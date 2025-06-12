Pakistan mulls linking provincial funding to population control under revised revenue-sharing scheme

You are here

Screengrab taken form Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal's (center) press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 12, 2025. (PTV)
Updated 12 June 2025
  • NFC Award is constitutional formula that governs how tax revenues are shared between federal government and provinces
  • Proposed reform in formula would shift financial incentives away from population size alone and toward demographic efficiency
Updated 12 June 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s planning ministry will propose changes to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award — a constitutional formula that governs how tax revenues are shared between the federal government and provinces — in an effort to reward regions that manage to control population growth, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday. 

The proposed reform would shift financial incentives away from population size alone and toward demographic efficiency. Pakistan, a country of over 240 million people, has its population growing at around 2 percent annually. This rate is significantly above the global average, placing Pakistan among the world’s faster-growing nations.

Under the existing NFC Award, 57.5 percent of the divisible tax pool is allocated to Pakistan’s four provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Of this, 82 percent is distributed based on population size, effectively rewarding provinces like Punjab and Sindh that have higher population growth.

“In the next NFC Award, the Planning Ministry will propose a revision of the resource distribution formula,” Iqbal told reporters during a briefing on Pakistan’s development budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

“This creates a negative incentive. If a province manages to control its population, it is effectively penalized with a reduced share of resources.”

The NFC Award remains a politically sensitive subject in Pakistan, with provinces often reluctant to surrender financial shares. However, Iqbal said reform was essential for sustainable development.

The current NFC Award was agreed in 2010 under Article 160 of the Constitution, which requires periodic review and consensus among the federal and provincial governments. The 2010 award introduced a more balanced distribution formula than previous iterations, which were based solely on population. It included additional criteria such as poverty and backwardness (10.3 percent), revenue collection and generation (5 percent), and inverse population density (2.7 percent).

Despite these adjustments, Iqbal argued that population remained an overwhelming factor in determining provincial allocations and discouraged provinces from investing in family planning or demographic control measures.

“We must shift toward incentivizing demographic efficiency, rewarding provinces that control population growth effectively,” he said. 

“This change is only possible through a revised NFC formula, as in my view, the current formula is regressive and needs to be restructured on a progressive basis, linking resource allocation not just to population but also to factors like industrial performance, educational outcomes, and governance efficiency.”

Iqbal described Pakistan’s current 2.5 percent annual population growth rate as “the biggest challenge” facing the country and said that without effective population control, economic development efforts would be undermined.

To address the issue at the national level, Iqbal said the government would establish a Pakistan Population Council chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with participation from provincial and regional governments.

“WATER SECURITY”

Iqbal also highlighted the growing threat of water scarcity, particularly after neighboring India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a 1960 World Bank-brokered agreement that allocated the use of the Indus River system’s waters between India and Pakistan.

India announced it was holding the treaty in abeyance after a conflict with Pakistan last month over the disputed Kashmir region, which both countries rule in part but claim in full. 

“Our focus in the development budget is Pakistan’s water sector, as we must treat water as a fundamental element of our national strength, especially as neighboring countries have begun to weaponize water, a deeply concerning development,” the planning minister said. 

He added that while India could not legally block Pakistan’s share of water under the treaty, it could still affect the flow of rivers that irrigate nearly 80 percent of the country’s agricultural land.

In response, Pakistan has prioritized the completion of two major dam projects, Diamer Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam, aiming to finish both by 2030. Originally, Diamer Bhasha Dam was scheduled for completion in 2032.

“We have resolved to complete the Diamer Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam on an emergency basis and our goal is to complete the Diamer Bhasha Dam by 2030,” Iqbal said, adding that the two dams would together add 7 million acre-feet of water storage capacity, 6 million from Diamer Bhasha and 1 million from Mohmand.

A federal task force led by the Deputy Prime Minister and comprising all four provincial chief ministers had been formed to oversee the implementation of water infrastructure projects, the planning minister said.

  • Sub-Inspector Misbah Shehbaz has been appointed the Station House Officer at Phulgran Police Station Islamabad
  • As of 2023, women made up only 3.2% of Pakistan’s total police force, or 15,509 female officers out of 489,645 nationwide
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Sub-Inspector Misbah Shehbaz has been appointed the Station House Officer (SHO) at Phulgran Police Station, becoming the first woman to head a general (men’s) police station in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

The appointment was announced in an official press statement issued by the Foreign Media Cell of Islamabad Police on Thursday. 

According to the statement, the appointment was made through formal orders issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, who said the move was intended to “end gender discrimination within the Islamabad Police.”

“This initiative will continue and more female officers will be given the opportunity to lead police stations,” Tariq was quoted as saying in the press release.

The post of SHO is one of the most visible and operationally significant leadership roles in Pakistan’s police hierarchy, responsible for crime investigation, public safety, and station-level administration. Until now, female SHOs in Islamabad had only led women police stations.

