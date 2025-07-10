You are here

  • Home
  • Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Amanda Anisimova of the US during a women’s singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Amanda Anisimova of the US during a women’s singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqhwf

Updated 10 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final
  • Anisimova battles past top-ranked Sabalenka in three sets
  • Swiatek continues to fly high on grass by crushing Bencic
  • Wimbledon to crown eighth consecutive first-time champion
Updated 10 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: Amanda Anisimova tore up the script and soared into her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing world number one Aryna Sabalenka with fierce determination and fearless shot-making on Thursday and will meet Iga Swiatek for a shot at Grand Slam glory.

Anisimova’s 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory extended her record over her equally powerful rival to 6-3, and kept alive American dreams of a third women’s Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff won the French Open.

Standing in her way will be five-times major winner Swiatek, who continued her new-found love affair with grass this year to blaze into her first final at the All England Club with a breezy 6-2 6-0 demolition of Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

In Saturday’s final, Anisimova, 23, will look to become the first American to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.

“This doesn’t feel real right now, honestly,” a beaming Anisimova said shortly after her big battle.

“Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. Yeah, I don’t know how I pulled it off. I mean, she’s such an incredible competitor and she’s an inspiration to me and I’m sure so many other people.

“We’ve had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she’s the number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. Huge thanks to everyone.”

On an oven-like Center Court where the temperature climbed to 30 degrees Celsius, Sabalenka twice rushed to the aid of ill fans by supplying bottles of cold water and an ice pack, before she cracked under pressure from her opponent in the 10th game.

Anisimova, competing in her first Grand Slam semifinal since her 2019 French Open run as a gifted teenager, made her opponent sweat for every point and wrapped up the opening set when the Belarusian produced a double fault.

With her back against the wall, Sabalenka fought like a tiger, the animal that has become her totem, and broke for a 4-3 lead en route to levelling the match at one set apiece after some sloppy errors from 13th seed Anisimova’s racket.

Having matched each other’s decibel levels in a cacophony of grunting, the duo swapped breaks at the start of the decider but Anisimova pounced again when Sabalenka sent a shot long and went on to reach the showpiece match.

COMPLETE DISBELIEF

Anisimova, who took a mental health break in 2023, said that making the final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon left her in complete disbelief.

“It’s been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot ... I mean, it’s not easy and so many people dream of, competing on this incredible court,” Anisimova added.

“It’s been such a privilege to compete here and to be in the final is just indescribable.”

Watching the second semifinal that will determine her next opponent was very much on Anisimova’s mind despite a near three-hour workout in testing conditions.

“It’s going to be an incredible match and whoever comes out on top, it’s going to be a battle in the final,” she said.

“Hopefully I can finally spend some time with my family.”

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who was beaten in the Australian and French Open finals, was left to lick her wounds after missing the chance to become the first woman since Williams in 2014-15 to reach four straight major title matches.

It was a more straightforward path to the final for Swiatek, the claycourt specialist who had never got past the last eight at Wimbledon before this year, as she broke Bencic twice in the first set and three times in the next to romp to victory.

“Honestly I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final so I’m super excited and just proud of myself,” the Pole said.

“Tennis keeps surprising me. I thought I’d lived through everything even though I’m young. I thought I’d experienced everything on the court. I didn’t experience playing well on grass so I’m super excited and enjoying it.”

Saturday’s title showdown will crown a new Wimbledon champion for the eighth successive year.

“I don’t think I’ve played Amanda on the WTA Tour. We played in juniors and she can play amazing tennis,” the 24-year-old Swiatek added. “She loves fast surfaces.

“I’ll have to be ready for fast shots for her being proactive but I’m just going to focus on myself and prepare tactically tomorrow.”

