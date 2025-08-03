Pakistan, China to collaborate on economic research, training programs under new agreement

You are here

Pakistan’s Planning Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, meets President of China’s Development Research Center (DRC), and Center for International Knowledge on Development (CIKD), Lu Hao (right), in Beijing, China, on August 3, 2025. (APP)
  • The understanding was reached at a meeting between Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, China’s Development Research Center President Lu Hao
  • Beijing has invested tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in Pakistan and has repeatedly rolled over sovereign loans to Islamabad
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Planning Ministry and China’s Development Research Center (DRC) have reached an agreement for joint research, training programs and expert exchanges in the field of economy, Pakistani state media reported on Sunday. 

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and President of China’s Development Research Center and Center for International Knowledge on Development, Lu Hao, in Beijing on Sunday.

Beijing has invested tens of billions of dollars in energy, infrastructure and other projects in Pakistan as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and has repeatedly rolled over sovereign loans to Pakistan in order to help Islamabad meet its external financing needs.

In his meeting with top Chinese officials in Beijing, Iqbal expressed Islamabad’s keen interest in learning from China’s achievements in economy and other fields, the state-run Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

“China’s scientific planning is a beacon of long-term and sustainable economic development,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by the broadcaster. “Pakistan is keen to learn from China’s achievements in economy and reforms.”

The DRC, a key policy research and consulting institution directly under the Chinese central government, focuses on comprehensive, long-term and strategic issues, and plays a significant role in advising the government on policy formulation, particularly regarding China’s economic and social development.

In his meeting with the DRC president, the planning minister said that Pakistan wanted to promote trade and exports with China, according to Radio Pakistan. Lu expressed confidence in Pakistan’s strategy to become an export-oriented economy.

Besides economy, China and Pakistan have also been longtime defense partners.

Islamabad this year said its Chinese-supplied jets had shot down six Indian aircraft, including three French-made Rafale fighters, in the four-day military standoff between Pakistan and India in May, drawing interest for analysts and governments alike.

While India has admitted losses, but it has not specified the number of aircraft lost to Pakistan, with some observers seeing this as a symbol of Beijing’s rising military might.

Pakistan accounts for around 63 percent of China’s arms exports, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

In the recent fighting, Pakistan used the J10-C Vigorous Dragon and JF-17 Thunder planes, armed with air-to-air missiles. Islamabad’s air defenses also used Chinese kit — including the HQ-9P long-range surface-to-air missile system — and deployed Chinese radar as well as armed and reconnaissance drones.

Topics: Pakistan China Ties planning ministry Ahsan Iqbal

  • Torrential rains, floods have killed 313 in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since Friday
  • Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal continuously penetrating country, says Met Office
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that the monsoon activity in the country is likely to “intensify” from today, Sunday, with torrential rains already killing over 300 in the last three days in the northern regions. 

Raging hill torrents swept away dozens of people in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla and Battagram districts since Friday. According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) latest situation report, at least 645 people have been killed in rain-related incidents since June 26, while 905 have been injured. 

Of these, KP has reported the highest deaths at 383, Punjab 164, the northern Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh with 28 deaths each, Balochistan 29, Azad Kashmir 14 and Islamabad eight casualties. As per the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP, 313 people have been killed in the last 72 hours and 156 have been injured. 

“According to Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in the country,” the PMD said on its website on Saturday.

“Low Pressure System (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move westward from 17th August and intensify this monsoon activity. A westerly wave is also present over the country under the influence of these meteorological conditions,” it added. 

The PMD said widespread rain with thundershowers is expected in KP’s Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts from Aug. 17-19.

It also forecast widespread rain with thundershowers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal cities from Aug. 17-19. 

It warned of rain and thundershowers in various parts of Sindh and Balochistan from Aug. 17-22. 

Rains have wreaked havoc in KP in the last three days with rescuers, backed by boats and helicopters, working for hours in the northwestern province and other areas to save stranded residents and tourists as ambulances transported bodies to hospitals.

The NDMA on Saturday issued an advisory to limit tourism in mountainous areas after the death toll from torrential rains and floods in Pakistan’s northern regions surged to 332 in the last three days.

Separately, the KP administration declared an emergency in districts affected by rains and flash floods.

“A notification has been issued stating that the emergency will remain in effect from August 15 to August 31, 2025, in the vulnerable districts,” the PDMA said in a statement on Saturday.

