You are here

  • Home
  • Rubio meets China’s Wang in Malaysia amid trade tension

Rubio meets China’s Wang in Malaysia amid trade tension

Update Rubio meets China’s Wang in Malaysia amid trade tension
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur Friday, July 11, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9z3h8

Updated 11 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Rubio meets China’s Wang in Malaysia amid trade tension

Rubio meets China’s Wang in Malaysia amid trade tension
  • Washington’s top diplomat is in Malaysia on his first trip to Asia since taking office
  • Marco Rubio’s visit is part of an effort to renew US focus on the Indo-Pacific region
Updated 11 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

KUALA LUMPUR: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, their first in-person meeting at a time of simmering trade tensions between the two major powers.

Washington’s top diplomat is in Malaysia on his first trip to Asia since taking office, attending the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum alongside counterparts from Japan, China, South Korea, Russia, Australia, India, the European Union and Southeast Asian states.

His meeting with Wang comes amid escalating friction globally over US President Donald Trump’s tariffs offensive, with China this week warning the United States against reinstating hefty levies on its goods next month.

Beijing has also threatened to retaliate against nations that strike deals with the United States to cut China out of supply chains. Rubio’s visit is part of an effort to renew US focus on the Indo-Pacific region and look beyond conflicts in the Middle East and Europe that have consumed much of the Trump administration’s attention.

But that has been overshadowed by this week’s announcement of steep US tariffs on many Asian countries and US allies that include 25 percent on Japan, South Korea and Malaysia, 32 percent for Indonesia, 36 percent for Thailand and Cambodia and 40 percent on Myanmar and Laos.

Analysts said Rubio would be looking to press the case that the United States remains a better partner than China, Washington’s main strategic rival, during the visit. The State Department said Rubio met counterparts of Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia on Friday.

A day earlier, he told Southeast Asian foreign ministers the Indo-Pacific remained a focal point of US foreign policy.

China, initially singled out with tariffs exceeding 100 percent, has until August 12 to reach a deal with the White House to keep Trump from reinstating additional import curbs imposed during tit-for-tat tariff exchanges in April and May.

‘Bullying behavior’

China’s Wang has been fierce in his criticism of the United States in Kuala Lumpur and told Malaysia’s foreign minister the US tariffs were “typical unilateral bullying behavior” that no country should support or agree with, according to remarks released by Beijing on Friday.

He told Thailand’s foreign minister the tariffs had been abused and “undermined the free trade system, and interfered with the stability of the global production and supply chain.”

During a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart, he said the US levies were an attempt to deprive Southeast Asian countries of their legitimate right to development.

“We believe that Southeast Asian countries have the ability to cope with complex situations, adhere to principled positions, and safeguard their own interests,” Wang said, according to China’s foreign ministry.

The foreign secretary of US ally the Philippines said on Friday President Ferdinand Marcos Jr would meet Trump in Washington this month and discussions would include the increase in the US tariff on its former colony.

Rubio told reporters on Thursday he would also likely raise with Wang US concerns over China’s support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“The Chinese clearly have been supportive of the Russian effort and I think that generally, they’ve been willing to help them as much as they can without getting caught,” he said.

Rubio met together with Japanese foreign minister and South Korea’s first vice foreign minister in Malaysia on Friday, at a time of concerns about the tariffs.

According to a US State Department statement, they discussed regional security and a strengthening of their “indispensable trilateral partnership” including security and resilience of critical technologies and supply chains, energy, trusted digital infrastructure, and shipbuilding.