Topics: tennis UK London Wimbledon Wimbledon 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek

Related

Djokovic reaches record 14th Wimbledon semifinal
Sport
Djokovic reaches record 14th Wimbledon semifinal
Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes into Wimbledon semifinals
Sport
Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes into Wimbledon semifinals

Healy becomes first Irishman in 38 years to lead the Tour de France

Healy becomes first Irishman in 38 years to lead the Tour de France
Updated 15 July 2025
AFP
Follow

Healy becomes first Irishman in 38 years to lead the Tour de France

Healy becomes first Irishman in 38 years to lead the Tour de France
  • The 24-year-old EF rider had already won stage six in Normandy, but here the smiley Healy confirmed his promise with a career-defining ride claiming the fabled yellow jersey
  • Healy’s performance even overshadowed that of stage winner Simon Yates, who sat on his wheel all afternoon as they crossed the ancient volcanoes that mark the region
Updated 15 July 2025
AFP

PUY DE SANCY, France: Ben Healy became the first Irishman since Stephen Roche in 1987 to take the overall lead on the Tour de France on Monday with a relentless attack across eight gruelling hills in the Massif Central.

The 24-year-old EF rider had already won stage six in Normandy, but here the smiley Healy confirmed his promise with a career-defining ride claiming the fabled yellow jersey.

He becomes just the fourth Irishman to wear it following Shay Elliott, back in 1963, Sean Kelly in 1983 and Roche who went on to win an epic race 38 years ago.

Healy’s performance even overshadowed that of stage winner Simon Yates, who sat on his wheel all afternoon as they crossed the ancient volcanoes that mark the region.

Such was the Irishman’s effort as the escapees rushed through the grey-black volcanic rock villages that he was also awarded the combativity award for the most attacking rider of the day.

“Hats off to him, he’s the one that dropped everyone,” Yates said of Healy as the escape group was gradually whittled down from 30 to five.

The 2025 Giro d’Italia winner Yates attacked on the last of the day’s climbs, with Thymen Arensman of Ineos second and Healy coming third at the line 31sec adrift and having never relented on a punishing day.

Healy was born in Birmingham but chose to represent Ireland in his youth. He is also in the white jersey for the best young rider.

“The stage win I got and the yellow today both mean a lot to me,” said Healy, who had a tense wait at the line for Pogacar to cross 4min 51sec adrift and ceding the overall lead, likely for several days.

“This yellow is more for the team who worked so hard to put me here but the stage win possibly means more as it came first,” he said.

Race favorites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line together after eight climbs in the Massif Central where they were rarely a wheel’s length from each other.

Healy leads the Tour itself by 29sec from defending champion Pogacar, with Belgian Remco Evenepoel in third at 1min 29sec.

Denmark’s double Tour de France champion Vingegaard is fourth overall at 1min 46sec, and his Visma teammate Matteo Jorgenson sits fifth.

Third placed overnight, promising young French rider Kevin Vauquelin dropped a minute to finish the day in sixth place overall.

Recompense for the home nation on the national Bastille Day holiday came in the form of Lenny Martinez as he earned the King of the Mountains polka dot jersey with 27 points garnered on the day’s stage.

His grandfather Mariano Martinez won the polka dot jersey outright on the 1978 Tour.

Successive escape bids ensued from the off Monday as the 164 remaining riders raced out of Ennezat with top guns Pogacar and Evenepoel finally allowing one to get away over the ever-rolling terrain

Once they did, a gap over five minutes was established by a motivated group that rode so hard over the cattle dotted hills the sprinters were dropped to over 30 minutes at the finish line.

While Tuesday is a rest day, Wednesday’s stage 11 is another flat run with a sprinter expected to take the honors in Toulouse.

