Filipinos push back against growing Israeli presence on popular tourist island

Local and foreign tourists catch waves at Cloud 9, a popular surf spot on Siaragao Island, the Philippines, March 1, 2025. (Reuters)
Local and foreign tourists catch waves at Cloud 9, a popular surf spot on Siaragao Island, the Philippines, March 1, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Samantha Beltran
Local and foreign tourists catch waves at Cloud 9, a popular surf spot on Siaragao Island, the Philippines. (File/Reuters)
  • Siargao is a premier surfing site and one of the Philippines’ top tourist destinations
  • Facebook users accuse Israeli tourists of disrespecting local rules, harassing residents
MANILA: Concerns over the presence of Israeli visitors are growing on a southern Philippine island, locals say, as they protest plans to establish an Israeli community center amid fears of displacement and reports of tourist misconduct.

Siargao — a resort island off Surigao del Norte province in Mindanao — is the Philippines’ premier surfing site and one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

It has lately become popular among Israelis, whose arrival over the past few months has resulted in numerous complaints. Siargao-based singer and community organizer Maria Lalaine Tokong went viral last week when she highlighted that many of the tourists were “disregarding the culture, the customs,” of the place.

“We are feeling less at home in our home,” she wrote. “I speak up because I refuse to let our identity, our peace, and our safety be erased.”

Tokong’s post has since resulted in tens of thousands of interactions, with Filipinos sharing similar concerns.

It came against the backdrop of Israeli plans to open a Chabad house — a Jewish community center and place of worship — on the island. The plans have been opposed by the local community, which met Israeli embassy representatives in May.

“We don’t want it,” Tokong told Arab News. “When we talked about the cultural center with the Israeli embassy, we specifically told them, ‘What’s the purpose?’ We already have an education system. We already have a church here.”

With new officials taking office following recent elections, she is now preparing with other community members to take the case forward with the local administration.

In April, Project Paradise, a Siargao-based non-governmental organization, held a town hall with residents and local business owners to gather their complaints.

“We received reports primarily regarding disrespect for local customs and values — ranging from noise disturbances, reckless driving, disregard for modesty in dress in rural areas, to environmental irresponsibility such as leaving trash on beaches or protected areas,” Sofia Nicole de Asis, president of Project Paradise, told Arab News.

The incidents “are not isolated to any one group, and our stance has always been that misconduct is a behavioral issue, not a nationality-based one,” she added. 

Project Paradise also had a separate meeting with the Israeli embassy representatives, who they said had “clearly explained” that the planned development of a Chabad House in Siargao “is not meant for disruptive gatherings.” 

“For us, this development doesn’t pose an issue. Being Jewish is not a nationality, and our mission is not to police identity, but to promote coexistence, responsibility, and respect for the island. Our focus is on behavior, not background,” De Asis said. 

“We believe that any effort—be it from a local or foreign entity—that respects the cultural fabric of Siargao and contributes positively to the community should be met with openness, not division.”

Across the island, however, growing complaints over the treatment of locals by Israeli tourists have also featured on the Facebook group Siargao Business Classified 2.0.

In numerous posts, members of the group report Israelis calling local staff “slaves,” illegally raising their flags on boats, trashing local homestays, violating the island’s no-noise curfew past midnight, and verbally and physically assaulting locals.

“They have no right to put up a cultural center as they have no roots or connection to Filipinos’ history. ‘Free Palestine’ today, so we won’t be shouting ‘Free Siargao’ tomorrow,” one user wrote, as others complained over inaction from the island’s administration.

“These people were welcomed into our country and treated with genuine hospitality, yet they choose to disregard our laws and disrespect our people and communities. The local government of Siargao should strictly enforce all local rules and regulations,” another user said.

“For the local government in Siargao, you better act. Remember you’re still part of the Philippines, you might one day be surprised that Siargao is now ‘the promised land,’” another commented.

Officials in General Luna, one of the main towns on Siargao, did not respond to requests for comment from Arab News.

Topics: Filipinos Israelis Siargao Philippines

  • TikTok is wildly popular in Pakistan, in part because of its accessibility to a population with low literacy levels
  • Pakistani women have found both audience and income on the app, which is rare in the country
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan police on Friday said a father shot dead his daughter after she refused to delete her account on popular video-sharing app TikTok.
In the Muslim-majority country, women can be subjected to violence by family members for not following strict rules on how to behave in public, including in online spaces.
“The girl’s father had asked her to delete her TikTok account. On refusal, he killed her,” a police spokesperson said.
According to a police report shared with AFP, investigators said the father killed his 16-year-old daughter on Tuesday “for honor.” He was subsequently arrested.
The victim’s family initially tried to “portray the murder as a suicide” according to police in the city of Rawalpindi, where the attack happened, next to the capital Islamabad.
Last month, a 17-year-old girl and TikTok influencer with hundreds of thousands of online followers was killed at home by a man whose advances she had refused.
Sana Yousaf had racked up more than a million followers on social media accounts including TikTok, where she shared videos of her favorite cafes, skincare products, and traditional outfits.
TikTok is wildly popular in Pakistan, in part because of its accessibility to a population with low literacy levels.
Women have found both audience and income on the app, which is rare in a country where fewer than a quarter of the women participate in the formal economy.
However, only 30 percent of women in Pakistan own a smartphone compared to twice as many men (58 percent), the largest gap in the world, according to the Mobile Gender Gap Report of 2025.
Pakistani telecommunications authorities have repeatedly blocked or threatened to block the app over what it calls “immoral behavior,” amid backlash against LGBTQ and sexual content.
In southwestern Balochistan, where tribal law governs many rural areas, a man confessed to orchestrating the murder of his 14-year-old daughter earlier this year over TikTok videos that he said compromised her “honor.”

