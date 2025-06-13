Streaming successes: What’s coming to your screens later this year 

The final season of the South Korean survival thriller about a game show where the rewards are enormous but loss means death, Seong Gi-hun (or player 456, as you might know him) and his friends must fight for survival in ever-more fiendish challenges. The VIPs — the wealthy individuals who fund the games — return to the island once again, perhaps setting the stage for a vengeance-fueled finale and a showdown between the Front Man and his brother, police officer Jun-ho.
‘Ironheart’
Starring: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross
Where: Disney+
When: June 25
This Marvel miniseries is a spinoff from the “Black Panther” movie franchise and follows MIT student and genius inventor Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, who was responsible for creating the vibranium detector that sparked the events of 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in which she also invented an exoskeleton to rival that of Tony Stark/Ironman so that she could fight alongside the Wakandans. Now Williams has returned home to Chicago, where she meets Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, who is able to access dark magic, setting Williams on a “path of danger and adventure.”
‘The Bear’ season 4
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri
Where: Disney+
When: June 26
The first two seasons of the horribly tense kitchen-based drama “The Bear” were fantastic TV. The third? Not so much. (Although it should be said that even weak episodes of “The Bear” are still better than the vast majority of shows.) But hopefully season four finds super-talented chef Carmy Berzatto and his crew back on form as they try to make a success of the titular family restaurant which they’ve shifted from run-down sandwich shop to fine-dining venue. And after a wait of almost a year, we’ll finally get to find out what that all-important review said.
‘Wednesday’ season 2
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman
Where: Netflix
When: August 6
Wednesday Addams is back at Nevermore Academy for another year. And this time around, the rest of her spooky, kooky family will be spending a lot more time there, too — much to Wednesday’s chagrin — and not just because her brother Pugsley has enrolled. Co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have promised a “darker, more complex” series. And at Netlix’s live Tudum event last month, it was announced that Lady Gaga will be guest starring as the “mysterious and enigmatic” Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood.
‘Slow Horses’ season 5
Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas
Where: Apple+ TV
When: Sept. 24
Former British super-spy Jackson Lamb and his unfortunate crew of misfit spooks return for another series of this excellent, darkly humorous espionage drama. This time around, the trouble starts when Slough House’s resident tech nerd Roddy gets a glamorous new girlfriend, who everyone — or, at least, everyone except for Roddy — can see is well out of his league. The show is an adaptation of Mick Herron’s “Slough House” novels, and this season is based on “London Rules.” “Ted Lasso” star Nick Mohammed is perhaps the biggest new name to join the cast; he'll be playing an ambitious London mayoral candidate.
‘Stranger Things’ season 5
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown
Where: Netflix
When: November 26
The final (really?) season of the phenomenally successful Eighties-set sci-fi horror drama has a lot to live up to. Once again, psychokinetic Eleven and her pals in Hawkins, Indiana, must fight to save the Earth from the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. Since its arrival on our screens in 2016, “Stranger Things” has been one of the world’s most talked-about and beloved series. Showrunners The Duffer Brothers have got pretty much everything right so far. Can they stick the landing?
Owen Wilson’s charisma shines through, but ‘Stick’ is forgettable fluff
Updated 3 min 22 sec ago
Adam Grundey
JEDDAH: You remember “Ted Lasso,” right? The Jason Sudeikis-fronted feelgood football-based sporting comedy that was a huge hit for Apple? Apple sure does. Hence “Stick.”
The Jason Sudeikis of “Stick” is Owen Wilson — a solid choice, possessed of a similar goofy charisma and real comedy pedigree. The football of “Stick” is golf. Which, while it’s easier to convincingly replicate to a high standard on screen (the supposedly elite football action in “Ted Lasso” was, unintentionally, just as hilarious as its best jokes) is also nowhere near as visually engaging as football. So “Stick” already has a lot of work to do.
The plot: Wilson is former pro golfer Pryce “Stick” Cahill, a serious talent who had a serious meltdown during a televised tournament, basically ruining his life. He now sells golf gear, gives lessons, and carries out side hustles with his former caddy Mitts (Marc Maron, doing what Marc Maron does — grumpy, cynical, with a glimpse of heart). And he’s going through a protracted divorce with a woman he still clearly loves but who has moved on.
