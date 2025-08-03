OPEC+ to raise oil output by 547,000 bpd in September

You are here

The decision marks the final stage of a phased reversal of the 2.2 million bpd voluntary production cuts implemented by eight OPEC+ members in 2023. File
Updated 03 August 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
  • Group said gradual phase-out of voluntary production cuts could be paused or reversed
  • It ensures alliance’s ability to respond swiftly and maintain balance in global oil markets
RIYADH: The OPEC+ alliance has agreed to increase oil production by 547,000 barrels per day in September, citing improved global economic prospects and stable market fundamentals.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group emphasized its continued flexibility, noting that the gradual phase-out of voluntary production cuts could be paused or reversed depending on evolving market conditions.

This approach, it said, ensures the alliance’s ability to respond swiftly and maintain balance in global oil markets.

The decision marks the final stage of a phased reversal of the 2.2 million bpd voluntary production cuts implemented by eight OPEC+ members in 2023, a move initially aimed at stabilizing prices amid economic uncertainty.

“The eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate their compensation,” the statement read.

The producers also reaffirmed their commitment to full compliance with the group’s Declaration of Cooperation, and said that the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee would continue to supervise the voluntary adjustments, as agreed during its 53rd meeting on April 3, 2024.

The alliance had earlier approved smaller monthly increases—138,000 bpd in April, and 411,000 bpd each for May, June and July. In July, it announced a larger-than-expected increase of 548,000 bpd for August.

The latest hike will bring Saudi Arabia’s output to 9.97 million barrels per day in September. Russia is set to produce 9.44 million bpd, Iraq 4.22 million, and the UAE 3.37 million. Production levels for Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman are projected at 2.54 million, 1.55 million, 959,000 and 801,000 bpd, respectively.

OPEC+ also said it would continue holding monthly meetings to review market conditions, compliance, and compensation, with the next gathering scheduled for Sept. 7.

In a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman described OPEC+ as the “central bank” of the global oil market, highlighting the alliance’s stabilizing role amid ongoing economic volatility.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897
Updated 17 August 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897
  • Parallel market Nomu added 17.42 points to close at 26,633.08
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 7.82 points to end at 1,409.49
Updated 17 August 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 63.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 10,897.39. 

The benchmark index recorded a total trading turnover of SR3.22 billion ($858 million), with 201 stocks advancing and 54 retreating. 

The parallel market Nomu added 17.42 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 26,633.08, as 46 listed stocks gained and 42 declined. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 7.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 1,409.49. 

L’azurde Co. for Jewelry was the best-performing stock of the day, rising 9.40 percent to SR13.50. 

Other top performers included Halwani Bros. Co., which rose 7.70 percent to SR47.00, and Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co., which advanced 5.16 percent to SR19.35. 

Tamkeen Human Resource Co. recorded the steepest drop, falling 3 percent to SR54.95. Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. slipped 2.12 percent to SR24.90, while Naseej International Trading Co. declined 1.89 percent to SR104. 

In corporate announcements, the offering of National Signage Industrial Co. shares on the Nomu began on Aug. 17 and will run until Aug. 24. 

It covers 1.5 million shares, with a price range set between SR12 and SR15, with Yaqeen Capital Co. acting as the lead manager. 

Yaqeen Capital also announced its interim financial results for the six months ending June 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm reported a net profit of SR12.83 million, up 43.5 percent year on year, driven mainly by a 19 percent increase in revenues. 

Its stock closed at SR11, up 4.05 percent. 

ASG Plastic Factory Co. also published its interim results for the first half of the year, posting a net profit of SR16.5 million, down 11.23 percent from a year earlier. The decline was attributed to weaker subsidiary performance, higher operating expenses, and increased selling and marketing costs. 

The stock ended the session at SR52.10, up 4 percent. 

Topics: TASI Tadawul Closing Bell MSCI 30 Tadawul Index NOMU Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining
  • Manufacturing activities led the non-oil sector with an average contribution of 11.7 percent.
  • Financial and insurance services led with an 11.7 percent increase, followed by transportation and storage at 11.6 percent. .
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s gross domestic product at current prices reached $2.14 trillion in 2023, down 2.7 percent from $2.2 trillion in 2022.

Despite this moderation, the non-oil sector showed strong resilience, contributing $1.51 trillion to the bloc’s GDP and underscoring the region’s ongoing diversification efforts.

Gross national income, which reflects the total earnings of citizens and companies after taxes and transfers, stood at $1.99 trillion, down 3 percent from the previous year, according to the GCC Statistical Center, Oman News Agency reported citing the latest available data.

Meanwhile, the oil sector contributed $604 billion, highlighting the continued influence of energy price fluctuations on the region’s economy.

