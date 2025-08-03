Baha festival honors women’s traditional roles

BAHA: The eighth Alatawelah Heritage Festival in Baha held a special event celebrating the traditional work of women in the past, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The aim was to highlight and celebrate the vital roles women played in the past, reflecting their daily contributions to their families and communities.

Live demonstrations showcased key tasks traditionally performed by women, including food preparation, wool spinning, basket and mat weaving, and firewood collection.

A group of young girls replicated traditional methods for visitors, offering an immersive glimpse into rural life of the past, the SPA added.

The event drew enthusiastic engagement, especially from children and youth, many of whom captured the moments on their phones.

It was part of the festival’s broader goal to preserve local heritage, strengthen national identity, and deepen connections to the past.

The festival includes a variety of heritage-focused activities, such as booths run by local families showcasing traditional clothing and cuisine, live demonstrations of historic stone building techniques, and displays of agricultural and harvest practices.

A visual arts section is also featured, along with poetry evenings, competitions, and performances of traditional folk arts on the festival stage.