One day, Pryce spots a young teen, Santi (Peter Dager), smashing balls further than most pros manage. Pryce quickly identifies that Santi is a prodigy and convinces his single mom Elena (Mariana Trevino) to let him coach/manage/try and qualify Santi for the US amateur championships. This involves a road trip in Mitts’ RV. It also involves Pryce handing over $100,000 that he really can’t afford to Elena to prove to her he’s serious. She knows Santi’s good, but since his dad — and former coach — left them, he hasn’t wanted to play golf at all. Santi is hugely talented, but prone to losing his head if things don’t go perfectly for him.
And that’s about it (in episodes up to the time of writing). We follow the mismatched crew on their road trip; Santi plays some golf and wows people; Pryce kind of becomes a substitute dad; Mitts and Elena bicker in a kind of flirty way. Nothing much happens, no huge laughs are had, Dager is a convincing mix of adolescent arrogance and angst, and Wilson is his usual quirky, charming self.
There’s nothing to hate about “Stick,” but there’s nothing really to love about it either. It’s nice. It’s vaguely entertaining. I’m already forgetting it.
Recipes for Success: Chef Davisha Burrowes offers advice and a tasty recipe
Updated 9 min 10 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar
RIYADH: The Mediterranean dining venue The Lighthouse, founded in the UAE, recently opened its first Saudi outpost in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
“I like to describe the Lighthouse menu as a celebration of fresh and seasonal ingredients that represent the Mediterranean culturally as a whole,” says its executive chef Davisha Burrowes. “I think it’s a perfect balance between East and West.”
Burrowes — who grew up in Barbados — caught the culinary bug early.
“I was around nine years old when I started cooking,” she says. “And that just grew around the age of 14 or 15. I did a few competitions in Barbados, and from there, I took my degree in culinary arts, worked around the world in different cuisines, then finally landed with the Lighthouse.”
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
I think all young chefs tend to seek perfection. I was definitely overthinking the little things. And when you overthink, you tend to overcomplicate and overseason. and throughout the years, with growth from maturing as a chef, I will tell anyone that lasts this morning.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Experiment. Don’t be afraid to try new things — new flavors, new blends. Go with the flow a little bit, and don’t be so hard on yourself. Some of the best recipes, by a lot of chefs around the world, have been born through mistakes.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? And why?
Probably a fresh squeeze of lemon. It brightens, it lifts, it cuts through very rich flavors as well. But personally, I think the best ingredient you can put in a dish is love, cooking with your heart, with your passion, just enjoying it and giving respect to each ingredient, whether it’s something as humble as an onion or a piece of foie gras.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
It depends. If I go to somewhere casual, you know, I take it for what it is. I manage my expectations. I also work within hospitality, so I know there can be certain challenges within the back of house and within the operation. But if I’m going somewhere where I have high expectations, then I hold them to a certain level.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I love Japanese cuisine. I worked in Japanese cuisine for two years, so I love a good selection of Nigiri platter. It needs precision, but it’s very, very simple.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I love cooking spaghetti carbonara. It has very few ingredients, it takes minimal effort, but it also has its intricacies.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
If time’s not a factor, then it’s a barbecue. Going back to my roots, I’m from the Caribbean, and we do a lot of barbecue — it’s always summer in the Caribbean, so we do a lot of cooking outdoors. So, definitely a barbecue feast or a grazing plate.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
I wouldn’t say it necessarily “annoys” me, but I do get a little disappointed when some ingredients are swapped out of dishes — especially ingredients that are essential to the harmony of the dish. As chefs, we spend a lot of time curating dishes, making sure the flavors are balanced, so when ingredients are swapped out, it just changes the whole experience that we’re trying to offer.
As a leader, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laid back?
I prefer to inspire rather than intimidate. I’m very hands-on in the kitchen. I like to lead by example. I think that as a chef — or as a leader in any field — it’s important that the team see you do it, so they can have the encouragement to do it on their own.
Chef Davisha’s charred aubergine with labneh and hot honey harissa
(Serves 2)
Ingredients:
For the Charred Aubergine:
1 large eggplant (aubergine)
1 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp labneh (or see Labneh Mix below)
1 tbsp hot honey harissa (see Hot Honey Harissa below)
1 tsp toasted pine nuts
A few fresh chives, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
For the Labneh Mix (optional, for a more flavorful labneh):
60g labneh
0g Greek yogurt
Pinch of table salt
1 tsp fresh lemon juice
For the Hot Honey Harissa:
20g butter
10g olive oil
3g harissa paste (or more for extra heat)
1g crushed chili flakes
5g smoked paprika
10g honey
INSTRUCTIONS:
Char the Aubergine: Preheat a grill pan or BBQ to high heat. Brush the aubergine halves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Place cut-side down on the hot grill and cook until charred and softened (about 6-8 minutes per side). For a true smoky flavor, roast directly over a gas flame or in a preheated oven at 220°C for 20 minutes.