The non-oil sector’s share of total GDP rose to 71.5 percent in 2023 from 65 percent in 2022, growing 6.4 percent year on year. Mining and quarrying remained the largest single contributor to the GCC economy over the past five years, averaging 28.3 percent of GDP, while manufacturing activities led the non-oil sector with an average contribution of 11.7 percent.

Several non-oil industries recorded robust growth in 2023. Financial and insurance services led with an 11.7 percent increase, followed by transportation and storage at 11.6 percent. Real estate grew 8.1 percent, public administration and defense rose 7.9 percent, wholesale and retail trade expanded 7.6 percent, and education climbed 5.5 percent, demonstrating broad-based sectoral strength.

Although mining and quarrying contracted by 18.8 percent and manufacturing experienced a slight decline of 0.7 percent, other sectors and investment activity provided strong support. Exports of goods and services totaled $1.26 trillion, accounting for nearly 60 percent of GDP, while final consumption expenditure—including household, government, and nonprofit spending—rose 7.5 percent to $1.25 trillion. Gross capital formation, which covers fixed asset investments, increased 5.5 percent to $601.8 billion, signaling sustained investment momentum despite macroeconomic pressures.

Overall, 2023 highlighted the GCC’s progress toward a more diversified, resilient, and non-oil-driven economy, positioning the region for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Topics: GCC GDP GCC economies Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) gross domestic product

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop
  • Surplus equated to 3.6% of GDP
  • Results coincided with improvements across all major economic indicators
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Egypt posted a record primary surplus of 629 billion Egyptian pounds ($13 billion) in fiscal year 2024–2025, despite a 60 percent drop in Suez Canal revenues, the presidency said in a statement.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was briefed on the country’s preliminary fiscal performance, which showed a surplus equated to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product.

The result represents an 80 percent increase compared to the 350 billion pounds achieved during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The finance minister said the strong performance was delivered despite significant external shocks, most notably the sharp decline in Suez Canal revenues, which cost the budget an estimated 145 billion pounds compared with initial projections.

He added that the results coincided with improvements across all major economic indicators, particularly in private investment, industrial activity, and exports.

Presidency spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said tax revenues also saw a significant increase, rising by 35.3 percent year-on-year to 2.204 trillion pounds.

This marks the highest tax revenue growth in recent years and reflects a broader expansion of Egypt’s tax base.

The finance minister said overall revenues grew by 29 percent, while primary expenditures rose by 16.3 percent.

The minister attributed the performance to a comprehensive tax reform agenda, which includes voluntary taxpayer registration, amicable dispute resolution, and the application of digital tools, including the creation of a dedicated e-commerce unit and the implementation of a tax risk management system.

Between February and August, Egypt received 401,929 requests to resolve longstanding tax disputes, along with more than 650,000 voluntarily submitted new or revised tax filings, generating 77.9 billion pounds in revenue.

Moreover, 104,129 small businesses with annual revenues below 20 million pounds applied for tax benefits under Law No. 6 of 2025.

Kouchouk highlighted the government’s social spending commitments. Over 80,000 critical medical cases were treated at state expense, and 2.3 billion pounds were allocated to cover health insurance for vulnerable citizens in various provinces.

In education, 160,000 teachers were hired for the 2024-2025 academic year to address staffing shortages, at a cost of 4 billion pounds.

A further 6.25 billion pounds was set aside for school meal programs to ensure students receive balanced nutrition and combat malnutrition.

El-Sisi stressed the importance of maintaining strict fiscal discipline to support economic recovery and development, and called for stronger public-private partnerships to achieve sustained growth and financial stability.

He also directed the continuation of efforts to generate primary surpluses and to increase allocations for the “Takaful and Karama” cash transfer welfare programs, as well as for the health and education sectors, as part of broader efforts to alleviate burdens on citizens and promote social justice.

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy suez canal Ahmed Kouchouk Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Mostafa Madbouly

Saudi Arabia’s holdings in US Treasuries rise to $131bn in June 

Saudi Arabia’s holdings in US Treasuries rise to $131bn in June 
Updated 17 August 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s holdings in US Treasuries rise to $131bn in June 

Saudi Arabia’s holdings in US Treasuries rise to $131bn in June 
Updated 17 August 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia increased its holdings of US Treasury securities to $130.6 billion at the end of June, up $2.9 billion, or 2.3 percent, from May, according to official data. 

The Kingdom’s holdings stood at $127.7 billion in May, compared with $133.8 billion in April and $131.6 billion in March, according to the US Treasury Department. 

The increase comes as Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, manages its vast foreign reserves against a backdrop of shifting oil revenues, fluctuating global interest rates and ongoing diversification efforts under Vision 2030. Treasuries remain a key tool for Riyadh to park surplus funds in liquid, low-risk assets while balancing exposure to other currencies and asset classes. 

The report added that Saudi Arabia retained 17th place among the largest holders of such instruments in June. 

Compared with June 2024, Saudi Arabia’s holdings in US Treasuries declined by 6.8 percent. 