By assigning a female officer to a mixed or general police station, Islamabad Police is signalling its intent to challenge long-standing norms. Observers say the move also aligns with broader reforms encouraged by both domestic policymakers and international partners such as the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which have pushed for gender-sensitive policing frameworks in Pakistan.

While Shehbaz’s appointment is a welcome development, it also highlights the structural barriers that female officers continue to face in entering Pakistan’s law enforcement sector.

According to the National Police Bureau (NPB) and UN Women Pakistan, as of 2023, women made up only 3.2% of Pakistan’s total police force — that is 15,509 female officers out of 489,645 nationwide.

In Islamabad, female representation was slightly higher at 5.04%, based on official NPB data published in 2023. Between 2019 and 2023, 11,398 women joined various police organizations in Pakistan, but the vast majority were not placed in command or operational leadership roles, as per a UN Women & NPB joint assessment report from 2023.

Experts say the absence of women in decision-making and field leadership reduces institutional responsiveness to gender-based violence and community trust in law enforcement.

  • Pakistani delegation has visited US, UK, Brussels to discuss regional tensions following military escalation with India
  • Pakistani officials in the delegation warn EU officials of the wider implications of India undermining water treaties
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: A high-level Pakistani delegation visiting Brussels on Thursday urged European Union officials to support the continuation of Pakistan’s preferential trade access under the GSP+ scheme, while also raising concern over India’s alleged violations of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The delegation, led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, to discuss regional tensions following a recent military escalation with India, the worst confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors in decades.

The group previously visited Washington and London as part of a broader diplomatic effort to rally international support after the conflict in which the two nations exchanged drones, missiles, and artillery strikes between May 7-10 before a ceasefire was announced. Since then, both countries have launched diplomatic offensives to present their narratives on the conflict and its causes.

“We just had a meeting with their [EU] trade representative, where we conveyed Pakistan’s message of peace,” Bhutto Zardari told reporters after the meeting.

“In that context, we specifically raised the decisions related to the Indus Waters Treaty, which are violations of international law, and in the EU context, they strongly believe in respecting treaties and adhering to international law. So, in that context, we pitched our case.”

The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, governs the distribution of water from the Indus River system between India and Pakistan. Islamabad has expressed alarm in recent months over what it sees as India’s unilateral actions affecting river flows, warning that any withdrawal from or violation of the treaty could destabilize water access for millions of people in the region.

Bhutto Zardari emphasized that Pakistan seeks engagement over confrontation with India, citing terrorism, the longstanding Kashmir territorial dispute, and water issues as areas that require dialogue.

“There should be engagement with India, whether on the issue of terrorism, the Kashmir dispute, or, of course, the critical issue of water, so that solutions can be found,” he said.

Bhutto Zardari also thanked the European Union for expressing condolences over Pakistani casualties in the recent clashes with India and praised the bloc’s commitment to international norms.

“If you look at this recent conflict, the violation of international law has been committed by one side, and that side is not Pakistan,” he said.

Musadiq Malik, Pakistan’s federal minister for water resources and another member of the delegation, warned EU officials of the wider implications of undermining water treaties.

“If India is given the right to exit the Indus Waters Treaty, then 70 percent of the world’s countries that are lower riparian, whose populations depend on drinking water, agriculture, and life itself, will face destruction,” Malik said.

He urged the international community to preserve a rules-based global order.

“Because if we do not, remember, in the Wild West, the one with the faster gun ruled,” he added.

Former ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani, also part of the delegation, said the team had requested continued EU support for Pakistan under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which allows duty-free or low-duty access for developing countries to the European market in exchange for progress on human rights, labor standards, environmental protection, and good governance.

“We requested them to continue their support for GSP+, as they have in the past,” Jilani said. “We hope the European Union will take into consideration Pakistan’s need for the GSP+ status and will play a role in its continuation.”

The current GSP+ arrangement, which has significantly boosted Pakistan’s textile exports to the EU, is due for review as the bloc finalizes the next phase of its trade preference program. The scheme has played a key role in supporting Pakistan’s exports, particularly in the garment sector, which employs millions.

Pakistan GSP+ benefits were extended last year until 2027.

  • Fiscal plan for 2-25-26, announced on June 10, imposes tiered taxation structure on digital transactions
  • Commerce, IT ministries are seeking input on reforms amid concerns over rising costs for online businesses
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s commerce and information technology ministries have announced the formation of a joint working group to propose changes to the country’s e-commerce tax regime, following the introduction of new digital levies in the federal budget for fiscal year 2025–26.

The budget, announced on June 10, imposes a tiered taxation structure on digital transactions. For payments under Rs10,000 ($35), a 1 percent tax will be applied. Payments between Rs10,000 and Rs20,000 ($71) will face a 2 percent tax, while transactions above Rs20,000 will be taxed at 0.25 percent. Courier services will collect the tax for cash-on-delivery orders, and payment gateways will deduct it for online payments. 

