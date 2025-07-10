You are here

  • Home
  • CARE KSA powers Saudi Arabia’s $266bn vision for sustainable future

CARE KSA powers Saudi Arabia’s $266bn vision for sustainable future

CARE KSA powers Saudi Arabia’s $266bn vision for sustainable future
Short Url

https://arab.news/57xwr

Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

CARE KSA powers Saudi Arabia’s $266bn vision for sustainable future

CARE KSA powers Saudi Arabia’s $266bn vision for sustainable future
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Trescon has unveiled the Saudi edition of CARE — the Climate Action and Renewable Energy Expo, debuting in Riyadh on Dec. 8–9. This is in response to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious clean energy and sustainability vision and the global urgency for climate solutions.

As a cornerstone of the global CARE series — alongside editions in India and Dubai — the Saudi edition is dedicated to advancing climate action, clean energy adoption, and sustainable finance through meaningful public-private collaboration. With 10,000+ attendees, 950 investors, 225 sponsors, and 200+ global speakers expected across the series, CARE is built for action, driving transformative dialogue, deal-making, and cross-border partnerships across more than 100 countries.

The series opened with the CARE Dialogues on June 24 — an exclusive, invite-only session, held in Dubai under the theme “Green Finance and Beyond: Driving ESG Across Sectors.” Powered by Emtribe, the event convened senior leaders from finance, policy, and technology to explore practical strategies for embedding ESG into core business models. 

“As a partner of CARE, we’re proud to back a platform that focuses on what really matters — getting the right people in the room and driving honest, outcome-focused conversations,” said Mohammed Saleem, founder of Emtribe. He added: “There’s a lot of talk in this space. CARE stands out by pushing for action that’s practical, collaborative, and needed.”

As the first official prelude to CARE, the session set the tone for cross-sector collaboration and is helping shape a summit agenda grounded in real-world priorities and regional relevance.

Saudi Arabia is driving a transformative energy shift. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has committed more than $266 billion to renewable energy and sustainable development, aiming for 50 percent renewable electricity by 2030. From green hydrogen initiatives to expansive solar parks and giga-projects like NEOM, these efforts are redefining the region’s energy and economic future. CARE KSA emerges as a vital platform to amplify this progress, uniting key public and private sector players, accelerating project momentum, and showcasing global innovations aligned with Saudi Arabia’s sustainability ambitions. 

Naveen Bharadwaj, group CEO of Trescon, said: “CARE KSA will bring together global innovators and Saudi stakeholders to accelerate tangible outcomes in renewables, climate tech, and green finance. Our goal is to help turn the Kingdom’s bold vision into implemented, bankable projects.”

Each CARE edition features keynotes, panel discussions, policy roundtables and workshops, dialogues, and a dynamic exhibition floor showcasing next-gen solutions in solar, wind, green hydrogen, water, climate finance, and carbon markets. CARE KSA will also host the ClimateTech World Cup, a global pitch competition spotlighting early-stage innovations in climate adaptation, energy storage, carbon capture, and circular economy. Finalists will pitch live to international investors and corporates, accelerating the deployment of scalable, high-impact solutions.

CARE is guided by the Global CARE Alliance, a high-level advisory board featuring sustainability leaders including:

  • Dr. Waleed Alkalash, former deputy minister for labor policies/ CEO Ministry of Labour/ business consulting and services, Saudi Arabia
  • Adnan bin Abdulrahman Alalyani, director general environmental technologies, National Center of Environmental Compliance, Saudi Arabia
  • Nizar Kammourie, CEO SAWACO Water and board member — ESG Committee at The American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
  • Julie Newman, director of sustainability, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US
  • Erik Solheim, former minister of environment and former undersecretary general, UNEP, Norway
  • Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, former minister of environment, UAE, and others

Amazon Prime Day unveils unmissable deals & savings

Amazon Prime Day unveils unmissable deals & savings
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Amazon Prime Day unveils unmissable deals & savings

Amazon Prime Day unveils unmissable deals & savings
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News

Amazon has announced seven days of savings for Prime members in Saudi Arabia from July 25 to 31. The Prime Day deals include top local and international brands across more than 30 categories including everyday essentials, school must-haves, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, toys, and Amazon Devices.

