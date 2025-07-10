Filipinos push back against growing Israeli presence on popular tourist island

MANILA: Concerns over the presence of Israeli visitors are growing on a southern Philippine island, locals say, as they protest plans to establish an Israeli community center amid fears of displacement and reports of tourist misconduct.

Siargao — a resort island off Surigao del Norte province in Mindanao — is the Philippines’ premier surfing site and one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

It has lately become popular among Israelis, whose arrival over the past few months has resulted in numerous complaints. Siargao-based singer and community organizer Maria Lalaine Tokong went viral last week when she highlighted that many of the tourists were “disregarding the culture, the customs,” of the place.

“We are feeling less at home in our home,” she wrote. “I speak up because I refuse to let our identity, our peace, and our safety be erased.”

Tokong’s post has since resulted in tens of thousands of interactions, with Filipinos sharing similar concerns.

It came against the backdrop of Israeli plans to open a Chabad house — a Jewish community center and place of worship — on the island. The plans have been opposed by the local community, which met Israeli embassy representatives in May.

“We don’t want it,” Tokong told Arab News. “When we talked about the cultural center with the Israeli embassy, we specifically told them, ‘What’s the purpose?’ We already have an education system. We already have a church here.”

With new officials taking office following recent elections, she is now preparing with other community members to take the case forward with the local administration.

In April, Project Paradise, a Siargao-based non-governmental organization, held a town hall with residents and local business owners to gather their complaints.

“We received reports primarily regarding disrespect for local customs and values — ranging from noise disturbances, reckless driving, disregard for modesty in dress in rural areas, to environmental irresponsibility such as leaving trash on beaches or protected areas,” Sofia Nicole de Asis, president of Project Paradise, told Arab News.

The incidents “are not isolated to any one group, and our stance has always been that misconduct is a behavioral issue, not a nationality-based one,” she added.

Project Paradise also had a separate meeting with the Israeli embassy representatives, who they said had “clearly explained” that the planned development of a Chabad House in Siargao “is not meant for disruptive gatherings.”

“For us, this development doesn’t pose an issue. Being Jewish is not a nationality, and our mission is not to police identity, but to promote coexistence, responsibility, and respect for the island. Our focus is on behavior, not background,” De Asis said.

“We believe that any effort—be it from a local or foreign entity—that respects the cultural fabric of Siargao and contributes positively to the community should be met with openness, not division.”

Across the island, however, growing complaints over the treatment of locals by Israeli tourists have also featured on the Facebook group Siargao Business Classified 2.0.

In numerous posts, members of the group report Israelis calling local staff “slaves,” illegally raising their flags on boats, trashing local homestays, violating the island’s no-noise curfew past midnight, and verbally and physically assaulting locals.

“They have no right to put up a cultural center as they have no roots or connection to Filipinos’ history. ‘Free Palestine’ today, so we won’t be shouting ‘Free Siargao’ tomorrow,” one user wrote, as others complained over inaction from the island’s administration.

“These people were welcomed into our country and treated with genuine hospitality, yet they choose to disregard our laws and disrespect our people and communities. The local government of Siargao should strictly enforce all local rules and regulations,” another user said.

“For the local government in Siargao, you better act. Remember you’re still part of the Philippines, you might one day be surprised that Siargao is now ‘the promised land,’” another commented.

Officials in General Luna, one of the main towns on Siargao, did not respond to requests for comment from Arab News.