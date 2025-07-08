You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh’s garment industry eying GCC growth as exports to Saudi Arabia rise

Bangladesh’s garment industry eying GCC growth as exports to Saudi Arabia rise

Special Bangladesh’s garment industry eying GCC growth as exports to Saudi Arabia rise
Bangladeshi garment workers tailor clothes at their sewing stations in a factory in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka on July 6, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rd6s5

Updated 08 July 2025
Follow

Bangladesh’s garment industry eying GCC growth as exports to Saudi Arabia rise

Bangladesh’s garment industry eying GCC growth as exports to Saudi Arabia rise
  • Garment exports to the Kingdom surged 7.3% YOY in 2024-25
  • Apparel producers see untapped potential for high-end fashion exports
Updated 08 July 2025
SHEHAB SUMON
Follow

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s ready-made garment industry is seeing growing demand in Saudi Arabia, industry leaders say, as they look to the Kingdom as a key market for expansion in the Gulf region.

The garment sector is a key driver of the Bangladeshi economy. The country is one of the largest garment exporters in the world, second only to China. The industry accounts for more than 80 percent of Bangladesh’s total foreign sales revenue.

The newest data from the Export Promotion Bureau shows that garment exports to Saudi Arabia were valued at $152 million in the fiscal year 2024–25, up by 7.3 percent year-on-year.

The upward trend reflects growing interest from Saudi buyers in Bangladeshi apparel, particularly items such as T-shirts and jeans, according to Akhter Hossain Apurbo, vice president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

“We have strong potential for increasing exports to the GCC region, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE being the most significant markets,” he told Arab News.

Major European brands with retail outlets in Saudi Arabia place orders with Bangladeshi producers who deliver products directly to Saudi ports.

“We export to wholesale buyers and later on retailers sell these goods across the region,” Apurbo said. “Mostly Saudi locals are buying these Bangladeshi-made garments.”

Garment exports to Saudi Arabia have been growing consistently over the past few years. In the 2022–23 fiscal year, they were valued at $130 million — a major increase from the $84 million recorded in 2020-21, when production was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Saudi Arabia is a growing and potential market for our garment exporters as there is a captive market of about 3 million Bangladeshi migrants,” said Mohiuddin Rubel, former director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

“Saudi citizens are also our target customers. Bangladesh makes world-class garment products and Saudis have good taste in clothing and they can afford it ... most of these buyers choose renowned European and American brands.”

Rubel sees significant untapped potential for high-end garment products and local Bangladeshi brands to enter the Saudi market.

“We have to focus on increasing exports to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, aiming to reduce our dependency on the EU and US markets. It’s the need of the hour,” he said.

“We need to focus on building our own brands (for the Middle Eastern market) besides producing clothes for internationally renowned brands. We have some competitive advantages as the goods will reach their destinations in a shorter time, with lower freight costs ... it will also help us increase product diversity.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

Film on Bangladesh’s garment workers spotlights women driving change
Lifestyle
Film on Bangladesh’s garment workers spotlights women driving change
Bangladesh garment industry short on cotton as floods worsen protest backlog
World
Bangladesh garment industry short on cotton as floods worsen protest backlog

UK govt facing legal action over refusal to evacuate sick children from Gaza

UK govt facing legal action over refusal to evacuate sick children from Gaza
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UK govt facing legal action over refusal to evacuate sick children from Gaza

UK govt facing legal action over refusal to evacuate sick children from Gaza
  • Lawsuit against Foreign Office, Home Office revolves around three children requiring treatment 
  • UK govt says that it already contributes significant sums to aid children in Gaza
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government is facing a legal challenge over its decision not to medically evacuate critically ill Palestinian children from Gaza, amid mounting pressure from campaigners and humanitarian groups, it was reported on Saturday.

According to a report by The Guardian, the legal action, which has been brought by law firm Leigh Day on behalf of three young children, will argue that British ministers have failed to account for the dire lack of medical options in Gaza, where thousands remain in urgent need of life-saving treatment.

The UK government has already supported healthcare for over half a million people in the Palestinian territories, including through field hospitals and medical supplies, and has facilitated access to the UK for some children through privately funded initiatives.

However, the claimants argue that current arrangements fall short of addressing the humanitarian emergency.

“The UK government has explained its failure to facilitate medical evacuations from Gaza on the basis that it supports treatment options in Gaza and the surrounding region and that there are visas available for privately funded medical treatment in the UK. However, these mechanisms are profoundly inadequate to meet the urgent needs of children in Gaza,” said Carolin Ott, the Leigh Day lawyer leading the legal action.

The case has been filed against both the Foreign Office and the Home Office, and revolves around three children, one aged two, and two siblings aged five, who require urgent medical attention unavailable in Gaza.

The two-year-old, referred to as Child Y, suffers from an arteriovenous malformation in his cheek, which causes daily bleeding and has left him in critical condition.

The other two children, both known as Child S, have the chronic kidney condition cystinosis nephropathy that has already led to kidney failure. One of the siblings can no longer walk, according to The Guardian report.

Campaigners say the UK’s current approach contrasts strongly with its actions in other conflicts, notably its evacuation of children during the Bosnian war and, more recently, from Ukraine.

The government, however, points to its ongoing humanitarian contributions, including a £7.5 million ($10 million) medical support package announced in May, as well as its support for Project Pure Hope, a UK-based initiative that successfully arranged for two children from Gaza to receive treatment in Britain earlier this year.

“We have helped several children with complex paediatric conditions access privately funded medical care in the UK, supporting an initiative by Project Pure Hope,” a government spokesperson said.

Legal documents submitted as part of the action reportedly indicate that Project Pure Hope requested the establishment of a UK-funded evacuation route from Gaza for medical cases, but that request was declined.

A spokesperson for the government added: “We have been clear the situation in Gaza is intolerable and that there must be an immediate ceasefire. We urge Israel to let vital humanitarian aid in and allow Gazans to receive urgent healthcare, including allowing the sick and wounded to temporarily leave the Gaza Strip to receive treatment.”

According to health officials in Gaza, more than 17,000 of the 58,000 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7, 2023, have been children.

The World Health Organization estimates that up to 12,500 patients in Gaza require evacuation for treatment.

As of April 10, over 7,200 patients had been moved out of the territory to destinations including Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, the EU, and the US. Nearly 5,000 of those evacuated were children.

Dr. Hani Isleem, project coordinator for Medecins Sans Frontieres, which has helped evacuate 22 patients, said that international reluctance to do more remained a serious obstacle.

“Some countries are reluctant to take in patients, fearing they might be perceived as facilitating ‘forced migration’ or as taking on the burden of the patients’ extended stay,” he said.

The UK government has until July 28 to respond to the legal pre-action letter, The Guardian’s report added.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK

Related

Israeli snipers shooting children ‘like a game’ at Gaza aid centers: British surgeon
Middle-East
Israeli snipers shooting children ‘like a game’ at Gaza aid centers: British surgeon
One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished, says UN Palestinian refugee agency
Middle-East
One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished, says UN Palestinian refugee agency

Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia next week

Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia next week
Updated 37 min 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia next week

Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia next week
  • Zelensky said: “The momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up”
  • “A meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace — lasting peace”
Updated 37 min 41 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Kyiv has proposed to Moscow a new round of peace talks next week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, after negotiations stalled in early June.

Two rounds of talks in Istanbul between Moscow and Kyiv have failed to result in any progress toward a ceasefire, instead yielding large-scale prisoner exchanges and deals to return the bodies of killed soldiers.

“Security Council Secretary Umerov also reported that he had proposed the next meeting with the Russian side for next week,” Zelensky said in his evening address. “The momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up,” he added.

Zelensky reiterated his readiness to have a face-to-face sitdown with Putin. “A meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace — lasting peace,” he said.

At talks last month, Russia outlined a list of hard-line demands, including calls for Ukraine to cede more territory and to reject all forms of Western military support.

Kyiv dismissed them as unacceptable and at the time questioned the point of further negotiations if Moscow was not willing to make concessions.

The Kremlin said earlier this month it was ready to continue talks with Ukraine after US President Donald Trump gave Russia 50 days to strike a peace deal or face sanctions.

Trump also pledged to supply Kyiv with new military aid, sponsored by NATO allies, as its cities suffer ever-increasing Russian aerial attacks.

Russian strikes on Ukraine claimed another three lives Saturday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky Peace talks

Related

Trump meets with Zelensky and says higher NATO defense spending may deter future Russian aggression
World
Trump meets with Zelensky and says higher NATO defense spending may deter future Russian aggression
UK and Ukraine agree to deepen ties as Zelensky meets Starmer
World
UK and Ukraine agree to deepen ties as Zelensky meets Starmer

Police arrest more than 50 Palestine Action demonstrators in London

Police arrest more than 50 Palestine Action demonstrators in London
Updated 19 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Police arrest more than 50 Palestine Action demonstrators in London

Police arrest more than 50 Palestine Action demonstrators in London
  • Protests against ban on group held across the UK including in Manchester, Edinburgh and Bristol
  • Hearing into legal challenge to the group’s terrorism designation to be held Monday
Updated 19 July 2025
Arab News

LONDON: More than 50 protesters have been arrested in central London supporting the banned group Palestine Action. 

Protests were held across the UK on Saturday, including in Manchester, Edinburgh and Bristol after the group was outlawed as a terrorist organization.

The main demonstration was in Parliament Square in Westminster, where numerous people held up signs reading “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Supporting a proscribed group in the UK is illegal. The protesters in London were detained under Section 13 of the UK’s Terrorism Act, which carries a possible jail term of six years.

On X the Metropolitan Police stated: “55 people were arrested in Parliament Square for displaying placards in support of Palestine Action which is a proscribed group.”

Eight people were also arrested in Truro, Cornwall for a similar protest. Several others were detained in Manchester.

Defend Our Juries, the group behind the protests, said before the demonstrations that 120 people in the UK had been arrested for supporting Palestine Action so far.

The group was banned after activists broke into a Royal Air Force base at Brize Norton on June 20, causing an estimated £7 million ($9.38 million) of damage to military aircraft.

