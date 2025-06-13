Pakistan’s top revenue-generating Sindh province unveils $12.4 billion budget with major tax cuts

KARACHI: Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Friday proposed abolishing five taxes as it presented a Rs3.45 trillion ($12.41 billion) new budget for fiscal year 2025-26 to simplify taxation and alleviate financial pressure on people and small businesses.

Friday also saw Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province announcing a surplus budget of Rs2,119 billion ($7.63 billion) for next year, without proposing any new taxes. The province allocated significant financial resources for the militancy-hit tribal districts and social welfare programs, according to the budget document.

SINDH

Sindh’s budget, which carries a deficit of Rs38.46 billion ($138.35 million), includes plans to eliminate professional tax, cotton fee and entertainment duty among other levies as part of broader reforms to support salaried individuals, small businesses, and cultural industries.

“I would like to share some important changes being planned to make our tax system simpler and to reduce the financial burden on both individuals and businesses,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said while presenting the budget in the provincial assembly.

Sindh generates most of Pakistan’s revenues, more than 60 percent, and is the second most populous province ruled by Pakistan People’s Party of President Asif Ali Zardari, a coalition partner of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party which leads the federal government.

Pakistan remains under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program approved last year and the Washington-based lender wants Islamabad to broaden its tax base by taxing incomes from agriculture, retail and real estate sectors at the provincial level.

The two provinces announced their new fiscal plans days after Pakistan’s federal government announced its FY26 budget targeting 4.2 percent economic growth, while aiming to arrest fiscal deficit at 3.9 percent of the GDP.

In Sindh, the province’s total revenue receipts are projected at Rs3.41 trillion ($12.27 billion) for FY2025-26, up 11.6 percent from the current fiscal year ending June. Transfers from the federal divisible pool, which account for 75 percent of revenue, are expected to rise 10.2 percent to Rs1.93 trillion ($6.94 billion). With additional grants and straight transfers, total federal receipts are estimated at Rs2.10 trillion ($7.55 billion).

Current Revenue Expenditure (CRE) has been set at Rs2.15 trillion ($7.73 billion), a 12.4 percent increase from the prior year, driven by higher salaries, pensions, and grants to non-financial institutions.

Allocations for key sectors have seen marked increases. The education budget has risen to Rs523.73 billion ($1.88 billion) – a 12.4 percent hike – with major investments in primary and secondary education. New initiatives include hiring 4,400 staff, opening four community colleges, and funding for 34,100 primary schools through cost centers.

The health sector will receive Rs326.5 billion ($1.17 billion), up 8 percent, including Rs19 billion ($68.35 million) for the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) and Rs10 billion ($35.97 million) for a new hospital in Larkana.

Enhanced ambulance and mobile diagnostic services are also planned.

Grants-in-aid total Rs702 billion ($2.53 billion), reflecting allocations for hospitals, universities, and development bodies. A Rs520 billion ($1.87 billion) Annual Development Program (ADP) focuses on 475 new schemes targeting flood recovery, renewable energy, and underserved regions.

Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, will see major upgrades in transport and infrastructure. Fifty electric buses will launch this year, with 100 more expected by August. Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Yellow Line is nearing completion, and the Red Line has passed the halfway mark.

The Karachi Safe City initiative will expand CCTV coverage using artificial intelligence, while blockchain-based land records, a KPI monitoring dashboard, and digital birth registration aim to enhance governance.

In rural areas, Rs20 billion ($71.95 million) has been allocated for pro-poor initiatives, while the new Benazir Hari Card will support 200,000 farmers. The Sindh Cooperative Bank is being explored to provide interest-free loans to progressive farmers.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

Presenting the new budget, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Finance Minister Aftab Alam said the province achieved a Rs100 billion ($359.71 million) surplus in the outgoing fiscal year despite receiving Rs90 billion ($323.74 million) less in funds from the federal government.

The province is ruled by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is in opposition at the federal level.

“Against all odds and skepticism, we not only met our budget targets but also ensured timely debt repayments of Rs49 billion [$176.26 million],” Alam said.

He added that KP’s own non-tax revenues rose by 74 percent this year, while the KP Revenue Authority collected Rs41.37 billion ($148.79 million) in the first 10 months of the outgoing fiscal year.

The province has set a tax revenue target of Rs83.5 billion ($300 million) and a non-tax revenue target of Rs45.5 billion ($163.71 million) for the next fiscal year, aiming to widen the tax net rather than impose new levies.

Federal transfers, including Rs1,147.91 billion ($4.13 billion) from tax revenues and Rs58.15 billion ($209.17 million) in oil windfall levy, are expected to form the bulk of receipts.

The tribal districts are set to receive Rs292.34 billion ($1.05 billion), including Rs50 billion ($179.85 million) under an accelerated implementation program and Rs39 billion ($140.28 million) for development.

Key initiatives include the expansion of the Sehat Card Plus with life insurance coverage, recruitment of 16,000 teachers, and establishment of new degree colleges.

The province’s police force will receive Rs693.7 million ($2.49 million) for modern arms and Rs1.22 billion ($4.39 million) for vehicles.

