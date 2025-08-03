You are here

'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis talk 'more mature' sequel

‘Freakier Friday’: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis talk ‘more mature’ sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in ‘Freakier Friday.’ (Supplied)
Updated 04 August 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
‘Freakier Friday’: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis talk ‘more mature’ sequel

‘Freakier Friday’: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis talk ‘more mature’ sequel
  • In “Freakier Friday,” the highly anticipated sequel, the duo returns as mother and daughter, but with a new twist
Updated 04 August 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: More than 20 years after their beloved body-swap comedy “Freaky Friday” first hit the cinemas, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back — and this time, they are switching roles with the next generation.

In “Freakier Friday,” the highly anticipated sequel, the duo returns as mother and daughter, but with a new twist: A four-way body swap involving two younger characters, played by Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.




Lindsay Lohan — a resident of the UAE for the last decade — returns as Anna Coleman in the film. (AFP)

When asked what it takes to convincingly pull off a body swap, the actors both agree — it is all about the details.

“Mannerisms, the physicality, is a big part of it,” Curtis explained in an interview with Arab News. “You have to mirror each other. It’s not like you’re doing the mirror exercise, but in a way, you are.”

Lohan — a resident of the UAE for the last decade — picked up on subtle changes too, saying: “Harper (Coleman) was slouching more, and she had a slower way of responding to things. She would kind of be more to herself and in her head. Anna would stay up straight more. Those were two of the things I would do.”

But no matter how much prep you do, Curtis says, the real test comes on set. She said: “You can work with the director and vocal coaches and all the rest of it, until that director says action — and the four of you have swapped, and you’re looking in the mirror — you just can’t know if it’s going to work. And I will tell you, when we shot the scene in the mirror, which is why it’s in the end credits, we knew it was working. The crew knew, the director knew, the producers knew, the studio knew — and then we relaxed.”

Both Lohan and Curtis also took on the role of executive producers for the film, a first for Lohan and a return to producing for Curtis. Stepping behind the scenes gave them more creative control and a deeper sense of ownership over the story.

“It feels so nice,” Lohan said. “Especially because women in Hollywood have come such a long way … it feels so encouraging to be executive producing with someone like Jamie and having more of a say in how things go in the movie. Just seeing it from the ground up feels so, what’s the word I’m looking for? Empowering.”

Fans of the original film will be thrilled by the return of Pink Slip, the fictional band fronted by Lohan’s character Anna. For Lohan, slipping back into Anna’s combat boots was as nostalgic as it was exhilarating.

“It was really fun,” she said. “I haven’t really been singing that much, and I haven’t been playing guitar in my daily life as much. So, it was nice to relearn guitar again and brush up on that and then sing and just be there, back with the band. We had so much fun. It was a really, really good time.”

While “Freakier Friday” is packed with physical comedy and music, both actors agree the film’s heart lies in its message of empathy.

“There’s a beautiful message in it,” Lohan said. “Walk a mile in my shoes. Get to know me before you assume things about me. Really know who I am first. And I think that’s a message we should all take with us every day, everywhere in the world — especially now.”

Curtis is in agreement. “It’s basically everything she just said. The first movie was funny and moving; this one is funnier, more moving … and therefore, it’s freakier. But the same themes are there: compassion, understanding, conflict, conflict resolution, physical comedy. It just feels richer, fuller, more mature.”

Author Sally Rooney says she will use BBC royalties to support banned group Palestine Action

Author Sally Rooney says she will use BBC royalties to support banned group Palestine Action
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News
Author Sally Rooney says she will use BBC royalties to support banned group Palestine Action

Author Sally Rooney says she will use BBC royalties to support banned group Palestine Action
  • The “Normal People” author made the remarks in a column for the Irish Times
  • Palestine Action was proscribed by the UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in July
Updated 17 August 2025
LONDON: Irish novelist Sally Rooney has said she intends to use royalties from the BBC to fund Palestine Action, a group banned in the UK last month under terrorism legislation, it was reported on Sunday.

The “Normal People” author made the remarks in a column for the Irish Times, where she argued that if her actions are considered terrorism under British law, “so be it.”

She wrote: “My books, at least for now, are still published in Britain, and are widely available in bookshops and even supermarkets, in recent years the UK’s state broadcaster has also televised two fine adaptations of my novels, and therefore regularly pays me residual fees.”

She continued: “I want to be clear that I intend to use these proceeds of my work, as well as my public platform generally, to go on supporting Palestine Action and direct action against genocide in whatever way I can.

“If the British state considers this ‘terrorism’, then perhaps it should investigate the shady organisations that continue to promote my work and fund my activities, such as WH Smith and the BBC.”

The broadcaster and bookseller have not yet commented on Rooney's remarks.

