Trump's Saudi visit pivotal for 'global peace, security': Princess Reema

Trump’s Saudi visit pivotal for ‘global peace, security’: Princess Reema
Princess Reema bint Bandar highlighted the strength of the Saudi-US allience. (AFP/File)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
  • Partnership ‘critical’ amid global challenges, says ambassador
  • Greater Saudi-US investments will be key outcome of the trip
RIYADH: US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week is key to global stability and prosperity, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US wrote in the Washington Times.

Princess Reema bint Bandar highlighted the enduring relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US as the president arrives in the Kingdom on Tuesday, his first state visit during his second stint in the White House.

“It is a moment pivotal for global peace, security and prosperity,” Princess Reema wrote in the Washington Times on May 12. “Today, as the world navigates new challenges and conflicts, that partnership is more critical than ever.”

Princess Reema, who presented her credentials to Trump in 2019 when assuming her role as ambassador, said the two nations’ alliance was “not just history; it is a reimagined future.”

Just before his last visit, Saudi Arabia had embarked on major national reforms, under Saudi Vision 2030, which included widespread economic, cultural and social changes, Princess Reema stated.

She added that nearly eight years after he made the Kingdom his first state visit, Trump would “step off Air Force One to find the Vision becoming a reality.”

“As we proudly open our doors to Mr. Trump and his delegation, we look to highlight the tremendous journey our nation has undertaken and the new heights our relationship with the U.S. has reached, now including sectors such as manufacturing, technology, cybersecurity and even space exploration.”

She highlighted the progress the Kingdom has made including the non-oil economy now contributing 50 percent to the country’s real gross domestic product, “marking a historic milestone.”

In addition, Saudi women make up nearly 40 percent of the nation’s workforce, “with many in leadership positions, enjoying the same rights as men, including equal pay.

“Young Saudis are experiencing a renaissance in arts, entertainment, sports and science, all while preserving our proud cultural heritage. This is a new Saudi Arabia, open to the world, and we invite Americans to look more closely.”

A key gathering on Tuesday is the Saudi-US Investment Forum, an invitation-only event at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel.

It has been reported that business leaders including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Fink will attend.

Arab News’ sources reveal that about 15 Saudi ministers and top-level officials will be present, as well as the CEOs of some of the Kingdom’s biggest companies and giga-projects, in addition to hundreds of business leaders from both countries.

Princess Reema stated: “The Saudi Arabia that Mr. Trump will visit is investing billions of dollars in fostering new economic sectors such as tourism, artificial intelligence, clean energy, culture and sports.

“It is a dynamic society where youths are pioneering the future and women are at the forefront of the Vision,” the ambassador stated.

Princess Reema added that sustainable partnership begins with reciprocity, as outlined by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The crown prince’s pledge of investing $600 billion in the United States over the next four years promises mutual prosperity that aligns with our diversification goals under Vision 2030 and Mr. Trump’s goals for economic growth.”

At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Trump hinted at even greater ambitions. He said he would ask the crown prince to raise the investment target to $1 trillion, describing it as a natural extension of a robust and trusted partnership.

Saudi Arabia’s Economy Minister Faisal Alibrahim confirmed at the forum that the $600 billion pledge encompassed both government-led procurement and private-sector investment in key areas including defense, energy, infrastructure and technology.

In 2017, the countries signed several investment agreements worth about $400 billion.

The crown prince said in 2018 that part of the “armaments will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia, so it will create jobs in America and Saudi Arabia, good trade, good benefits for both countries and also good economic growth. Plus, it will help our security”.

Princess Reema stated that the two nations’ collaboration has been important for dealing with global crises.

Amid an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape, leadership and alliances are more vital than ever, she wrote.

“Almost every major global challenge is being addressed with urgency through collaboration and a strong Saudi-U.S. alliance.

“From conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip to stability in Syria and Sudan, Saudi Arabia is playing a critical role in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

“Partnership with the United States is essential to success.”

  • Al-Jadaan said there had been major structural change in women’s empowerment
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Tuesday the Kingdom had tackled difficult structural changes at an incredible pace over the past 7 years.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment forum in Riyadh, Al-Jadaan said private investment as a percentage of GDP could take decades but Saudi Arabia had more than 50 percent growth in the private sector growing from 16 to 23 percent.

“Saudi Arabia currently has the lowest unemployment rate in the country’s history with about 3.5 percent and among the nationals the kingdom achieved its target for Vision 2030 with the rate being 7 percent,” he added. 

Al-Jadaan also said there had been major structural change in women’s empowerment.

“Bringing half of your society to the productive part of the economy is significant and that drives a serious change. Moving from 17 percent of women participation in the workforce to 36 percent is a serious structural change,” said AlJaddan. 

The minister said the Kingdom had a target of 100 million tourists by 2030 and it was achieved two years ago.

