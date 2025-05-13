You are here

  • Home
  • Libya armed group leader among dead in Tripoli clashes: media

Libya armed group leader among dead in Tripoli clashes: media

Update Libya armed group leader among dead in Tripoli clashes: media
A man walks next to cars destroyed during overnight clashes in the southern district of Abu Salim in the Libyan capital Tripoli on May 13, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wtrkw

Updated 13 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Libya armed group leader among dead in Tripoli clashes: media

Libya armed group leader among dead in Tripoli clashes: media
  • Six bodies have been retrieved from the sites of clashes around Abu Salim in Tripoli
  • Libya expert Jalel Harchaoui said on social media that Kikli was likely ambushed at the base
Updated 13 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Follow

TRIPOLI: Overnight clashes in Libya’s capital killed at least six people, an emergency medical service said Tuesday, with local media reporting that an armed group leader was among the dead.

Heavy arms fire and explosions were heard in several areas of Tripoli from 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday as violent clashes between rival armed groups rocked the capital.

“Six bodies have been retrieved from the sites of clashes around Abu Salim” in Tripoli, the Emergency Medicine and Support Center said.

Reports said Abdelghani Al-Kikli, leader of the Support and Stability Apparatus (SSA) which controls the southern district of Abu Salim, was killed, with unverified images of his body circulating on social media.

The reports said he was shot at a base of the rival 444 Brigade while attending a meeting for mediation.

Libya expert Jalel Harchaoui said on social media that Kikli was likely ambushed at the base, citing a relative of the SSA leader.

Harchaoui described Kikli as among Tripoli’s “most successful armed group leaders,” with an “ability to outmaneuver Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.”

The 444 Brigade, which controls other parts of southern Tripoli, is aligned with Dbeibah.

Libya is struggling to recover from years of unrest following the NATO-backed 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

The North African country is currently divided between a UN-recognized government in Tripoli led by Dbeibah and a rival administration in the east, controlled by the Haftar family.

Local media said clashes also broke out in the southern suburbs between armed groups from Tripoli and rivals from Misrata, a major port city 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of the capital.

Authorities had urged residents to stay indoors before saying several hours later that the fighting had been brought under control.

The Tripoli-based government on Tuesday said a “military operation” to restore “security and stability” in the capital had been successful.

Dbeibah, in a post on social media platform X, thanked government forces “for restoring security and asserting the state’s authority in the capital.”

“What was accomplished today shows that official institutions are capable of protecting the homeland and preserving the dignity of its citizens,” Dbeibah said.

He hailed the security forces’ actions as “a decisive step” in the fight against “irregular” armed factions.

Despite relative calm in recent years, clashes periodically break out between armed groups vying for territory.

In August 2023, fighting between two powerful armed groups in Tripoli left 55 dead.

Authorities in several parts of the capital said schools would be closed on Tuesday until further notice.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya called for calm.

“UNSMIL is alarmed by the unfolding security situation in Tripoli, with intense fighting with heavy weaponry in densely populated civilian areas,” it said on X.

It urged “all parties to immediately cease fighting,” warning that “attacks on civilians and civilian objects may amount to war crimes.”

“UNSMIL fully supports the efforts of elders and community leaders to de-escalate the situation.”

Topics: Libya Tripoli clashes Support and Stability Apparatus UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

Related

At least three die, including two children, in Libya-Italy crossing
World
At least three die, including two children, in Libya-Italy crossing
Migrants told of Libya deportation waited hours on tarmac, attorney says
World
Migrants told of Libya deportation waited hours on tarmac, attorney says

Turkiye says it is closely monitoring PKK disbandment to secure peace

Turkiye says it is closely monitoring PKK disbandment to secure peace
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
AP
Follow

Turkiye says it is closely monitoring PKK disbandment to secure peace

Turkiye says it is closely monitoring PKK disbandment to secure peace
  • “We are closely following attempts to sabotage the process and we will not allow anyone to test our state’s determination in this regard,” Altun said
  • Officials have not disclose details about the process that will follow the PKK’s decision
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
AP

ANKARA: Türkiye is closely monitoring any attempts to undermine its peace initiative with the PKK, a senior official said Tuesday, following the militant Kurdish group’s announcement that it is dissolving and ending its decades-long armed conflict with the Turkish state.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by several, announced the historic decision on Monday months after its imprisoned leader called for the group to formally disband and disarm — a move that could bring an end to one of the Middle East’s longest-running insurgencies.

