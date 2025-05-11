Jeddah governor receives US consul general

You are here

Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received Consul General of the US in Jeddah Rafik Mansour in the coastal city on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and other topics of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, inaugurated the Museum of the Prophet’s Biography in Nouakchott alongside the president of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, as part of the museum’s international expansion plan.

Topics: Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Rafik Mansour MWL

Hajj health-tips kit launches in 8 languages

Hajj health-tips kit launches in 8 languages
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health has launched an awareness kit in eight languages for the forthcoming Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The kit contains content in Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Persian, Indonesian, Malay and Turkish.

“The multilingual approach aims to reach the widest possible audience of pilgrims arriving from various countries around the world,” the SPA report stated.

Among its key components are guidelines for preventing heat exhaustion. Pilgrims are advised to use umbrellas to reduce direct sun exposure and stay hydrated.

The kit includes videos, social media posts, and printable materials.

Pilgrims are also advised to ensure they are vaccinated for meningococcal meningitis, COVID-19, poliomyelitis and yellow fever, depending on their countries of origin.

The ministry advised pilgrims with chronic diseases to carry documents stating their conditions, and adequate supplies of medications in their original packaging.

It further recommended that pilgrims update vaccinations for diseases including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, chickenpox and mumps.

The kit can be downloaded at: https://www.moh.gov.sa/HealthAwareness/Pilgrims_Health/Pages/Hajj.aspx.

Topics: Hajj 2025

Shoura Council speaker receives speaker of the Arab Parliament

Shoura Council speaker receives speaker of the Arab Parliament
RIYADH: The speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, received his counterpart from the Arab Parliament, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, during the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

During the meeting in Jakarta, the two reviewed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy carried out through active participation in regional and international conferences and forums.

They also discussed strengthening the mechanisms of joint Arab parliamentary action to serve Arab issues, as well as other topics of common interest.

Topics: Shoura Council

King Salman Arabic academy celebrates graduates

King Salman Arabic academy celebrates graduates
RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language held a ceremony in Riyadh recently to celebrate the graduation of the second group of non-native speakers from the Abjad Center.

A total of 168 male and female students were honored after fulfilling all the program’s requirements, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, secretary-general of the academy, said the Abjad Center offers a learning experience designed to equip non-native speakers with strong and effective communication skills.

Al-Washmi added that the program reflects the refinement of the academy’s educational model, reinforcing its role as a leading scientific authority on the Arabic language.

The initiative amplifies the academy’s educational and cultural impact in line with the objectives of the nation’s Human Capability Development Program, he said.

Topics: King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language

Royal Commission for AlUla, Smithsonian collaboration

Royal Commission for AlUla, Smithsonian collaboration
MADINAH: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, and the Royal Commission for AlUla have formalized a collaboration agreement to enhance cultural exchange and establish a framework to broaden global understanding of northern Arabia’s ancient civilizations and cultural legacy.

The agreement supports the commission’s vision to transform AlUla into a world-class heritage destination and economic hub. Rooted in mutual dedication to cultural preservation and celebration, the collaboration will unlock new research opportunities and deepen insights into ancient Kingdom artistry, with special focus on the Dadanite civilization.

Experts will conduct joint initiatives in art conservation, historic research, archaeological exploration, and scientific analysis. The institutions will collaborate on exhibitions and artifact exchanges, bringing cultural treasures to international audiences.

Professional development programs covering exhibition curation, research methodologies, narrative development, and museum operations will enhance expertise among staff at AlUla’s museums and the Smithsonian.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Smithsonian Institute

Saudi Arabia attends IAACA anti-corruption meeting

Saudi Arabia attends IAACA anti-corruption meeting
RIYADH: The Kingdom, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, took part in the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities, held on Thursday via video conferencing.

Nazaha President Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous expressed his thanks to the association’s president and Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption in Hong Kong, Danny Woo, for organizing the meeting and for the association’s efforts to promote international cooperation in combating corruption.

He added that the Kingdom, represented by Nazaha, has paid significant attention to strengthening international partnerships in the fields of combating corruption and protecting integrity, and these efforts have resulted in a number of tangible achievements.

Al-Kahmous said that the Kingdom believes in the pivotal role played by the association in solidifying the principles of transparency and facilitating the exchange of expertise, knowledge and experiences.

Topics: Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha)