Topics: US China Marco Rubio Wang Yi ASEAN

Related

China says evaluating US offer of tariff talks but wants ‘sincerity’
World
China says evaluating US offer of tariff talks but wants ‘sincerity’
US, China agree to slash tariffs in trade war de-escalation video
World
US, China agree to slash tariffs in trade war de-escalation

Bangladeshi forces clash with supporters of ousted leader Hasina, leaving at least 4 dead

Bangladeshi forces clash with supporters of ousted leader Hasina, leaving at least 4 dead
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
AP
Follow

Bangladeshi forces clash with supporters of ousted leader Hasina, leaving at least 4 dead

Bangladeshi forces clash with supporters of ousted leader Hasina, leaving at least 4 dead
  • Bangladeshi security forces have clashed with supporters of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leaving at least four dead and scores of people injured
  • The violence erupted on Wednesday as a student-led political party — formed after Hasina’s removal last year — marched toward Gopalganj
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
AP

DHAKA: Bangladeshi security forces on Wednesday clashed with supporters of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leaving at least four people dead and scores injured, a hospital official and local media said.
The violence erupted in the morning and spread as a new political party formed by students who led the uprising against Hasina in August last year announced a march toward southwestern Gopalganj district, Hasina’s ancestral home, and her Awami League party’s stronghold.
Authorities later imposed an overnight curfew in the district.
Since Hasina’s ouster 11 months ago, Bangladesh has been marked by chaos and unchecked mob violence. Wednesday’s attack underscores the deep divisions in the country as its interim government keeps failing to bring the deteriorating security situation under control.
A chaotic situation
TV footage showed pro-Hasina activists armed attacking police with sticks and setting vehicles on fire as a convoy of about 20 vehicles carrying the leaders of the students’ National Citizen Party arrived as part of commemorations of the uprising.
Party leaders took shelter in the office of the local police chief. Footage showed top leaders were being escorted by soldiers to an armored vehicle for safety. They later left for a neighboring district with security escorts.
Jibitesh Biswas, a senior official of a state-run hospital, told reporters that the bodies of at least three people had been brought in. The country’s leading English-language Daily Star reported that four people died.
The interim government said Wednesday the attackers on the students would not go “unpunished” and in a statement issued on behalf of interim leader Muhammad Yunus, described the violence in Gopalganj as “utterly indefensible.”
Hasina’s Awami League party, which authorities banned in May, issued several statements on X condemning the violence and blaming the interim government for the deaths and injuries.
“We urge the world to take note of this blatant use of security apparatus,” one Awami statement said, adding that it had used mob violence against “dissenters.”
Student leader Nahid Islam gave the authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest those responsible for the Gopalganj violence and floated the prospect of another march in the neighboring district of Faridpur on Thursday.
The right wing Jamaat-e-Islami party condemned the attacks on the student-led party and announced a nationwide protest in all districts and main cities for Thursday.
A nation in turmoil
Critics of the interim government warn of a widening polarization that has reduced hopes for national reconciliation even as Yunus’ administration pledges to bring order in the post-Hasina era. They say if the situation does not improve, a peaceful transition to democracy would be jeopardized.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yunus took over the country three days after Hasina was toppled and fled to India, pledging to restore order. He has promised a new election would be held in April next year.
Hasina now faces charges of crimes against humanity while the government seeks her extradition from India, which has not responded to Bangladesh’s request.
Gopalganj is a politically sensitive district because Hasina father’s mausoleum is located there. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s independence leader, was buried there after he was assassinated along with most of his family members in a military coup in 1975.
The National Citizen Party launched its “July March to Rebuild the Nation” at the start of the month, saying they would take place across all districts as part of its drive to position itself as a new force in Bangladeshi politics.
Bangladesh’s political past has been largely dominated by two dynastic parties — Hasina’s Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, headed by her rival and former prime minister Khaleda Zia. The BNP, which is hopeful of coming to power in the absence of Hasina’s party, was mostly silent about Wednesday’s violence.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Malaysia in a tight spot as pressure builds to reject Trump’s ‘alpha male’ pick as ambassador
World
Malaysia in a tight spot as pressure builds to reject Trump’s ‘alpha male’ pick as ambassador
Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 
Business & Economy
Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 

Trump’s 50-day ultimatum gives Russia a chance to wear down Ukraine

Trump’s 50-day ultimatum gives Russia a chance to wear down Ukraine
Updated 17 July 2025
AP
Follow

