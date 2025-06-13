Pakistan stocks drop over 1,900 points amid Israel-Iran tensions

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged more than 1,900 points on Friday, as investor sentiment soured following Israel’s strikes on Iran, triggering fears of wider regional escalation.

The benchmark KSE-100 index fell 1,949.56 points, or 1.57 percent, closing at 122,143.56, down from the previous close of 124,093.12.

Shares traded largely in the red, mirroring losses across regional and global markets after the Israeli attacks shook investor confidence, according to a market review by Pakistani brokerage Topline Securities.

“Geopolitical tensions after Israel’s attack in Iran weighed down on world equities, including the KSE100,” Raza Jafri, Head of Intermarket Securities, told Arab News. “In particular, if a geopolitical risk premium gets added to international oil prices on a prolonged basis, it could negatively affect the outlook for the current account deficit and inflation, given more than 25 percent of Pakistan’s import bill comprises of petroleum products.”

He noted that Pakistan was now “much more disciplined” economically, having avoided fuel subsidies and refrained from using foreign exchange reserves to support the currency. This, he said, would help the country better withstand a potential oil price shock than in the past.

Ahsan Mehanti, Chief Executive of Arif Habib Commodities Ltd, said stocks declined across the board in response to the strikes.

“Slump in global equities on geopolitical risks and weakening rupee played catalyst role in panic selling at PSX,” he said.

Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier on Friday, claiming Tehran was “very close” to developing a nuclear weapon. The attacks reportedly targeted nuclear facilities, scientists, and senior military commanders.