Topics: Ben Healy tour de france

Related

Merlier doubles up as Van der Poel denied epic win at Tour de France
Sport
Merlier doubles up as Van der Poel denied epic win at Tour de France
Healy wins hilly 6th stage, Van der Poel takes yellow jersey from Pogacar at Tour de France
Sport
Healy wins hilly 6th stage, Van der Poel takes yellow jersey from Pogacar at Tour de France

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama says he’s been cleared to return following blood clot

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama says he’s been cleared to return following blood clot
Updated 15 July 2025
AP
Follow

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama says he’s been cleared to return following blood clot

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama says he’s been cleared to return following blood clot
  • It has been expected that the team anticipated Wembanyama would be able to start this coming season, though there was no official word until now
  • Wembanyama: I’m officially cleared to return. … I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again
Updated 15 July 2025
AP

NEW YORK: San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama expects to play this coming season and has been fully cleared after dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder for the past few months, he told the French newspaper L’Equipe in remarks published Monday.

A person familiar with the situation later told The Associated Press that the Spurs have indeed received word that Wembanyama has been cleared to resume play and, barring anything unforeseen, will be able to fully participate in training camp when it opens this fall. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not revealed that detail publicly.

It has been expected that the team anticipated Wembanyama would be able to start this coming season, though there was no official word until now.

“I’m officially cleared to return. … I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again,” Wembanyama told the French sports daily.

The fact that Wembanyama has been cleared suggests that his type of DVT was provoked, which would rule out a genetic predisposition to a clot returning. The Spurs have not disclosed specifics of Wembanyama’s shoulder issue, but there is a type of DVT that appears when a blood vessel in someone’s upper arm can be compressed by a rib (the top rib is removed in some cases to relieve the compression, if that is the cause) or a muscle. Such issues have proven to be treatable in the past.

Many other athletes have dealt with similar issues. Serena Williams came back to dominate women’s tennis after a clotting issue following the birth of her daughter; Williams needed four surgeries to address the matter. Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh had to eventually retire from the NBA after he was diagnosed with multiple clots. In hockey, Tomas Fleischmann developed clots and went on to play for years afterward; Tomas Vokoun needed surgery to relieve his clotting problem and never played in the NHL again.

“I was afraid of not being able to play basketball anymore,” Wembanyama said in the interview. “I think that we all have thoughts sometimes. Irrational thoughts about the things we care about most. But this type of thinking also changes you as a person, for the better.”

Wembanyama was the league’s rookie of the year two years ago, Spurs guard Stephon Castle won that same trophy this past season, and the team has added another high pick — this year’s No. 2 selection, Dylan Harper — to a super-promising young core. Wembanyama was the front-runner to be defensive player of the year last season when he was diagnosed with the blood clot in his right shoulder in February.

“My injury was an adventure, obviously, but the hardest part is over,” he told L’Equipe. “I’m much better today, physically and mentally.”

Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 assists per game when he was shut down in February; the only other player in NBA history to finish a season averaging all that was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975-76.

There will be an obvious ramping-up period before Wembanyama is playing at full speed again, though there is plenty of time between now and training camp for him to get back to that level.

“I have to continue specific work on my shoulder and especially get back into everything related to my basketball habits,” Wembanyama said in the interview. “It’s been five months since I’ve played a 5-on-5 match. If I had to have a game tomorrow, it would be risky. There are plenty of reflexes to find, both conscious and linked to muscle memory.”

Wembanyama has traveled extensively in recent months and spent time last month at a Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, China. The temple is a place that welcomes visitors who wish to study Chan meditation, Shaolin Kung Fu, traditional Chinese medicine and more.

Wembanyama told L’Equipe that he studied kung fu and Buddhism during his stay there, but added that he does not identify as Buddhist.

“We were initiated there to the life of a warrior monk, which combines Buddhism and intensive kung fu practice,” he said. “It was very hard. We discovered movements that we had never done in our lives. It was more than 1,000 kicks to do per day, jumps, balance exercises, stretching. ... We used muscles that we rarely used and which were quickly overloaded. I had some of the biggest aches and pains of my life.”

Topics: San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama

Related

NBA free agency opens with Spurs, Rockets, Hawks, Magic and Mavs among those making early moves
Sport
NBA free agency opens with Spurs, Rockets, Hawks, Magic and Mavs among those making early moves
Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier chosen as captains of WNBA All-Star Game by fan vote
Sport
Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier chosen as captains of WNBA All-Star Game by fan vote

Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph a ‘statement’, but what might be the cost?

Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph a ‘statement’, but what might be the cost?
Updated 15 July 2025
AFP
Follow

Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph a ‘statement’, but what might be the cost?

Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph a ‘statement’, but what might be the cost?
  • Maresca could not have asked for much more after arriving off the back of leading Leicester City to promotion
Updated 15 July 2025
AFP

NEW YORK: For Chelsea, victory in Sunday’s Club World Cup decider completed a fine first season under Enzo Maresca, and also finally brought the curtain down on a marathon campaign that they must hope does not catch up with them down the line.
The Cole Palmer-inspired 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium outside New York was Chelsea’s 64th game of a season which lasted 11 months.
By any measure it was one of Chelsea’s best ever campaigns, with their Club World Cup triumph — placed on a par by Maresca to winning the Champions League — following victory in the UEFA Conference League and a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.
Maresca, an ex-assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, could not have asked for much more after arriving off the back of leading Leicester City to promotion.
“It has been a fantastic season but I am especially happy for the players,” said the Italian, who has succeeded in putting together a coherent team out of the endless line of new signings being brought in by the club’s owners.
“We have said many times that talent alone is not enough. You need to find a way for them to all fit together.”
It all represents considerable progress from just two years ago, when the Stamford Bridge side finished in the bottom half of the Premier League.
Maresca incorporated more new faces during the Club World Cup, with Joao Pedro making a remarkable impact — the Brazilian forward cut short a holiday to complete a £60 million ($79 million) transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion, and went on to score twice in the semifinal against Fluminense and once in the final.
Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Andrey Santos all joined up ahead of the month in the United States, while Jamie Gittens has since arrived from Borussia Dortmund and fellow winger Estevao Willian now joins from Palmeiras in Brazil.
Chelsea will hope those signings, added to a squad led by the likes of Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, can make a real push for the Premier League title off the back of their impressive triumph at FIFA’s new tournament.
“It’s a big statement,” captain Reece James told English media shortly after lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
“I’m happy with how much the club has progressed and how next season you know we’ll be competing in the Premier League, to win the title and compete, and to go far in the Champions League as well.”
Chelsea have also pocketed a stunning $115 million in prize money from the Club World Cup, but what if there comes a point in 2025/26 when their exploits of this season catch up with them?
While Chelsea have been competing at the Club World Cup in draining weather conditions, Premier League champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal have enjoyed extended off-season breaks.
Manchester City were also at the Club World Cup but they went out over a week earlier.
Global players’ union FIFPro has been the leading voices expressing concerns about the demands on the game’s biggest stars in an ever-expanding calendar.
One of the safeguards it proposed in a study published before the tournament was a mandatory four-week off-season break, along with four-week retraining periods before returning to competition.
Chelsea’s off-season is drastically reduced, with their first match of the next Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace slated for August 17, exactly five weeks after the Club World Cup final. They have a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen on August 8.
“Tomorrow I have three weeks of holiay which is all I want right now because I have not stopped in 15 months,” said Maresca on Sunday.
It remains to be seen if Maresca and his players come back sufficiently refreshed before attacking a season in which they hope to go far in the Champions League, and which will end with the World Cup in North America.
PSG face an even tighter squeeze after a historic campaign for Luis Enrique’s team, capped by their triumph in the Champions League final.
Their first competitive match of next season will be the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur in Italy on August 13, exactly one month after their defeat in New York — a chance to win more silverware, but at what cost?

