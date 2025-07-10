You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan army chief calls visits to US, Gulf, Central Asia ‘successful diplomatic maneuver’

Pakistan army chief calls visits to US, Gulf, Central Asia ‘successful diplomatic maneuver’

Pakistan army chief calls visits to US, Gulf, Central Asia ‘successful diplomatic maneuver’
In this handout photograph, taken and released by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir speaks during the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on July 10, 2025. (Handout/ISPR)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pgrc5

Updated 10 July 2025
Shahjahan Khurram  
Follow

Pakistan army chief calls visits to US, Gulf, Central Asia ‘successful diplomatic maneuver’

Pakistan army chief calls visits to US, Gulf, Central Asia ‘successful diplomatic maneuver’
  • Munir’s remarks preset rare public statement by military on the country’s high-level diplomatic outreach
  • Says meetings with Trump, other US leaders allowed Pakistan to present views on bilateral, regional issues
Updated 10 July 2025
Shahjahan Khurram  
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, on Thursday described his recent visits to the United States, Gulf nations and Central Asia as a “successful diplomatic maneuver,” in a rare public statement by the military on the country’s high-level foreign policy engagements.

Munir made the remarks during a closed-door briefing to senior commanders at the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

In May and June, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by senior ministers and Munir, visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkiye, Iran, and Azerbaijan as part of Islamabad’s broader diplomatic outreach in the wake of its four-day confrontation with India in May and as tensions escalated in the Middle East.

Last month, Munir was also hosted to a unprecedented two-hour-long lunch by US President Donald Trump at the White House, with no civilian leaders present. The two leaders discussed regional conflicts including India-Pakistan and Iran-Israel tensions, as well as economic development, trade, cryptocurrency, critical minerals and IT.

“The COAS shared details of Pakistan’s proactive and successful diplomatic maneuver, including recent visits to Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, KSA and UAE, where the COAS accompanied the honorable prime minister,” the army’s media wing said in a statement.




In this combination of handout photographs, taken and released by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir speaks during the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on July 10, 2025. (Handout/ISPR)

“Forum was also briefed on the historic and unique visit of the COAS to US, where meetings with top-tier leadership, afforded an opportunity to share firsthand, Pakistan’s objective perspective on bilateral, regional and extra-regional developments.”

According to the ISPR, the commanders’ forum also conducted a “holistic review” of internal and external security dynamics, with particular focus on developments in the Middle East and Iran. It said the growing global trend toward the use of force as a preferred policy tool highlighted the need for “persistent development of self-reliant capabilities, national unity and resolve.”

Pakistan has long accused India of supporting militant groups that carry out attacks inside its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, an allegation New Delhi denies. The military’s statement said Indian intelligence agencies were continuing to back anti-Pakistan proxies.

“Forum strongly asserted that it is imperative to take decisive and holistic actions at all levels against the Indian-backed and sponsored proxies,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan’s powerful military has ruled the country directly for nearly half of its history and retains significant influence over foreign and security policy, even under civilian governments. In recent weeks, top officials have increasingly described the current governance model as a “hybrid system” in which the military and civilian leaders co-share power.

Topics: Pakistan Army ISPR

Pakistan court orders probe into online blasphemy spike

Pakistan court orders probe into online blasphemy spike
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pakistan court orders probe into online blasphemy spike

Pakistan court orders probe into online blasphemy spike
  • There has been a spike in cases of mostly young men being arrested for committing blasphemy in WhatsApp groups since 2022
  • Rights groups, police say many are brought to trial by private law firms, who use volunteers to scour Internet for offenders
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan court ordered a government probe on Tuesday into allegations that young people are being entrapped in online blasphemy cases, following appeals from hundreds of families.

There has been a spike in cases of mostly young men being arrested for committing blasphemy in WhatsApp groups since 2022.

Rights groups and police have said that many are brought to trial by private law firms, who use volunteers to scour the Internet for offenders.

“The government will constitute a commission within a 30-day timeframe,” said Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan at Islamabad High Court, adding that the commission is required to submit its findings within four months.

Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in Muslim-majority Pakistan punishable by death, and even unsubstantiated accusations can incite public outrage, lead to lynchings and to families being shunned by society.

