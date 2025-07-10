REVIEW: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ — new trio fail to match chemistry of 1993 original’s heroes 

You are here

The film introduces a brand-new trio — covert operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Zora’s former comrade Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali). (Supplied)
BEIRUT: The latest installment of the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise promises a rebirth. It does not deliver.  

The film introduces a brand-new trio — covert operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Zora’s former comrade Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali). Each brings a unique skill set as they embark on a mission to secure genetic material from three dinosaurs (one land-based, one water-based, one avian) hidden on a remote island. Along the way, they rescue a shipwrecked family. 

For the first time in years, the franchise moves away from the moral conundrums of a dinosaur-inhabited planet and returns to the contained sanctity—and danger—of an isolated island. So visually, at least, this does feel like a rebirth of the Spielberg-isms we've come to recognize. When the mood calls for awe, director Gareth Edwards’ blocking and framing work in harmony to highlight the grandeur of the dinosaurs, positioning our heroes in a humbling, almost subservient stance within this ‘alien’ world. It also nails the claustrophobic intensity required for a thriller, capturing the tension and tight pacing essential to the genre. 

Where the film falls short of its “rebirth” promise is the script, which doesn’t come close to the charm of the 1993 classic. The original trio were distinct, memorable, and full of personality. Spielberg’s attention to detail had us invested from the beginning. 

This script, written by David Koepp, doesn’t hit those same heights. It leans too heavily on formula, and the comedic beats often miss their mark.  

That said, all is not lost. With such a strong and diverse trio at its center, there’s real potential to breathe life into this rebirth. Johansson, Bailey, and Ali are all powerhouse actors, and if the series can make full use of their abilities then it might — might — be able to ignite the fresh spark it's been needing all these years.  

While the cultural and artistic value of rebooting popular franchises is up for debate, the reality is clear: they are here to stay. So filmmakers must use what worked before to its fullest potential and must also let the technological advancements propel the story in ways it could not have previously. That hasn’t happened here.  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission has launched the Intellectual Property and Designers’ Rights Protection Guide for the fashion industry, in collaboration with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

The initiative reinforces the commission’s role in empowering the fashion sector, supporting its community and fostering a developmental environment across all stages of the product value chain.

The guide serves as a reference for designers to benefit from intellectual property laws by protecting and registering their innovative designs, enabling them to secure legal protection, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also promotes a culture of creativity, encouraging designers to develop new creations while safeguarding their rights against imitation or theft.

The guide covers four key areas in the fashion industry: Patents, which include new inventions and technological advancements in fabric and garment production; and industrial designs, which pertain to aesthetic elements and decorative patterns that give fashion items their distinctive appearance.

It also covers copyright, which protects artistic and creative outputs such as illustrations, patterns and designs; and trademarks, which include logos and symbols that distinguish a product in the marketplace.

The Fashion Commission said that designers and brand owners can access the guide through its official website.

Additionally, the IP authority receives complaints about violations of copyright and trademark laws from rights holders or their representatives through its website.

JEDDAH: The House of Islamic Arts, the Kingdom’s first museum solely for Islamic art, houses a collection that spans several eras of Islamic civilization.

Located in Jeddah Park, the museum displays over 1,000 artifacts offering insight into Islamic values and the region’s cultural and historical heritage, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The museum includes six galleries, each exploring a distinct facet of Islamic heritage.

The first gallery traces the evolution of ceramics and glassmaking from the 1st to the 10th century AH (7th to 16th century), showcasing pottery, a craft in antiquity that saw major development under Muslim artisans.

The second gallery highlights Islamic metalworks featuring intricately decorated items and daily-use vessels.

The third displays 500 coins from the Prophet Muhammad’s era to modern times, offering a glimpse into the economic history of the Muslim world.

The fourth gallery focuses on the influence of Islamic art on other civilizations and how European cultures engaged with Islamic artistic traditions.

The fifth presents rare Qur’anic manuscripts, Arabic calligraphy pieces and wooden tablets used in Qur’an memorization.

The final gallery showcases Islamic textiles, including pieces from the interior and exterior coverings of the Holy Kaaba and a rare curtain from the Shammi Gate of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, crafted during the Ottoman era in the 13th century AH.

The museum tour ends at the library, which offers a wide selection of Arabic and English books on Islamic history, culture, and literature.

DUBAI: Three films supported by the Red Sea Film Foundation will feature at this year’s Locarno Film Festival, which takes place in Switzerland from Aug. 6-16.

