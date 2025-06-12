You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph
Short Url

https://arab.news/pr8pw

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph

What We Are Reading Today: ﻿Freedom Season by Peniel E. Joseph
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

In Freedom Season,  Peniel E. Joseph offers a stirring narrative history of 1963, marking it as the defining year of the Black freedom struggle.
By year’s end the murders of John F. Kennedy, Medgar Evers, and four Black girls at a church in Alabama left the nation determined to imagine a new way forward. “Freedom Season” shows how the upheavals of 1963 planted the seeds for watershed civil rights legislation and renewed hope in the promise and possibility of freedom.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Unfreedom by Roquinaldo Ferreira
books
What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Unfreedom by Roquinaldo Ferreira
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The World at First Light

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’
Updated 11 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Pocket Instructor: Writing’
Updated 11 June 2025
Arab News

Editors: Amanda Irwin Wilkins, Keith Shaw

“The Pocket Instructor: Writing” offers 50 practical exercises for teaching students the core elements of successful academic writing. 

The exercises — created by faculty from a broad range of disciplines and institutions — are organized along the arc of a writing project, from brainstorming and asking analytical questions to drafting, revising, and sharing work with audiences outside traditional academia.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’
What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman
books
What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 11 June 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’

Photo/Supplied
  • Reading “The Emperor of Gladness” felt like embarking on an emotional journey that resonated deeply with me
Updated 11 June 2025
Rahaf Jambi

Author: Ocean Vuong

As an avid reader, I often search for books that not only tell compelling stories but also touch the depths of my soul.

Ocean Vuong’s “The Emperor of Gladness’ is a book that captivated me in ways I did not expect. From its opening pages, I knew I was in for a transformative experience.

Vuong, a Vietnamese-American poet and novelist, is known for his lyrical and poignant style that explores themes of identity, family, and the immigrant experience.

His debut novel this year follows the success of his award-winning poetry collections, including “Night Sky with Exit Wounds,” which garnered critical acclaim and established him as a significant voice in contemporary literature.

Reading “The Emperor of Gladness” felt like embarking on an emotional journey that resonated deeply with me. Sometimes you do not just read a book; you bleed through it.

Vuong’s lyrical prose enveloped me, drawing me into the intricate lives of his characters. I found myself captivated by their struggles and triumphs, each story reflecting the complexities of identity and family ties.

This is my second five-star book of the year, and the magic of it still lingers, like an unsolved riddle in the back of my mind.

Vuong has a remarkable ability to weave together themes of love and trauma, striking a chord that reminded me of my own experiences searching for belonging.

His vivid imagery made me feel as if I was walking alongside the characters, experiencing their joys and sorrows firsthand.

I was particularly moved by how he portrayed the Vietnamese-American experience, capturing the nuances of culture and the weight of history. Each character felt real and relatable, navigating their paths in a world that can often feel isolating.

What stayed with me long after I finished the book was the tenderness with which Vuong approached his characters. This novel is not just a story; it is an exploration of what it means to be human, to love, and to endure.

Overall, “The Emperor of Gladness” is a beautifully crafted work that left a lasting impact on me. I highly recommend it to anyone who appreciates lyrical storytelling and the exploration of identity.

 

Topics: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’

Related

What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman
books
What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Black in Blues’

Review: Aria Aber’s debut novel ‘Good Girl’ marks her as a writer to watch

Review: Aria Aber’s debut novel ‘Good Girl’ marks her as a writer to watch
Updated 11 June 2025
Sumaiyya Naseem
Follow

Review: Aria Aber’s debut novel ‘Good Girl’ marks her as a writer to watch

Review: Aria Aber’s debut novel ‘Good Girl’ marks her as a writer to watch
Updated 11 June 2025
Sumaiyya Naseem

JEDDAH: In her debut novel “Good Girl,” German-born poet Aria Aber writes a raw tableau of contemporary German society, plunging readers into post-9/11 psyche through the eyes of Nila, a 19-year-old Afghan German girl.

As Nila stumbles through Berlin’s underground techno scene, the city emerges as a character that, like her, is fractured and being forged anew. Berlin seems to be in the throes of struggling to reinvent itself amidst rising Islamophobia and neo-Nazi violence, while Nila’s quest for selfhood emerges in her rebellion against the suffocating expectations imposed on Afghan girls and the identity crisis born out of living in a society that seems suspicious of her presence.

