REVIEW: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ — new trio fail to match chemistry of 1993 original’s heroes 

BEIRUT: The latest installment of the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise promises a rebirth. It does not deliver.

The film introduces a brand-new trio — covert operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Zora’s former comrade Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali). Each brings a unique skill set as they embark on a mission to secure genetic material from three dinosaurs (one land-based, one water-based, one avian) hidden on a remote island. Along the way, they rescue a shipwrecked family.

For the first time in years, the franchise moves away from the moral conundrums of a dinosaur-inhabited planet and returns to the contained sanctity—and danger—of an isolated island. So visually, at least, this does feel like a rebirth of the Spielberg-isms we've come to recognize. When the mood calls for awe, director Gareth Edwards’ blocking and framing work in harmony to highlight the grandeur of the dinosaurs, positioning our heroes in a humbling, almost subservient stance within this ‘alien’ world. It also nails the claustrophobic intensity required for a thriller, capturing the tension and tight pacing essential to the genre.

Where the film falls short of its “rebirth” promise is the script, which doesn’t come close to the charm of the 1993 classic. The original trio were distinct, memorable, and full of personality. Spielberg’s attention to detail had us invested from the beginning.

This script, written by David Koepp, doesn’t hit those same heights. It leans too heavily on formula, and the comedic beats often miss their mark.

That said, all is not lost. With such a strong and diverse trio at its center, there’s real potential to breathe life into this rebirth. Johansson, Bailey, and Ali are all powerhouse actors, and if the series can make full use of their abilities then it might — might — be able to ignite the fresh spark it's been needing all these years.

While the cultural and artistic value of rebooting popular franchises is up for debate, the reality is clear: they are here to stay. So filmmakers must use what worked before to its fullest potential and must also let the technological advancements propel the story in ways it could not have previously. That hasn’t happened here.