“When you have a leadership that sets a clear vision and mobilizes the nation behind it, the people of Saudi Arabia then own it and see that this is their vision, their country and their transformation,” he said.

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said the US prioritized its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“President Trump’s economic agenda focuses on three parts; trade, tax bills and deregulation,” said Bessent.

Bessent also said the US was working to rebalance their economy back to a manufacturing economy and hopes China will shift to a consumer economy.

During the opening ceremony of the Saudi - US Investment forum, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar held a cordial discussion with the Ambassador of Cuba to the Kingdom Miguel Porto Parga in Riyadh on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Monday, the Saudi ambassador wrote in a post on X.

The parties held friendly talks and discussed issues of common interest.

Americans living in Saudi Arabia reflect on their ‘home away from home’

Americans living in Saudi Arabia reflect on their ‘home away from home’
RIYADH: Americans living in Saudi Arabia have found a home away from home, as people-to-people ties reflect the enduring relationship between the two countries.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, four expats spoke to Arab News about their experiences of living in the Kingdom.

Maria Cometti, who is the cofounder of DQ Living magazine and lives in Riyadh, said: “For me, the safety, economic opportunity and strong moral fabric of society are among the greatest benefits of living in Saudi Arabia.

“As a parent, our top priority is our family’s health and safety … it’s foundational. Healthcare here is also affordable, which makes a big difference.

“As an American married to a Saudi, I am especially grateful for the strong ties between our two countries.”

The female employment rate has risen to more than 36 percent, surpassing the Vision 2030 goal of 30 percent. (AFP/File)

Hana Nemec, an executive who moved to the Kingdom in 2015 at the age of 24, said that when she arrived the female employment rate was under 20 percent, which “often made me the only woman in meetings and led to some seating arrangement questions and cultural blunders on my part.”

At the end of last year, the figure had risen to more than 36 percent, surpassing the Vision 2030 goal of 30 percent 10 years ahead of schedule.

“I’m pleasantly surprised every single day since I came to Saudi Arabia by the people, their infectious hospitality and their dedication to working hand in hand to achieve Vision 2030 goals,” Nemec said.

“Personally, it has been emotional to witness the incredible changes in Saudi Arabia since Vision 2030 was announced due to the profound impact it’s made on my life.”

As the Kingdom continues to open up to business and overseas investment, it is creating new job opportunities for foreigners and locals alike.

American Sameer Shams said: “I have lived in Riyadh for more than 15 years and enjoyed the rich culture, safety, modern infrastructure and affordable living with unique experiences. Saudi Arabia (offers) excellent career opportunities, particularly in growing sectors.”

He said he had seen how the US-Saudi relationship, historically rooted in oil and defense, had evolved toward technology, AI and renewable energy, a development that could be seen through events like the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh.

“Such events have attracted top business leaders and strengthened people-to-people ties through collaborative initiatives in sustainable development, finance and innovation,” he said.

“The transformation in Saudi Arabia is tangible and impactful, offering new opportunities for both citizens and expatriates. The Kingdom’s trajectory toward modernization is evident. Having witnessed these shifts firsthand, I see the current era in Saudi Arabia as a time of great promise and positive change.”

Daniel Talbot, who is studying applied technology in water desalination at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, said: “I began pursuing my degree in 2024 but already view it (Saudi Arabia) as home.

“It’s where my family and I have chosen to plant roots over the next four to five years while I pursue my master’s and Ph.D.”

Horse riders past the Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building, in the desert canyon of Ashar Valley in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern Al-Ula desert. (AFP/File)

Being part of a community of colleagues, many of whom he now calls friends, has made Talbot feel at home and he praised the compassion and generosity of the Saudi people.

“I believe the Saudi people represent the future of the Middle East and I feel honored to play even a small role in that journey.

“With clear vision and ambitious goals, I see the Kingdom not only reshaping its own future but also positioning itself as a global leader in several industries.”

Talbot attributed much of the country’s success to Vision 2030, calling it “one of the most ambitious national strategies of our time.”

Talbot said that one of the best things about moving to Saudi Arabia was the proximity to the Red Sea.

“The stillness and natural scenery have brought tranquil and restful moments for my family, whether it’s a picnic at sunset or simply enjoying a quiet evening under the stars near our home. The Red Sea, with its clear waters and vibrant marine life, has been refreshing.”

 

Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump

Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly Cabinet session in Riyadh on Monday, where ministers welcomed the upcoming official visit of US President Donald Trump to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Cabinet expressed optimism that the visit would serve to deepen the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington across various sectors in line with shared interests and long-term visions, SPA added.

In a statement to SPA, Minister of State, Cabinet Member for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media Essam bin Saad bin Saeed said the Cabinet reiterated its strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities’ incursion into the Gaza Strip and Palestinian territories.