Palestine Action was proscribed by the UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in July after activists allegedly broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and damaged two military aircraft, causing £7 million ($9.5 million) of damage. Membership, support or funding of the group carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Rooney, whose novels “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends” have been adapted into BBC dramas, said she felt compelled to speak out after “more than 500 peaceful protesters” were arrested in a single day on Aug. 9.

“If this makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it,” she wrote.

She noted that in the six weeks since the ban, police had arrested more than 700 people for supporting the group.

According to the Metropolitan Police, a further 60 individuals are set to be prosecuted, while Norfolk Police confirmed that 13 people were detained at a protest in Norwich on Saturday.

Rooney said those arrested included an Irish citizen and a woman in Belfast.

She criticized what she described as “political policing,” contrasting the arrests with the absence of action when a mural celebrating the proscribed Ulster Volunteer Force was repainted in north Belfast last year.

“Palestine Action, proscribed under the same law, is responsible for zero deaths and has never advocated the use of violence against any human being,” she said.

“Why then are its supporters arrested for wearing T-shirts, while murals celebrating loyalist death squads are left untouched?”

The author also questioned why Dublin, where the government has made its stance clear that Israel is committing genocide, had not intervened.

“Why then are its supporters arrested for protesting an acknowledged genocide?” she asked.

Rooney has previously expressed support for Palestine Action in a witness statement submitted to the High Court in London, where the proscription is being challenged by one of its founders.

She accused Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s government of stripping citizens of “basic rights and freedoms” in order to protect ties with Israel.

The ramifications, she said, were “profound,” warning that “an increasing number of artists and writers can no longer safely travel to Britain to speak in public.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK Palestine Action BBC Sally Rooney

Khaled Esguerra transforms street aesthetics at Ishara Art Foundation

Khaled Esguerra transforms street aesthetics at Ishara Art Foundation
Updated 17 August 2025
Hams Saleh
Khaled Esguerra transforms street aesthetics at Ishara Art Foundation

Khaled Esguerra transforms street aesthetics at Ishara Art Foundation
Updated 17 August 2025
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-born artist Khaled Esguerra brings a bold, participatory installation to the UAE’s Ishara Art Foundation’s “No Trespassing.” The summer exhibition, which runs until Aug. 30, brings together six UAE-based and South Asian artists.

The show explores boundaries, physical, cultural and institutional, through the lens of street art aesthetics recontextualized within the gallery’s white cube space. Esguerra, whose work spans photography, sculpture and performance, is known for examining the shifting identity of Abu Dhabi through the lens of its architecture, language and everyday textures.

With more than 800 sheets of carbon paper glued to copier paper, Esguerra’s largest work to date invites viewers to break the unspoken rules of gallery etiquette by walking across the art itself.

“Well, for one, there’s no way to interact with my work without literally trespassing into the space,” he told Arab News.

“Visitors tend to imagine this invisible barrier between themselves and the work … but the work confronts them as soon as they stumble upon the entrance of the room.”

The installation uses found materials, often seen in informal city advertisements, to convey the atmosphere of the streets. “Being faithful to the medium was important to me,” Esguerra said. “But more than the medium, I wanted to convey the atmosphere of the streets … I loved it!”

Beneath layers of carbon paper, words like “heritage,” “legacy” and “authentic” emerge, asking viewers to reflect on what these terms mean in the context of redevelopment.

“The work is really a critique on redevelopment schemes … by revealing (these) words … I wanted them to be confronted by this vocabulary and question their role in these manufactured changes in historic neighborhoods.”

Reflecting on the communal nature of the installation, he added: “It took a village and a half to develop this piece … it made me realize that as solitary and personal as my practice can be, it always was and will continue to be pushed by community.”

Topics: Khaled Esguerra Ishara Art Foundation

From street to gallery: Fathima Mohiuddin reimagines space in Ishara’s ‘No Trespassing’

From street to gallery: Fathima Mohiuddin reimagines space in Ishara’s ‘No Trespassing’
Updated 16 August 2025
Hams Saleh
From street to gallery: Fathima Mohiuddin reimagines space in Ishara’s ‘No Trespassing’

From street to gallery: Fathima Mohiuddin reimagines space in Ishara’s ‘No Trespassing’
Updated 16 August 2025
DUBAI: Dubai-born artist Fathima Mohiuddin, known as Fatspatrol, is one of six featured artists in “No Trespassing,” a summer exhibition at Dubai’s Ishara Art Foundation.

The show, which runs until Aug. 30, explores boundaries — physical, cultural, and institutional — through the lens of street art aesthetics recontextualized within the gallery’s white cube space.

“I’m not typically a gallery exhibiting artist,” Mohiuddin told Arab News. “I’ve spent a good part of my career as an artist and curator in street art because the urban art space has just felt like a more comfortable place for me.”