In making the call, the PKK leader stressed the need for securing Kurdish rights through negotiation rather than armed struggle.

Previous peace efforts with the group have failed, most recently in 2015. Given the past failures, a close aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed determination to uphold the current initiative and prevent any disruptions.

“We are closely following attempts to sabotage the process and we will not allow anyone to test our state’s determination in this regard,” Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Turkish presidential communications office said.

The PKK initially launched its struggle with the goal of establishing an independent Kurdish state. Over time, it moderated its objectives toward autonomy and greater Kurdish rights within Türkiye. The conflict, which has spilled into neighboring Iraq and Syria, has claimed tens of thousands of lives since it began in the 1980s.

The latest peace effort, which the government has labeled “Terror-Free Turkiye” was launched in October, after a key ally of President Recep Tayyip suggested parole for PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan if the PKK renounces violence and disbands.

Officials have not disclose details about the process that will follow the PKK’s decision.

Media close to the government have reported that the PKK’s disarmament process is expected to take three to four months, with weapons being collected at designated locations in northern Iraq under official supervision.

According to Hurriyet newspaper, the disarmament could be overseen jointly by Türkiye and the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq or through a commission involving Türkiye, the United States, European Union nations and Iraq.

The newspaper also suggested that high-ranking PKK members may be relocated to third countries, while lower-ranking militants without arrest warrants could return to Türkiye once a legal framework is established to facilitate their reintegration.

Turkish officials have not responded to requests for comment on the report.

Analysts expect Ocalan to see improved prison conditions following the PKK’s disbandment.

Erdogan said Monday the PKK’s declaration should apply to all PKK-affiliated groups, including Kurdish groups in Syria.

The Kurdish fighters in Syria have ties to the PKK and have been involved in intense fighting with Turkish-backed forces there. The leader of the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces previously said Ocalan’s call for a dissolution does not apply to his group in Syria.

The group then reached an agreement with the central government in Damascus for a nationwide ceasefire and its merger into the Syrian army. Despite the deal, Kurdish officials in Syria later declared their desire for a federal state, sparking tensions with the Syrian government.

Some believe the main aim of the reconciliation effort is for Erdogan’s government to garner Kurdish support for a new constitution that would allow him to remain in power beyond 2028, when his term ends.


Turkiye is closely monitoring any attempts to undermine its peace initiative with the PKK, a senior official said Tuesday. (AP/File)

Topics: Turkiye Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) Abdullah Ocalan

Related

After Ocalan visit, Turkiye opposition MPs brief speaker, far-right leader
Middle-East
After Ocalan visit, Turkiye opposition MPs brief speaker, far-right leader
Kurdish PKK says held ‘successful’ meeting on disbanding
Middle-East
Kurdish PKK says held ‘successful’ meeting on disbanding

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills wounded journalist, Hamas says

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills wounded journalist, Hamas says
Updated 13 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills wounded journalist, Hamas says

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills wounded journalist, Hamas says
  • Hamas said the strike killed a journalist and wounded a number of civilians
  • The CPJ says at least 178 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza
Updated 13 May 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it struck a Gaza hospital housing Hamas militants in a raid Tuesday that, according to the Palestinian group, killed a journalist wounded in an Israeli attack last month.

The strike, which Hamas said happened at dawn, ended a brief pause in fighting to allow the release of a US-Israeli hostage.

The military said in a Telegram post that “significant Hamas terrorists” had been “operating from within a command and control center” at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza’s main city.