Wildfires force evacuations at Grand Canyon’s North Rim and Colorado’s Black Canyon national park

Wildfires force evacuations at Grand Canyon’s North Rim and Colorado’s Black Canyon national park
JACOB LAKE, Ariz: Visitors and staff at two national parks in the US West have been evacuated because of wildfires.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, about 260 miles (418 kilometers) southwest of Denver, closed Thursday morning after lighting sparked blazes on both rims, the park said. The wildfire on the South Rim has burned 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers), with no containment of the perimeter.
The conditions there have been ripe for wildfire with hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation, the park said, adding that weather will remain a concern Friday.
The Grand Canyon’s North Rim in Arizona also closed Thursday because of a wildfire on adjacent Bureau of Land Management land near Jacob Lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said it helped evacuate people from an area north of Jacob Lake and campers in the Kaibab National Forest nearby.
The fire began Wednesday evening after a thunderstorm moved through the area, fire officials said. It has burned about 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometers) with zero containment.

Gunmen abduct and kill 9 passengers from 2 buses on a southwestern Pakistan highway

Gunmen abduct and kill 9 passengers from 2 buses on a southwestern Pakistan highway
Gunmen in southwestern Pakistan abducted and killed nine people after stopping two passenger buses on a highway Thursday night, officials said.
The overnight attacks occurred in the Zhob and Loralai districts of Balochistan province as the buses traveled from the provincial capital, Quetta, to Punjab province, district administrator Saadat Husain said Friday.
The attackers fled the scene and a search is underway to track down the assailants. Authorities recovered the bodies along the highway, Husain said.
Ashfaq Chaudhry, an administrator in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan district, said the attackers appeared to target passengers from Punjab specifically.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the abduction and killings of the bus passengers.
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari issued a statement condemning the “brutal killing of passengers” in Balochistan. He blamed the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army for the deaths and said the group wanted to “spread chaos and instability in Pakistan.”
The BLA killed 23 passengers in Balochistan in a similar attack last year. However, the militant group issued a statement saying on Thursday night it was engaged in an attack on a military camp in Balochistan’s Surab district, far away from the areas of the bus attacks.
Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency in southwestern Pakistan with an array of separatist groups, including the BLA, demanding independence from Pakistan’s central government in Islamabad. The groups have staged attacks mainly targeting security forces and people from Punjab who travel to Balochistan for business or employment.
Although Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.
The Pakistani government has routinely blamed India for backing the Pakistani Taliban and Baloch insurgents in Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan

Rubio to meet China’s Wang on sidelines of ASEAN talks

Rubio to meet China’s Wang on sidelines of ASEAN talks
KUALA LUMPUR: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday in Malaysia on the sidelines of ASEAN talks, where Washington’s tariffs are in sharp focus.
Rubio and Wang’s first face-to-face meeting since US President Donald Trump returned to office comes as Washington and Beijing are locked in disputes ranging from trade to Taiwan – and both powers vie for greater influence in the region.
Rubio, a longtime China hawk, and Wang are in Kuala Lumpur for a gathering of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which Japan, South Korea and Australia and other nations are also attending.
US officials said ahead of Rubio’s first trip to the region as secretary of state that Washington was “prioritizing” its commitment to East and Southeast Asia.
Rubio said Thursday the United States has “no intention of abandoning” the Asia-Pacific region.
But US tariffs have overshadowed the conference, and Rubio has sought to placate Asian trade partners, saying talks were ongoing and might result in “better” rates than for the rest of the world.
Trump has threatened punitive tariffs ranging from 20 to 50 percent against more than 20 countries, many of them in Asia, if they do not strike deals with Washington by August 1.
This included long-time US ally Japan which faced a 25 percent across-the board levy, separate from similar charges for cars, steel and aluminum that have already been imposed. Seoul faced a similar tariff percentage.
Earlier Friday Rubio met his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, with his spokeswoman Tammy Bruce calling it an “indispensable relationship.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, however, said this week that tariffs were being used as “sharpened instruments of geopolitical rivalry.”
Wang on Thursday said the US tariff drive “undermines the free trade system.”
“The United States’ imposition of high tariffs on Cambodia and Southeast Asian countries is an attempt to deprive all parties of their legitimate rights to development,” Wang said.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing have ratcheted up since Trump took office in January, with both countries engaging in a tariff war that briefly sent duties on each other’s exports sky-high.
At one point the United States hit China with additional levies of 145 percent on its goods as both sides engaged in tit-for-tat escalation. China’s countermeasures on US goods reached 125 percent.
Beijing and Washington agreed in May to temporarily slash their staggeringly high tariffs — an outcome Trump dubbed a “total reset.”
Before becoming Secretary of State in January, Rubio had already been one of the most vocal critics of China on the American political stage for many years.
Rubio and Wang are also likely to discuss US concerns over China’s expansionary behavior in the South China Sea and Beijing’s growing military pressure on Taiwan.
China claims the democratic self-ruled island as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.
Like most countries, Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with the island.
However, the United States is Taiwan’s biggest arms supplier and has shown increasing support for Taipei in the face of Beijing’s growing military pressure on the island in recent years.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused China in late May of “credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power” in the Asia-Pacific region.
He also claimed that Beijing “trains every day” to invade Taiwan.
In response, Chinese diplomats accused the United States of using the Taiwan issue to “contain China” and called on Washington to stop “playing with fire.”

