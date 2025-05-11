You are here

Newcastle go third with 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea

Newcastle go third with 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer in action with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon at the match in Newcastle on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
Newcastle go third with 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea

Newcastle go third with 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea
  • The win leaves Newcastle in third spot on 66 points, three ahead of Chelsea
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
NEWCASTLE: An early goal from Sandro Tonali and a late Bruno Guimaraes effort gave Newcastle United a 2-0 home win over Chelsea on Sunday that moves the Magpies a step closer to Champions League football next season, with Blues striker Nicholas Jackson denting his side’s hopes by being sent off in the first half.

The win leaves Newcastle in third spot on 66 points, three ahead of Chelsea, who hold the fifth and final Champions League spot with two games to play.

Aston Villa are level with Chelsea on points, with Nottingham Forest, who face already-relegated Leicester City later on Sunday, two points further back.

Newcastle were good value for their win but it was Jackson’s moment of madness that decided the game, robbing Chelsea of their best goal-scoring option in a game the Conference League finalists could not afford to lose if they wanted to be at Europe’s top table next season.

The Blues got off to a bad start when midfielder Tonali ghosted in at the far post to steer home a pass from Jacob Murphy in the second minute, delighting the home crowd as they basked in the bright sunshine.

Newcastle’s task appeared to get easier when Jackson had his initial yellow card upgraded to a red in the 35th minute after a long VAR review, with the replay showing that the Senegalese striker had looked in the direction of Newcastle’s Dan Burn before leading with his elbow toward the
defender’s face.

Despite going down to 10 men, Chelsea dominated for much of the second half, forcing Eddie Howe to make a number of changes to bolster the home side’s defense and, after withstanding Chelsea’s onslaught, Guimaraes finally sealed the three points with a deflected shot from outside the box in the 90th minute.

Topics: english Premier League Newcastle United Chelsea

MMA night comes to end as Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute

Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute. supplied
Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute. supplied
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
MMA night comes to end as Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute

Paul Hughes finishes opponent in less than a minute. supplied
  • Lewis McGrillen continues surge to bantamweight superstardom with emphatic win in co-main event against Alan Philpott
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

Belfast: A blistering performance by hometown hero Paul “Big News” Hughes, who needed just 42 seconds to dispatch Bruno “Robusto” Miranda in the main event, brought the curtain down on the PFL Europe card at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The crowd erupted as Hughes entered the SmartCage, escorted by a live performance from Irish singer Foy Vance. He made good on his pre-fight promise, catching Miranda’s kick and countering with a perfectly-timed left hook that ended the contest instantly and sent the Belfast crowd into raptures.

In the co-main event, reigning PFL Europe bantamweight champion Lewis “The McGrizzla” McGrillen solidified his status as the division’s hottest prospect. The Manchester fighter overwhelmed veteran Alan “Super Ali” Philpott with aggressive striking before securing a slick rear naked choke in the second round — the first submission victory of his career.

The card also featured the opening round of the 2025 PFL Europe Lightweight Tournament, with four fighters advancing to the semifinals. Connor Hughes delivered a statement win over Sebastian Di Franco, knocking out the 2024 finalist in the second round with a clean right hand. Spain’s Gino Van Steenis advanced via unanimous decision over Decky McAleenan and will now meet Hughes in the semifinals.

Latvia’s Alex Chizov stunned Mark Ewen with a dominant first-round stoppage, overwhelming his opponent with a barrage of left hands. He moves on to face Italy’s Claudio Pacella, who earned a gritty decision victory over Gavin Hughes in a bruising three-round encounter.

Elsewhere on the card, Haider “Darth” Khan extended his winning streak to six with a unanimous decision over Sean McCormac in a catchweight bout. Eoin Sheridan electrified the local crowd with a first-round KO against Malichi Edwards, while Corey McLaughlin picked up his first professional win with a unanimous decision over Nahom Wedi.

In the women’s flyweight division, Gemma Auld — balancing a full-time teaching career — submitted Sammy-Jo Luxton in the second round with a textbook rear naked choke, showing grit and composure in a back-and-forth battle.

