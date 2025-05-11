Jeddah governor receives US consul general

Hajj health-tips kit launches in 8 languages

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health has launched an awareness kit in eight languages for the forthcoming Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The kit contains content in Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Persian, Indonesian, Malay and Turkish.

“The multilingual approach aims to reach the widest possible audience of pilgrims arriving from various countries around the world,” the SPA report stated.

Among its key components are guidelines for preventing heat exhaustion. Pilgrims are advised to use umbrellas to reduce direct sun exposure and stay hydrated.

The kit includes videos, social media posts, and printable materials.

Pilgrims are also advised to ensure they are vaccinated for meningococcal meningitis, COVID-19, poliomyelitis and yellow fever, depending on their countries of origin.

The ministry advised pilgrims with chronic diseases to carry documents stating their conditions, and adequate supplies of medications in their original packaging.

It further recommended that pilgrims update vaccinations for diseases including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, chickenpox and mumps.

The kit can be downloaded at: https://www.moh.gov.sa/HealthAwareness/Pilgrims_Health/Pages/Hajj.aspx.