Trump’s 50-day ultimatum gives Russia a chance to wear down Ukraine

Trump’s 50-day ultimatum gives Russia a chance to wear down Ukraine
  • Since spring, Russian troops have accelerated their land gains, capturing the most territory in eastern Ukraine since the opening stages of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022
Updated 17 July 2025
AP

President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Russia to accept a peace deal in Ukraine within 50 days or face bruising sanctions on its energy exports has given the Kremlin extra time to pursue its summer offensive.
The dogged Ukrainian resistance, however, makes it unlikely that the Russian military will make any quick gains.
President Vladimir Putin has declared repeatedly that any peace deal should see Ukraine withdraw from the four regions that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured. He also wants Ukraine to renounce its bid to join NATO and accept strict limits on its armed forces -– demands Kyiv and its Western allies have rejected.
A chronic shortage of manpower and ammunition has forced Ukrainian forces to focus on holding ground rather than launching counteroffensives.
But despite a renewed Russian push — and an onslaught of aerial attacks on Kyiv and other cities in recent weeks — Ukrainian officials and analysts say it remains unlikely that Moscow can achieve any territorial breakthrough significant enough in 50 days to force Ukraine into accepting the Kremlin’s terms anytime soon.
Russia’s main targets
Since spring, Russian troops have accelerated their land gains, capturing the most territory in eastern Ukraine since the opening stages of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
Russian forces are closing in on the eastern strongholds of Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region, methodically capturing villages near both cities to try to cut key supply routes and envelop their defenders — a slow offensive that has unfolded for months.
Capturing those strongholds would allow Russia to push toward Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, setting the stage for the seizure of the entire Donetsk region.
If Russian troops seize those last strongholds, it would open the way for them to forge westward to the Dnipropetrovsk region. The regional capital of Dnipro, a major industrial hub of nearly 1 million, is about 150 kilometers (just over 90 miles) west of Russian positions.
The spread of fighting to Dnipropetrovsk could damage Ukrainian morale and give the Kremlin more leverage in any negotiations.
In the neighboring Luhansk region, Ukrainian troops control a small sliver of land, but Moscow has not seemed to prioritize its capture.
The other two Moscow-annexed regions — Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — seem far from being totally overtaken by Russia.
Early in the war, Russia quickly overran the Kherson region but was pushed back by Ukrainian forces from large swaths of it in November 2022, and retreated to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River. A new attempt to cross the waterway to seize the rest of the region would involve massive challenges, and Moscow doesn’t seem to have the capability to mount such an operation.
Fully capturing the Zaporizhzhia region appears equally challenging.
Russian attempts to establish a ‘buffer zone’
Moscow’s forces captured several villages in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region after reclaiming chunks of Russia’s Kursk region from Ukrainian troops who staged a surprise incursion in August 2024. Ukraine says its forces have stopped Russia’s offensive and maintain a presence on the fringe of the Kursk region, where they are still tying down as many as 10,000 Russian troops.
