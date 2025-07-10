CARE KSA powers Saudi Arabia’s $266bn vision for sustainable future

Trescon has unveiled the Saudi edition of CARE — the Climate Action and Renewable Energy Expo, debuting in Riyadh on Dec. 8–9. This is in response to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious clean energy and sustainability vision and the global urgency for climate solutions.

As a cornerstone of the global CARE series — alongside editions in India and Dubai — the Saudi edition is dedicated to advancing climate action, clean energy adoption, and sustainable finance through meaningful public-private collaboration. With 10,000+ attendees, 950 investors, 225 sponsors, and 200+ global speakers expected across the series, CARE is built for action, driving transformative dialogue, deal-making, and cross-border partnerships across more than 100 countries.

The series opened with the CARE Dialogues on June 24 — an exclusive, invite-only session, held in Dubai under the theme “Green Finance and Beyond: Driving ESG Across Sectors.” Powered by Emtribe, the event convened senior leaders from finance, policy, and technology to explore practical strategies for embedding ESG into core business models.

“As a partner of CARE, we’re proud to back a platform that focuses on what really matters — getting the right people in the room and driving honest, outcome-focused conversations,” said Mohammed Saleem, founder of Emtribe. He added: “There’s a lot of talk in this space. CARE stands out by pushing for action that’s practical, collaborative, and needed.”

As the first official prelude to CARE, the session set the tone for cross-sector collaboration and is helping shape a summit agenda grounded in real-world priorities and regional relevance.

Saudi Arabia is driving a transformative energy shift. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has committed more than $266 billion to renewable energy and sustainable development, aiming for 50 percent renewable electricity by 2030. From green hydrogen initiatives to expansive solar parks and giga-projects like NEOM, these efforts are redefining the region’s energy and economic future. CARE KSA emerges as a vital platform to amplify this progress, uniting key public and private sector players, accelerating project momentum, and showcasing global innovations aligned with Saudi Arabia’s sustainability ambitions.

Naveen Bharadwaj, group CEO of Trescon, said: “CARE KSA will bring together global innovators and Saudi stakeholders to accelerate tangible outcomes in renewables, climate tech, and green finance. Our goal is to help turn the Kingdom’s bold vision into implemented, bankable projects.”

Each CARE edition features keynotes, panel discussions, policy roundtables and workshops, dialogues, and a dynamic exhibition floor showcasing next-gen solutions in solar, wind, green hydrogen, water, climate finance, and carbon markets. CARE KSA will also host the ClimateTech World Cup, a global pitch competition spotlighting early-stage innovations in climate adaptation, energy storage, carbon capture, and circular economy. Finalists will pitch live to international investors and corporates, accelerating the deployment of scalable, high-impact solutions.

CARE is guided by the Global CARE Alliance, a high-level advisory board featuring sustainability leaders including: