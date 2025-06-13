Arab world, Middle East condemn Israel’s attacks against Iran

DUBAI: The Arab world has responded to Israel’s strikes against Iran, each country offering its condemnation of the attacks that killed at least two top military officers, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries.

The UAE, through its foreign affairs ministry, stressed the importance of “exercising the utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the conflict.”

UAE Condemns in the Strongest Terms Israel’s Military Targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iranhttps://t.co/RJ4HEpmXWm pic.twitter.com/Pb7k5TQF0g — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) June 13, 2025

“Enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states constitute essential principles for resolving the current crises,” the foreign affairs ministry added.

The UAE emphasized the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means rather than confrontation and escalation, and called on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent and necessary measures to achieve a ceasefire, and to reinforce international peace and security.

Oman offered its “strong condemnation of the brutal military aggression launched by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which targeted sovereign facilities and caused casualties.”

#بيان || تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة سلطنة عمان الشديدة للعدوان العسكري الغاشم الذي شنّته إسرائيل على أراضي الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، والذي استهدف منشآت سيادية وأوقع ضحايا. pic.twitter.com/aNH6mU2sSq — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) June 13, 2025

“Oman considers this action a dangerous and reckless escalation that constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law. It also represents unacceptable and ongoing aggressive behavior that undermines the foundations of stability in the region,” the country’s foreign affairs ministry said.

And Jordan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah warned of the “consequences of such escalatory actions, saying they threatened regional security and stability and risk exacerbating tensions”, state news agency Petra reported.

دانت المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية بأشدّ العبارات، العدوان الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الصديقة، باعتباره انتهاكًا صارخًا لسيادة دولة عضو في الأمم المتحدة، وخروجًا سافرًا عن قواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وحذّر الناطق الرسمي باسم وزارة الخارجية وشؤون… pic.twitter.com/za0hZbPOJd — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) June 13, 2025

Elsewhere Qatar said it “considers the assault a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, as well as a clear breach of international law and its established principles,” state news agency QNA meanwhile reported.

“The State of Qatar voices its grave concern over this dangerous escalation, which forms part of a recurring pattern of aggressive policies that threaten regional peace and stability and hinder efforts aimed at de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.”

Qatar emphasized “the urgent need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to act swiftly to halt these Israeli violations.”

#Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns and Denounces Israeli Attack on Iran#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/MFLNuXbEyB — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 13, 2025

“The State of Qatar reaffirms its firm position in rejecting all forms of violence, and reiterates its call for restraint and the avoidance of escalation that could widen the scope of conflict and undermine regional security and stability,” QNA reported.

Turkiye also condemned “in the strongest terms” Israel’s air strike on Iran, calling it a provocation that violates international law and risks further escalation in the region.

The Turkish foreign ministry in a statement said the attack showed Israel “does not want issues to be resolved through diplomatic means” and urged it to halt “aggressive actions that could lead to greater conflicts.”

Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), also described the Israeli attacks as a ‘clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.’

Al-Budaiwi, in a statement, called on the ‘international community and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities towards immediately halting this aggression and avoiding escalation that could ignite a wider conflict, which would have dire consequences for regional and international peace.’

In its condemnation of the attacks, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of its “grave repercussions on regional security and stability”.

And it called for “de-escalation, restraint, and a reduction in tensions”.

The Ministry reiterated Bahrain’s call for an immediate halt to military escalation to spare the region and its people from the consequences on regional stability, security, and international peace.

And it affirmed Bahrain’s stance advocating for the resolution of the crises through dialogue and diplomatic means, as well as the necessity of continuing US-Iranian negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear file.