“The compound was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF (army) troops,” it said.

In a statement, Hamas said the strike killed a journalist and wounded a number of civilians.

“The Israeli army bombed the surgeries building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis at dawn on Tuesday, killing journalist Hassan Aslih,” said Gaza civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Aslih, head of the Alam24 news outlet, had been at the hospital for treatment after being wounded in a strike on April 7, he told AFP.

Two other journalists, Ahmed Mansur and Hilmi Al-Faqaawi, were killed in that bombing, according to reports at the time.The Israeli military said the April strike had targeted Aslih, alleging he operated for Hamas “under the guise of a journalist.”

It said Aslih had “infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the murderous massacre carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization” on October 7, 2023.

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the strike.It said Aslih had worked for international media outlets until 2023, when the pro-Israeli watchdog HonestReporting published a photo of him being kissed by then-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The CPJ says at least 178 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Israel and Lebanon since the start of the war.

Israel had paused military operations in Gaza to allow for the release of Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old US-Israeli soldier who had been held hostage since October 2023.

Alexander, believed to be the last surviving hostage with US citizenship, was released Monday ahead of a Middle East visit by US President Donald Trump.

Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce in its war against Hamas, which was triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack.

The attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday at least 2,749 people have been killed since Israel resumed its campaign, bringing the overall death toll since the war broke out to 52,862.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

600+ film and media insiders sign open letter demanding BBC airs delayed Gaza documentary
Media
600+ film and media insiders sign open letter demanding BBC airs delayed Gaza documentary
Israel’s blockade means Gaza’s hospitals cannot provide food to recovering patients
Middle-East
Israel’s blockade means Gaza’s hospitals cannot provide food to recovering patients

‘Barefoot with nothing’: War-displaced Sudanese go hungry in refuge town

‘Barefoot with nothing’: War-displaced Sudanese go hungry in refuge town
Updated 13 May 2025
AFP
Follow

‘Barefoot with nothing’: War-displaced Sudanese go hungry in refuge town

‘Barefoot with nothing’: War-displaced Sudanese go hungry in refuge town
Updated 13 May 2025
AFP