Topics: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Professional Fighters League (PFL) Paul Hughes

Zahabi sends UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo into retirement after beating him at UFC 315

Zahabi sends UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo into retirement after beating him at UFC 315
Aiemann Zahabi, top, following his win over Jose Aldo during their UFC 315 mixed martial arts featherweight bout in Montreal Sat
Updated 11 May 2025
AP
Zahabi sends UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo into retirement after beating him at UFC 315

Zahabi sends UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo into retirement after beating him at UFC 315
  • The fight was originally scheduled to be disputed at the bantamweight division, but was changed to featherweight on Friday after both fighters checked in above the weight limit
  • Canadian Mike Malott (12-2-1) won his fight with American Charles Radtke (10-5) by knockout 26 seconds into the second round of their welterweight bout
  • In the women’s flyweight division, Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3) took down Brazilian Jessia Andrade (26-14) by submission
Updated 11 May 2025
MONTREAL: Aiemann Zahabi shocked UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo in a featherweight main card fight at UFC 315 on Saturday night, after which Aldo announced his retirement.

Zahabi (13-2) won by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) and the Canadian has now won six straight fights.

The fight was originally scheduled to be disputed at the bantamweight division, but was changed to featherweight on Friday after both fighters checked in above the weight limit.

Aldo (32-10), of Brazil, announced his retirement from MMA fighting after a 21-year career.

The card is headlined by welterweight title bout pitting Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena and a women’s flyweight title matchup between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

Saturday’s card was the first in Canada since Donald Trump was re-elected US president in November. It comes amid growing political tensions between Canada and the US, as Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st US state, and some of that tension spilled over.

Canadian Mike Malott (12-2-1) won his fight with American Charles Radtke (10-5) by knockout 26 seconds into the second round of their welterweight bout. Malott took down Radtke with a clean left hook and would not let up, striking his opponent with repeated followup blows to seal the knockout.

Radtke was met with jeers and curses from fans throughout the fight in response to comments he made to Canadian fans at a pre-fight news conference on Wednesday and the booing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Canadian sporting events in recent months.

Radtke said “when you all boo the national anthem, somebody’s gonna have to pay for that.”

In the women’s flyweight division, Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3) took down Brazilian Jessia Andrade (26-14) by submission just over halfway through the first round.

“When I was preparing for this fight, I kept on thinking about it being a quick finish,” said Jasudavicius. “I kept on telling myself to be ready for 15 hard minutes and everything.”

Marc-Andre Barriault (17-9) also knocked out opponent Bruno Silva (23-13) 1:27 into the opening round of their middleweight bout with an elbow struck to the side of Silva’s head. Silva left the octagon on a stretcher.

Benoit Saint Denis (14-3) beat Kyle Prepolec (12-8) by submission in the opening main card fight. The Frenchman took down the Canadian with an arm-triangle choke midway through the second round.

Prepolec only found out less than two weeks ago he would be fighting in Montreal. The 35-year-old was called in to replace Joel Alvarez, who has a hand injury.

Topics: UFC

T-Wolves grab 2-1 NBA playoff series lead as Celtics claim key win

T-Wolves grab 2-1 NBA playoff series lead as Celtics claim key win
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards shoots between Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post, left, and forward Jonatha
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
T-Wolves grab 2-1 NBA playoff series lead as Celtics claim key win

T-Wolves grab 2-1 NBA playoff series lead as Celtics claim key win
  • Edwards had eight points in the first half but scored 28 points in the second half, 13 in the fourth quarter, and made 10 of his last 16 shots
  • Reserve Payton Pritchard, the 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, led Boston’s blowout win with 23 points while Jayson Tatum added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP SAN FRANISCO: Anthony Edwards scored 36 points and rallied the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 102-97 victory over Golden State on Saturday to seize the lead in their NBA playoff series.

The Warriors, missing star guard Stephen Curry with a left hamstring strain, dominated defensively before the T-Wolves battled back in the fourth quarter behind Edwards and Julius Randle, who had a triple double with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Asked about the keys to a fightback triumph, Edwards said, “Playing as a team, getting stops on the defensive end and limiting those guys to one shot.”

The Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference second-round playoff series with Game 4 on Monday at San Francisco.

“You can’t ever get too comfortable,” Edwards said. “This is a championship DNA team. This is what they do so we’ve got to be ready at all times.”

Edwards had eight points in the first half but scored 28 points in the second half, 13 in the fourth quarter, and made 10 of his last 16 shots.

“I stunk in the first half,” Edwards said. “But you know, that happens. Shots are going to fall. Shots are not going to fall sometimes. But as long as you trust the work, keep shooting it and shoot with confidence, you’ll be all right.”

He praised Randle’s first playoff triple double.

