Cameron Young gets first PGA Tour win. Miyu Yamashita captures her first LPGA major

Cameron Young gets first PGA Tour win. Miyu Yamashita captures her first LPGA major
Miyu Yamashita (left) won the Women's British Open golf championship in Porthcawl, Wales, on Aug. 3, 2025, while Cameron Young won the Wyndham Championship tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Imagn Images)
Updated 04 August 2025
AP
Cameron Young gets first PGA Tour win. Miyu Yamashita captures her first LPGA major

Cameron Young gets first PGA Tour win. Miyu Yamashita captures her first LPGA major
  • Young became the 1,000th player to win a recognized PGA Tour event, dating to Willie Park in the 1860 British Open
  • Japanese players have won four of the last nine majors in women’s golf.
Updated 04 August 2025
AP
GREENSBORO, North Carolina: Cameron Young finally got his first PGA Tour victory Sunday after seven runner-up finishes, and he made it look easy. He had five straight birdies early to build a nine-shot lead and coasted home to a 2-under 68 to win the Wyndham Championship by six shots.
He became the 1,000th player to win a recognized PGA Tour event, dating to Willie Park in the 1860 British Open.
Young followed those five straight birdies with nine straight pars, a pair of meaningless bogeys toward the end only cost him a chance at the tournament scoring record. He finished at 22-under 258, tying the record held by J.T. Poston (2019) and Henrik Stenson (2017).
Mac Meissner shot 66 to finish alone in second, worth $893,800 and enough to move him to No. 86 in the FedEx Cup. He won’t be advancing to the postseason, but it gives him a huge boost for staying in the top 100 by November to keep his full card.




Cameron Young with the Sam Snead Cup after the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images)

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament of the regular season that determined the top 70 in the FedEx Cup who advance to the lucrative postseason that starts next week.
Ultimately, only Chris Kirk moved into the top 70 with his tie for fifth, and Byeong Hun An (missed cut) was the only one to fall out. Matti Schmid birdied his last three holes and stayed in the 70th spot when Davis Thompson three-putted the final hole.
LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour
In Portcawl, Wales, Miyu Yamashita of Japan captured her first major title when she withstood a charge by Charley Hull by not making a bogey until the outcome of the Women’s British Open was no longer in doubt. She closed with a 2-under 70 and won by two.
Yamashita holed two big par putts on the back nine at Royal Porthcawl, the last one when Hull had closed within one shot of the lead.
Hull started the final round three shots behind. She holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 14th to get within one shot. But the English star hit into a pot bunker off the tee at the 16th and did well to make bogey. She made another bogey on the 17th and had to settle for a 69 to tie for second with Minami Katsu of Japan.




Miyu Yamashita of Japan poses with her trophy after winning the Women's British Open golf championship, at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales, on Aug. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Japanese players have won four of the last nine majors in women’s golf. Mao Saigo won the first major of the year at the Chevron Championship.
The LPGA Tour has had different winners for each of the 20 tournaments this year.
Other tours
Bo Van Pelt closed with a 1-under 71 and made birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Darren Fichardt and win the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International in Aberdeen, Scotland, for his first Legends Tour title. It was his first victory since the Perth International in 2012 on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Yahui Zhang of China closed with a 3-over 75 for a one-shot victory over Fatima Fernandez Cano and Lauren Morris in the Four Winds Invitational on the Epson Tour. ... Tomoyo Ikemura closed with an 8-under 64 and rallied to win the Richard Mille Charity Tournament for his third career title on the Japan Golf Tour. Ikemura won by two shots over Riki Kawamoto, who had led after each round until closing with a 69. ... Daniel Young closed with a 1-under 70 for a one-shot victory in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge for his first Challenge Tour title. ... Carson Bacha closed with a 7-under 64 and defeated Jay Card III with a par on the second playoff hole to win the Osprey Valley Open on the PGA Tour Americas. ... Sohyun Bae shot a 5-under 67 and won the Aurora World Ladies Championship by one shot on the Korea LPGA.
 