Topics: Chelsea

Related

Chelsea boss Maresca hails ‘great triumph’ in winning Club World Cup
Sport
Chelsea boss Maresca hails ‘great triumph’ in winning Club World Cup
Cole Palmer leads Chelsea to 3-0 win over PSG to win Club World Cup
Sport
Cole Palmer leads Chelsea to 3-0 win over PSG to win Club World Cup

Jorge Jesus returns to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr

Jorge Jesus returns to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr
Updated 15 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Jorge Jesus returns to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr

Jorge Jesus returns to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr
  • According to a club statement on X deal is for one year
Updated 15 July 2025
Reuters

Al-Nassr appointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as coach on Monday, two months after he left their bitter Saudi Pro-League rivals Al-Hilal.
The 70-year-old won the domestic treble in his second stint with Riyadh-based Al-Hilal in the 2023-2024 season, but left the club in May after they lost in the AFC Champions League elite semifinals to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.
“It’s official Mr. Jorge Jesus is the new coach of Al-Nassr” the Saudi club posted on X.
The former Copa Libertadores winner with Brazil’s Flamengo, who replaces Italian Stefano Pioli, has signed a one-year contract with Al-Nassr.
Nine-times Saudi champions Al-Nassr have extended the contract of 40-year-old five-times Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo until 2027.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League SPL Al-Nassr

Related

Jorge Jesus set to return to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr: Portuguese media
Sport
Jorge Jesus set to return to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr: Portuguese media
Update Al-Hilal part ways with coach Jorge Jesus
Sport
Al-Hilal part ways with coach Jorge Jesus

Barca snap up Copenhagen’s Bardghji, sell Torre to Mallorca

Barca snap up Copenhagen’s Bardghji, sell Torre to Mallorca
Updated 14 July 2025
AFP
Follow

Barca snap up Copenhagen’s Bardghji, sell Torre to Mallorca

Barca snap up Copenhagen’s Bardghji, sell Torre to Mallorca
  • Bardghji scored 15 goals in 84 games for Copenhagen after reaching the first team in the 2021/2022 season
  • He is Barcelona’s second signing of the summer after they brought in goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol
Updated 14 July 2025
AFP

Barcelona signed right winger Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen and sold midfielder Pablo Torre to Mallorca, the La Liga champions said Monday.
The 19-year-old Sweden Under-21 international joined for around 2.5 million euros ($3 million), according to reports in Spanish media.
“(Bardghji) has signed for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2029,” said Barca in a statement, without specifying the cost of the deal.
Bardghji scored 15 goals in 84 games for Copenhagen after reaching the first team in the 2021/2022 season.
He suffered a severe knee injury in May 2024, which kept him out of action for nearly a year, with the youngster making his return in March 2025.
Bardghji becomes Barcelona’s second signing of the summer after they brought in goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol.
The Catalan giants also announced the sale of 22-year-old playmaker Torre to Mallorca for an undisclosed fee, estimated to be 5 million euros according to Spanish media, as well as a percentage of the profit on any future sale.
“Torre is a new Mallorca player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2029,” said the island club in a statement.
“Torre arrives from Barcelona, where he moved in 2022 and with whom he won La Liga twice, two Spanish Super Cups and the Copa del Rey.”
The midfielder played a total of 27 times for Barcelona’s first team, scoring five goals.

Topics: FC Barcelona La Liga football league

Related

Monaco sign former teen prodigy Fati on season’s loan from Barcelona
Sport
Monaco sign former teen prodigy Fati on season’s loan from Barcelona
Barcelona records the hottest June ever as a heat wave grips Europe
World
Barcelona records the hottest June ever as a heat wave grips Europe

Latest updates

Heavy rains and flash flooding sweep across US’s Northeast
Heavy rains and flash flooding sweep across US’s Northeast
Australia PM Albanese to discuss trade, security in meeting with China’s Xi
Australia PM Albanese to discuss trade, security in meeting with China’s Xi
Egypt grand museum delay puts tourism hopes on hold
Egypt grand museum delay puts tourism hopes on hold
Healy becomes first Irishman in 38 years to lead the Tour de France
Healy becomes first Irishman in 38 years to lead the Tour de France
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama says he’s been cleared to return following blood clot
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama says he’s been cleared to return following blood clot

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.