“He’s big time. He has come through in every game for us in the playoffs,” Edwards said. “The way he’s finding people (with passes) and getting us open looks, I can’t ask for nothing better.”

In Saturday’s only other NBA game, defending champion Boston routed New York 115-93 at Madison Square Garden to pull within 2-1 in their Eastern Conference second-round series with game five Monday in New York.

The Celtics had squandered 20-point leads in two home playoff losses to the Knicks with woeful three-point shooting but Boston hit 20-of-40 from beyond the arc and held firm to the finish to blow out New York, knowing no NBA team down 0-3 had rallied to win a series.

“We understood the magnitude of this game,” Boston’s Jayson Tatum said. “We needed this one. Didn’t like the way we felt after last game so just coming out here with the right mindset, just trying to put it all together.”

At San Francisco, the Warriors led 42-40 at halftime without making a three-pointer — their first playoff first half since 2007 without a hoop from beyond the arc.

Butler, who had 18 first-half points, scored six and Kuminga added five in an 11-0 run that gave the Warriors their first lead at 23-21 early in the second quarter.

Golden State kept the T-Wolves without a basket for the last 6:29 of the second quarter and closed the half on a 13-1 run, but Edwards lifted the T-Wolves onto his shoulders and carried them to the finish with a dazzling second-half surge.

Reserve Payton Pritchard, the 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, led Boston’s blowout win with 23 points while Jayson Tatum added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Brown had 19 points and Derrick White scored 17.

“We understand Monday is going to be a great atmosphere, a big game. It’s going to be fun,” Tatum said.

“Just coming out with the right mindset, understanding we played better but we can play a lot better based on a lot of things we did we really didn’t like tonight. So just building off that.”

The Celtics overcame two humbling defeats to boost their chances at Boston’s first back-to-back NBA titles since 1968-69.

“You don’t get into the journey for it to be easy,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “It has been dark, but in a good way. You’ve just got to tap into your darkness and that’s it. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Jalen Brunson led New York with 27 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who have not reached the conference finals since 2000.

“We need to play with more of a sense of urgency,” Brunson said. “I don’t think we came with the mindset we needed. A lot we need to discuss and figure out.”

Topics: basketball

Marseille and Monaco seal Champions League spots and PSG thrash Montpellier

Marseille and Monaco seal Champions League spots and PSG thrash Montpellier
Marseille’s Algerian forward Amine Gouiri (L) celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal at the end of the French L1 footbal
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Marseille and Monaco seal Champions League spots and PSG thrash Montpellier

Marseille and Monaco seal Champions League spots and PSG thrash Montpellier
  • The top three qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, and the fourth team grabs a spot in the qualifying rounds
  • Having won the league with six games to spare, PSG are hoping for their first ever treble, after also qualifying for the Champions League and French Cup final
Updated 11 May 2025
AP PARIS: Marseille and Monaco sealed spots in next season’s Champions League while Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain beat last-placed Montpellier 4-1 with a Goncalo Ramos hat trick on Saturday.

On the penultimate matchday of the season, Mason Greenwood’s 19th league goal in the 85th minute put second-placed Marseille back in the lead at struggling Le Havre. Amine Gouiri scored twice and Marseille won away 3-1.

Lagging one point behind Marseille, Monaco sealed their 18th win — 2-0 over Lyon — with goals from Takumi Minamino and Denis Zakaria and was also guaranteed to finish among the three best teams. The top three qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, and the fourth team grabs a spot in the qualifying rounds.

Gouiri scored Marseille’s opener after halftime and the match was stopped soon after because of crowd trouble. Pressing to remain in the top flight next season, Le Havre pushed hard for an equalizer and got it when Issa Soumaré beat goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Josue Casimir’s assist.

Greenwood’s superb curled strike from outside the box put the visitors back on track and Gouiri gave more luster to the win in added time on the break.

“At the start of the season, we had trouble playing at the Velodrome, the ball was hot and we were shaking a bit,” Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said. “We talked about it. The aim was to stay together, united, without putting football first. We put other things first. We spent some time together. We worked a lot on uniting the team and that showed on the pitch. We saw a family and with that we have a better chance of winning.”

After getting past Arsenal midweek to reach the Champions League final, PSG coach Luis Enrique rested seven players: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha.

Senny Mayulu, an 18-year-old midfielder, was given a start and did not disappoint to put PSG ahead before halftime with a powerful strike. Ramos made it 2-0 off a deflection, and added another goal from the spot.