TAWILA: Crouching over a small wood-scrap fire in Sudan’s war-battered Darfur region, Aziza Ismail Idris stirs a pot of watery porridge — the only food her family have had for days.
“No organization has come. No water, no food — not even a biscuit for the children,” Idris told AFP, her voice brittle with fatigue.
Having fled a brutal paramilitary attack last month on Zamzam, once one of Sudan’s largest displacement camps, she and her five children are among the estimated 300,000 people who have since arrived in the small farming town of Tawila, according to the United Nations.
“We arrived here barefoot with nothing,” she said, recalling her escape from Zamzam camp, about a 60-kilometer (37-mile) desert trek away, also in the vast western region of Darfur.
The few aid organizations on the ground lack the means to meet the urgent needs of so many displaced people.
“Humanitarian organizations were simply not prepared to receive this scale of displacement,” said Thibault Fendler, who works with medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Tawila.
Since war broke out in April 2023 between Sudan’s army and rival paramilitaries, the town has received waves of displaced people fleeing violence elsewhere.
“We are working to scale up our capacities, but the needs are simply enormous,” Fendler told AFP.
Tawila, nestled between mountains and seasonal farmland, was once a quiet rural outpost.
But the two-year war pitting the army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has buffeted the already-scarred Darfur region.
Entire displacement camps have been besieged and razed, while the armed group that controls the area around Tawila — a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdelwahid Al-Nur — has vowed to protect those fleeing the violence.
The town’s schools, mosques and markets are crammed with people sleeping side by side, on concrete floors, under trees or in huts of straw and plastic, exposed to temperatures that can reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Beyond the town center, a patchwork of makeshift shelters fans out across the horizon.
Inside, families keep what little they managed to bring with them: worn bags, cooking pots or clothes folded carefully on mats laid over dry earth.
Some weary children play silently in the dirt — many malnourished, some dressed in oversized hand-me-downs, others in the clothes they had fled in.
Nearby, dozens of women line up with empty jerrycans, waiting by a lone water tank.
More queues snake around soup kitchens, with women carrying pots in hand and children on their hips, hoping to get a meal before they run out.
“When we arrived, the thirst had nearly killed us, we had nothing,” said Hawaa Hassan Mohamed, a mother who fled from North Darfur’s besieged state capital of El-Fasher.
“People shared what little they had,” she told AFP.
The war has created the world’s largest hunger crisis, with famine already declared in several parts of North Darfur state where the UN estimates that more than a million people are on the brink of starvation.
The RSF and the army continue to battle for control of territory, particularly in and around El-Fasher — the last army stronghold in Darfur — crippling humanitarian access.
“It takes a long time to get aid here. The roads are full of checkpoints. Some are completely cut off,” Noah Taylor, head of operations for the Norwegian Refugee Council, told AFP from Tawila.
“There are so many gaps in every sector, from food to shelter to sanitation. The financial and in-kind resources we have are simply not sufficient,” he said.
Organizations are scrambling to get food, clean water and health assistance to desperate families, but Taylor said these efforts are just scratching the surface.
“We are not there yet in terms of what people need,” he said.
“We’re doing what we can, but the global response has not kept pace with the scale of this disaster.”
Leni Kinzli, head of communications at the World Food Programme, said that a one-time delivery of “1,600 metric tons of food and nutrition supplies” for 335,000 people had reached Tawila last month.
But it took two weeks to reach the town, navigating multiple checkpoints and unsafe roads, she told AFP.
Aid workers warn that without urgent funding and secure access, these deliveries will even be harder, especially with the rainy season approaching.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland
Fires at key Sudan fuel depot ‘fully contained
Middle-East
Fires at key Sudan fuel depot ‘fully contained

Israel’s West Bank land registration is a tool for annexation, NGO says

Israel’s West Bank land registration is a tool for annexation, NGO says
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Israel’s West Bank land registration is a tool for annexation, NGO says

Israel’s West Bank land registration is a tool for annexation, NGO says
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

RAMALLAH: An Israeli rights group has denounced a government decision to launch extensive land registration for parts of the occupied West Bank, saying it could help advance annexation of the Palestinian territory.

“It is a tool for annexation,” said Yonatan Mizrachi of the Settlement Watch project at Israeli nongovernmental organization Peace Now.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has no comprehensive land registry, with some areas unregistered or residents holding deeds from before the Israeli occupation.

The Israeli security Cabinet on Sunday decided to initiate a land registration process in the West Bank’s Area C, which covers more than 60 percent of the territory and is under full Israeli control.

Though the process would likely take “years” according to Mizrachi, he said that Palestinians in Area C could lose land if Israeli authorities do not accept their claim to it.

This might lead to “a massive land theft,” Peace Now said, adding that the process could result “in the transfer of ownership of the vast majority of Area C to the (Israeli) state.”

“The Palestinians will have no practical way to realize their ownership rights,” the anti-settlement group said.

Some Israeli ministers have advocated the annexation of the West Bank, home to around 3 million Palestinians as well as some 500,000 Israelis living in settlements that are illegal under international law.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right politician who lives in a settlement, has said that 2025 would be the year Israel extends its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank.

To Mizrachi, the government’s decision was primarily “about ... the places where they want to expand settlements,” including in areas considered state land.

He mentioned remarks by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who praised the move in the official statement announcing it.

Katz said that launching land registration “is a revolutionary decision that brings justice to Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria,” the biblical name that the Israeli government uses to refer to the West Bank.

The process will lead to the “strengthening, establishment and expansion” of settlements, Katz was quoted as saying.

He also said it would block “attempts to seize land” by the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank but not Area C.

Mohammed Abu Al-Rob, director of the Palestinian Authority’s communication center, said that the decision was “a dangerous escalation of Israel’s illegal policies aimed at entrenching its occupation and advancing de facto annexation.”

