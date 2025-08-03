Survivors carry scars, await accountability five years after Lebanon’s Beirut port blast

You are here

An aerial view shows the massive damage at Beirut port's grain silos and the area around it on August 5, 2020, one day after a massive explosion hit the heart of the Lebanese capital. (AFP)
Updated 04 August 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Daily hospital visits have become rituals of remembrance and protest for many families of blast victims
  • Families have hope the new administration’s declared stance will be translated into action
Updated 04 August 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: In a hospital room in the mountains of Mount Lebanon, 47-year-old Lara Hayek lies motionless. Five years after the catastrophic Beirut port explosion left her in a vegetative state, her mother Najwa maintains a daily vigil, clinging to hope that justice will finally arrive.

“Every single day, I wait for Lebanon’s courts to prosecute those who perpetrated this crime against defenseless civilians,” Najwa told Arab News.

The blast’s impact on Lara was devastating. Shrapnel from the explosion penetrated her eye, causing severe brain hemorrhaging that led to cardiac arrest.

Her frail body now depends entirely on medical intervention — breathing through a tracheostomy tube and receiving nutrition through a feeding tube inserted into her abdomen.




This combination of pictures created from UGC footage taken on August 4, 2020 and filmed from a high-rise shows a fireball exploding while smoke is billowing at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut. (AFP)

“Medically speaking, my daughter died that day,” her mother said. “Emergency responders could not reach her quickly because every hospital was flooded with hundreds of casualties.”

Lara had been unwinding on her couch after work, in an apartment mere blocks from the Foreign Ministry, when the Aug. 4, 2020, explosion — comparable in force to an earthquake — tore through Beirut. Her mother’s late departure from work that day likely saved her life.

The daily hospital visits have become Najwa’s ritual of remembrance and protest. She speaks to her unresponsive daughter about her frustrations.




Wounded men are evacuated following of an explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

“I buried my husband just one year before Lara’s accident. My son fled Lebanon. Now I am entirely alone, after they destroyed the daughter I sacrificed everything to raise.”

She added: “The government ignores her existence, refuses to cover her medical expenses — just like countless other victims forced to shoulder their own healthcare costs.”

The tragedy extends beyond her immediate family — her sister’s household, her brother-in-law’s family, all bear scars from that Tuesday evening.

FASTFACTS

• The Beirut port blast had a force equivalent to 1,000-1,500 tons of TNT, or 1.1 kilotons.

• Felt over 200 km away in Cyprus, causing damage to buildings up to 10 km from the port.

• It registered as a 3.3-magnitude earthquake, with shockwaves disrupting the ionosphere.

Half a decade after the explosion sent tremors across Lebanon and into neighboring nations, the architects of this preventable catastrophe walk free.

Judicial proceedings have implicated an extensive network of culpable parties — including former prime ministers, cabinet members, and high-ranking military, security, customs and judicial personnel. Their alleged crimes span from “professional negligence” to “possible premeditated murder.”

The disaster unfolded during the evening commute on Aug. 4, 2020, at 5:15 p.m. local time, as residents traveled home or conducted routine business in offices and residences.




A ship is pictured engulfed in flames at the port of Beirut following a massive explosion that hit the heart of the Lebanese capital on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

A fire erupted in a port warehouse containing 2,750 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate, along with kerosene, oil, fireworks, and methanol — ignited during welding repairs on the facility’s entrance.

By 6:06 p.m., the blaze had escalated into a nuclear-scale detonation that obliterated sections of the capital, excavated a 40-meter underwater crater, and claimed over 220 lives instantaneously while leaving thousands more trapped, bleeding and dying across the metropolitan area.

Lebanon mourned as a nation that tragic day, its anguish spanning the country’s entire 10,452 square kilometers.

The death toll continues its grim climb as comatose patients succumb to their injuries. Cecile Roukoz, legal counsel for families of victims and sister of deceased victim Joseph Roukoz, says the current tally stands at “245 fatalities and over 6,500 wounded.”




Lebanese army soldiers carry away an injured man at a hospital in the aftermath of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Najwa’s voice betrayed the exhaustion born of futile advocacy. “We have screamed ourselves hoarse in street demonstrations, demanding accountability,” she said. “Five years later, we have nothing to show for it.”

She said many families have abandoned hope and emigrated. Those who remain cannot trust authorities who have absolved themselves of responsibility for the shedding of their citizens’ blood.

The international scope of the tragedy is reflected in its victims: 52 foreign nationals from France, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Iran, Pakistan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Egypt and Bangladesh perished, alongside a Palestinian driver who suffered fatal cardiac arrest from the explosion’s shockwave near Hotel-Dieu Hospital.




An aerial view shows the massive damage at Beirut port's grain silos and the area around it on August 5, 2020, one day after a massive explosion hit the heart of the Lebanese capital. (AFP)

This year, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government decided to commemorate the anniversary by declaring a “national day of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast on official buildings, public administrations, and municipalities, and adjusting regular programming on radio and television stations to reflect the grief of the Lebanese people.”

The anniversary is accompanied by religious services in Beirut and marches organized by activists to raise their voices for “truth, accountability, and justice.”

Banners were raised in neighborhoods that were destroyed and later rebuilt, with messages written on them such as “We will not forget and we will not forgive” and “Aug. 4 is not a memory; it is a crime without punishment.”

Aside from that, the Lebanese people are still waiting for the indictment in the investigation led by Judge Tarek Bitar to be issued. He had promised to issue it this year in order to hold “every official and involved party accountable.”




This photo taken on  October 14, 2021, shows supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement burning a portrait of Judge Tarek Bitar, the Beirut blast lead investigator, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, near the Justice Palace in Beirut during a gathering to demand the Judge's dismissal. (AFP)

Bitar, whose investigation was forcibly frozen for 13 months, resumed his work at the beginning of this year following the election of Aoun and Salam, amid a shift in the political power balance in Lebanon after the decline of Hezbollah’s influence domestically following its recent war with Israel.

Aoun and Salam pledged in the inaugural address and the ministerial statement to work on establishing “judicial independence, preventing interference in its work, and combating the culture of impunity.”

Judge Jamal Hajjar, public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, annulled the decision of his predecessor, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, made more than two years ago, to halt all cooperation with Bitar. This was in response to Bitar’s charges against Oueidat; Judge Ghassan Khoury, the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation; and several other judges in the explosion case.




In this photo taken on January 17, 2022, activists and relatives of victims of the August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion are shown holding posters of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah (R) and Wafiq Safa, a top Hezbollah security official, with a slogan in Arabic that reads: "He knew," during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace, a government building affiliated with the judiciary, in the Lebanese capital on January 17, 2022. Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon last year, but Safa has survived. (AFP)

Bitar held his last interrogation session on Dec. 24, 2021, and his work was later obstructed by lawsuits for recusal and liability filed against him by officials facing accusations. The number of these lawsuits against Bitar reached 43, and the courts have yet to rule on them.

Hezbollah led a campaign demanding Bitar’s removal, plunging the judicial investigation into political entanglement and judicial chaos.

The militant group and its ally, the Amal movement, rejected the prosecution of their affiliated ministers before the ordinary judiciary, insisting on the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers, which stems from Parliament.

Bitar’s conviction, according to a judicial source, is based on the belief that “the crime committed is not political but criminal and led to the killing of hundreds, and he refuses to split the case between the ordinary judiciary and the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers and the High Judicial Council.”

Before his retirement, Oueidat, in an unprecedented decision and clear challenge to Bitar and his procedures, released all 17 detainees in the port crime case, most of whom are port officials, employees and military personnel, arguing that Bitar was “usurping the title of judicial investigator and abusing authority.”




