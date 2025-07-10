Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in West Bank

RAMALLAH: Palestinian authorities said Israeli troops killed a 55-year-old man in the north of the occupied West Bank on Thursday — an incident the Israeli army said involved a stabbing attack.

The Ramallah-based health ministry said the body in charge of coordination with Israel informed it that soldiers “shot and killed” the man in Rummanah, near Jenin, in the morning.

The Israeli military said separately that troops deployed in the village “neutralized” a man after he stabbed and “moderately injured” a soldier.

The army generally uses the term “neutralized” after killing someone.

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has soared since the Hamas attack of October 2023 triggered the Gaza war.

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy died Thursday of wounds suffered during an army raid near the West Bank town of Nablus last week, the health ministry said.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 951 Palestinians, including many militants, the ministry said.

Over the same period, at least 35 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to Israeli figures.