Abdo Chlala, country manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “We’re proud to bring back the biggest celebration of Prime membership, offering even more value for our customers across the Kingdom. This year, we are extending Prime Day to seven days, giving members in Saudi Arabia more time to discover and shop thousands of deals. Prime Day is more than just a sale — it’s a celebration of exceptional savings, fast and free delivery options, and access to products our members love. As one of the most anticipated moments for our customers in Saudi Arabia, we continue to evolve the Prime experience based on their needs. With exciting offers dropping throughout the event, we’re delivering a Prime Day that brings selection, value, and convenience right to their doorstep.”

During Prime Day, members can shop thousands of deals across popular local and international brands including Adidas, Anker, Babyjoy, Bellababy, Coach, Coslus, Dyson, Eucerin, Garmin, Guess, JW PEI, Lego, Levoit, Nivea, Philips, PlayStation, Roborock, Shell, Skechers, Sony, TCL, Tefal, and Ugreen, as well as support local small and medium-sized businesses. Prime members will also have access to deals from Amazon US, UK and Germany via the Amazon.sa Global Store with free international delivery on eligible products. Members should keep an eye out throughout the seven-day sale event, as deals will keep dropping during various periods of Prime Day. Additional instant discounts will also be available from select banks, ensuring members can maximize their savings at every turn.

For the first time, this year’s Prime Day will also feature exclusive savings for Prime members across the newly launched Amazon Bazaar in-app shopping experience, making trendy fashion, home, and lifestyle finds even more affordable. 

Nesma & Partners acquires Al-Yusr Contracting Company

Nesma & Partners acquires Al-Yusr Contracting Company
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Nesma & Partners acquires Al-Yusr Contracting Company

Nesma & Partners acquires Al-Yusr Contracting Company
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News

Nesma and Partners, an integrated projects solutions company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Al-Yusr Industrial Contracting Company, a prominent provider of industrial services in the Kingdom.

This strategic investment positions Nesma and Partners as a leading integrated industrial services platform, enhancing its capabilities across the energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development objectives.

AYTB will continue to operate as an independent company within the Nesma and Partners Group, preserving its organizational structure, brand, and operational autonomy. This acquisition enhances both companies’ capacity to deliver high-value project solutions across the whole asset lifecycle — from consulting, engineering, construction, and commissioning to operations, maintenance, and upgrades.

“We are proud to welcome AYTB into the Nesma and Partners family,” said Samer Abdul Samad, chief executive of Nesma and Partners and newly appointed chairman of AYTB. “AYTB has built a remarkable legacy of performance, particularly in operations and maintenance and plant industrial services. This partnership is based on mutual respect, complementary strengths, and a shared commitment to operational excellence.”

As part of this transition, Cristiano Tortelli has been appointed as chief executive of AYTB. Tortelli brings more than 30 years of global experience in energy and industrial services and has been actively involved in the transaction from its early stages. His leadership will support AYTB’s next phase of growth while maintaining continuity across all operations.

“I am honored to join AYTB as CEO at this exciting moment,” he said. “Together with the leadership team and the skilled workforce across AYTB, we will strengthen what has already been built, grow with confidence, and deliver sustainable value to our clients and stakeholders.”

AYTB is a leading Saudi, multi-disciplinary industrial contracting company providing a range of services and solutions to oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation and other major industrial sectors of Saudi Arabia. Boasting more than 40 years of experience in the fields of plant project services, manufacturing, industrial services, operations and maintenance, and housing and catering, AYTB has more than 6,000 employees.

Meanwhile, Nesma and Partners has grown its footprint both locally through its contracting and industrial services and globally through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kent, a leader in engineering and project management services.

Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure

Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure

Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure
  • The MoU is part of Zain KSA’s strategy to actively align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by driving digital transformation and positioning the Kingdom as a global digital innovation hub, particularly in the AI space
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News

Zain KSA, a provider of telecommunications and digital services in Saudi Arabia, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cisco, a global leader in networking and security, focusing on the development of cutting-edge AI infrastructure and GPU-as-a-service.
The agreement will leverage Cisco’s advanced, end-to-end infrastructure solutions for securely building and scaling AI workloads, supporting Zain KSA in delivering high-performance, resilient, and reliable GPU-powered services to the Saudi market.
The MoU is part of Zain KSA’s strategy to actively align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by driving digital transformation and positioning the Kingdom as a global digital innovation hub, particularly in the AI space.