Among the 2025 lineup are “Irkalla – Gilgamesh’s Dream” by Iraqi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Daradji, “Becoming” by Kazakh director Zhannat Alshanova, and “Exile” from Tunisian filmmaker Mehdi Hmili.

Each was backed by the foundation through either the Red Sea Fund or the Red Sea Souk, two initiatives designed to champion bold new voices from the Arab world and beyond.

“Irkalla – Gilgamesh’s Dream” offers a reimagining of the Epic of Gilgamesh set against a haunting contemporary backdrop. The film follows a street kid with diabetes as he tries to persuade his tough best friend, the legendary Gilgamesh, to take him to the underworld Arkala.

 “Becoming” by Alshanova, a London-based writer/director from Kazakhstan, follows a young woman grappling with identity and independence in modern-day Kazakhstan.

“Exile,” from Hmili, is a powerful portrait of displacement and belonging. In the biggest steel factory of Tunisia, four workers suffering from psychological and physical disorders are haunted by the loss of their colleague. In an atmosphere of social and political tension, their struggle will help them overcome their pain.

The Red Sea Film Foundation said it was “proud to have supported these exceptional projects” and celebrated their selection as a milestone moment for regional cinema.
 

DUBAI: Ashi Studio, founded by Saudi couturier Mohammed Ashi, presented its Fall/Winter 2026 haute couture collection during Paris Haute Couture Week, featuring a series of architectural gowns and tailored creations.

The collection focused on structured silhouettes and exaggerated proportions, with many looks emphasizing sharp tailoring, corsetry and sculpted waistlines. 

A palette of black, ivory and champagne was punctuated by shimmering metallics and embroidery. (Getty Images)

Several pieces featured dark satin corsets with lace trim, dramatic fishtails, high slits and cascading fringe panels. Throughout the collection, waists was cinched and hips were accentuated. 

A palette of black, ivory and champagne was punctuated by shimmering metallics and embroidery. Satin, tulle, lace and jacquard were prominent, with select garments incorporating feathers, beaded applique and textured embellishments. 

Several looks integrated embroidery that resembled botanical and animal motifs, while others featured sculptural three-dimensional elements like floral bustiers or carved wooden corsets. One standout piece was a cream ensemble embroidered with monkeys and leaves, while another featured a corset carved in a wood-like finish, wrapped by sculptural monkeys. 

One standout piece was a cream ensemble embroidered with monkeys and leaves, while another featured a corset carved in a wood-like finish, wrapped by sculptural monkeys. (Instagram)

Other designs included sheer tulle gowns with visible corsetry, jackets with dramatic shoulders and floral applique and fully sequined dresses embroidered with birds and foliage.

Some models carried small clutches made from matching textiles.

Nojoud Al-Rumaihi attended the show. (Getty Images) 

US rapper Cardi B was among the high-profile guests at the Paris-based brand’s presentation. She arrived wearing an ivory lace gown with a high-neck and long-sleeves. The dress featured sheer panels, tiered ruffles and a voluminous asymmetrical skirt. She completed the look with pointed heels and a side braid. 

The rapper posed for photos alongside Ashi ahead of the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

Ashi’s creations have been worn by the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Penélope Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Queen Rania of Jordan and more.  

Ashi became the first couturier from the Gulf region to join the Fédération de la Haute Couture in Paris as a guest member in 2023. He also became the first designer from the Gulf to be included in the BoF 500 list, the Business of Fashion’s index of the people shaping the fashion industry in 2023.

Ashi designed the inaugural fashion line for the cabin crew of the Kingdom’s new airline, Riyadh Air, which is on track to make its maiden flight this year. 

DUBAI: Riyadh Fashion Week (RFW) is gearing up for its third edition, with organizers issuing a final call for designer applications. Fashion houses from across Saudi Arabia and around the world have until July 15 to submit their proposals for inclusion in the official calendar.

One of the Middle East’s most anticipated fashion events, RFW offers a platform for both emerging and established designers to showcase their collections to international buyers and industry leaders. 

The official calendar will feature a broad spectrum of brand activations beyond traditional runway shows. Designers can also take part in curated presentations, showroom exhibitions, trunk shows, retail pop-ups, creative takeovers, private dinners and immersive experiences. 

Saudi Arabia-based and international fashion brands across ready-to-wear, couture, menswear, and streetwear categories are eligible. 
“This is more than a runway,” said Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission. “It is a statement of creative identity, innovation, and ambition. Riyadh Fashion Week provides a high-impact opportunity for designers to tell their story on a global stage.”