Membership of direct support for Palestine Action now carries a prison term of up to 14 years. Displaying the group’s name on clothing could lead to a six-month jail sentence.

A hearing into a permission to bring a judicial review into the ban will be held at the High Court in London on Monday.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK Palestine Action

Related

Man arrested in UK for displaying ‘Palestine Action’ poster
World
Man arrested in UK for displaying ‘Palestine Action’ poster
Hundreds sign letter opposing ban on Palestine Action, calling it ‘major assault on freedoms’
World
Hundreds sign letter opposing ban on Palestine Action, calling it ‘major assault on freedoms’
Update UK police arrest more than 70 protesters for allegedly supporting banned Palestine Action group video
World
UK police arrest more than 70 protesters for allegedly supporting banned Palestine Action group
UK lawmakers approve ban of Palestine Action as terrorist group
World
UK lawmakers approve ban of Palestine Action as terrorist group

Tourist boat capsizes during a thunderstorm in Vietnam, leaving 34 dead, 8 people remain missing

Tourist boat capsizes during a thunderstorm in Vietnam, leaving 34 dead, 8 people remain missing
Updated 19 July 2025
AP
Follow

Tourist boat capsizes during a thunderstorm in Vietnam, leaving 34 dead, 8 people remain missing

Tourist boat capsizes during a thunderstorm in Vietnam, leaving 34 dead, 8 people remain missing
  • The Wonder Sea boat was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members
  • Rescue workers saved 11 people, and recovered the dead near the site of the capsizing
Updated 19 July 2025
AP

HA LONG BAY, Vietnam: A boat carrying tourists capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon during a sightseeing excursion, killing 34 people, state media reported. Eight others remain missing.

The Wonder Sea boat was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members — all of them Vietnamese — during the tour of Ha Long Bay, a popular destination for visitors, according to the reports.

Rescue workers saved 11 people, and recovered the dead near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said. Twenty-three people remain missing. Authorities had earlier reported that 12 people had been rescued, but later revised the figure to 11.

The boat turned upside down because of strong winds, the newspaper said. A 14-year-old boy was among the survivors, and he was rescued four hours after being trapped in the overturned hull.

The newspaper said that most of the passengers were tourists, including about 20 children, from Hanoi, the country’s capital.

A tropical storm is also moving toward the area. A national weather forecast said that Storm Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam’s northern region, including Ha Long Bay’s coast next week.

Topics: Vietnam Ha Long Bay tourist boat boat capsized

Related

Update Nigeria confirms that at least 27 people died and more than 100 are missing after boat capsized
World
Nigeria confirms that at least 27 people died and more than 100 are missing after boat capsized
Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi speaks to survivors rescued from a capsized vessel in the Red Sea harbour town of Marsa Alam. video
Middle-East
Survivors, bodies recovered from capsized Red Sea tourist boat

Belgium probes death of Canadian festival-goer at Tomorrowland

Belgium probes death of Canadian festival-goer at Tomorrowland
Updated 19 July 2025
AFP
Follow

Belgium probes death of Canadian festival-goer at Tomorrowland

Belgium probes death of Canadian festival-goer at Tomorrowland
  • The Antwerp prosecutor’s office said they were looking to establish what caused the death
  • The event’s organizers said the woman became unwell at the festival
Updated 19 July 2025
AFP

BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities said Saturday they have opened an investigation into the death of a Canadian woman who fell ill at Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals.

The Antwerp prosecutor’s office told AFP they were looking to establish what caused the death of the 35-year-old, one of tens of thousands of festival-goers who attended the event’s opening night on Friday.

The event’s organizers said the woman became unwell at the festival, which is held in Boom, near Antwerp, and “received first aid on site” before being transferred to hospital, where she later died.

“This morning, we were saddened to learn of her death. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones,” said Tomorrowland spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen.

Featuring scores of DJs including David Guetta, Lost Frequencies and Charlotte de Witte, Tomorrowland draws electronic music enthusiasts from all over the world.

Around 400,000 people are expected to attend over two weekends.

The event was initially thrown into doubt this week after a fire destroyed its main stage. But organizers speedily put in place an “alternative setup,” and the festival went ahead as planned.

Topics: Belgium Tomorrowland electronic music festival

Related

French town withdraws pop festival funding over Kneecap appearance
World
French town withdraws pop festival funding over Kneecap appearance
Virus forces Belgium’s Tomorrowland dance festival online
Lifestyle
Virus forces Belgium’s Tomorrowland dance festival online

Latest updates

UK govt facing legal action over refusal to evacuate sick children from Gaza
UK govt facing legal action over refusal to evacuate sick children from Gaza
Wasl Community trains students in media skills
Wasl Community trains students in media skills
Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia next week
Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia next week
Rashford closing in on Barcelona move: reports
Rashford closing in on Barcelona move: reports
US envoy praises Jordan’s role in ceasefire efforts in Syria’s Sweida region after meeting FM
US envoy praises Jordan’s role in ceasefire efforts in Syria’s Sweida region after meeting FM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.