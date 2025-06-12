In Freedom Season, Peniel E. Joseph offers a stirring narrative history of 1963, marking it as the defining year of the Black freedom struggle.
By year’s end the murders of John F. Kennedy, Medgar Evers, and four Black girls at a church in Alabama left the nation determined to imagine a new way forward. “Freedom Season” shows how the upheavals of 1963 planted the seeds for watershed civil rights legislation and renewed hope in the promise and possibility of freedom.
What We Are Reading Today: Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph
