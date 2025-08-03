You are here

War on Gaza

Hamas says no special food privileges for Gaza hostages

Hamas says no special food privileges for Gaza hostages
This screengrab from a video released by the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas shows Israeli hostage Evyatar David looking weak and malnourished, August 1, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 03 August 2025
AFP
Hamas says no special food privileges for Gaza hostages

Hamas says no special food privileges for Gaza hostages
  • Hamas would only allow the ICRC to provide aid to Israeli hostages on the condition that humanitarian corridors are opened to Gaza
Updated 03 August 2025
AFP
GAZA CITY: The Palestinian militant group Hamas said Sunday that Israeli hostages would not receive any “special privileges” in the food they are given compared to the rest of the Gazan population.

“(Hamas) does not intentionally starve the captives, but they eat the same food our fighters and the general public eat. They will not receive any special privileges amid the crime of starvation and siege,” Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, wrote in a statement.

The group added that it would only allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide aid to Israeli hostages on the condition that humanitarian corridors are opened to Gaza.

“(We) are ready to respond positively (to) any request by the Red Cross to deliver food and medicine to enemy prisoners. However, we condition our acceptance on the opening of humanitarian corridors... for the passage of food and medicine... across all areas of the Gaza Strip,” Hamas’s military wing wrote in a separate statement.

The response came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that the ICRC help provide food to the hostages held in Gaza, and after the agency issued a “call to be granted access to the hostages” in a statement posted on X.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Israeli hostages

Israel says will deliver humanitarian aid to South Sudan

Israel says will deliver humanitarian aid to South Sudan
Updated 7 sec ago
Israel says will deliver humanitarian aid to South Sudan

Israel says will deliver humanitarian aid to South Sudan
Updated 7 sec ago
JERUSALEM: Israel on Monday announced it will provide emergency humanitarian aid to South Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries in the midst of renewed violent political instability.
The announcement by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar comes after media reports that Israel held talks with the African state to resettle Palestinians from Gaza — a claim South Sudan has firmly rejected.
The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, now in its 23rd month, has created a dire humanitarian crisis for the Palestinian territory’s population of more than two million people.
“In light of the severe humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, (Israel) will deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in the country,” a statement from Saar’s office said.
“South Sudan is currently struggling with a cholera outbreak and facing a severe shortage of resources,” the statement added.
“The aid will include essential medical supplies for treating patients, water purification equipment, gloves and face masks, as well as special hygiene kits to prevent cholera” and food packages, the statement added.
Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel paid an official visit to the country’s capital Juba last week.
Meanwhile, UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in Gaza, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in and convoys have been repeatedly looted.
Rights group Amnesty International on Monday accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy” of starvation in Gaza and “systematically destroying the health, well-being and social fabric of Palestinian life.”
Israel has rejected claims of deliberate starvation.
The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s offensive has killed at least 62,004 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza which the United Nations considers reliable.

Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza

Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza

Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
  • Egypt said on Monday it was willing to join a potential international force deployed to war-torn Gaza, but only if backed by a UN Security Council resolution and accompanied by a “political horizon,”
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met in Cairo with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss Gaza and the Palestinian issue
Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RAFAH/CAIRO: Egypt said on Monday it is ready to join a potential international force deployed to Gaza, provided it is backed by a UN Security Council resolution and accompanied by a “political horizon,” as ceasefire efforts continue in Cairo.

“We are standing ready of course to help, to contribute to any international force to be deployed in Gaza in some specific parameters,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at a joint press conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the Rafah border crossing.

“First of all, to have a Security Council resolution, to have a clear-cut mandate, and of course to come within a political horizon. Without a political horizon, it will be nonsense to deploy any forces there.”

Abdelatty said a political framework would allow international troops to operate more effectively and support Palestinians “to realize their own independent Palestinian state in their homeland.”

Mustafa said a temporary committee would manage the territory after the war, with full authority remaining with the Palestinian government. “We’re not creating a new political entity in Gaza. Rather, we are reactivating the institutions in the State of Palestine and its government in Gaza,” he said.

Hamas has previously welcomed the idea of a temporary committee to “oversee relief efforts, reconstruction and governance,” though it remains unclear whether the group is willing to relinquish control of the territory.

Meanwhile, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met in Cairo with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the situation in Gaza and the broader Palestinian issue.

Both leaders emphasized the urgency of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and securing the release of hostages and captives, while rejecting any military reoccupation or displacement of Palestinians.

Sisi and Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions, is essential for lasting peace and stability.

They also stressed the need to begin reconstruction in Gaza immediately after a ceasefire and to prepare for an international reconstruction conference in coordination with the Palestinian government and the United Nations.

The two sides highlighted the importance of continuing joint diplomatic efforts to support Palestinian sovereignty, protect Palestinian civilians, and advance political solutions for a sustainable peace.

Topics: War on Gaza

Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war

Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war
Updated 18 August 2025
AP
Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war

Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war
  • Health ministry says 1,965 people were killed while seeking aid from aid convoys or killed close to aid distribution sites
  • Israel has disputed its figures, but has not provided its own account of casualties
Updated 18 August 2025
AP

CAIRO: The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 22-month Gaza war.
At least 60 people were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war that started on Oct. 7, 2023 to 62,004. Another 156,230 have been wounded, it said.
The Health Ministry said 1,965 people were killed while seeking aid from aid convoys or killed close to aid distribution sites. At least seven Palestinians were killed attempting to access aid on Monday morning.
The ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, is staffed by medical professionals. The United Nations and other independent experts view its figures as the most reliable count of casualties. Israel has disputed its figures, but hasn’t provided its own account of casualties.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel

Hamas receives new Gaza truce plan, Palestinian official says

Hamas receives new Gaza truce plan, Palestinian official says
Updated 18 August 2025
AFP
Hamas receives new Gaza truce plan, Palestinian official says

Hamas receives new Gaza truce plan, Palestinian official says
  • The Palestinian official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that the latest proposal from mediators ‘is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire’
Updated 18 August 2025
AFP

CAIRO: Hamas negotiators in Cairo have received a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, a Palestinian official said Monday, with the prime minister of key mediator Qatar also in Egypt to push for a truce.
Efforts by mediators Egypt and Qatar, along with the United States, have so far failed to secure a lasting ceasefire in the ongoing war, which over more than 22 months has created a dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that the latest proposal from mediators “is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire,” calling for an initial 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches.
The official said that “Hamas will hold internal consultations among its leadership” and with leaders of other Palestinian factions to review the text.
A source from Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant faction that has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, told AFP that the plan involved a “ceasefire agreement lasting 60 days, during which 10 Israeli hostages would be released alive, along with a number of bodies.”
Out of 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s October 2023 attack that triggered the war, 49 are still held in Gaza including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.
According to the Islamic Jihad source, “the remaining captives would be released in a second phase, with immediate negotiations to follow for a broader deal” for a permanent end to “the war and aggression” with international guarantees.
The source added that “all factions are supportive of what was presented” by the Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, visiting the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Monday, said that Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was visiting “to consolidate our existing common efforts in order to apply maximum pressure on the two sides to reach a deal as soon as possible.”
Alluding to the dire humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people living in the Gaza Strip, where UN agencies and aid groups have warned of famine, Abdelatty stressed the urgency of reaching an agreement.
“The current situation on the ground is beyond imagination,” he said.
On the ground, Gaza’s civil defense agency said Israeli strikes and gunfire across the territory killed at least 11 people on Monday.
AFP has contacted the Israeli military for comment.
Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swaths of the Palestinian territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military.
Rights group Amnesty International meanwhile accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy” of starvation in Gaza and “systematically destroying the health, well-being and social fabric of Palestinian life.”
Israel, while heavily restricting aid allowed into the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly rejected claims of deliberate starvation.
Israel’s offensive has killed more than 61,944 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza which the United Nations considers reliable.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas

Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access

Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters
Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access

Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access
  • International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have been unable to access Iran’s nuclear sites since Israel and the US bombed them during a 12-day war in June
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will continue talks with the UN nuclear watchdog and the two sides will probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told state media on Monday.
International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have been unable to access Iran’s nuclear sites since Israel and the US bombed them during a 12-day war in June, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain his top priority.
“We had talks (with the IAEA) last week. These talks will continue and there will be another round of talks between Iran and the agency probably in the coming days,” Baghaei said.
Tehran has accused the IAEA of effectively paving the way for the Israel-US attacks with a report on May 31 that led the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors to declare Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.
The Islamic Republic has long denied Western suspicions of a covert effort to develop nuclear weapons capability, saying it remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty that mandates peaceful uses of atomic energy for signatories.
“The level of our relations (with the IAEA) has changed after the events that took place, we do not deny that. However, our relations...remain direct,” Baghaei said during a televised weekly news conference.
Last month, Iran enacted a law passed by parliament suspending cooperation with the IAEA. The law stipulates that any future inspections of Iranian nuclear sites needs approval by Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