HIGHLIGHT

The MoU also includes exploring opportunities for training programs to upskil local talent, in line with Zain KSA’s commitment to ICT skills development.

As part of the collaboration, Zain KSA will leverage its deep market knowledge, cutting-edge digital capabilities, and targeted investments alongside Cisco’s global expertise in AI-ready infrastructure development. The initiative will create new solutions and commercial models to enable customers across various sectors to confidently and easily adopt AI solutions.
The MoU also includes exploring opportunities for training programs to upskil local talent, in line with Zain KSA’s commitment to ICT skills development to support long-term national AI capabilities.
Fahad Sahmi Al-Sahmah, vice president of B2B sales, Zain KSA, said: “At Zain KSA, we are mobilizing all our capabilities and investments to drive nationwide digital innovation, positioning the Kingdom as a global hub, a digital economy powered by future-looking GenAI solutions and applications. These efforts aim to empower all stakeholders, including government entities, businesses, and individuals, to harness the boundless potential of AI in support of national goals. This strategic collaboration with Cisco, positions us well to explore, develop, and innovate use cases, as we continue building a resilient, integrated and agile digital ecosystem that can embrace next-gen technologies and deploy them in the Kingdom.”
Zayan Sadek, managing director for service providers at Cisco Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, said: “Cisco is excited to collaborate with Zain KSA to pave the way for a transformative AI-powered future in Saudi Arabia. By combining Zain KSA’s digital expertise with Cisco’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure technologies, we aim to unlock new possibilities to empower businesses to thrive in the AI era and position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for advanced technologies.”

 

Topics: Zain KSA

Related

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP)
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Spotify named official audio streaming partner for Esports World Cup 2025
New partnership empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions
Corporate and Sponsored Content
New partnership empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions

New partnership empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions

New partnership empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

New partnership empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions

New partnership empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions
  • Amazon Payment Services already offers a range of BNPL services and credit card installment options in partnership with more than 25 banks across the Kingdom, UAE, Egypt, and Jordan, allowing customers to split payments over terms of up to 36 months
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News

Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments across the Middle East and North Africa, has added Tamara, a leading “buy now, pay later” provider in the GCC, to its expanding suite of flexible payment options. As a new split payments partner, Tamara enables businesses in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to offer seamless, flexible payment experiences to their customers.  
The partnership comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking payment methods that deliver both flexibility and transparency. With BNPL demand on the rise across the region, Tamara’s inclusion in the Amazon Payment Services portfolio is a timely move to meet these growing consumer expectations and enhance the overall customer journey.
With BNPL adoption accelerating, industries such as airlines, e-commerce, healthcare, insurance, education, fashion, and lifestyle stand to benefit from Tamara’s Shariah-compliant flexible payment solutions. With Tamara, customers can split their payments into four equal installments — a feature designed to boost sales, reduce cart abandonment, and enhance customer satisfaction. Merchants, in turn, will benefit from larger basket sizes, improved conversion rates, and an enhanced shopping experience for their customers.
Peter George, managing director of Amazon Payment Services MENA, said: “As more consumers across the region look for affordable ways to manage their purchases, BNPL solutions are becoming more and more indispensable for merchants. Partnering up with Tamara, a leading split payments provider, was a natural next step in our commitment to empowering diverse businesses as they navigate today’s digital payments space. With this expansion of our offering, we are thrilled to unlock new revenue streams for businesses, help them deliver more value to their customers, and ultimately grow their online business.”
Sami Louali, EVP and chief revenue officer at Tamara, added: “At Tamara, we’re focused on creating a payment experience that benefits both businesses and consumers. Partnering with Amazon Payment Services allows us to expand our reach across the UAE and Saudi Arabia — supporting business growth and delivering a hassle-free, flexible payment solution for consumers. This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our mission to meet the changing needs of merchants and their customers while driving loyalty and sales.”
Amazon Payment Services already offers a range of BNPL services and credit card installment options in partnership with more than 25 banks across the Kingdom, UAE, Egypt, and Jordan, allowing customers to split payments over terms of up to 36 months. With Tamara’s inclusion, Amazon Payment Services can now cater to a wider audience, including customers who prefer to use either debit or credit cards.
This partnership ensures that merchants in the Kingdom and UAE have the tools they need to offer a seamless, flexible payment experience to their customers. With a single integration, businesses gain access to a wide range of payment options, advanced reporting dashboards, and streamlined reconciliation processes, keeping them ahead of the curve in the fast-paced digital payments landscape.