A report published by the government-run National Commission for Human Rights in October last year said there were 767 people, mostly young men, in jail awaiting trial over blasphemy allegations.

“This is a huge ray of hope and it’s the first time that the families have felt heard,” said lawyer Imaan Mazari, who represents the families of arrested men and women, of the court order.

“Youngsters have been falsely roped into cases of such a sensitive nature that the stigma will last forever even if they are acquitted,” she added.

A 2024 report by Punjab police into the sudden spike in cases, that was leaked to the media, found that “a suspicious gang was trapping youth in blasphemy cases” and may be motivated by financial gain.

The Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan (LCBP) is the most active of lawyers groups prosecuting young men in Pakistan.

Sheraz Ahmad Farooqi, one of the group’s leaders, told AFP in October that “God has chosen them for this noble cause.”

In recent years, several youngsters have been convicted and handed death sentences, although no execution has ever been carried out for blasphemy in Pakistan.

“We will fully support the probe commission and are confident that our voices will finally be listened to, our concerns will be heard, and the truth will come out,” the relative of one of the accused, who asked not to be named because of the backlash, told AFP.

Topics: blasphemy Internet

‘World’s oldest marathon runner’ dies aged 114 in road accident

‘World’s oldest marathon runner’ dies aged 114 in road accident
Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

‘World’s oldest marathon runner’ dies aged 114 in road accident

‘World’s oldest marathon runner’ dies aged 114 in road accident
  • Fauja Singh gained global fame after taking up long-distance running at 89, completing marathons past 100
  • Tributes pour in for Sikh athlete who inspired generations with message of resilience, fitness and faith
Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Fauja Singh, believed to be the world’s oldest distance runner, has died in a road accident aged 114, his biographer said Tuesday.

Singh, an Indian-born British national, nicknamed the “Turbaned Tornado,” died after being hit by a vehicle in Punjab state’s Jalandhar district on Monday.

“My Turbaned Tornado is no more,” Fauja’s biographer Khushwant Singh wrote on X.

“He was struck by an unidentified vehicle... in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja.”

Singh did not have a birth certificate but his family said he was born on April 1, 1911.

He ran full marathons (42 kilometer) till the age of 100.

His last race was a 10-kilometer (six-mile) event at the 2013 Hong Kong Marathon when 101, where he finished in one hour, 32 minutes and 28 seconds.

He became an international sensation after taking up distance running at the ripe old age of 89, after the death of his wife and one of his sons, inspired by seeing marathons on television.

Although widely regarded as the world’s oldest marathon runner, he was not certified by Guinness World Records as he could not prove his age, saying that birth certificates did not exist when he was born under British colonial rule in 2011.

Singh was a torchbearer for the Olympics at Athens 2004 and London 2012, and appeared in advertisements with sports stars such as David Beckham and Muhammad Ali.

His strength and vitality were credited to a routine of farm walks and a diet including Indian sweet “laddu” packed with dry fruits and home-churned curd.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on social media.

“Fauja Singh was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness,” said Modi on X

“He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world.”

Topics: Fauja Singh Indian Marathon runner Turbaned Tornado

AI Umrah assistant to cut costs, enhance experience for Pakistan’s 2 million annual pilgrims

AI Umrah assistant to cut costs, enhance experience for Pakistan’s 2 million annual pilgrims
Updated 15 July 2025
Follow

AI Umrah assistant to cut costs, enhance experience for Pakistan’s 2 million annual pilgrims

AI Umrah assistant to cut costs, enhance experience for Pakistan’s 2 million annual pilgrims
  • Launched by Umrah Companions last week, “Ibraheem” offers personalized guidance in multiple languages, including Urdu
  • Pilgrims from Pakistan face confusing logistics, language barriers and high costs due to inefficient travel agency practices
Updated 15 July 2025
Fatimah Amjad

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi-backed consortium has launched what it says is the world’s first artificial intelligence-powered Umrah advisor, “Ibraheem,” aimed at simplifying pilgrimage planning and reducing costs for millions of Muslims, including more than two million Pakistanis who travel to the Kingdom each year.

Ibraheem has been developed by Pakistani company Umrah Companions and is powered by Funadiq, a Saudi-based Destination Management Company specializing in Hajj and Umrah services.

