal.

Calling for Liverpool fans to give Alexander-Arnold a more respectful farewell in his last two games, Salah said: “Imagine someone who gives you his all for 20 years. It’s shouldn’t be like this.

“I hope that will change next game, against Brighton or in the last game of the season, because he deserves the farewell.”

Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold, who made his first-team debut in 2016, has made 353 senior appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 23 goals.

The 26-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup with the Reds.

Salah admitted it will be emotional to say goodbye to one of his close friends when the season ends.

“I told him yesterday don’t give me eye contact in your farewell. I really love him. I think he deserves the best farewell leaving the club,” he said.

“He has done a lot for the city and done a lot for the club and he’s one of probably the best players in the club’s history. He gave it all.

“I think he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It’s his decision for sure. He’s 25, 26 years old and won it all twice or three times. What more can he have done?“

Topics: Mo Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool

Related

Liverpool’s Salah voted Football Writers’ Player of the Year
Sport
Liverpool’s Salah voted Football Writers’ Player of the Year
Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool
Sport
Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool

Latest updates

Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals
Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals
Photo group says it has ‘suspended attribution’ of historic Vietnam picture because of doubts
Photo group says it has ‘suspended attribution’ of historic Vietnam picture because of doubts
Israel launches ‘initial stages’ of new Gaza operation: military
Israel launches ‘initial stages’ of new Gaza operation: military
In a stunning setback, GOP conservatives join Democrats in blocking Trump’s big tax breaks bill
In a stunning setback, GOP conservatives join Democrats in blocking Trump’s big tax breaks bill
Cassie testimony against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ends after she spent days describing abuse and texts
Cassie testimony against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ends after she spent days describing abuse and texts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.