 

 

Topics: Amazon Payment Services

Related

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP)
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Spotify named official audio streaming partner for Esports World Cup 2025
Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure

Spotify named official audio streaming partner for Esports World Cup 2025

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP)
This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP)
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Spotify named official audio streaming partner for Esports World Cup 2025

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP)
  • “On Spotify, we’ve seen firsthand how music and gaming come together to create powerful, immersive moments
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News

The Esports World Cup Foundation has announced a partnership with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, as the official audio streaming partner for the Esports World Cup 2025. The collaboration will bring fans an immersive audio experience throughout the world’s largest esports and gaming event — powered by Spotify’s library of more than 100 million tracks.

We’re thrilled to partner with the Esports World Cup, a global event that shares our passion for music, fandom, and culture, says Akshat Harbola, Managing Director for MENAP, Spotify

As part of the partnership, Spotify will launch the EWC Music Hub, featuring official tournament anthems that form part of the EWC music identity, along with Spotify-curated gaming playlists designed to elevate the in-game and fan experience. The partnership also includes artist collaborations and on-site content creation with EWC creators and fans to deepen the personal connection between sound and gameplay.
Music will take center stage at EWC 2025. Earlier this month, the Esports World Cup Foundation announced that global icon Post Malone will headline the opening ceremony on July 10. The event will also include the live debut of “Til My Fingers Bleed,” performed by Dino of Seventeen, Duckwrth, and Telle Smith of The Word Alive, alongside appearances by Grammy-nominated producer Alesso and renowned cellist Tina Guo.
“Our partnership with Spotify extends the Esports World Cup experience beyond the arena, inviting fans into the heart of the tournament through music and sound,” said Mohammed Al-Nimer, chief commercial officer at the Esports World Cup Foundation. “This partnership brings our EWC Music vision to life: blending original music, global artists, and fan-driven playlists to create deeper connections with audiences and celebrate our unique ecosystem.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Esports World Cup, a global event that shares our passion for music, fandom, and culture,” said Akshat Harbola, Spotify’s managing director for MENAP.

“On Spotify, we’ve seen firsthand how music and gaming come together to create powerful, immersive moments. In fact, Saudi Arabia has the highest share of music streamed via gaming consoles on our platform globally — a clear signal that music is a core part of the gaming experience here.
“Together, we’re creating iconic experiences and content that inspire and elevate the gaming community.”
Returning to Riyadh, from July 7 to Aug. 24, the Esports World Cup Festival will unite gaming and esports communities for a global celebration of gaming and esports culture. With esports tournaments, live music, retro arcades, anime cafes, cosplay, creator studios, and more, the EWC Festival will offer millions of fans exclusive experiences celebrating their love of the game.
The EWC 2025 will feature 2,000 elite players and 200 clubs from more than 100 countries, competing in 25 tournaments across 24 games for a record-breaking $70+ million prize pool. 

 

Topics: Spotify

Related

New partnership empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions
Corporate and Sponsored Content
New partnership empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions
Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure

Latest updates

Fire at mall in Iraq leaves at least 60 dead, officials say
Fire at mall in Iraq leaves at least 60 dead, officials say
Jordan, Saudi Arabia to boost archiving, documentation cooperation
Jordan, Saudi Arabia to boost archiving, documentation cooperation
London calling: Saudi cafés and restaurants find footing in UK capital 
London calling: Saudi cafés and restaurants find footing in UK capital 
‘Shop local’: Bad Bunny brings tourism surge to Puerto Rico
‘Shop local’: Bad Bunny brings tourism surge to Puerto Rico
Messi’s multi-goal streak ends in Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati
Messi’s multi-goal streak ends in Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.