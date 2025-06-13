Saudi airports issue travel alert after airspace closures amid Israel-Iran tension

Saudi matchmaking app, Awaser, is helping individuals find partners by bridging tradition and modernity

JEDDAH: With digital innovation taking place at a rapid pace, Awaser, a mobile application developed in Saudi Arabia, is at the forefront of a quiet transformation in the Kingdom’s matchmaking traditions.

It offers a modern approach to marriage, but remains firmly rooted in cultural and religious values.

Founded by psychiatrist Dr. Mohammed Alolayan, Awaser is not just a dating platform but a dedicated space for individuals and families with the intention of forming lasting marriages.

“There’s a clear need, and many people are ready to embrace technology, so long as it honors our values. Awaser allows them to do both.” (Supplied)

With features tailored to Saudi Arabia’s cultural norms and a strong emphasis on privacy, the app introduces a respectful and structured alternative to traditional matchmaking.

Speaking about the inspiration behind creating the first app of its kind, Alolayan said: “As a trained psychiatrist, I’ve spent years exploring human psychology and understanding the deep emotional challenges people face, especially in midlife, around intimacy and the question of ‘Who should I be with?’

“Listening to countless stories from patients and online followers, I realized how difficult it is for many to find a suitable partner within the traditional framework. That’s what inspired me to create Awaser.”

HIGH LIGHTS • Awaser gives users the tools to search based on preferences unique to Saudi society, including regional origin, family background, education, sect, and tribal affiliation. • This approach blends technology with cultural traditions, creating a platform that speaks to both the younger generation and their families.

Unlike typical matchmaking apps that rely on algorithms to suggest potential partners, Awaser gives users the tools to search based on preferences unique to Saudi Arabia society, including regional origin, family background, education, sect, and tribal affiliation.

This approach blends technology with cultural traditions, creating a platform that speaks to both the younger generation and their families.

Alolayan said: “Awaser does not offer matchmaking in the conventional sense. Instead, it elevates traditional matchmaking by making it more accessible and efficient.

Dr. Mohammed Alolayan

“It’s a platform that respects Saudi customs while empowering individuals and families to make informed choices.”

One of the app’s most distinctive features is the ability for families to create and manage accounts on behalf of their children, a model that preserves the essence of traditional matchmaking while increasing the chances of finding a suitable match.

This family-first approach has resonated strongly with conservative users seeking to maintain trust throughout the process.

The app operates on a paid subscription model, which Alolayan believes ensures the quality and seriousness of its community. “We implemented a payment wall to ensure serious participation and prevent random or unserious users,” he said.

“Trust is crucial. That’s why users must verify with a Saudi mobile number and OTP (One-Time Password), and all communications are encrypted and automatically deleted after 30 days of inactivity.”

Privacy is a key concern for users in Saudi Arabia, particularly when it comes to online interactions between men and women.

Awaser addresses this by giving users complete control over their profiles and conversations, with no human intervention from the app’s management team. Conversations cannot begin without mutual consent, and all user data remains private and protected.

The platform currently focuses on Saudi nationals and residents, and has already had impressive engagement, especially from well-educated individuals.

“Around 30 to 40 percent of our users hold advanced degrees such as master’s or PhDs. While we expected high participation from major cities, we were pleasantly surprised to see users from nearly every region of the Kingdom,” he said.

Among the many success stories shared by users, one stands out for Alolayan: “A couple who met on Awaser married about a year and a half ago, and they recently welcomed their first child.

“Hearing that directly from them was incredibly moving, it validated everything we’ve been working toward.”

In a culture where family involvement remains a cornerstone of the marriage process, launching a technology-driven platform presented unique challenges. But the public response, Alolayan said, has been overwhelmingly positive.

“There’s a clear need, and many people are ready to embrace technology, so long as it honors our values. Awaser allows them to do both.”

Umm Abdullah, a user of the app, said: “As a mother, I’ve seen how difficult it’s become to find suitable matches, and approaching someone as the bride’s parents is not very common in our culture, we usually wait for proposals to come.

“Apps like this give us the chance to actively search instead of just waiting. It feels more efficient, while still respecting our values.”

Interestingly, Awaser also provides a space for non-traditional introductions between individuals, allowing for more autonomy in the relationship-building phase.

This dual approach supporting both traditional and independent searches reflects the evolving preferences of younger Saudis who want to play a more active role in choosing their life partners.

Alolayan said: “The younger generation increasingly wants to take ownership of their marriage journey in terms of to get to know their future partner before traditional steps begin.

“Awaser arrived at just the right time to meet this shift. It offers an alternative that feels modern yet grounded in cultural values.”

Another user, Naser Al-Rahman, said: “It’s really hard these days to find a relationship that leads to something serious. Most platforms don’t feel safe or genuine.

“But with this app, I feel like I can search more conveniently and securely, knowing the people here are serious about marriage.”

Although Awaser does not currently employ artificial intelligence to match users, Alolayan is open to future possibilities. “There is no proven psychological model for perfect matchmaking, which is why we don’t claim to match people ourselves.

“But I do see potential for AI and data analytics to provide smarter tools in the future, based on long-term user behavior.”

As Saudi Arabia continues its Vision 2030 journey toward modernization and empowerment, platforms such as Awaser highlight how digital solutions can coexist with tradition.

Commenting on the legal and cultural implications of matchmaking platforms, family lawyer Hassan Al-Ghawi said: “Apps like these help bridge the gap between tradition and technology.

“As long as user privacy is protected and the legal framework is respected, they can serve as a positive and legitimate extension of traditional matchmaking.

“Today’s younger generation often rushes into relationships, so involving both parents and children in the process allows for deeper understanding and more thoughtful decisions, potentially leading to stronger, longer-lasting marriages and fewer divorces.”