Having won the league with six games to spare, PSG are hoping for their first ever treble. In addition to the Champions League final against Inter Milan on May 31, Enrique’s team will have another shot at more silverware against Reims the week before in the French Cup final.

Behind Marseille and Monaco, three teams were level on points; Nice, Lille and Strasbourg, who all lost on Saturday. Seventh-placed Lyon can still aim for the fourth spot but will need to win against Angers hoping that the trio of teams all lose.

“There’s a lot of regret, anger and disappointment,” Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette said. “We feel sorry for all the fans who believed in us. We’ve made mistakes all season, but also tonight.”

Saint-Etienne still alive

At the bottom of the standings, last-placed Montpellier were already demoted. There was still a glimmer of hope for Saint-Etienne, who won at Reims 2-0. Saint-Etienne remained in the relegation zone but just one point behind 16th-placed Le Havre, who were in the relegation playoffs spot.

Topics: football

Jeeno Thitikul regains the lead at Liberty National with Nelly Korda on her heels

Jeeno Thitikul regains the lead at Liberty National with Nelly Korda on her heels
Jeeno Thitikul has regained the lead going into the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open, shooting a 7-under 65 in the third
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Jeeno Thitikul regains the lead at Liberty National with Nelly Korda on her heels

Jeeno Thitikul regains the lead at Liberty National with Nelly Korda on her heels
  • The LPGA Tour moved up several tees to account for wind strong enough to bend flagsticks, particularly on the closing stretch at Liberty National
  • Thitikul: The strategies for today, I just trying to keep it on the fairway and then on the green
Updated 11 May 2025
AP JERSEY CITY, N.J.: Jeeno Thitikul handled a strong wind and a double bogey at the turn by making nine birdies Saturday for a 7-under 65 that gave her a one-shot lead over Celine Boutier going into the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open.

Defending champion Nelly Korda missed a pair of birdie opportunities on the back nine at Liberty National and settled for a 68, leaving her only two shots behind as the No. 1 player in women’s golf goes for her first win of the year.

The LPGA Tour moved up several tees to account for wind strong enough to bend flagsticks, particularly on the closing stretch at Liberty National. That led to some big finishes as players positioned themselves for the final round.

Thitikul, the No. 2 player in women’s golf, was among those who took advantage. She birdied the reachable par-4 16th with water down the right side, picked up another birdie on the 17th and finished at 14-under 202.

“The strategies for today, I just trying to keep it on the fairway and then on the green,” Thitikul said. “I know it’s going to be a really tough day and then I have to be patient out there. So I don’t know how I did that, but like I take it.”

Boutier rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt over a ridge on the 15th — that was a bonus — for the start of three straight birdies. She made par on the 18th for a 66 to leave her one shot behind.

“It was a nice setup today,” Boutier said. “I feel like it was challenging with the wind, but the setup made it possible to have some chances if you were hitting good.”

Korda tried to keep pace with Thitikul and rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt from just off the green at the par-3 14th, which runs along the Hudson River across from the Manhattan skyline. But her drive on the 16th left her a bad angle to chip, and she had to settle for par.

With the wind at her back, she judged her wedge perfectly to 4 feet for birdie at the 17th, and her 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th just stayed on the high side of the hole.

“You just have to dial in to small target and you have to be focused 100 percent on each shot,” Korda said of the tough conditions, rain Friday and wind on a clear Saturday. “You knew you were going to make mistakes. Had a pretty solid day.”

Andrea Lee had her third straight 68 and joined Korda at 12-under 204. Yealimi Noh chipped for eagle on the 16th and shot 67. She was three shots behind.

Thitikul, who opened with a 64, followed with a 73 and then came charging out of the gates in the strongest of the wind. She had four birdies on the front nine until hitting into the hazard in the par-4 sixth and making double bogey.

No matter. She responded with two birdies to erase that mistake, and she had three birdies in four holes to start the back nine and stayed ahead of the pack with her two late birdies.

Starting times are much earlier Sunday for the Mizuho Americas Open to be on network television (CBS) for a 3 p.m. finish. The wind isn’t likely to be a strong, though Boutier said that might present a different set of challenges.

“It’s supposed to be a bit less windy. I’m assuming the scores are going to be kind of low, too,” Boutier said. “We’ll see what happens, but happy to be in this position.”

Topics: golf