“The emergency will be enforced in the districts of Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Battagram, which have been affected by rains and flooding,” it added.

The deluges have evoked memories of 2022 when catastrophic monsoon rains and glacial melt submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and causing over $30 billion in damages.

Pakistan, which contributes less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Scientists say rising temperatures are making South Asia’s monsoon rains more erratic and intense, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions like KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, where at least 20 people have died in similar incidents and several are missing.

Topics: Monsoon in Pakistan Monsoon 2025 Floods in Pakistan Floods in Pakistan 2025

  • Hussain, a reporter for Dawn News, was found dead in Sanghar with gunshot wound to his head, as per local media reports
  • Sindh chief minister orders inquiry into incident as condemnations pour in from Pakistani journalists, government officials
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: The chief minister of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province this week directed authorities to investigate the death of local reporter Khawar Hussain, whose body was recovered from a car in the southern city of Sanghar on Saturday night. 

As per media reports, Hussain’s body was recovered from his hometown city of Sanghar outside a local restaurant on Hyderabad Road on Saturday night. News reports said Hussain was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Sanghar Senior Superintendent of Police Abid Baloch told reporters that police were still collecting evidence and were still probing the cause of his death. He confirmed police had recovered a pistol clutched in Hussain’s hand and had also retrieved his mobile phone. 

Hussain was a Karachi-based correspondent for Dawn News. News of his death drew condemnations from the Karachi Press Club and senior members of the Sindh government. 

“Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the unnatural death of senior journalist Khawar Hussain in Sanghar,” a statement from Murad’s spokesperson said on Saturday. 

“The chief minister has sought a report from the inspector general of police.”

He said Shah had directed the IG to assign the investigation into Hussain’s mysterious death to the province’s “best police officer.”

“The real cause of death must be determined through investigation,” Shah was quoted as saying by his spokesperson. 

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over Hussain’s death. Zardari, whose PPP rules Sindh, directed the provincial government to conduct a transparent inquiry into the journalist’s death. 

“Journalist Khawar Hussain was a dutiful and responsible professional,” Zardari said as per a statement released by his official residence, Bilawal House. “His sudden demise is deeply saddening.”

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also expressed grief over Hussain’s death, saying that authorities had been tasked to carry out a probe into the incident. 

“Khawar Hussain’s murder is a great tragedy for journalism and society,” he added. 

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, and the governing body described the news of Hussain’s passing as a “highly tragic incident,” saying it has left the entire journalist community in “shock and grief.”

“They demanded that the Sindh government conduct an impartial investigation to uncover the real causes and underlying motives behind his death, and take strict action against those responsible,” the statement said. 

As per a report released by the Pakistan-based media and development sector watchdog Freedom Network last year, 184 incidents of violence against journalists took place in Sindh between 2018 and 2023. These included the killings of 10 journalists in the province.

Pakistani journalists have frequently accused the state and influential politicians of subjecting them to threats, intimidation and harassment for reporting on sensitive topics over the years. These allegations, however, have been denied by the state.

Topics: Khawar Hussain journalists in Pakistan Karachi Press Club

  • Pakistan’s monsoon death toll has surged to 645 since the season began in late June
  • Kuwait joins Russia in offering support as global leaders extend condolences to Pakistan
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed grief over the loss of lives from the recent flooding in Pakistan this week, as monsoon rains triggered flash floods and hill torrents to submerge towns across northern Pakistan.

Putin’s message came in the form of a condolence letter to his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday. The message came as Pakistan’s monsoon death toll surged to 645 since late June, with 332 people killed in the past three days amid continuing rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Lammy contacted Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to express his sorrow over the floods, Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Dar is in the UK till Aug. 19 to strengthen ties with London and launch a land record project.

“He [Lammy] expressed UK’s solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult time and also wished DPM/FM productive engagements during the visit to London,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said. 

In London, Dar will hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan Hamish Falconer, in addition to a breakfast meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The UK is among Pakistan’s largest bilateral development partners, with cooperation spanning education, health, climate resilience, governance reform and trade. It is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas, estimated at over 1.6 million people, who contribute significantly to remittances, business and cultural links.

Separately, Putin’s message for Zardari also shows growing cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow. Both countries, once Cold War rivals, have deepened cooperation in recent years.