Russia and US hold ‘frank’ talks on Ukraine war

Russia and US hold ‘frank’ talks on Ukraine war
KYIV: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US top diplomat Marco Rubio held “frank” talks on the Ukraine war during a meeting Thursday, both sides said, as Washington hit out at Moscow’s lack of “flexibility.”

The US secretary of state said Lavrov shared new ideas on resolving the conflict which he promised to present to US President Donald Trump, but played down the prospect of a breakthrough.

The pair met hours after Moscow pummeled Kyiv for a second straight night and as the United Nations said the number of victims from Russian attacks was at its highest level in three years.

Trump, who forced the warring countries to open negotiations for the first time in three years, this week accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of talking “bullshit” on Ukraine.

The US leader’s efforts to secure a ceasefire have failed to extract any concessions from the Kremlin, despite multiple calls with Putin.

Rubio told reporters Lavrov had floated something “new” on the conflict, but did not give details.

“It’s not a new approach. It’s a new idea or a new concept that I’ll take back to the president to discuss,” he said.

He added that it was not something that “automatically leads to peace, but it could potentially open the door to a path.”

The US diplomat said he had also conveyed Trump’s anger that the more than three-year war, triggered by Russia’s 2022 invasion, was still ongoing, criticizing Moscow’s lack of “flexibility.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States would deliver more weapons to Kyiv and that he had “specific dates” on when they would arrive, in response to an AFP question.

Zelensky said in an X post that Ukraine was “ready” for different approaches to “scale up protection,” including by “purchasing a large defense package from the United States, jointly with Europe.”

Trump seemed to back up such an agreement. In an interview with American broadcaster NBC late on Thursday, he said NATO was “paying” the United States for weapons to send to Ukraine.

“We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100 percent... And then NATO is going to be giving those weapons (to Ukraine),” Trump said.

Trump also said he would make a “major statement... on Russia” on Monday.

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte said he had spoken with Trump and was “working closely with allies to get Ukraine the help they need.”

The leaders of Britain and France meanwhile announced they had prepared plans for a peacekeeping force to be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Ukraine said that two people – a 22-year-old policewoman on duty at a metro station and a 68-year-old woman – were killed in the latest assault on the capital.

Police described Maria Dziumaga as a “kind, cheerful, sincere, responsible, and dedicated police officer” who had joined in 2023.

AFP journalists heard loud detonations reverberating over Kyiv throughout the night and saw flashes from air defense systems illuminating the sky.

Resident Karyna Wolf said she could hear the growing buzz of a drone until a large explosion rocked the flats just two floors above in her building.

“I immediately jumped away from the wall, away from the windows and ran into the hallway, and in those seconds there was an explosion. There was a lot of glass shards flying at me,” the 25-year-old said.

As Rubio and Lavrov met in Kuala Lumpur, Zelensky was at a conference in Rome, where he called for more international political and military support.

Zelensky said Putin wanted “our people to suffer, to flee Ukraine and for homes, schools, for life itself to be destroyed,” urging Western leaders to boost defense investments.

The Kremlin denied peace talks were stalled and said it was still open to contacts.

Moscow has for months refused a ceasefire and two rounds of talks with Ukraine have produced no breakthrough.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 415 drones and missiles at the country while Zelensky urged allies to quickly roll out fresh sanctions against Moscow.

The fresh onslaught came just one night after Russia fired a record 741 long-range drones and missiles.

Officials said the nighttime attack on Kyiv also wounded 22 people.

AFP reporters saw firefighters putting out flames in a damaged residential building and people emerging from shelters, carrying sleeping mats and pets after the air alert was lifted.

Russia’s defense ministry said the strike targeted “military-industrial enterprises” in Kyiv as well as air bases.

The UN announced that attacks on Ukrainian cities in June had led to a three-year high in the number of civilians killed or wounded.

It said it had verified at least 232 people killed and 1,343 wounded during the month — the highest combined toll since April 2022.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Sergei Lavrov Marco Rubio