Putin recently described the offensive into the Sumy region as part of efforts to carve a “buffer zone” to protect Russian territory from Ukrainian attacks.
The regional capital of Sumy, a city of 268,000, is about 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) from the border. Putin said Moscow doesn’t plan to capture the city for now but doesn’t exclude it.
Military analysts, however, say Russian forces in the area clearly lack the strength to capture it.
Russian forces also have pushed an offensive in the neighboring Kharkiv region, but they haven’t made much progress against fierce Ukrainian resistance.
Some commentators say Russia may hope to use its gains in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions as bargaining chips in negotiations, trading them for parts of the Donetsk region under Ukrainian control.
“A scenario of territorial swaps as part of the talks is quite realistic,” said Mikhail Karyagin, a Kremlin-friendly political expert, in a commentary,
Wearing down Ukraine with slow pressure
Ukrainian commanders say the scale and pace of Russian operations suggest that any game-changing gains are out of reach, with Moscow’s troops advancing slowly at a tremendous cost to its own forces.
While exhausted Ukrainian forces are feeling outnumbered and outgunned, they are relying on drones to stymie Moscow’s slow offensive. Significant movements of troops and weapons are easily spotted by drones that are so prolific that both sides use them to track and attack even individual soldiers within minutes.
Russian military commentators recognize that Ukraine’s drone proficiency makes any quick gains by Moscow unlikely. They say Russia aims to bleed Ukraine dry with a strategy of “a thousand cuts,” using relentless pressure on many sectors of the front and steadily increasing long-range aerial attacks against key infrastructure.
“The Russian army aims to exhaust the enemy to such an extent that it will not be able to hold the defense, and make multiple advances merge into one or several successes on a strategic scale that will determine the outcome of the war,” Moscow-based military analyst Sergei Poletayev wrote in an analysis. “It’s not that important where and at what speed to advance: the target is not the capture of this or that line; the target is the enemy army as such.”
Western supplies are essential for Ukraine
Ukrainian troops on the front express exasperation and anger about delays and uncertainty about US weapons shipments.
Delays in US military assistance have forced Kyiv’s troops to ration ammunition and scale back operations as Russia intensifies its attacks, Ukrainian soldiers in eastern Ukraine told The Associated Press.
The United States will sell weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine, according to Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Included are Patriot air defense systems, a top priority for Ukraine.
Speeded-up weapons shipments from European allies are crucial to allowing Ukraine to stem the Russian attacks, according to analysts.
“The rate of Russian advance is accelerating, and Russia’s summer offensive is likely to put the armed forces of Ukraine under intense pressure,” Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute in London said in a commentary.
But most of the capabilities that Ukraine needs — from drones to artillery systems — can be provided by NATO allies in Europe, he said.
“In the short-term, Europe can cover most of Ukraine’s needs so long as it can purchase some critical weapons types from the US,” Watling said.
 

