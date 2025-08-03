Where We Are Going Today: Green Spot in Alkhobar

When you arrive at Villaggio Restaurants Village in Alkhobar, a giant green arrow on the automatic sliding door points the way to Green Spot, prominently positioned in the corner, near the main parking lot.
Step inside, and you will find an oasis of delicious, nutritious snacks. After sitting empty for some time, the unit has now been revived in the best way.
Green Spot is the only grocery store in the vicinity — and it is no tiny corner shop. This location is packed with elevated, thoughtfully curated snacks and clean-eating essentials, making the walkable area even more ripe with choice.
Originally from neighboring Qatif, where the first branch opened in 2016, Green Spot launched its second location earlier this summer. This new outpost is chock-full of organic treats I have not seen in many measly health food-dedicated aisles in grocery stores.
Inside, there is a kaleidoscope of snacks in various colors, such as freeze-dried fruit, chocolate, a whole selection of kombucha, kimchi, vegan as well as lactose-free cheese, and tofu in many forms.
It has rows of chips made from organic chickpeas to seaweed to banana to coconut puffs and everything in between. There is also a frozen food section.
Because it caters to health and body, there is a section with body wash, lotion, shampoo, dental cleaning wipes, and curiously, toothpaste in a liquid pump dispenser that looks like soap — among other organic beauty products.
The store features items inspired by European and Asian palates that are not often found here in the Kingdom, along with a range of dairy-free options from brands rarely available locally.
Prices are comparable with similar specialty stores, and every purchase is packed in a reusable bag — a small but welcome step toward sustainability.
Located on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street in Jeddah, Dombo is a lively spot promising bold and classic American flavors.
With industrial-chic interiors, a blend of modern and rustic elements, warm lighting, simple wooden furnishings, upbeat music and the tempting aroma of sizzling steaks, the restaurant creates a cozy yet lively setting for a casual, feel-good dining experience.
The appetizer menu includes crowd pleasers like golden, crunchy mozzarella sticks and hearty mac and chicken balls served with grilled corn that offers a simple, smoky balance.
The beef sauce lamb is the surprise star with tender, deeply flavored meat, perfectly paired with mashed potatoes.
For mains, the striploin and ribeye steaks showcase Dombo’s use of high-grade Australian meat, grilled to order with a nice char.
The cheesy upsize burger is indulgent and messy in the best way, with a sauce that drips down your fingers, exactly how a burger should. The Dombo fried chicken, with its crisp coating and tender, juicy meat, is a must-try.
Personally, I expected the Manhattan hot dog to be outstanding, but while generously portioned, it lacked the punchy seasoning needed to stand out.
The kale quinoa salad felt more like an afterthought than a menu staple.
The dessert menu is simple, featuring treats like homemade cheesecake and classic pancakes that offer a sweet and comforting finish to the meal.
Overall, Dombo is a good spot for a relaxed meal rather than a fine dining experience.
Updated 15 August 2025
Nada Alturki
If you’re looking for a new weekend brunch spot in Riyadh, look no further — Maison de Cofleur, a hidden gem in Al-Nada district’s Shorofat plaza, is a great spot at any time of day.
Featuring luscious greens and soothing wood, the interior evokes the kind of vacation vibe you would find at a cozy but sleek restaurant somewhere in France. The staff are extremely welcoming and have a great sense of humor that will enhance your visit.
There is an array of egg dishes, including an eggs Benedict menu. Why not start with the Benedict Forestiere, served on toasted brioche with spinach, mushrooms and truffle oil — a delectable dish with a tame but nuanced flavor pallet? Or try their most popular dish, the Signature Benedict, with bacon and caramelized pineapple.
Those in the mood for something savory and a little lighter will enjoy the shakshuka, cooked to your requirements for runniness and bursting with flavor. Topped with goat’s cheese and served with freshly baked bread, this is a great sharing option if you feel like trying multiple dishes.
In fact, there are several sharing dishes worth a try, like the crispy puff smoked salmon, eggplant parmigiana, or mini croissants stuffed with mushrooms and mornay sauce. Maison de Cofleur is more than a great spot for brunch — it also has an all-day menu with salads, sandwiches and main dishes.
One thing you should not miss is the French toast menu. The classic version features brioche French toast topped with mixed berries, their special honey cinnamon syrup and a side of vanilla ice cream. The toast is battered and caramelized to perfection, giving a sweet candy-like crunch with every bite. Also on offer is French toast with tahini, granola, and fig and walnuts.