Prepare the Labneh Mix (optional): In a bowl, whisk together labneh, Greek yogurt, salt, and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning to taste.
Make Hot Honey Harissa: In a small saucepan, melt the butter and olive oil over medium heat.
Add the harissa paste, chili flakes, smoked paprika, and honey. Stir well and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat.
Assemble: Place the charred aubergine on a serving plate. Dollop with labneh (or labneh mix), drizzle generously with hot honey harissa, and scatter toasted pine nuts and chopped chives on top.
At-home tips
Labneh Substitute: If you don’t have labneh, use thick Greek yogurt, strained through a cheesecloth or coffee filter for a few hours to mimic labneh’s rich texture.
Char at Home: If you don’t have a grill, broil the aubergine in your oven or cook it in a cast-iron pan to achieve a similar smoky effect.
Harissa Hack: No harissa paste? Mix 1 tbsp tomato paste with 1 tsp chili flakes, ½ tsp cumin, and a pinch of smoked paprika for a quick substitute.
Honey Choices: Use mild, floral honey for a more balanced sauce or a spicy honey to really turn up the heat.
Final work by the renowned physicist combines complex scientific ideas with accessible explanations, making it a must-read for anyone curious about the cosmos
Updated 12 June 2025
Ghadi Joudah
Stephen Hawking’s “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” is a fascinating and thought-provoking exploration of science’s most profound mysteries, offering insights into the origins of the universe and humanity’s place within it.
Published in 2018, this final work by the renowned physicist combines complex scientific ideas with accessible explanations, making it a must-read for anyone curious about the cosmos.
Hawking begins by addressing how the universe came into existence. He explains that the laws of physics are sufficient to describe the universe’s origins, suggesting that it could arise from a state of nothingness due to the balance of positive and negative energy.
By linking this to the nature of time, which began alongside the universe itself, he offers a perspective grounded in scientific reasoning.
The book also delves into the evolution of the universe and the evidence supporting it. Hawking discusses how the redshift of light from distant galaxies confirms the universe’s expansion, while the cosmic microwave background radiation provides a glimpse into its dense, hot beginnings.
Through the anthropic principle, he demonstrates how the unique conditions of our universe make life possible, underscoring how rare such conditions are.
Hawking also considers the possibility of extraterrestrial life, suggesting that while life may exist elsewhere, intelligent civilizations are unlikely to be nearby or at the same stage of development. He cautions against attempts to communicate with alien life, warning that such interactions could pose risks to humanity.
One of the book’s most intriguing sections explores black holes. Hawking examines their immense density, the singularity at their core, and the paradox of information loss. He explains how black holes might release information as they evaporate, preserving the fundamental laws of physics.
Beyond its scientific insights, the book is a call to action. Hawking urges readers to prioritize scientific progress, safeguard the planet, and prepare for the challenges of the future.
Though some sections may challenge non-experts, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” remains accessible, inspiring, and deeply insightful — a fitting conclusion to Hawking’s extraordinary legacy.
Out of the blue: How a wild fox changed Noura Ali-Ramahi’s life and art
‘There’s something that completely changed in me since I met her’ Lebanese-Emirati artist’s muse is fox, Blue, inspiration for new work
The creative, who was trained at Sotheby’s Institute of Art, has had her work exhibited at New York’s Art Club and at galleries in the UAE
Updated 12 June 2025
Celine Hijazi
ABU DHABI: On the morning of her birthday, a wild fox walked up to Noura Ali-Ramahi and sniffed her feet. Her life has not been the same since.
What began as a chance encounter in Abu Dhabi has become a daily ritual — and a profound source of inspiration.
For months now, the Lebanese Emirati artist has walked the edges of a golf course near her home not for peace of mind, but in search of Blue, the fox she has named, and who has become her muse.
“There’s something that completely changed in me since I met her,” Ali-Ramahi said. “I would almost consider the walk incomplete if I didn’t see her.”
Since that December morning, the accomplished artist has embraced a new ritual: meeting foxes at dawn, then creating art inspired by those encounters.
The creative, who was trained at Sotheby’s Institute of Art, has had her work exhibited at New York’s Art Club and at galleries in the UAE, including Abu Dhabi’s Twofour54 and N2N Gallery.
Born in Beirut in 1976, the artist moved to Scotland at the age of 11 before settling in the UAE in 1989. In 1993, Ramahi returned to Beirut, graduating with a business degree from the American University of Beirut in 1997.
