Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr's first cross-country skier

Saudi Olympian Kariman Abuljadayel has made history once again, this time by becoming the first cross-country skier to join Al-Nassr Club, the first Saudi sports club to officially add a winter sport to its roster. (Supplied)
Saudi Olympian Kariman Abuljadayel has made history once again, this time by becoming the first cross-country skier to join Al-Nassr Club, the first Saudi sports club to officially add a winter sport to its roster. (Supplied)
Updated 10 July 2025
SALEH FAREED
  • Pioneering athlete signed contract on Wednesday, marking new chapter in her sporting journey and a bold step for winter sports in the Kingdom
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Saudi Olympian Kariman Abuljadayel has made history once again, this time by becoming the first cross-country skier to join Al-Nassr Club, the first Saudi sports club to officially add a winter sport to its roster.

The pioneering athlete signed a contract on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in her sporting journey and a bold step for winter sports in the Kingdom.

“This truly feels like a new chapter for me as well,” Abuljadayel told Arab News.

“I first tried cross-country skiing back in 2019 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, as a form of endurance training during winter — not knowing that a few years down the road it would become my main sport.”

From representing Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s first female sprinter at the Rio 2016 Olympics to co-founding the Saudi Rowing Federation, Abuljadayel is no stranger to breaking boundaries. Her move to Al-Nassr continues that legacy.

“I’ve learned what it takes to help build a new sport from the ground up in the Kingdom,” she said.

“This time, it’s cross-country skiing, and I’m excited not only by the sport itself but also by the incredible culture around it. My hope is to inspire more women in Saudi Arabia to get involved, and to ensure that this journey is inclusive — welcoming para-athletes and creating opportunities for everyone to be part of this pioneering movement.”

Abuljadayel famously competed in the 100m at Rio 2016, finishing seventh in her heat. That same year she raced in the 60m at the World Athletics Championships in Portland, USA. Afterward, she pivoted to rowing and was selected to represent the Saudi national team.

Now focused on cross-country skiing, Abuljadayel acknowledged the challenges of training for a winter sport in a desert climate — but sees opportunity rather than limitation.




From representing Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s first female sprinter at the Rio 2016 Olympics to co-founding the Saudi Rowing Federation, Abuljadayel is no stranger to breaking boundaries. (Supplied)

“Al-Nassr Club is making history as the first in Saudi Arabia to add a winter sport and I’m honored to lead the way. Living in Riyadh, I want to show people that you don’t need year-round snow to pursue this sport,” she said.

“Most professional skiers train on roller skis during the summer, which closely replicate skiing on snow.”

She pointed to Riyadh’s Sport Boulevard project, a major new development featuring car-free paths for sports and outdoor activities, as an ideal venue for roller-ski training.

“You can often find me training there. Every time, people stop to ask what sport I’m doing, which shows just how much curiosity and excitement there is. I truly believe Riyadh has huge potential to become a real training hub for cross-country skiing.”

Abuljadayel now hopes to grow the sport through local events, workshops and community training sessions.

“I want to raise awareness, spark interest and inspire more people to discover this unique sport — and to see that it’s possible right here at home,” she said.

Looking ahead, Abuljadayel has her sights firmly set on the Olympic Games.

“This is such an exciting time to be part of cross-country skiing and winter sports in Saudi Arabia, especially with the Asian Winter Games coming to Trojena, NEOM, in 2029,” she said.

“By representing Saudi Arabia in winter sports, I also get to highlight the incredible diversity of my country’s landscape — deserts, seas, mountains, and yes, even snow. Not many countries can say that, and it’s something I’m truly proud to share through this journey.”