While the iced matcha is nothing out of the ordinary, the flat white is well worth a try, as are the mojitos. Prices are at the affordable end of the scale for brunch in Riyadh, making it a great place to relax and dine without breaking the bank.
Whether you’re taking friends, family or simply want to spend a quiet morning alone with a book, Maison de Cofleur is definitely worth putting on your list.
Recipes for success: Omar Basiony offers advice and a tasty sea bass recipe
Updated 15 August 2025
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: For Omar Basiony, eating has always been more than just about meals, it has been a way to connect with culture, family and identity.
“I’ve always loved cooking,” he tells Arab News. “I’ve been passionate about cooking from a very young age.”
Born to Egyptian and Italian parents, Basiony’s culinary journey began when he was just 13. “My mom had sent me to spend the summer with my uncle in Padua, Italy, and he got me a job working in a restaurant,” he says. “I came back like, ‘OK, this is all I ever want to do with my life.’”
Basiony grew up in Chicago, which he describes as “a city of neighborhoods drawn on very ethnic lines.” He adds: “It became this gateway for me to explore different cultures through food.”
After honing his skills at renowned kitchens in the US, including a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago, he moved to Dubai in 2014 to help open La Serre. His current role as executive chef at Bâoli Dubai reflects both his fine-dining background and the wide range of culinary influences he has encountered throughout his career.
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
Probably not tasting the food enough. If there’s any takeaway in my kitchen that I try to instill over and over, it would be that.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Invest in your tools, because that way they’re going to last a while. And it makes cooking much more enjoyable if you have a decent knife, a decent pan, good scales. Sometimes recipes fail just because you haven’t either measured the ingredients properly or you’ve compromised on the vessel that you’re going to cook it in, or the oven you’re going to cook it in.
What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
I think improving a dish isn’t so much about ingredients as it is about understanding the different roles they play, and how balance plays such a big role. So, say you’ve over-seasoned something, there’s a role that fat can play in diminishing the salt. That all goes a long way to improving the overall flavor and complexity of the way something tastes.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I just feel like I’m getting ripped off most of the time. Sometimes I get a plate and I’m, like, “Come on. I know how much money is in this plate.” So yeah, my major critique is: what are people putting on their plates? What are they charging us for? But I can forgive a lot if the food is good and it’s made with heart and soul, and you can feel that someone cares about what they’re doing.
What’s your favorite cuisine to eat?
Asian — something within the scope of either Japanese or Korean. I have an eight-year-old son, and there was a time when I was actually afraid to be alone with him, he was that attached to his mother. The first time we really began to build a bond as father and son was over dim sum. I’d pick him up from nursery and take him out for dumplings and noodles. Since then, I think I’ve essentially hardwired him to enjoy Asian cuisine. I picked him up from school the other day, and brought him to Baoli. I try to offer him pizza, and he says, “No, it’s OK. I can get pizza anywhere. I want the signatures from the restaurant. Don’t try and push the cheap stuff.” But yes, as a family, we’ve really developed a strong appreciation for Asian cuisine overall.
What’s a customer request or behavior most annoys you?
Sometimes we get people who will either pre-order or push for food to arrive at a certain time. And then, you know, you activate this whole apparatus to make sure that happens, which is an undertaking, and then they don’t respect the time. I’m not a punctual person in my personal life, but in my professional life I’m very punctual.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I love to work over fire and over charcoal. So anything that’s coming off of the restaurant’s wood burning grill is a lot of fun. That element of dynamism that comes with cooking over live fire is very enjoyable. And it’s very much a craft — being able to harness it and utilize it in different ways.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
A perfect omelet is something that takes quite a level of mastery.
What are you like as a leader?
When I was a head chef, I was much more of a disciplinarian; there was a lot more yelling and shouting. Now, with a strong management team in place, I want them to feel empowered to run and manage the space themselves. A kitchen can very quickly become a tense, chaotic environment if everyone’s shouting. That’s never the kind of space I want people to work in. There’s only room for one voice of authority in a kitchen and, over time, I’ve learned that you don’t have to shout to earn respect or to maintain discipline. I do believe in the importance of discipline and, yes, at times there needs to be accountability. No one wants to be told they’re underperforming, but it’s worse when that message comes from everyone around them. That doesn’t motivate; it discourages. So, while I believe in maintaining standards, I also think it’s important to create an environment that encourages people to improve rather than fear failure.