In 2023, Islamabad imported discounted Russian crude oil banned in European markets following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Last December, both sides held intergovernmental meetings in Moscow to discuss collaboration on oil and gas exploration and refining.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk described the two countries as “natural allies” last month, saying Putin viewed Pakistan as a key partner for regional economic and energy development.

“President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in a condolence letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported on Saturday, referring to the worst-hit Pakistani province.

As the government strives to take control of the situation, Putin expressed “heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured,” the APP said.

“The Russian President expressed best wishes for the affected families,” it added.

Putin and Lammy join a growing list of world leaders extending support to Pakistan amid the tumultuous monsoon season.

On Saturday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya also called Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to convey Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah’s condolences. He assured Pakistan of Kuwait’s readiness to offer assistance during this humanitarian crisis.

The two diplomats are expected to meet later this month during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers summit in Jeddah.

Topics: Floods in Pakistan flash floods Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

  • More than 110,000 Hajj applications received in 12 days, with only 7,000 seats remaining
  • Online portal closed at midnight on Aug. 16, but banks will accept applications on Monday
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced on Saturday it has extended the deadline for receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme by one day, with designated banks set to accept forms on Monday, as authorities reported receiving more than 110,000 applications over the past 12 days.

The country has a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims, of which 129,210 seats have been allocated to the government scheme and the rest to private tour operators.

The religious affairs ministry said earlier the State Bank of Pakistan had accepted its request and ordered 14 designated banks to keep branches open for Hajj applications on the final day, which fell on Saturday, though the deadline was later extended in the evening.

“The receipt of Hajj applications has been extended by one day,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“Designated banks will continue receiving applications on Monday, Aug. 18," it added. "More than 110,000 applications have been received in the last 12 days, with only 7,000 seats left under the government scheme.”

The ministry said the extension was on a “first-come, first-served basis” and that applications would close as soon as the quota was filled.

It clarified that no extension would be granted for the ministry’s online portal, which would stop accepting applications at midnight on Aug. 16.

Pakistan began receiving applications on Aug. 4. Applicants were advised to obtain computerized receipts and verify their details through the ministry’s portal or the Pak Hajj 2026 app.

Under the government scheme, pilgrims can choose between a long package (38-42 days) and a short package (20-25 days), with costs ranging between Rs1,150,000 and Rs1,250,000 ($4,050–4,236).

Applicants are required to deposit a first installment of Rs500,000 or Rs550,000 depending on the package, while the remaining dues will be collected in November.

Saudi Arabia had approved the same quota for Pakistan in 2025, though private tour operators last year struggled to utilize their share, saying they faced technical and financial delays, even as the government filled its quota of over 88,000 pilgrims.

Topics: Hajj 2026

  • ISPR chief stresses focus on intelligence-based operations and cooperation with local communities
  • Army spokesman says Balochistan will always remain part of Pakistan amid separatist insurgency
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army is not interested in evacuating entire areas in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan to launch operations against militants, the top military spokesman said Saturday, insisting the region will always remain part of the country.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent months, with separatist militants attacking security forces, government functionaries and non-local residents.

Intelligence-based operations have been launched in response, though outfits such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade faction have carried out increasingly coordinated strikes, including a passenger train hostage-taking earlier this year and an attack on a school bus that killed and injured several children.

“We are not interested in evacuating an entire area, sending in troops, clearing all the localities and then declaring that peace has been restored because you cannot station the army permanently,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said while addressing students in a military internship program in Rawalpindi.

The ISPR shared portions of his remarks in a video released on its Facebook page.

“Once the army leaves, the terrorists would return,” he added. “That is why we need to work in a very intelligent manner. We need to work with the population, with the local administration, and we need to identify the terrorists, their sympathizers and their facilitators. That is what we are doing.”

Chaudhry emphasized that the military has no interest in falsely accusing or targeting innocent civilians.

“However, if someone facilitates terrorism, if someone keeps explosives in their house or gives shelter to terrorists, then they will have to face the consequences,” he continued.

The military spokesperson also underlined that Balochistan would “always remain part of Pakistan,” noting the province’s ethnic and demographic diversity and its connections with other parts of the country.

The comments came as violence in the mineral-rich province has intensified in recent months.

Earlier this week, the United States designated the BLA and the Majeed Brigade as “foreign terrorist organizations.”

Separatist groups accuse Islamabad of exploiting Balochistan’s resources to fund development elsewhere, while the federal government denies the charge, saying it is working to uplift local communities.

Topics: ISPR Pakistan Army