Topics: Ukraine-Russia war Donald Trump

Related

At least 15 injured in Russian attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine
World
At least 15 injured in Russian attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine
President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Faith Office luncheon in the State Dining Room, Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP) video
World
Trump threatens Russia with tariffs if war on Ukraine isn’t resolved within 50 days

How an email error sparked a secret scramble to bring thousands of Afghans to Britain

How an email error sparked a secret scramble to bring thousands of Afghans to Britain
Updated 17 July 2025
AP
Follow

How an email error sparked a secret scramble to bring thousands of Afghans to Britain

How an email error sparked a secret scramble to bring thousands of Afghans to Britain
  • Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, Britain set up a program to bring to the UK some Afghans who had worked with Western forces
  • The program was hidden from the media, the public and lawmakers in Parliament until it was leaked on social media
Updated 17 July 2025
AP

LONDON: British governments past and present face allegations of avoiding scrutiny and undermining democracy after the revelation that thousands of Afghans have been resettled in the UK under a program that was hidden from the media, the public and lawmakers in Parliament.
Key information was also kept from the Afghans themselves, who had assisted UK forces and whose personal details had been disclosed in a huge data leak. Many plan to sue the British government for putting them in danger from the Taliban. Some are left in Afghanistan as the current British government says the resettlement program will end.
Here’s what happened in an extraordinary chain of events.
An email error with huge consequences
The saga was triggered by the chaotic Western exit from Afghanistan in August 2021 as the Taliban, ousted from power 20 years earlier, swept across the country, seized Kabul and reimposed their strict version of Islamic law.
Afghans who had worked with Western forces — as fixers, translators and in other roles — or who had served in the internationally backed Afghan army were at risk of retribution. Britain set up a program, known as the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, or ARAP, to bring some to the UK.
In February 2022, a defense official emailed a spreadsheet containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 ARAP applicants to someone outside the Ministry of Defense. The government says the individual thought they were sending a list of about 150 names, not the whole set.
The British government only became aware of the leak when a portion of the data was posted on Facebook 18 months later by someone who threatened to publish the whole list.
The government sought secrecy
The leak sparked alarm among British officials who feared as many as 100,000 people were in danger when family numbers of the named individuals were added. The then-Conservative government sought a court order barring publication of the list.
A judge granted a sweeping order known as a super injunction, which barred anyone from revealing not only information about the leak but the existence of the injunction itself.
Super injunctions are relatively rare and their use is controversial. Most of the handful of cases in which they have come to light involved celebrities trying to prevent disclosures about their private lives. This is the first known case of a super injunction being granted to the government.
Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday that he sought the legal order to gain “time and space to deal with this leak, find out whether the Taliban had it” and protect those at risk.
Wallace said he asked for an ordinary injunction — not a super injunction — for a period of four months. The gag order remained in place for almost two years.
A secret program sparked a legal battle
The government began bringing to Britain the Afghans on the leaked list who were judged to be most at risk. To date, some 4,500 people — 900 applicants and approximately 3,600 family members — have been brought to Britain under the program. About 6,900 people are expected to be relocated by the time it closes, at a cost of 850 million pounds ($1.1 billion).
In all, about 36,000 Afghans have been resettled in the UK since 2021.
Meanwhile, several news organizations had learned of the leaked list but were barred from publishing stories about it. They challenged the super injunction in court, and a judge ordered it lifted in May 2024 — but it remained in place after the government appealed.
The government finally came clean
Britain held an election in July 2024 that brought the center-left Labour Party to power. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Cabinet learned of the injunction soon after taking office and grappled with how to proceed.
In January, the government ordered a review by a former senior civil servant. They found little evidence that the leaked data would expose Afghans to a greater risk of retribution from the Taliban. The review said the Taliban had other sources of information on those who had worked with the previous Afghan government and international forces and is more concerned with current threats to its authority.
Given those findings, the government dropped its support for the super injunction. The injunction was lifted in court Tuesday, and minutes later Defense Secretary John Healey stood in the House of Commons to make the saga public for the first time.
Many questions remain unanswered
Healey said the secret settlement route was being closed, but acknowledged Wednesday that “the story is just beginning,” and many questions remain unanswered.
Immigration critics including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage are demanding to know what screening was done on the people who came under the secret program.
Lawyers for Afghans on the leaked list want to know why the information was kept from them. Adnan Malik, head of data privacy at UK legal firm Barings Law, said he was assembling a class-action lawsuit by hundreds of former translators, soldiers and others.
Lawmakers and free speech advocates say the use of a super injunction is deeply worrying. They ask how Parliament and the media can hold the government to account if there is such stringent secrecy.
Judge Martin Chamberlain, who ruled that the injunction should be lifted, said Tuesday at the High Court that the super injunction “had the effect of completely shutting down the ordinary mechanisms of accountability.”
Healey acknowledged that “you cannot have democracy with super injunctions in place,” and said the government had acted as quickly and safely as it could.
“Accountability starts now,” he told the BBC.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Britain

Related

UK says thousands of Afghans brought to Britain under secret resettlement program
World
UK says thousands of Afghans brought to Britain under secret resettlement program
Afghans in British defense ministry data breach to get compensation
World
Afghans in British defense ministry data breach to get compensation

Malaysia in a tight spot as pressure builds to reject Trump’s ‘alpha male’ pick as ambassador

Malaysia in a tight spot as pressure builds to reject Trump’s ‘alpha male’ pick as ambassador
Updated 17 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Malaysia in a tight spot as pressure builds to reject Trump’s ‘alpha male’ pick as ambassador