It's a tale as old as the human desire for movement and refuge: Nila is too Afghan for German society, and too German for the Afghan community, with both watching her every move. Aber’s raw and fragmented narrative style mirrors her character’s splintered identity while capturing her “violent desire” to live and her aching need to belong and to be accepted as she is.

Though the novel occasionally stumbles with uneven pacing and moments that may seem repetitive or overwritten, what sets it apart is the author’s refusal to sanitize or sermonize. Nila’s messy, unconventional path to self-discovery remains unapologetically hers.

The emotional core of the novel lies in the tension between expectations placed on girls and the honor-based abuse that simmers beneath. Nila’s parents, progressive by diaspora standards, permit her artistic pursuits and eschew strict traditions. Yet their insistence on a “good girl” image still carries an undercurrent of control that constrains her freedom.

Ultimately, “Good Girl” is a young woman’s howl against a world that demands she shrink, marking Aber as a writer to watch.

Topics: Aria Aber Good Girl

What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman

What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman
Updated 10 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman

What We Are Reading Today: School Shooters by Peter Langman
Updated 10 June 2025
Arab News

School shootings scare everyone. They make parents afraid to send their children to school. But they also lead to generalizations about those who perpetrate them. 

Most assumptions about the perpetrators are wrong, and many warning signs are missed. 

In this book, Peter Langman takes a look at 48 national and international cases of school shootings to dispel the myths, explore the motives, and expose the realities of preventing school shootings from happening in the future, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Black in Blues’
What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Unfreedom by Roquinaldo Ferreira
books
What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Unfreedom by Roquinaldo Ferreira

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Black in Blues’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 10 June 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Black in Blues’

Photo/Supplied
  • The book beautifully delves into how color shapes identity, weaving personal narratives with historical context and cultural commentary
Updated 10 June 2025
Rahaf Jambi

Imani Perry’s “Black in Blues” is a breathtaking meditation on the color blue, revealing its significance in Black history and culture.

This National Book Award winner captivates the heart and soul, leaving readers profoundly moved. After hearing Perry’s interview on National Public Radio, I was immediately drawn in, my curiosity ignited.

Perry’s narrative writing is nothing short of exquisite. She masterfully intertwines her family’s history with the broader tapestry of Black identity through the lens of blue.

While many authors have explored colors in literature, Perry’s exploration feels uniquely resonant, lingering in the mind long after the book is closed. Her writing is lyrical, infused with emotion, and her storytelling is compelling, drawing you into a world rich with experiences and memories.

“Black in Blues” also reveals the powerful correlation between music and the Black experience. This is a work for anyone who seeks to understand the motivations and movements of a vibrant community that has faced adversity yet continues to rise.

The book beautifully delves into how color shapes identity, weaving personal narratives with historical context and cultural commentary.

Perry’s exploration of the color blue becomes a testament to the resilience and creativity of the Black community, illuminating the ongoing struggles for equality and recognition while celebrating the beauty of cultural identity.

In a world that often marginalizes these stories, “Black in Blues” stands as a vital contribution to contemporary discussions on race, art, and history. It’s a compelling read that resonates deeply, inviting all of us to reflect on the complexities of the Black experience in America.

I cannot recommend it highly enough — this is a book that will stay with you, echoing in your thoughts and heart long after you’ve turned the last page.

 

Topics: ‘Black in Blues’

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Unfreedom by Roquinaldo Ferreira
books
What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Unfreedom by Roquinaldo Ferreira
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Mind of a Bee’ by Lars Chittka
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Mind of a Bee’ by Lars Chittka

Latest updates

UAE president, Pakistani prime minister discuss cooperation, regional developments
UAE president, Pakistani prime minister discuss cooperation, regional developments
One passenger reportedly survived India plane crash
One passenger reportedly survived India plane crash
UN urges Security Council to pressure Houthis for peace and release of detainees
The UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg. (@OSE_Yemen)
Air India crash adds to Boeing’s recent troubles
Air India crash adds to Boeing’s recent troubles
Air India crash leaves UK’s Indian community ‘deeply shocked’
Air India crash leaves UK’s Indian community ‘deeply shocked’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.