Topics: PGA Tour Miyu Yamashita LPGA Cameron Young Wyndham Championship

Updated 11 August 2025
AFP
Burmester wins playoff to capture LIV Golf Chicago crown

Burmester wins playoff to capture LIV Golf Chicago crown
  • Burmester’s Stinger beat Niemann and Ortiz’s Torque in a playoff for the team title
Updated 11 August 2025
AFP

CHICAGO: South Africa’s Dean Burmester sank a six-foot birdie putt on Sunday’s first playoff hole to beat Spaniards Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester and win the LIV Golf Chicago title.
Burmester, who squandered a two-shot overnight lead with three bogeys to start his round, battled back to shoot a par-71 final round to match Rahm and Ballester on nine-under 204 for 54 holes at Bolingbrook Golf Club.
“This has been emotional,” Burmester said. “Since before Virginia (in June) I’ve been going through a bit of a rough time, personal stuff. I’ve just been grinding and trying to get better, thinking about my wife and my kids back home, and I’m just trying to do the best I can for them.”
At the par-four 18th hole in the playoff, Ballester landed 12 feet from the hole but Burmester, who found the rough off the tee, dropped his approach six feet from the hole while 2024 Chicago winner Rahm’s ball was 10 feet away.
Ballester and Rahm missed their birdie putts and Burmester sank his for the victory.
“After three bogeys in a row to start I was like, fudge, I don’t know where I’m going. My head was nowhere but I just kept at it,” said Burmester.
“To hit that out of the rough and get the right bounce and roll it in — I watched Jon’s go left and I knew I hard to right line — to roll it in in front of everybody that’s here is amazing.”
It was Burmester’s second LIV title after last year in Miami.
Ballester, the 2023 European Amateur and 2024 US Amateur champion who turned professional in June, was in only his seventh pro event at age 21.
Rahm, Ballester, Burmester and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, who finished fourth, shared the lead at eight-under with three holes remaining.
Burmester birdied the 16th from four feet to seize the solo lead but Ballester sank a four-foot birdie putt at 18 and Rahm made his birdie putt from five feet to force the playoff.
Burmester’s horrid start signaled a final-round shootout, although his birdie at the fifth hole put him one ahead of Rahm at the turn.
Ballester birdied the par-four 10th to match Burmester for the lead and they both birdied the par-five 12th.
Ortiz joined the co-leaders with birdies at the par-three 13th and par-five 14th.
Ballester birdied 14 to seize the lead alone but Rahm birdied 15 to pull within one and when Ballester made bogey there moments later, the Spaniards shared the lead with Ortiz and Burmester.
Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season, finished on 211 to share 17th but still led the season points standings ahead of defending season champion Rahm entering next week’s final individual event at Indianapolis.
Burmester’s Stinger beat Niemann and Ortiz’s Torque in a playoff for the team title.

Topics: LIV Golf Chicago Dean Burmester Stinger GC

Justin Rose rallies late and beats Spaun in Memphis playoff

Justin Rose rallies late and beats Spaun in Memphis playoff
Updated 11 August 2025
AP
Justin Rose rallies late and beats Spaun in Memphis playoff

Justin Rose rallies late and beats Spaun in Memphis playoff
  • Rose wound up making six birdies over the last eight holes he played, the last one a 10-foot putt on the 18th on the third playoff hole
  • Lost in his remarkable rally was another setback for Fleetwood, who has become a sympathetic figure in golf for close calls and his graciousness in defeat
Updated 11 August 2025
AP

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Justin Rose made up a three-shot deficit over the last five holes against hard-luck Tommy Fleetwood, and then made two birdies in a playoff against US Open champion J.J. Spaun to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.

Rose delivered another sterling performance, closing with a 3-under 67 for his 24th victory worldwide that puts him back into the top 10 in the world at age 45 and secures his spot in another Ryder Cup.

He birdied four straight holes, and narrowly missed a 13-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at the TPC Southwind for a win in regulation. Rose wound up making six birdies over the last eight holes he played, the last one a 10-foot putt on the 18th on the third playoff hole.

“An amazing last 90 minutes,” Rose said. “I played unbelievable golf down the stretch. When I bring my best, I know I’m good enough to play and to compete, and to now win against the best players in the world. Very gratifying day for me.”

Spaun showed plenty of moxie on his own. He made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to pull into a share of the lead and closed with a 65. He also made a 30-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole with Rose in tight.

“I hung in there the best I could, and he beat me to the hole first. Just wasn’t meant to be,” said Spaun, who locked up a spot in his first Ryder Cup.