Malaysia in a tight spot as pressure builds to reject Trump’s ‘alpha male’ pick as ambassador
  • Concerns raised over Trump envoy pick’s views on Islam, support for Israel
  • Refusal could provoke US retaliation amid trade talks, analyst says
Updated 17 July 2025
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s government is facing mounting calls to reject a self-styled “alpha male” influencer picked by President Donald Trump to be US ambassador, in what could risk damaging ties at a critical time of tariff talks between the two countries.
The White House has proposed 40-year-old author and outspoken political commentator Nick Adams to the Senate as its nominee for ambassador to Malaysia, triggering concerns in the Muslim-majority nation over Adams’ views on Islam and support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, among other sensitive topics.
No date is set for the Senate vote, but Adams is expected to be approved, with the Republican-held Senate green-lighting every Trump nominee since he became president in January.
Adams, a naturalized US citizen originally from Australia, has an outsized persona on social media and is known for his appeal among young males in the “manosphere,” an online space for men’s issues. He lists interests including a love for hot dogs, steak, muscle cars, and restaurant chain Hooters, where servers wear revealing uniforms.
In posts on online platform X, Adams has railed against alleged efforts to “teach Islam in schools” and described those expressing solidarity with Palestinians as supporters of terrorism. The posts have sparked outrage in Malaysia, which has a majority of mostly Muslim ethnic Malays alongside significant ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian minorities of other faiths. Malaysia has also long supported the Palestinian cause, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rejecting what he described as Western pressure to condemn Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The youth wing of Anwar’s People’s Justice Party said this week it would submit a memorandum of protest to the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur against Adams’ proposed appointment as envoy, adding any rejection “should not be misconstrued as hostility but rather seen as a necessary measure to safeguard the integrity of bilateral relations.”
Mohamed Sukri Omar, a member of Islamic opposition party PAS, said in a statement the appointment would be “an open insult toward the sensitivities of the Malaysian people,” while a group representing 20 pro-Palestine organizations in Malaysia urged the government to reject Adams.

Mohamed Sukri Omar's post of X calling for the rejection of Nick Adams as US ambassador to Malaysia. (X: @sukriomar)

Malaysian government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said on Tuesday Adams’ appointment had not yet been raised in cabinet, which has the authority to accept new diplomatic appointments.
Shahriman Lockman of Malaysia’s Institute of Strategic and International Studies, said protests from Muslim groups and ruling bloc allies could be too politically costly for Anwar’s government to ignore, although Adams may be a useful conduit during trade talks due to his perceived closeness to Trump. Refusing Adams could also provoke retaliation from Trump at a time when Malaysia faces pressure to make trade concessions in exchange for lowering a potentially hefty 25 percent US tariff, he said.
“There’s no elegant solution here. It’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” Shahriman said.

Adams’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In an X post on July 10, he thanked Trump for the nomination, describing it as “the honor of a lifetime.” Trump described Adams on Truth Social as “an incredible Patriot and very successful entrepreneur, whose love of, and devotion to, our Great Country is an inspiration.”
When contacted for comment, the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur pointed to remarks made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a visit to Malaysia last week. Rubio said he supported Adams’ nomination and looked forward to his confirmation.

‘Tone matters’
Former diplomats say Malaysia was unlikely to reject Adams’ appointment outright, but could make its objections known through informal channels or by delaying its approval.
“That would send a subtle but clear diplomatic signal: we value the bilateral relationship, but we also expect a standard of decorum, cultural sensitivity, and respect appropriate to such a posting,” said Ilango Karuppannan, a retired former Malaysian ambassador who was once deputy chief of mission in Washington.
While concerns over Adams’ appointment were unlikely to have a direct impact on trade negotiations, “the broader tone of the bilateral relationship always matters,” he said.
“A smooth, professional handling of this nomination can help ensure those trade discussions stay on track, while an avoidable public clash might risk unnecessary complications,” Karuppannan said.
Former Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, a member of the largely ethnic Malay opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional, said Malaysia should stand firm in upholding its values despite Adams’ relationship with Trump.
“Yes it would be good to have a US ambassador who is very close to Trump... but you cannot compromise on certain principles,” he said.
Tricia Yeoh, an associate professor at the University of Nottingham Malaysia, said Adams’ success as envoy would be highly dependent on his ability to win the trust of Malaysia’s political and policy leadership.
“If the comments he has previously made on social media are accurate depictions of his position on sociopolitical matters, he might find it challenging to do so, especially if he intends to make these positions publicly and explicitly known,” she said. 