Area C is “an inseparable part” of the rest of the Palestinian territories, he said.

Abu Al-Rob called on the international community to “reject this unlawful decision and to take immediate, concrete action to thwart its implementation.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine

Related

‘Settlers on all sides’: West Bank bypass raises fears of Israeli annexation
Middle-East
‘Settlers on all sides’: West Bank bypass raises fears of Israeli annexation
Update Israeli troops move deeper into Gaza as defense chief threatens to annex territory
Middle-East
Israeli troops move deeper into Gaza as defense chief threatens to annex territory

Syria warns Kurds against delay in integrating into state

Syria warns Kurds against delay in integrating into state
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Syria warns Kurds against delay in integrating into state

Syria warns Kurds against delay in integrating into state
  • Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani emphasizes that ‘our goal is not dominance but unification’
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

ANKARA: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani has warned that postponing the implementation of an agreement between Syria’s new administration and Kurdish-led forces in the northeast would “prolong the chaos” in the country.

His remarks came as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, announced it was disbanding, an announcement the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which control swaths of north and northeast Syria, have not yet commented on.

The PKK’s move is “a pivotal moment” for regional stability, Al-Shaibani told a news conference in Ankara with his Turkish and Jordanian counterparts.

Syria is “implementing the national accord with the Syrian Democratic Forces and incorporating all areas under central state control,” he said.

In March, Syria’s President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and SDF chief Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement to integrate the civil and military institutions of the autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast into the national government.

The deal, agreed three months after the overthrow of President Bashar Assad, is expected to be implemented by the end of the year.

“This process is complicated and sensitive, but it is necessary,” Al-Shaibani said, adding that “delaying the implementation of this agreement will prolong the chaos, open the door to foreign interference, and fuel separatist tendencies.”

“Our goal is not dominance but unification,” he said.

“We are keen on implementing this agreement, and we hope that the other side is seriously committed to implementing this agreement,” he added.

The SDF, the Kurdish administration’s de facto army, controls most of the oil and gas fields in Syria. The force maintains that it is independent from the PKK, but it is dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which Ankara views as a PKK offshoot.

After years of marginalization and repression under the Assad dynasty, the Kurds took advantage of the government forces’ withdrawal during the civil war, which erupted in 2011, to establish a semi-autonomous administration.

With US backing, the SDF played a key role in the fight against Daesh, which was defeated in its last Syrian territorial stronghold in 2019.

Al-Shaibani emphasized that “the unity of Syrian territory is non-negotiable, as Syria is an indivisible, unified state, sovereign over its land and will remain so.”

“The rights of Kurdish citizens will be preserved and guaranteed on an equal footing with the rest of the Syrian people,” he added.

Syria’s Kurds have criticized a temporary constitutional declaration announced in March and said the new government failed to reflect the country’s diversity.

In February, Abdi said an initial call for the PKK to lay down weapons and disband did not concern his forces.

Topics: Syria Asaad al-Shaibani Syrian Kurdish forces

Related

Syria rejects Kurds’ call for decentralization
Middle-East
Syria rejects Kurds’ call for decentralization
Syria’s Kurds hold conference on vision for country’s future
Middle-East
Syria’s Kurds hold conference on vision for country’s future

Latest updates

How Western aid cuts deepen Afghan women’s crisis
How Western aid cuts deepen Afghan women’s crisis
UN chief pleads with countries to pay their share for peacekeeping, points to financial problems
UN chief pleads with countries to pay their share for peacekeeping, points to financial problems
Philippine ex-president Duterte wins mayoral election from ICC detention
Philippine ex-president Duterte wins mayoral election from ICC detention
Bomb scare on plane halts operations at Belgian airport
Bomb scare on plane halts operations at Belgian airport
Turkiye says it is closely monitoring PKK disbandment to secure peace
Turkiye says it is closely monitoring PKK disbandment to secure peace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.