The latest data also showed that the Kingdom is the only country in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the wider Middle East region to secure a place among the top 20 holders of US Treasury securities. 

Saudi Arabia’s holdings were split between long-term bonds worth $103.5 billion, representing 79 percent of the total, and short-term bonds amounting to $27.1 billion, or 21 percent. 

Top holders  

Japan remained the largest investor in June with holdings totaling $1.14 trillion, up 0.9 percent from May. 

The UK ranked second at $858.1 billion, marking a 6 percent increase from the previous month. 

China followed with portfolios valued at $756.4 billion, little changed from $756.3 billion in May. 

The Cayman Islands and Canada ranked fourth and fifth with $442.7 billion and $438.5 billion, respectively. Belgium held sixth with $433.4 billion, followed by Luxembourg at $404.7 billion and France at $374.9 billion. 

Ireland was ninth with $317.4 billion, while Switzerland came 10th with $300.9 billion. 

Taiwan ranked 11th at $298.1 billion. Singapore held the 12th spot with $254.4 billion, followed by Hong Kong at $242.6 billion and India at $227.4 billion. 

Saudi Arabia’s Treasury holdings are closely watched as they reflect the Kingdom’s strategy of balancing reserve diversification with strong US financial ties. Treasuries are among the world’s safest assets, and changes in Saudi positions often signal how major energy exporters deploy surplus revenues amid oil price swings and global interest rate shifts. 


 

Topics: us treasuries' bonds

Al-Hilal tops Middle East football brands as Saudi clubs ride star power 

Al-Hilal tops Middle East football brands as Saudi clubs ride star power 
Updated 17 August 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
Follow

Al-Hilal tops Middle East football brands as Saudi clubs ride star power 

Al-Hilal tops Middle East football brands as Saudi clubs ride star power 
Updated 17 August 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: Saudi football club Al-Hilal has been ranked the Middle East’s strongest brand, as the Kingdom’s “big four” teams gain international recognition on the back of high-profile signings, according to Brand Finance. 

The Riyadh-based club earned a Brand Strength Index score of 80.8 out of 100 and an “AAA-” rating, topping regional peers. Al-Ittihad scored 76.8, Al-Nassr 75.6, and Al-Ahli 72.7, the London-based consultancy said in its annual rankings. 

Domestically, all 10 Saudi clubs studied outperformed their international ratings, with Al-Hilal achieving a home BSI of 92.1 compared with 57.9 abroad. Al-Nassr has been the standout internationally with a score of 69.5, helped by the global profile of Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Saudi Arabia has stepped up its football push with major overseas signings, record investment in the Saudi Pro League, and ambitions tied to its Vision 2030 diversification plan. The Kingdom is also preparing to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, underscoring its bid to become a global hub for the sport. 

Andrew Campbell, managing director Middle East, Brand Finance, said: “The Middle East’s bold investment in football is beginning to yield tangible results on the global stage. Led by the Saudi Pro League, the region is rapidly expanding its commercial and sponsorship footprint while accelerating moves toward club privatization.”  

He added: “High-profile international signings continue to elevate global perceptions — not just of the league, but of the Gulf region as a rising force in world football. As the market matures, strategic investment and commercial discipline will be key drivers of sustained growth, with top club brands expected to strengthen in parallel.” 

UAE’s Al-Ain led its domestic peers with a score of 69.9, ahead of Al-Wasl at 61.7 and Shabab Al-Ahli at 60.9. 

Globally, Real Madrid and Barcelona retained their positions as the most valuable and strongest football club brands, with values of $2.1 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively. Both clubs secured “AAA+” strength ratings. 

The London-based firm pointed out that the Premier League is the world’s most valuable sports league in terms of brand value, with its top ten brands' values totaling $9.1 billion – more than 37 percent of the total value of the world’s top 50 most valuable clubs. 

The report noted that the Premier League’s uniqueness lies in how brand value is distributed across multiple clubs. Six teams — Manchester City and Liverpool at $1.6 billion each, Manchester United at $1.4 billion, Arsenal at $1.3 billion, Chelsea at $1.1 billion, and Tottenham Hotspur at $890 million — each hold substantial brand value.

“The combined value of the world’s top 50 football club brands has climbed to $24.5 billion in 2025. However, Brand Finance research reveals a growing imbalance across the game, as outside of the Premier League, brand value is increasingly concentrated among a handful of elite clubs in Europe’s top leagues, said Hugo Hensley, head of sports services, Brand Finance.  

He noted that brand is no longer a byproduct of performance but a defining driver of success. 

“As the sport becomes increasingly competitive both on the pitch and commercially, clubs and leagues must manage their brands strategically to ensure they aren’t edged out of realizing the benefits of a strong and valuable brand,” added Hensley. 

Topics: Saudi footbal