Lost in his remarkable rally was another setback for Fleetwood, who has become a sympathetic figure in golf for close calls and his graciousness in defeat. This looked to be his time to add a PGA Tour title to his wins around the world, especially when his 35-foot birdie on the 12th was the first of three birdies in a four-hole stretch that gave him a two-shot lead with three to play.

But he hit pitch through the green on the par-5 16th and had to scramble for par. He was between clubs on the 17th, hit a poor shot and a worse par attempt from 7 feet for bogey. Needing birdie on the 18th to have a chance, he drove into a bunker.

Fleetwood shot 69 and finished one shot out of the playoff along with Scottie Scheffler, who grazed the edge of so many putts on the back nine and had to settle for a 67.

“There’s a lot of positives to take, as much as I won’t feel like that right now. I’m just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was,” Fleetwood said.

“All these experiences and these close calls, like I say, there’s no point in allowing them to have a negative effect on what happens next. What would be the point?” he said. “It was a great week. I did a ton of good stuff, and as disappointed as I am, I have to try to find the strength to make it all a positive experience and hopefully next time go again.”

Scheffler has not finished worse than eighth place in his last 12 tournaments dating to March. He played the final round without his regular caddie, Ted Scott, who had an emergency family situation back home in Louisiana.

Rose wasn’t the only player leaving the TPC Southwind with a big smile. Bud Cauley was on the bubble for finishing in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup when he holed a bunker shot for birdie on the 17th hole and locked up his spot for the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs next week outside Baltimore.

Rickie Fowler, who missed the postseason last year, shot 69 to tie for sixth and advance to the BMW Championship. Others who moved into the top 50 were Kurt Kitayama, Jhonattan Vegas and J.T. Poston.

The top 50 are assured of being in all the $20 million signature events next year.

There was plenty of movement around the bubble. Jordan Spieth never got on track this week, finished with a shot in the water on the 18th and shot 68 to tie for 38th to finish 54th. Chris Kirk was inside the top 50 until he hit into the water on the 15th for bogey and failed to birdie the par-5 16th. A closing birdie left him at No. 51.

For all that was at stake, the best drama was at the top, particularly with Rose. He played in the final group with Fleetwood was three shots behind when Rose hit 6-iron to just inside 15 feet for birdie at the par-3 14th. He followed with two more short birdies, and then poured in a 15-footer on the 17th for his fourth in a row.

“This is going to be a fun one for us to celebrate,” Rose said.

Topics: St. Jude Championship Justin Rose FedEx St. Jude Championship

Johnson, Garcia share lead, Stinger GC tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Chicago

Johnson, Garcia share lead, Stinger GC tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Chicago
Updated 09 August 2025
Arab News
Johnson, Garcia share lead, Stinger GC tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Chicago

Johnson, Garcia share lead, Stinger GC tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Chicago
  • Garcia, the Fireballs GC captain, shot a 4-under 67 that was matched by Johnson, the 4Aces captain, for a share of the lead at a challenging Bolingbrook Golf Club
Updated 09 August 2025
Arab News

BOLINGBROOK: Sergio Garcia may be regaining his form from earlier this season. Dustin Johnson may be rounding into form.

In Friday’s first round at LIV Golf Chicago, the two captains and major champions showed they’re ready to make plenty of noise as the 2025 season nears its conclusion.

Garcia, the Fireballs GC captain, shot a 4-under 67 that was matched by Johnson, the 4Aces captain, for a share of the lead at a challenging Bolingbrook Golf Club. The two will start Saturday’s second Round 1 stroke ahead of a six-player chase pack that includes four other major champions: Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

On the team leaderboard, South African Stinger GC shot a cumulative 6 under to lead by one stroke over Garcia’s Fireballs, with Johnson’s 4Aces and DeChambeau’s Crushers tied for third at 3 under. The Stingers are looking to break a drought of 31 tournaments without a team win.

Two weeks ago at LIV Golf UK by JCB, Johnson finished last in the 54-man field but bounced back on Friday thanks mostly to a nine-hole stretch in which he posted five birdies. It’s the second time this season he’s gone from worst in one tournament to the lead in the first round of the next tournament. He finished 54th in Hong Kong, then had the solo lead after 18 holes in Singapore, eventually tying for fifth.