The measures have raised concerns among businesses about increased compliance burdens and costs for online consumers.

“In line with the consultative approach of the forthcoming policy, Minister Kamal Khan announced the formation of a joint working group with input from the IT Ministry to gather comprehensive recommendations on taxation, vendor compliance and digital payments,” the commerce ministry said in a statement after a meeting between Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

“The group’s findings will be formally presented to the prime minister for final consideration,” it added.

“Minister Kamal also confirmed that e-commerce policy 2.0 is in its final stages of internal review and will soon be submitted for cabinet approval.”

Pakistan’s e-commerce sector has grown rapidly, reaching a market value of Rs2.17 trillion ($7.7 billion) in 2024, according to the ministry of commerce. The sector is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 17 percent through 2027, driven by increased smartphone penetration, digital payments, and logistics infrastructure.

The new tax framework has triggered concern among industry stakeholders, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which dominate Pakistan’s online retail sector. Analysts say the measures could slow growth and hinder innovation in a sector seen as key to the country’s digital transformation.

In comparison, regional tax regimes vary.

India applies a 1 percent Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on e-commerce sellers under its Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, while Bangladesh introduced a 5 percent VAT on local digital services in 2022. Sri Lanka levies a 2.5 percent Value Added Tax on online purchases, with additional withholding tax for certain platforms.

Globally, the European Union imposes VAT on cross-border e-commerce transactions, with rates ranging from 17 percent to 27 percent, while US states apply sales taxes ranging between 0 percent and 10.25 percent, depending on jurisdiction.

Pakistan’s e-commerce policy 2.0, once finalized, is expected to address regulatory gaps and streamline the digital business environment, which has so far operated under fragmented taxation and compliance rules.

  • Volatility marked the session with intraday swings before a 0.21 percent decline
  • KSE‑100 Index swung between intraday high of 2,365 points, low of 501 points
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s stock market ended lower on Thursday as investors locked in gains following a recent surge, even though there were no major policy or economic surprises during the session, analysts said. 

The KSE‑100 Index closed at 124,093, down 260 points, or 0.21 percent, after swinging between an intraday high of 2,365 points and a low of 501 points, reflecting heightened volatility tied to profit-taking in heavyweight sectors.

Trading activity was brisk: the broader all‑shares index traded 1.018 billion shares, indicating strong market participation and continued investor engagement .

“The Pakistan stock market ended the session on a negative note, weighed down by cautious investor sentiment and profit-taking activity,” Pakistani brokerage house Topline Securities said in its daily market review. 

The Pakistani market has rallied over 80 percent in the past year, boosted by a favorable macroeconomic environment, easing inflation, and the resumption of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) support program. That momentum peaked in early June, with the KSE‑100 briefly nearing the 126,700 mark .

Profit‑taking was the most likely trigger for Thursday’s dip, particularly in the banking, cement, and energy sectors, where gains had been steepest in recent weeks.

Market participants are also assessing the federal budget for 2025-26, released this week, which aims to boost GDP growth to 4.2 percent, reduce the fiscal deficit, and implement reforms under a broader $7 billion IMF program.

With profit-booking likely to persist, analysts predict a period of range-bound trading in the short term. The budget’s implementation and IMF engagement will be key drivers, with any setbacks in revenue mobilization or delays in reform efforts presenting downside risks.

That said, if broader economic stability holds and reforms proceed as planned, sentiment is likely to stabilize, keeping the market on solid footing, analysts say.

AFP
  • Statue installed outside Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium in April shows Akram bowling in 1999 World Cup team kit next to statue of a tiger
  • Fans have been mocking statue saying, “only thing that looks real is the ball,” while face looked more like Hollywood hero Sylvester Stallone
AFP

KARACHI: Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram saluted on Thursday the “effort” of the artist who created a statue of him that has spawned scorn on social media.

The statue of Akram — one of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers to play the game — was installed outside the southwestern city of Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium in April.

Akram is shown bowling wearing the kit of the 1999 World Cup team, when Pakistan were runners-up.

Nearby is a statue of a tiger.

One fan mocked the statue, saying: “The only thing that looks real is the ball,” adding the face looked more like Hollywood hero Sylvester Stallone.

The affable Akram, however, took to social media to praise the effort.

“Lots of talk about my sculpture being erected at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad. Mine is definitely better than the tiger,” he posted on X.

“It’s the idea that matters. Credit to the creators, full marks for the effort and thanks to everyone involved.”

Australia has a history of placing statues of their iconic players outside their stadiums, while India unveiled one of master batter Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai in 2023.

Niaz stadium chief Shiraz Leghari told AFP: “The artist did his best effort, but accepts it doesn’t resemble (Akram) a hundred percent.”

Akram is one of the country’s most celebrated cricketers, having represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs with 414 and 502 wickets respectively.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the 1992 World Cup when Pakistan claimed the trophy.