The tool was launched last week and is designed to offer pilgrims personalized guidance in multiple languages, including Urdu and Roman Urdu, with the goal of cutting Umrah-related expenses by as much as 20 percent.

Pakistan is among the world’s largest pilgrimage markets, with over $5 billion spent annually by citizens traveling for Umrah and Hajj.

“Today, 93% of global Muslims cannot afford Hajj and Umrah. It is too expensive,” said Mohammad Salman Arain, CEO of Umrah Companions, in an interview with Arab News. “It is becoming expensive because we are not removing the inefficiencies in the processes — and that is what our mission is.”

Mohammad Salman Arain, CEO of Umrah Companions, speaks to Arab News during an interview in Islamabad on July 14, 2025, about his newly launched AI-powered Umrah advisor, “Ibraheem.” The tool is designed to simplify pilgrimage planning and reduce costs for millions of Muslims. (AN Photo)

Pakistanis often face language barriers, lack of personalized travel information, and high costs when arranging Umrah trips through human agents, many of whom offer fixed packages with little customization. Arain said the AI assistant overcomes these issues by adapting to each user’s needs, whether they are traveling with elderly parents, young children, or have budget constraints.

The platform currently supports ten languages, including Urdu, Roman Urdu, Arabic and English, and provides real-time recommendations on flights, hotels, food, weather, medical facilities and even services such as wheelchair availability near the Haram in Makkah.

“You can start with a very simple question: ‘I want to travel in August. Give me an estimated budget for four people,’” Arain said. “Ibraheem will then suggest premium or budget options, tell you whether hotels are suitable for elderly companions, and help build your itinerary.”

The tool’s language offerings and its flexibility for use on smartphones and low-bandwidth environments make it particularly suitable for Pakistani blue- and white-collar workers living in the Gulf, a group that often lacks access to transparent and user-friendly tech tools for pilgrimage planning.

Mohammad Salman Arain, CEO of Umrah Companions, briefs Arab News on his newly launched AI-powered Umrah advisor, “Ibraheem,” during an interview in Islamabad on July 14, 2025. The tool aims to simplify pilgrimage planning and reduce costs for millions of Muslims. (AN Photo)

“We are building to make everybody's life easier. It is not for us only,” Arain added. “This is available for everyone and every single Muslim in the world.”

Umrah Companions is also working on outreach to Pakistani freelancers and overseas workers through diplomatic missions, Pakistani banks, and diaspora associations, especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where a majority of Pakistani pilgrims are based.

While the service is focused on Umrah for now, Arain said it was already learning and being trained for Hajj season.

Once a pilgrim arrives in the Kingdom, the AI agent continues to provide support, from locating wheelchairs at Haram gates to suggesting restaurants and responding to emergencies, the chief executive explained.

The tool has already contributed to a 25% increase in website traffic, according to Arain, and is currently being built as an open platform available for use by all Muslims, regardless of which company they book their pilgrimage through.

The launch of the AI platform also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal to improve the pilgrimage experience through digital transformation and accessibility.

Arain said the initiative complements the Kingdom’s efforts to modernize religious tourism and ensure cost-effective pilgrimage options for lower-income Muslims.

“We believe this is going to revolutionize [pilgrimage],” Arain said, “and it is very much in line with what the Saudi Vision 2030 is doing to enhance the pilgrimage experience.”

Topics: Hajj 2026 AI Umrah Agent AI Umrah

Related

Saudi consortium launches $50 million fund to ease pilgrimage costs for Pakistanis — CEO video
Pakistan
Saudi consortium launches $50 million fund to ease pilgrimage costs for Pakistanis — CEO
Pakistan to restrict Iraq pilgrimages to organized groups from 2026, no solo travel allowed 
Pakistan
Pakistan to restrict Iraq pilgrimages to organized groups from 2026, no solo travel allowed 

China’s Xi, Pakistan’s Dar pledge unity as SCO faces regional strains

China’s Xi, Pakistan’s Dar pledge unity as SCO faces regional strains
Updated 15 July 2025
Follow

China’s Xi, Pakistan’s Dar pledge unity as SCO faces regional strains

China’s Xi, Pakistan’s Dar pledge unity as SCO faces regional strains
  • President Xi Jinping emphasizes importance of the regional cooperation under the SCO framework
  • India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is also attending the regional event
Updated 15 July 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday highlighted his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with China and reaffirmed a shared vision for regional peace and development during an interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the joint call of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers in Beijing.