“To be honest, even in the UK, I did not play nearly as bad as my score,” Johnson said. “I know my score was horrible, but I actually hit a lot of good shots.”

He’s been hitting plenty of good shots lately. Prior to the UK event, he had finished in the top 10 in three of five starts, his best stretch this season as he chases his first win of 2025. He certainly hit some terrific shots Friday, despite windy conditions and tough pin placements. His irons were especially on point, as he hit 14 greens in regulation, tying for second-most in the field.

“It’s close,” Johnson said when asked about his form. “I feel like I’m always close, and it only takes a couple shots here or there where my game just clicks back and I start playing good again.”

Garcia won earlier this year in Hong Kong during a stretch in which his Fireballs claimed three consecutive team titles. But the legendary Spaniard’s form fell off during the middle part of the season.

Always a great ball-striker, Garcia found his putting stroke Friday, as he needed just 23 putts, tying for fewest in the field. Entering the tournament ranked sixth in the season-long points race, Garcia is now projected to move into fourth place.

“I’ve been working very hard on all parts of my game,” he said. “Today, I felt like I hit the ball pretty much as well as I hit the ball at the beginning of the year … I hit several shots very, very close, so obviously on the conditions that we had today, if you have five or six tap-ins for birdie, that helps a lot.”

Among the chasers, the most intriguing development concerns the Individual Championship race. Rahm is tied for third on the Chicago leaderboard while points leader Joaquin Niemann — a five-time winner this season — is tied for 45th after shooting a 74.

If Rahm wins this week and Niemann finishes no better than 18th, then Rahm takes over the lead entering the decisive event next week at the regular-season finale at LIV Golf Indianapolis. According to LIV Golf data experts, Rahm increased his chances of catching Niemann from 15 percent to 30 percent after Friday’s round.

Others have plenty to play for, too, including the 55-year-old Mickelson, the six-time major winner who is having his best season on LIV Golf. He started the week 20th in points but is projected to 11th after shooting a 68 in which he was bogey-free for the first 14 holes. He’d love to finish inside the top 10 in the season-long race.

“I’ve played well this year, played consistent,” he said. “At 55, I think that’s a cool accomplishment, and I would love to finish this year off right.”

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf’s scoring format involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the results and scores for each team after Friday’s Round 1 of LIV Golf Chicago.

1. STINGER GC -6 (Burmester 68, Grace 69, Schwartzel 69, Oosthuizen 72)

2. FIREBALLS GC -5 (Garcia 67, Ballester 69, Ancer 71, Puig 72)

T3. CRUSHERS GC -3 (DeChambeau 68, Casey 70, Lahiri 71, Howell III 72)

T3. 4ACES GC -3 (Johnson 67, Reed 70, Pieters 72, Varner III 72)

5. SMASH GC -2 (Koepka 68, Gooch 69, McDowell 72, Kokrak 73)

6. HYFLYERS GC -1 (Mickelson 68, Ogletree 69, Tringale 70, Steele 76)

7. LEGION XIII E (Hatton 68, Rahm 68, McKibbin 73, Surratt 75)

8. TORQUE GC +1 (Pereira 69, Muñoz 70, Ortiz 72, Niemann 74)

9. RIPPER GC +2 (Herbert 69, Leishman 71, Smith 71, Jones 75)

10. RANGEGOATS GC +3 (Uihlein 70, Watson 71, Campbell 73, Wolff 73)

11. CLEEKS GC +4 (Bland 70, Kaymer 70, Meronk 72, Kjettrup 76)

T12. IRON HEADS GC +9 (Jang 72, Kozuma 72, Lee 72, Na 77)

T12. MAJESTICKS GC +9 (Horsfield 72, Westwood 72, Poulter 74, Stenson 75)

Wild Cards: C. Lee 74, Kim 82

Topics: golf LIV Golf LIV Golf Chicago

Akshay Bhatia fires 62 to set early pace at FedEx St. Jude

Akshay Bhatia fires 62 to set early pace at FedEx St. Jude
Updated 08 August 2025
Reuters
Akshay Bhatia fires 62 to set early pace at FedEx St. Jude

Akshay Bhatia fires 62 to set early pace at FedEx St. Jude
  • Bhatia tossed aside a season filled mostly with disappointment to move atop the leaderboard. His strong start included four birdies on the front nine and an eagle-3 on the par-5 16th hole
  • Those who finish Sunday ranked in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup points standings qualify for the second round of the playoffs to be held next week in Owings Mills, Md.
Updated 08 August 2025
Reuters

MEMPHIS: Akshay Bhatia fired an 8-under-par 62 in Thursday’s first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship to grab a one-stroke lead over England’s Tommy Fleetwood in the opening event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

Fleetwood made a late charge up the leaderboard by birdieing the final four holes for his 7-under 63 at TPC Southwind.