Topics: Malaysia Nick Adams Malaysia-US ties

Related

Update Rubio meets China’s Wang in Malaysia amid trade tension video
World
Rubio meets China’s Wang in Malaysia amid trade tension
Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 100, discharged from hospital video
World
Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 100, discharged from hospital

Trump tries to blame others as tensions rise around handling of Epstein case

Trump tries to blame others as tensions rise around handling of Epstein case
Updated 17 July 2025
AP
Follow

Trump tries to blame others as tensions rise around handling of Epstein case

Trump tries to blame others as tensions rise around handling of Epstein case
  • Trump had come under fire from his own supporters for refusing to release the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
  • He tried to deflect criticisms by blaming Obama, Biden and Comey of making up documents on what he now calls a “hoax”
Updated 17 July 2025
AP

President Donald Trump is countering criticism of the Justice Department’s failure to release much-hyped records around the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case, trying to place blame on former government officials.
On Tuesday, he accused former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as former FBI Director James Comey, of making up such documents.
“I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden ... ,” Trump told members of the press at the White House before departing for an event in Pennsylvania.
The president on Wednesday posted on Truth Social blaming Democrats in general for a “new SCAM” that “we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”
Epstein was arrested in 2019 and found dead in his cell at a federal jail in New York City about a month later. Investigators concluded that he killed himself.
Trump presented no evidence in claiming that Democrats and Comey tampered with documents related to Epstein’s case. Comey was fired in 2017, two years before Epstein’s arrest, and has not returned to the government since. Obama was long gone from the White House by the time of Epstein’s death. During Biden’s presidency, the Justice Department put on trial Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and secured a conviction against her, but there is zero indication that he or anyone from the White House had anything at any point to do with that case.
Comey was a Republican for most of his adult life, but said in 2016 that he was that he was no longer registered with the party.
Trump suggested last year that he was considering releasing information about the Epstein case if he won a second term. In February, the Justice Department released some government documents regarding the case, but there were no new revelations. Then, earlier this month, it acknowledged that a months-long review of additional evidence in the government’s possession had not revealed a list of clients and said no more files related to the case — other than a video meant to prove that Epstein killed himself — would be made public. The announcement led to outcry from Trump supporters.
Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to intimate in a Fox News interview in February that a client list was “sitting on my desk” to be reviewed for release. She said last week that she was referring to the Epstein case file generally, as opposed to an actual client list. Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino then had a contentious conversation at the White House as backlash grew to the Justice Department’s decision to withhold records.
Trump, members of his administration and conservative influencers have spread unsubstantiated claims surrounding Epstein for years. Conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death are a popular trope in right-wing spheres, playing on Trump’s repeated promises to reveal and dismantle the “deep state” — a supposed secret network of powerful people manipulating government decisions behind the scenes.
Trump’s rivals have recently taken advantage of right-wing fissures over Epstein. Several Democratic lawmakers are calling for the release of all Epstein files and suggesting Trump could be resisting because he or someone close to him is featured in them. 

Topics: Trump Returns Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump

Related

Update Trump slams his own supporters as ‘weaklings’ for falling for what he now calls the Epstein ‘hoax’
World
Trump slams his own supporters as ‘weaklings’ for falling for what he now calls the Epstein ‘hoax’
Furor over Epstein files sparks clash between Bondi and Bongino at the Justice Department
World
Furor over Epstein files sparks clash between Bondi and Bongino at the Justice Department

Latest updates

‘Shop local’: Bad Bunny brings tourism surge to Puerto Rico
‘Shop local’: Bad Bunny brings tourism surge to Puerto Rico
Messi’s multi-goal streak ends in Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati
Messi’s multi-goal streak ends in Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati
Bangladeshi forces clash with supporters of ousted leader Hasina, leaving at least 4 dead
Bangladeshi forces clash with supporters of ousted leader Hasina, leaving at least 4 dead
Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary: Here’s a look at the park then and now
Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary: Here’s a look at the park then and now
Syria’s Sharaa says protecting Druze citizens is ‘our priority’
Syria’s Sharaa says protecting Druze citizens is ‘our priority’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.