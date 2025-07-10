You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'Wild Orcas'

What We Are Reading Today: 'Wild Orcas'
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Wild Orcas’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Wild Orcas’
Author:  Hanne Strager & Catherine Denardo

Of the world’s iconic predatory species, orcas are among the most fearsome. Their awesome physical power combined with their cooperative hunting skills and ability to problem-solve make them uniquely efficient killers. Yet orcas also celebrate births, grieve losses, and maintain lifelong family bonds. This stunningly illustrated book draws on five decades of field research and cutting-edge science to provide an incomparable look at the biology, natural history, culture, and conservation of these awe-inspiring marine animals. 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

