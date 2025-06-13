You are here

Pakistan set to hold rates, dollar bonds slide in shadow of Israel-Iran conflict

Pakistanis watch a news channel telecasting report about the Israeli attacks on Iran, in Peshawar, Pakistan on June 13, 2025. (AP)
Updated 13 June 2025
Reuters
  • Several brokerages initially expected a cut but revised their forecasts after Israeli strikes sparked fears of a broader conflict
  • Long-dated dollar bonds for Israel, Egypt, Pakistan slipped Friday, Israel’s shekel tumbled following Iran strikes
KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank is expected to hold its policy rate on Monday, a Reuters poll showed, as many analysts shifted their previous view of a cut in the wake of Israel’s military strike on Iran, citing inflation risks from rising global commodity prices.

Israel said on Friday it targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders in a “preemptive strike” to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Several brokerages had initially expected a cut but revised their forecasts after the Israeli strikes sparked fears of a broader conflict. The escalating hostilities triggered a sharp spike in oil prices — a worry for Pakistan given the broader impact on imported inflation from a potentially prolonged conflict and tightening of crude supplies.

Eleven of 14 respondents in a snap poll expected the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 12 percent. Two forecast a 100 basis-point cut and one predicted a 50 bps cut.

“There remains an upside risk of a rise in global commodity prices in light of geopolitical tensions which could mark a return to inflationary pressures,” said Ahmad Mobeen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“The resultant higher import bill could also threaten external sector performance and bring pressure to the exchange rate.”

Inflation in the South Asian country has been declining for several months after it soared to around 40 percent in May 2023.

Last month, however, inflation picked up to 3.5 percent, above the finance ministry’s projection of up to 2 percent, partly due to the fading of the year-go base effects. The SBP expects average inflation between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent for the fiscal year ending June.

The central bank paused its easing cycle in March after cumulative cuts of 1,000 basis points from a record high of 22 percent, and resumed it with a 100-basis-point reduction in May.

The policy meeting follows the release a tight annual budget, which saw Pakistan raise defense spending by 20 percent but overall expenditure was reduced by 7 percent, with GDP growth forecast at 4.2 percent.

Pakistan says its $350 billion economy has stabilized under a $7 billion IMF bailout that had helped it staved a default threat.

Some analysts are skeptical of the government’s ability to reach the growth target amid fiscal and external challenges.

Abdul Azeem, head of research at Al Habib Capital Markets, which forecast a 50-bp cut, said a lower rate could “support the GDP target of 4.2 percent and reduce the debt financing burden.”

Separately, long-dated dollar bonds for Israel, Egypt and Pakistan slipped on Friday, and Israel’s shekel tumbled following the Iran air strikes.

The shekel was 2 percent weaker by 0713 GMT standing at 3.63 to the dollar after touching 6.793 in overnight trade, its softest in seven weeks.

Israel’s bond maturing in 2140 shed 1.45 cents, to be bid at 65.61 cents on the dollar, while Egypt’s 2049 bond fell nearly 2 cents to be bid at 77.36. Pakistan’s 2031 bond fell just over 1 cent to be bid at 78.61 cents.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged global powers to broker a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar prepares to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting in Turkiye from June 21-22 is expected to focus on coordinated diplomatic steps to de-escalate the Iran-Israel standoff and address the continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Thousands of people were fleeing Tehran on Wednesday after Israeli warplanes bombed the city overnight and the air fight between the two Middle Eastern powers entered the sixth day amid media reports US President Donald Trump was considering options that include joining Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear sites.

“I feel that ... global countries should try hard for a ceasefire,” Sharif told a federal cabinet meeting, calling the escalation “regrettable” and condemning what he described as Israel’s aggression against Pakistan’s neighboring “brotherly” country of Iran. 

Iran launched retaliatory strikes last week after Israeli forces attacked sites linked to Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure on June 13. Iranian officials say at least 224 people, mostly civilians, have been killed, while Israel has reported over 20 deaths.

The latest escalation follows months of hostilities between Israel and Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, which intensified after the war in Gaza was launched late in 2023. Regional powers fear a direct confrontation could spiral into a broader conflict involving major oil shipping lanes and global energy supplies.

For Pakistan, a close Iranian neighbor and a longtime opponent of Israel, a prolonged conflict risks disrupting border security, inflaming sectarian tensions at home, and possibly putting it in a tight spot with other Arab allies and the West.

Pakistan does not recognize Israel and has historically aligned itself with the Palestinian cause of an independent state. 

ISLAMABAD: Two of Pakistan’s leading business groups and a company backed by the powerful military will bid for the country’s ailing national carrier, a divestment the government hopes will kickstart the privatizations of state-owned enterprises.
The sale of Pakistan International Airlines will be the first major privatization for around two decades, with the sale of loss-making state-owned enterprises a condition of last year’s $7 billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund.

The government tried unsuccessfully to last year offload a stake in PIA, which is a major burden on its budget, but the sale was aborted because of the poor state of the airline and the conditions attached to any purchase.

Expressions of interest are due by Thursday for an up to 100 percent stake in the airline, with industry insiders expecting more bidders to emerge. They say the deal has been sweetened with a tax incentive and bolstered by signs of a turnaround in PIA’s fortunes.