The interaction took place on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, a key diplomatic gathering aimed at preparing the groundwork for the upcoming SCO Leaders’ Summit later this year. The CFM convened to review progress on multilateral cooperation and set the agenda for endorsement by heads of state.

“Delighted to meet earlier today with President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,” Dar said in a post on social media platform X. “Conveyed the warm greetings of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan. As iron-clad brothers and All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners, we remain committed to deepening Pak-China enduring friendship and advancing shared regional goals.”

Islamabad and Beijing are long-time allies and have been jointly working on multibillion-dollar infrastructure, energy and connectivity initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The corridor provides China direct access to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan’s Gwadar port, while enabling Pakistan to modernize its infrastructure and strengthen regional trade links.

The foreign office of Pakistan said in a statement released earlier today that President Xi emphasized the importance of regional cooperation under the SCO framework, an organization spanning the Eurasian landmass and representing a significant portion of the global population.
Also present at the conference was India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The CFM conference comes nearly two months after a tense four-day military standoff between Pakistan and India, during which both sides exchanged missiles, drones and artillery fire before agreeing to a US-brokered ceasefire.

Topics: Pakistan China Ties Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar China’s President Xi Jinping Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Pakistan reviews carbon market plans with UNEP-backed SPAR6C initiative

Pakistan reviews carbon market plans with UNEP-backed SPAR6C initiative
Updated 15 July 2025
Follow

Pakistan reviews carbon market plans with UNEP-backed SPAR6C initiative

Pakistan reviews carbon market plans with UNEP-backed SPAR6C initiative
  • Islamabad is advancing carbon policy launched at COP last year with focus on student training and new trading projects
  • Pakistan has pledged to cut projected emissions by 50 percent by 2030, conditional on international financing and support
Updated 15 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s climate change minister has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to rolling out its first national carbon market, following a meeting on Tuesday with a United Nations-backed initiative helping the country build on carbon market policy guidelines launched last year.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik hosted a delegation from SPAR6C, the Supporting Preparedness for Article 6 Cooperation program, which is overseen by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The five-year project is helping Pakistan, Colombia, Thailand and Zambia develop the capacity to trade carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris climate accord.

“Pakistan is committed to building a robust, transparent, and inclusive carbon market,” Malik said, according to a statement released by his office, adding that deeper cooperation with international partners and the domestic private sector will be key to delivering on the country’s climate goals.

The ministry noted that the meeting reviewed support for Pakistani students who have been trained or conducted research on emissions trading under SPAR6C. Both sides also discussed “ongoing and upcoming carbon trading opportunities in Pakistan and potential projects under evaluation,” though no new agreements were announced.

Pakistan presented its draft carbon market policy guidelines at COP28 in Dubai last year and has been preparing to formally roll them out at COP29 in Baku later this year. Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries can cooperate on cutting emissions by trading carbon credits, potentially unlocking new revenue streams for developing economies.

The South Asian nation does not yet have an operational carbon trading platform but has launched policy guidelines and is developing systems to implement its first market. It ranks among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, facing frequent floods and heatwaves, while contributing only a fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions.

It has pledged to cut projected emissions by 50 percent by 2030, conditional on international financing and support. SPAR6C’s work in Pakistan includes technical assistance, student training and pilot activities to help the country develop robust standards for carbon trading.

Topics: carbon markets Ministry of Climate Change Pakistan

Latest updates

Dubai real estate booms with 50k homes sold in Q2
Dubai real estate booms with 50k homes sold in Q2
The UK says thousands of Afghans have been brought to Britain under a secret resettlement program
OPEC says world economy may do better in second half of year 
OPEC says world economy may do better in second half of year 
Saudi King Salman chairs weekly Cabinet meeting in Jeddah
Saudi King Salman chairs weekly Cabinet meeting in Jeddah
City Hub mobile entertainment arrives in Baha
City Hub mobile entertainment arrives in Baha

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.