Protesters lift portraits of relatives they lost in the Beirut port blast during a march on the fourth anniversary of the devastating explosion near the capital city's harbor on August 4, 2024. (AFP)

Hajjar decided to resume cooperation with Bitar and to receive all memos issued by him, including notices summoning defendants for interrogation sessions and preliminary defenses for legal review.

On Jan. 16, Bitar resumed his judicial procedures by charging 10 officials, including seven officers from the Lebanese Army, General Security and Customs, and three civil employees, and later interrogated them.

The past months of March and April witnessed an unprecedented surge in investigative sessions dedicated to questioning security and political leaders who had previously refused to appear before him.

These included notably Hassan Diab, former prime minister; Nohad Machnouk, former interior minister; Jean Kahwaji, former army commander; Abbas Ibrahim, former General Security chief; former State Security director Gen. Tony Saliba; and Brigadier General Asaad Al-Tufayli, former Higher Council of Customs head.

To date, the only two individuals who have not yet appeared before Bitar are Judge Oweidat and Ghazi Zeaiter, a former MP and minister affiliated with Amal.




A metal installation set up across from the Beirut port with a view of its destroyed silos, shows a judge's gavel with a message calling for justice on August 1, 2025, as Lebanon prepares to mark the 5th anniversary of the August 4 harbor explosion. (AFP)

The judicial source told Arab News that the number of defendants in this case has reached 70.

“Judge Bitar has not informed the defendants of any decision regarding their fate, leaving the matter until the investigation is completed,” he said. “He will overlook the failure of Oweidat and Zeaiter to appear before him for questioning and will proceed with the information already in his possession.”

The source noted that Bitar considers all individuals who have been released by Judge Oweidat as still under arrest and travel bans, except for one defendant who holds US citizenship and has left Lebanon.

A political source predicted that the indictment will be issued soon, as all the facts are now before Judge Bitar and he has political cover. “There is no justification for delaying the issuance in the coming weeks,” he said.




A picture shows a view of the destroyed Beirut port silos on August 1, 2025, as Lebanon prepares to mark the 5th anniversary of the August 4 harbor explosion that killed more than 250 people and injured thousands. (AFP)

Roukoz, the legal counsel for families of victims, expressed optimism that the indictment would be issued soon. She told Arab News that she attends all interrogation sessions and believes that Judge Bitar has the integrity and determination needed to bring this investigation to a conclusion and issue the indictment, despite the despair of the victims’ families and their loss of hope in justice.

Roukoz said that the families have hope in the new administration’s declared stance — that no corrupt individual or criminal is protected by anyone — will be translated into action.

“We believe that it is the state’s duty to determine who destroyed the city. Dozens of families have emigrated from Lebanon following the explosion, and it is necessary to restore people’s trust in their state and the sovereignty of the law.” 
 

 

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
  • Egypt said on Monday it was willing to join a potential international force deployed to war-torn Gaza, but only if backed by a UN Security Council resolution and accompanied by a “political horizon,”
Updated 14 sec ago
RAFAH: Egypt said on Monday it was willing to join a potential international force deployed to war-torn Gaza, but only if backed by a UN Security Council resolution and accompanied by a “political horizon,” as ceasefire efforts pressed on in Cairo.
Egypt has repeatedly called for Palestinian unity under the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), an umbrella group that dominates the Palestinian Authority and excludes militant group Hamas.
The PA previously governed the Gaza Strip before losing power in 2007 during violent clashes with Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel sparked the current war in the territory.
“We are standing ready of course to help, to contribute to any international force to be deployed in Gaza in some specific parameters,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told a joint press conference with Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Mustafa at the Rafah border crossing on Monday.
“First of all, to have a security council resolution, to have a clear-cut mandate, and of course to come within a political horizon,” Abdelatty said.
“Without a political horizon, it will be nonsense to deploy any forces there.”
Abdelatty said a political framework would enable international troops to operate more effectively and support Palestinians “to realize their own independent Palestinian state in their homeland.”
The Palestinian premier, Mustafa, said a temporary committee would manage the territory after the war ended, with full authority resting with the Palestinian government.
“We’re not creating a new political entity in Gaza. Rather, we are reactivating the institutions in the State of Palestine and its government in Gaza,” he said.
While Hamas has previously welcomed the idea of a temporary committee to “oversee relief efforts, reconstruction and governance,” it remains unclear whether the group is willing to relinquish control of the territory.
In an interview with US network Fox News earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel planned to seize complete control of the Gaza Strip, but did not intend to govern it.
“We don’t want to keep it,” the premier said, adding Israel wanted a “security perimeter” and to hand the Palestinian territory to “Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us.”
On Monday, Hamas negotiators in Cairo received a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, a Palestinian official said, with the prime minister of key mediator Qatar also in Egypt to push for a truce.

Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AP
  • Health ministry says 1,965 people were killed while seeking aid from aid convoys or killed close to aid distribution sites
  • Israel has disputed its figures, but has not provided its own account of casualties
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 22-month Gaza war.
At least 60 people were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war that started on Oct. 7, 2023 to 62,004. Another 156,230 have been wounded, it said.
The Health Ministry said 1,965 people were killed while seeking aid from aid convoys or killed close to aid distribution sites. At least seven Palestinians were killed attempting to access aid on Monday morning.
The ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, is staffed by medical professionals. The United Nations and other independent experts view its figures as the most reliable count of casualties. Israel has disputed its figures, but hasn’t provided its own account of casualties.

Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
AFP
  • The Palestinian official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that the latest proposal from mediators ‘is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire’
Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Hamas negotiators in Cairo have received a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, a Palestinian official said Monday, with the prime minister of key mediator Qatar also in Egypt to push for a truce.
Efforts by mediators Egypt and Qatar, along with the United States, have so far failed to secure a lasting ceasefire in the ongoing war, which over more than 22 months has created a dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that the latest proposal from mediators “is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire,” calling for an initial 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches.
The official said that “Hamas will hold internal consultations among its leadership” and with leaders of other Palestinian factions to review the text.
A source from Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant faction that has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, told AFP that the plan involved a “ceasefire agreement lasting 60 days, during which 10 Israeli hostages would be released alive, along with a number of bodies.”
Out of 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s October 2023 attack that triggered the war, 49 are still held in Gaza including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.
According to the Islamic Jihad source, “the remaining captives would be released in a second phase, with immediate negotiations to follow for a broader deal” for a permanent end to “the war and aggression” with international guarantees.
The source added that “all factions are supportive of what was presented” by the Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, visiting the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Monday, said that Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was visiting “to consolidate our existing common efforts in order to apply maximum pressure on the two sides to reach a deal as soon as possible.”
Alluding to the dire humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people living in the Gaza Strip, where UN agencies and aid groups have warned of famine, Abdelatty stressed the urgency of reaching an agreement.
“The current situation on the ground is beyond imagination,” he said.
On the ground, Gaza’s civil defense agency said Israeli strikes and gunfire across the territory killed at least 11 people on Monday.
AFP has contacted the Israeli military for comment.
Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swaths of the Palestinian territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military.
Rights group Amnesty International meanwhile accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy” of starvation in Gaza and “systematically destroying the health, well-being and social fabric of Palestinian life.”
Israel, while heavily restricting aid allowed into the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly rejected claims of deliberate starvation.
Israel’s offensive has killed more than 61,944 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza which the United Nations considers reliable.

Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters
  • International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have been unable to access Iran’s nuclear sites since Israel and the US bombed them during a 12-day war in June
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will continue talks with the UN nuclear watchdog and the two sides will probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told state media on Monday.
International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have been unable to access Iran’s nuclear sites since Israel and the US bombed them during a 12-day war in June, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain his top priority.
“We had talks (with the IAEA) last week. These talks will continue and there will be another round of talks between Iran and the agency probably in the coming days,” Baghaei said.
Tehran has accused the IAEA of effectively paving the way for the Israel-US attacks with a report on May 31 that led the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors to declare Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.
The Islamic Republic has long denied Western suspicions of a covert effort to develop nuclear weapons capability, saying it remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty that mandates peaceful uses of atomic energy for signatories.
“The level of our relations (with the IAEA) has changed after the events that took place, we do not deny that. However, our relations...remain direct,” Baghaei said during a televised weekly news conference.
Last month, Iran enacted a law passed by parliament suspending cooperation with the IAEA. The law stipulates that any future inspections of Iranian nuclear sites needs approval by Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters
  • Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza City has stirred alarm abroad and at home
  • The Israeli military has warned that expanding the offensive could endanger hostages still alive
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters

CAIRO: Fearing an Israeli onslaught could come soon, some Palestinian families began leaving eastern areas of Gaza City, now under constant Israeli bombardment, for points to the west and some explored evacuating further south.
Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza City has stirred alarm abroad and at home where tens of thousands of Israelis held some of the largest protests seen since the war began, urging a deal to end the fighting and free the remaining 50 hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described Gaza City as Hamas’ last bastion. But, with Israel already holding 75 percent of Gaza, the military has warned that expanding the offensive could endanger hostages still alive and draw troops into protracted and deadly guerrilla warfare.
In Gaza City, many Palestinians have also been calling for protests soon to demand an end to a war that has demolished much of the territory and wrought a humanitarian disaster, and for Hamas to intensify talks to avert the Israeli ground offensive.
An Israeli armored incursion into Gaza City could see the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times earlier in the war.
“The people of Gaza City are like someone who received a death sentence and is awaiting execution,” said Tamer Burai, a Gaza City businessman.
“I am moving my parents and my family to the south today or tomorrow. I can’t risk losing any of them should there be a surprising invasion,” he told Reuters via a chat app.
A protest is scheduled for Thursday in Gaza City by different unions, and people took to social media platforms vowing to participate, which will raise pressure on Hamas.
The last round of indirect ceasefire talks ended in late July in deadlock with the sides trading blame for its collapse.
Diplomatic deadlock
Israel says it will agree to cease hostilities if all the hostages are released and Hamas lays down its arms – the latter demand publicly rejected by the Islamist group until a Palestinian state is established.
Gaps also appear to linger regarding the extent of an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and how humanitarian aid will be delivered around the enclave, where malnutrition is rife and aid groups warn of unfolding famine.
On Saturday, the Israeli military said it was preparing to help equip Gazans with tents and other shelter equipment ahead of relocating them from combat zones to the south of the enclave. It did not provide further details on quantities or how long it would take to get the equipment into the enclave.
Palestinian economist Mohammad Abu Jayyab said at least 100,000 new tents would be needed to house those heading to central and southern areas of the coastal strip should Israel begin its offensive or the army orders Gaza City’s entire population to evacuate.
“The existing tents where people are living have worn out, and they wouldn’t protect people against rainwater. There are no new tents in Gaza because of the (Israeli) restrictions on aid at the (border) crossings,” Abu Jayyab said.
He said some families from Gaza City had begun renting property and shelters in the south and moved in their belongings.
“Some people learned from previous experience, and they don’t want to be taken by surprise. Also, some think it is better to move earlier to find a space,” Abu Jayyab added.
The UN humanitarian office said last week 1.35 million people were already in need of emergency shelter items in Gaza.
The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed across the border into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
More than 61,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Israel’s ensuing air and ground war in Gaza, according to local health officials, with most of the 2.2 million population internally displaced.
Five more Palestinians have died of malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday, raising the number of people who died of those causes to 263, including 112 children, since the war started.
Israel disputed the figures provided by the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