It also denounced ongoing violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces, and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Ministers also welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Pakistan and India last week, affirming the Kingdom’s continued commitment to working with international partners to support efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace between the two South Asian neighbors.

The Cabinet said that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Munich Security Conference Leaders’ Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects its commitment to multilateralism and to advancing global peace, security, and stability.

The Cabinet also hailed Saudi Arabia’s election as the Arab Group’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization Council.

During the session, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Energy and the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security for cooperation in the energy sector.

The Cabinet further authorized the Minister of Education, or a deputy, to negotiate and sign an MoU with the US focused on cooperation in the field of education and training.

In the field of health regulation, the Cabinet approved an MoU between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Chinese National Medical Products Administration to enhance cooperation in the regulation of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics.

It also approved an MoU between the Saudi Presidency of State Security and Oman’s General Secretariat for Communications and Coordination concerning the combatting of terrorism and its financing.

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Saudi capital

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Saudi capital
RIYADH: The Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 kicked off on Monday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 524 exhibitors from 20 countries.

In his opening remarks, Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi, deputy minister of industrial development, expressed hope the event will be a platform for launching qualitative industrial partnerships that contribute to opening new horizons for globally competitive Saudi industries.

“Riyadh International Industry Week is a key enabler for promoting growth in the industrial sector and creating qualitative partnerships between various sectors hosted by the exhibition,” Al-Ahmadi said.

The week connects more than 524 exhibitors and leaders in the regional and international industrial sector, and embodies the Kingdom’s prestigious position in the industrial sector at the regional and global levels, the minister continued.

He pointed out that the partnership between the public and private sectors forms the cornerstone of achieving industrial development in Saudi Arabia.

“Government agencies, within the industry and mineral resources system, and the government system as a whole, are working to build genuine partnerships with the private sector, under the continuous supervision of the Saudi leadership.

“The necessary programs, enablers, and initiatives are being provided to support this growth, such as the Standard Incentives Program, the Industrial Sector Competitiveness Program, and the Factories of the Future Program,” said Al-Ahmadi.

He continued that, to enhance the competitiveness of local factories, attract entrepreneurs, and provide experts with development mechanisms, the National Industry Strategy has identified 15 industrial enablers in the Kingdom, categorized under four enabling axes: building and strengthening supply chains with global standards, developing the country’s industrial business environment, promoting international trade, and fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge in the industrial sector through talent development and enhancement.

The National Industry Strategy encompasses over 136 initiatives, including initiatives specific to industrial goods and enabling initiatives for the industrial sector. Additionally, the strategy includes a comprehensive set of key performance indicators to monitor performance and make data-based decisions, he added.

Among them are initiatives specific to industrial goods, such as those aimed at ensuring the availability and competitiveness of petrochemicals.

“We look forward to increasing cooperation between primary and downstream petrochemical companies to develop businesses, create new opportunities, and lead this targeted transformation to ensure the integration of supply chains and maximize added value,” said Al-Ahmadi.

Speaking at the opening session Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, chairman of Riyadh Exhibition Co., said: “Riyadh International Industry Week complements the efforts of the Ministry of Industry to highlight investment opportunities and enhance the Kingdom’s position as a regional industrial hub. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the national GDP, a step that fosters sustainable development and reinforces the Kingdom’s standing as a leading industrial powerhouse.”

The exhibition hosts more than 524 local and international companies from 20 countries. Alongside the exhibition, the forum features several dialogue sessions and will welcome over 50 local and international speakers, including industry experts and executives, to discuss key topics related to manufacturing, supply chains, and digital transformation in the industrial sector.

Exhibitors are showcasing cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of industry in the Kingdom and the region, in addition to holding a series of workshops.

“I am pleased to announce the strategic alliance between Riyadh Exhibitions Co. and Messe Dusseldorf, through which three of Messe Dusseldorf’s largest global exhibitions will be held in Riyadh,” said Prince Saud.

“In this context, I am also delighted to announce that the Saudi Smart Manufacturing Exhibition will now become part of the Saudi Industrial Transformation Exhibition 2025, which will take place from Dec. 1-3, 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and in collaboration with Hannover Messe International. This move aims to further develop the unified identity of industrial transformation exhibitions and expand their focus in line with the future direction of the national industry,” he said.

“I highly value the trust and confidence shown by our sponsors and participants from across the globe in this edition,” he added.

The event will run from May 12-15, bringing together over 48,000 industrial products and advanced technologies under one roof, alongside national pavilions representing seven major industrial nations.

The event includes several specialized industrial exhibitions: the Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition and the Saudi Print and Pack Exhibition, both marking their 20th editions and serving as platforms to showcase the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in manufacturing, printing, and packaging.

In addition, the Saudi Iron and Metal Industries Exhibition and the Saudi Machinery and Heavy Equipment Exhibition, now in their third editions, spotlight advancements in engineering industries and heavy equipment.