Chef Omar’s sea bass Provençale
Provençale sauce
¼ cup olive oil
4 cloves of garlic, crushed
50gm pitted nicoise olives, quartered
1 tbsp capers
500gm cherry tomatoes, quartered
Sprig of thyme
Sprig of fresh oregano
½ cup semi dried tomatoes cut into chunks
Salt to taste
Method:
Combine the olive oil and garlic in a wide, flat-bottomed sauté pan on low heat and cook gently until the garlic becomes golden and very fragrant.
Add the olives and capers and continue to cook until aromatic.
Raise the heat to medium and add the quartered cherry tomatoes and herbs. Cook the tomatoes until they begin to break down, releasing their juices and creating a silky sauce.
Off the heat, add the semi-dried tomatoes and mix through the sauce. Adjust the seasoning as needed with salt.
Allow to cool before using.
When you’re ready to prepare the fish, start by preheating your oven to 200°C. You will need parchment paper and a baking tray large enough to fit the fillet or whole fish you will be baking.
Lay a sheet of parchment paper out on the table—the paper should be large enough to enclose your fish like a well-sealed envelope.
Drizzle a layer of oil on the paper and lay the fish on top. Season lightly with salt and add another drizzle of oil. Spread the prepared sauce evenly across the fish.
Close the parchment paper, folding the edges to seal it tightly, ensuring steam will stay trapped inside your parcel.
You may opt to also wrap the parchment in aluminium foil in case you are doubting your sealing skills.
Bake for 20 minutes at 200°C or until cooked through.
You can serve it directly to the table in the parchment paper, cutting the parcel open in front of your guests to many ooohs and aaahs, and a pleasant puff of steam and delicious cooking aromas.
You can garnish with a pinch of fresh chopped herbs and a drizzle of olive oil.
Where We Are Going Today: Taqado Mexican Kitchen in Riyadh
Updated 15 August 2025
Ghadi Joudah
Taqado Mexican Kitchen in Riyadh serves up vibrant flavors in a fast-casual setting that immediately captures one’s attention.
The space has a bold counter adorned with colorful patterned tiles, where staff in crisp white, red, and yellow shirts assemble orders beneath illuminated menu boards in Arabic and English.
The open kitchen buzzes with efficiency, offering a lively backdrop for quick lunches or relaxed dinners.
Standout dishes include the Chili Cheese Fries — a generous pile of crispy fries smothered in rich chili con carne, spicy jalapeno cheese sauce, cool sour cream, and fresh coriander.
The Chicken Quesadilla features well-seasoned grilled chicken and fajita vegetables but would be brighter with more toasting for optimal texture.
Meanwhile, the Asian crispy chicken burrito delivers a satisfying crunch, expertly balanced by tangy soy pickles, cabbage slaw, and creamy guacamole. To be frank, the burritos are a mouthful, but the flavors make the experience worth it.
Less successful are the birria tacos, where the beef lacks depth despite fresh garnishes, and the accompanying broth felt underwhelming. The steak and shrimp bowl also falls short, its promising quinoa base and pineapple salsa undermined by rubbery shrimp and under-seasoned components.
Health-conscious diners can opt for the spinach quesadilla, the protein-rich steak and shrimp bowl, or the fresh Mexicali salad.
Taqado has mastered customizable Mexican comfort food, especially its loaded fries and fusion burrito, in a spirited atmosphere.
While some textures and seasonings need refinement, its efficient service and vivid setting make it ideal for casual meals.
Pop Tayer has become a go-to in Jeddah for lovers of bite-sized pastries, blending the rich flavors of Lebanese cuisine with the comforting taste of Saudi favorites.
Seeing classic pastries in such small portions is both surprising and appealing, with each piece fresh, flavorful and hard to resist.
The signature selection includes spinach, kebbeh and pizza. The spinach variety offers a tangy burst of flavor, the mini pizzas carry a nostalgic, homemade taste, and the kebbeh is crisp on the outside with a savory, well-seasoned filling.
Pop Tayer’s Lebanese-inspired menu also features safiha, shish barak and waraa einab, while the Saudi flavors include aish bilahham and sambusa — all served in the brand’s signature miniature style.
The pastries make great guilt-free snacks, whether at home, at work or on the go. They are sold by the kilogram or the dozen.
A kilogram of spinach pastries is priced at SR220 ($59).
All pastries are homemade and preservative-free, with orders prepared fresh, except for the spinach filling, which is frozen in advance before baking.