But it is the last few months that have impacted her the most.
As she recounts her experiences, Ali-Ramahi springs out of her seat as if reliving a small miracle. She gestures animatedly, replaying each encounter with the foxes in vivid detail — not as distant wildlife, but as if they were old friends she shares breakfast with each morning.
“She looked at me,” Ali-Ramahi said, suddenly alert, motioning toward the ground as if the fox were right there. “And it’s as if she was saying, ‘thank you.’”
Her artwork, much like herself, bursts with energy and emotional charge. But she is not simply documenting wildlife; Blue has become a recurring motif and a vessel for expressing longing, grief, and resistance.
In her vibrant studio — a riot of color and creative force — Blue often appears superimposed over scenes of Gaza or alongside another of Ali-Ramahi’s defining symbols: a chair.
“For me, it’s (the chair) my own confinement … it’s like nothing, it’s doing nothing. It’s like emptiness, it’s no response, it’s nothing,” she said.
“Blue is the opposite of the chair.”
The chair — in a time of political paralysis surrounding Gaza and Lebanon — reflects both Ali-Ramahi’s personal sense of confinement and a broader societal powerlessness.
The fox, by contrast, is everything the chair is not: cunning, wild, disobedient. It represents movement, instinct, and the refusal to be tamed.
Since leaving her full-time job, Ali-Ramahi has embraced this liberated, intuitive energy in her art, using it as a way to process emotion and resist despair.
“When I superimpose her onto a destroyed landscape, she becomes more than an animal,” she said. “She becomes survival.”
At no point does Ali-Ramahi pretend to understand why the fox chose her, and she does not need to.
“She makes me feel special … I’m not shy to admit it,” she said.
What she does know is this: like a fox hunting its prey, Blue arrived quietly in her life and became essential not just to Ali-Ramahi’s creative ecosystem, but to her emotional survival during moments of hopelessness.
“Maybe she trusts me because she sees me walking every day, sipping my coffee, never trying to hurt her,” she said softly. “I’m just ... there.”
Recipes for success: Chef Massimo Pasquarelli offers advice and a tasty pasta recipe
Updated 12 June 2025
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Patience, simplicity, and respect — for ingredients, people, and the craft itself — are the principles that guide Massimo Pasquarelli in the kitchen.
Raised in the small Italian village of Pizzoferrato, Pasquarelli learned early on that good cooking is about more than perfect technique. That approach has shaped his three-decade career, taking him from Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and Asia to his current role as executive chef at Il Gattopardo, an Italian fine-dining restaurant in Dubai.
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
I was eager to impress and get things done quickly, but I learned that patience is a key ingredient not only in cooking, but in life in general.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Do not overcomplicate things: Select good ingredients, season well and taste your cooking. And enjoy the moment; avoid distractions.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
The secret ingredient is respect for the ingredients themselves. That is the most powerful and precious ingredient in the kitchen.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
More than critiquing, I observe. I’m in love with the world of hospitality, and I treasure every detail. I want to capture anything that can enrich my knowledge and personal growth. But, I do know well myself to say that what truly makes a difference when I walk into a restaurant is a sincere, warm welcome with a pleasant smile. It costs nothing, yet it’s everything in hospitality. That simple gesture sets the tone for the entire experience.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
Honestly, it’s not so much about the cuisine or the dish, what truly matters to me is the company. To fully enjoy food, I need to be surrounded by good people. Whether it’s street food or fine dining, a shared meal becomes special when the atmosphere is warm, happy and positive. That said, I do have a deep appreciation for many cuisines: Malaysian, Thai, Japanese, Indian, Turkish, Singaporean, French, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, Australian and South American. But, what I treasure the most is the cuisine of Abruzzo, my region and my roots. It’s where my story began, and every bite is a memory.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
Pasta all the way. For example, a simple spaghetti aglio, olio e peperoncino. It’s fast, comforting, and you can elevate it by selecting quality ingredients, such a good olive oil, garlic from Italy, chili and fresh parsley.
What customer request most annoys you?