The Ministry of Privatization did not respond to a request for comment.

Among those planning bids are the Yunus Brothers Group, owners of the Lucky Cement and energy companies; and a consortium led by Arif Habib Limited that includes Fatima Fertilizer, Lake City, and The City School, sources within the companies said.

Fauji Fertilizer Company, which is part-owned by the military, said it will be making an expression of interest, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Fertilizer production is a lucrative sector in Pakistan.

A group of PIA employees has also come forward to bid.

“The employees will use their provident fund and pension, in addition to finding an investor to place a bid. We’re doing this to save jobs and turn around the company,” said Hidayatullah Khan, president of the airline’s Senior Staff Association.

The airline was restructured last year, offloading approximately 80 percent of its legacy debt to the government to make it more attractive to investors. But bidders remain concerned about overstaffing and the ability to fire employees.

Last year’s sale effort failed when the sole bid of $36 million fell far short of a $305 million floor price.

Interested parties walked away before bidding, partly because the government was not willing to give up 100 percent of the company, with bidders saying they did not want the government to remain involved.

Since then, PIA has posted its first operating profit in 21 years, driven by cost-cutting reforms, after making cumulative losses of $2.5 billion.

This success of the current process will depend on whether the government is willing to give up a 100 percent stake, industry insiders said.

They added that a government decision this month to remove the requirement of paying sales tax upfront on the lease of new aircraft, which had been an impediment, will make the deal more attractive.

PIA resumed flights to Europe in January after the European Union lifted a four-year safety ban. The airline has also approached UK authorities for permission to resume services to London and Manchester.

The restoration of international routes is vital to future growth opportunities and successful bidders are likely to bring in foreign airlines as operators. 

QUETTA: Pakistani officials say hundreds of students and pilgrims, who were evacuated after Israeli strikes on Iran, will be transported to their homes across Pakistan today, Wednesday, after they were brought a day earlier to Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Balochistan province, which borders Iran.

Commissioner of Quetta, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, said 545 pilgrims and 207 students reached Quetta from Pakistan’s Taftan border crossing with Iran and arrangements had been made to transport them to their hometowns.

“We are trying to make them stay in Quetta tonight. There are some restrictions on movement at night from Quetta,” Shafqaat told Reuters.

“There are law and order issues on roads at some places. We want to avoid any unfortunate or untoward incidents.”

Musharraf Abbas, who arrived from Tehran, said he was a student at the Iran University of Medical Sciences. 

“Their [Iran’s] military residences and rooms were at about one-and-a-half-kilometer distance from our residence,” he told Reuters. 

“They were attacked on late Friday night around 330pm in which their high level personnel, including scientists, revolutionary guards and military leaders were killed.”

Pakistan closed its border crossings with Iran at Panjgur in Balochistan province indefinitely due to escalating tensions, the district administration of Panjgur announced on Sunday, June 15. However, one of the busiest crossings at the Taftan border remains operational for repatriation and trade activity.

A group of 214 Pakistani students studying in medical and engineering institutions in Iran arrived at Pakistan’s Taftan border crossing from Tehran following Israeli airstrikes, officials said on Tuesday.

Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day despite a call from US President Donald Trump for Tehran’s unconditional surrender.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue this week urged the government to withdraw a proposed 18 percent general sales tax (GST) on imported solar panels, saying some stakeholders were stockpiling equipment ahead of the federal budget to avoid the new levy.

Under the proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2025–26, the government has included the 18 percent GST on the import and local supply of solar panels and related equipment. The plan has raised concerns among industry players and clean energy advocates who warn that higher costs could slow the rapid uptake of household and commercial rooftop solar systems and undermine national targets for increasing renewable energy’s share in Pakistan’s power mix.

So far this year, solar has provided 25 percent of Pakistan’s grid electricity, placing the country among fewer than 20 worldwide that generate at least a quarter of their monthly power from solar farms.

Pakistan imported 17 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels in 2024 — double the previous year’s volume — to meet surging consumer demand, according to the Global Electricity Review 2025.

“The committee strongly recommended withdrawing the proposed 18 percent GST on solar panels,” the Senate secretariat said in a statement released on Tuesday after the standing committee’s fifth session to review the budget for fiscal year 2025–26.

“Members observed that ahead of the budget, certain stakeholders had imported and dumped solar equipment in anticipation of the tax hike.” 

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, the chairman of the committee, called the government’s move “discriminatory” in nature.

“The committee rejects the sudden imposition of GST on solar imports and urges immediate withdrawal,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Sharmila Faruqui, a member of the National Assembly’s finance committee, also echoed the Senate panel’s call to scrap the proposed tax.

“I’m in the finance committee and the members have unanimously rejected this tax,” she told Arab News.

Pakistan increased its solar electricity generation at a rate more than three times the global average in 2025, driven by a surge in solar capacity imports that were over five times higher than in 2022, according to data from Ember, a UK-based energy think tank.

This rapid growth in both capacity and output has propelled solar energy from being the country’s fifth-largest power source in 2023 to the top spot in 2025.

With inputs from Reuters 
 