Fatspatrol, ‘The World Out There,’ 2025. (Supplied)

Mohiuddin, who recently returned to the UAE after seven years abroad, added: “I’m really glad to have landed right here in this show.”

Her work, titled “The World Out There,” explores the tension between personal identity and the outside world.

“Boundaries and restrictions have been a big part of not just my work but of things I’ve had to navigate in my life,” she said. “My work is very much about mark-making … to say, ‘I was here, I was unique in a world that doesn’t want me to be, and I mattered.’”

Mohiuddin initially planned to show small-scale works on reclaimed materials such as road signs and license plates, but found her pieces “looked really small and almost as if they were intimidated” by the space.

With curator Priyanka Mehra’s encouragement, she adopted a new approach. “I told Priyanka I wanted to bring in some texture and I’m going to paint with brooms.”

The result is a large-scale, layered installation that channels the grit and energy of the streets.

“To be able to loosen up and work freely without restriction and prerequisite was amazing. And brooms. I used brooms in my mark-making for the first time,” Mohiuddin said.

Through her personal, intuitive process, she hopes to provoke “a raw humanness” in viewers.

“Perhaps let’s say I hope it provokes a human response,” she added.

Topics: Fathima Mohiuddin No Trespassing Fatspatrol

Nadeen Ayoub to represent Palestine at Miss Universe for the first time

Nadeen Ayoub to represent Palestine at Miss Universe for the first time
Updated 15 August 2025
Arab News
Nadeen Ayoub to represent Palestine at Miss Universe for the first time

Nadeen Ayoub to represent Palestine at Miss Universe for the first time
Updated 15 August 2025
DUBAI: Nadeen Ayoub announced this week that she will represent Palestine for the first time at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, set to take place this November in Pak Kret, Thailand.

She took to Instagram to write: “Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title — but with a truth. As Palestine endures heartbreak — especially in Gaza — I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced.

“I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us,” she added. 

Ayoub, a fitness coach and nutrition consultant now based in Dubai, previously held the title of Miss Earth Water at the Miss Earth pageant in Manila in 2022.

She was also the first woman to represent Palestine at that event, which is considered one of the four major international beauty pageants, alongside Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss International.

She was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022.

Ayoub is the founder of Olive Green Academy, a content creation school that integrates sustainability with artificial intelligence. 

Topics: Miss Universe Palestine

Bella Hadid honors her roots in dress by Palestinian brand Reemami

Bella Hadid honors her roots in dress by Palestinian brand Reemami
Updated 15 August 2025
Arab News
Bella Hadid honors her roots in dress by Palestinian brand Reemami

Bella Hadid honors her roots in dress by Palestinian brand Reemami
Updated 15 August 2025
DUBAI: Model Bella Hadid championed a Palestinian-owned brand this week, wearing a white dress she described as “a piece of art.”

The dress is by Reemami, a label founded by Dubai-based designer Reema Al-Banna. It features delicate, hand-drawn-style illustrations scattered across the fabric, along with a cut-out detail at the chest, a structured collar and a gold belt that cinches the waist.

Hadid, of Dutch-Palestinian heritage, completed the look with stacked gold bangles on both wrists. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

In the Instagram carousel where she showcased the outfit, she also held Eternal Roots, a fragrance she recently launched under her namesake brand Orebella.

“Wearing a piece of art by a brilliant, beautiful, hard working, talented young Palestinian artist and designer today,” she wrote to her 61.1 million followers. “Miss @reemamiofficial a reminder that Eternal Roots isn’t just a name, it’s a way of living … thank you to the amazing, multifaceted Palestinian princess @reemamiofficial.”

Hadid then went on to talk about her latest launch, which has notes of lychee, papyrus and vetiver.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orebella (@orebella)

“Eternal Roots is about more than trees in the earth ... while it is blooming into our strength ... keeping our softness when the world tries to turn us hard ... it’s just as significant to hold onto your lineage when the world makes it hard,” she wrote. “Care for others. It’s about protecting the threads that tie us to our families, our heritage, our truth. It’s standing by the causes that matter, even when they’re not easy to speak about. It’s choosing to nurture what you believe in, the way you nurture what you love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by REEMAMI/ (@reemamiofficial)

“Because roots are not passives ... they hold us steady through storms, and they remind us of who we are when the ground feels unsteady,” she added. “My roots are my compass. They are my strength and genuinely lead me through some of the toughest times … They are my family; blood tied and not, my ancestors, Mother Nature, God and Love. And they will always, always run deep.”

The model and entrepreneur also paid tribute to Chilean-Palestinian singer Elyanna by featuring her song “Olive Branch” in the post. “Music by @elyanna — bless you habibti, I am so proud of you and all that you do,” she wrote.

Topics: Bella Hadid Reemami