When you’ve chosen to work in hospitality, as a chef, I believe nothing should truly “annoy” you. Every guest is a privilege, and every request, no matter how unusual, is an opportunity to learn, grow and improve. Even in challenging situations, where a guest’s behavior might be perceived as difficult, my response should always be warm, respectful and human. That is the essence of true hospitality.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
Cooking is a lifestyle for me, not just a profession. The ingredients I work with have been my companions on this journey for over 30 years. It’s difficult to say which dish, or even which ingredient, I prefer to cook. Each one tells a story; each one plays its part. Some weeks, I find myself completely into grilling. Other times, I’m fully immersed in developing vegetable dishes. It all depends on the moment, the mood and the inspiration. That’s the beauty of this craft, it never stops evolving.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
In truth, who can really say what is “right” in the kitchen or in a dish? Perhaps everything I cook is wrong in someone else’s eyes. Cooking is an art and, in art, there is no universal standard of perfection. Every dish is a personal interpretation — although you must respect the guidelines and concept of the restaurant. At the end of the day, we’re all still learning, no matter how long we have been in the kitchen.
As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laidback?
No shouting. It has never been my forte. I believe in discipline with the most powerful word, respect. A kitchen must be structured and efficient, but that doesn’t mean it should run on fear. I lead by guiding, mentoring, communicating and pushing for excellence, but always by listening. I listen to every single one of my colleagues, my suppliers, my superiors and, whenever I can, to our guests. For me, passion drives performance more than pressure.
Chef Massimo’s stracciatella agnolotti recipe
Stracciatella filling
Ingredients:
500 g stracciatella cheese
125 g fresh ricotta cheese (well-drained)
25 g parmesan cheese, finely grated
40 g egg yolk (approx. 2 large yolks)
Method:
Drain the stracciatella: Place the stracciatella in a fine sieve or colander lined with cheesecloth over a bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight (at least 8 hours), stirring occasionally to release excess moisture.
Prepare the mixture: In a large bowl, combine the drained stracciatella, ricotta, grated parmesan and egg yolk. Mix well using a spatula or whisk until the filling is smooth and fully combined. Taste for seasoning.
Pipe and store: Transfer the mixture into a piping bag. Seal or cover and store in the fridge until ready to use.
Shelf life: Up to 24 hours refrigerated.
Pasta dough
Ingredients:
100 g plain flour 00
300 g semolina
330 g egg yolk (approx. 12 eggs)
Method:
Mix the dough: Combine the plain flour, semolina, and egg yolk in a large mixing bowl or on a clean work surface. Knead the dough by hand (or in a mixer with a dough hook) until smooth and elastic, about 10–12 minutes.
Rest the dough: Wrap the dough tightly in cling film and let it rest at room temperature for at least two hours. Note: dough can also be refrigerated for up to 24 hours, then brought back to room temp before rolling.
Roll the dough: Cut into manageable portions. Using a pasta machine, roll each piece to a thickness of 1.5 mm, passing through the rollers at least twice for even consistency.
Form agnolotti or ravioli: Pipe the stracciatella filling onto the pasta sheets, fold, seal with gentle pressure, and cut to shape. Keep covered with semolina until cooking.
Tomato sauce
Ingredients:
500 g canned peeled tomatoes (San Marzano preferred)
60 g garlic oil (see recipe below)
700 ml water
5 g salt
Method:
In a large saucepan, combine tomatoes, garlic oil, water, and salt.
Bring to a gentle boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.
Once boiling, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
Blend slightly (optional for smoothness), then taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
Keep warm or cool and store. Shelf life: 2–3 days in fridge or freeze.
Garlic oil
Ingredients:
50 g garlic cloves (peeled)
500 g pomace oil (or light olive oil)
Method:
In a blender (vitamix or similar), blitz the garlic and oil until completely smooth and emulsified.
Strain through a fine chinois or muslin cloth to remove any solids.
Transfer to a vacuum bag and vacuum seal.
Store in the fridge until needed. Transfer to a squeeze bottle
Shelf life: 5–7 days refrigerated.
Assembly: Agnolotti with tomato sauce
Ingredients:
6 agnolotti filled with Stracciatella
50 ml butter emulsion (warm)
Grated parmesan (as needed)
2–3 tbsp tomato sauce (warmed)
Method:
Boil the pasta: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the agnolotti for 2-3 minutes (until they float and are tender).
Warm the sauce base: In a sauté pan, gently warm the butter emulsion over medium-low heat.
Combine and finish: Drain the agnolotti and transfer directly into the butter emulsion. Toss gently to coat. Add a small handful of grated Parmesan and toss again.
Prepare tomato sauce: In a separate small pot, gently warm the tomato sauce. Stir and check seasoning.
Plate the dish: Spoon a few tablespoons of tomato sauce on the pasta bowl.Place the agnolotti on top of the tomato sauce, garnish on top with freshly grated parmesan, basil oil, basil washed and dried.