Two strokes behind Bhatia at 6-under 64 are Bud Cauley and Englishmen Harry Hall and Justin Rose. Si Woo Kim of Korea shot 65.

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley and Ben Griffin are four back after 4-under 66s. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a chance to join them, but his short par putt on 18 slid past the hole and he settled for a 67.

Bhatia tossed aside a season filled mostly with disappointment to move atop the leaderboard. His strong start included four birdies on the front nine and an eagle-3 on the par-5 16th hole. The only blemish on Bhatia’s scorecard was a bogey on the par-4 12th. He closed in impressive fashion, following the eagle on No. 16 with birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18.

“I felt like I wasn’t putting great throughout the day, but then those last couple putts managed to drop,” Bhatia said. “All in all, I felt like (my) iron play was nice. I just need to kind of clean up a couple things, like a couple wedge shots, and get a little more comfortable with the putter, but all in all, I felt like I was driving it nice.”

The 62 represented Bhatia’s low round on tour this season, one stroke better than his third-round total at the 3M Open last month and his opening round at the Truist Championship in May.

After opening the 2025 season with three top-10 finishes during the first three months, Bhatia has struggled. He has not recorded a top-10 since his third-place finish at The Players Championship in March. He also has missed four cuts and withdrawn after one round in another event.

“I’ve been looking at a lot of numbers that I don’t need to look at, obviously FedEx Cup, world ranking, and I’m still doing it, and I still catch myself doing it,” Bhatia said. “But I’m just really trying to have a little more peace on the golf course.

“I think this game can consume your life, your happiness, and so I’m just trying to figure out ways to change that because I feel like I don’t really want to live my life based off of an unstable game. That’s going to drive me nuts. This whole year it has, so I’m just trying to be just a little more at ease with whatever I shoot.”

Fleetwood has had five top-10 finishes this season, including a near-victory at the Travelers Championship in June when he was runner-up to Keegan Bradley.

On Thursday, he was even after seven holes, but shot 7-under across his final 11 holes.

“I felt like I hadn’t made the most of any of the chances that I had given myself (early in the round), and I think just being patient through that stretch and then I eventually got something going,” said Fleetwood, in his 15th year on Tour.

Cauley, who has never won a PGA Tour event, closed strong to make a run at Bhatia. Cauley birdied Nos. 10, 12, 15, 16 and 17, all of the putts inside 15 feet. He had moved to 7 under, but his approach on 18 found water and a bogey dropped him back to 6 under.

Hall, who played in the same group with Bhatia, had a bogey-free round. Rose, the runner-up to McIlroy at the Masters, had seven birdies and only one bogey.

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup points standings qualified for the St. Jude, but second-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, the reigning Masters champion, opted to skip the playoff opener.

Those who finish Sunday ranked in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup points standings qualify for the second round of the playoffs to be held next week in Owings Mills, Md. The top 50 also will be eligible for each of eight PGA Tour signature events in 2026.
 

Topics: FedEx St. Jude Championship Akshay Bhatia

LIV Golf unveils revamped format for 2025 Team Championship in Michigan

LIV Golf unveils revamped format for 2025 Team Championship in Michigan
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News
LIV Golf unveils revamped format for 2025 Team Championship in Michigan

LIV Golf unveils revamped format for 2025 Team Championship in Michigan
  • 2025 edition, taking place Aug. 22–24 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, will see all 48 players from 12 remaining teams compete across three full days of play
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: LIV Golf has announced sweeping changes to the format of its season-ending Team Championship, in what organizers hope will provide a more action-packed spectacle when the event returns to Michigan later this month.

The 2025 edition, taking place Aug. 22–24 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, will see all 48 players from the 12 remaining teams compete across three full days of play. 

The overhaul removes previous first-round byes and introduces a high-stakes play-in match on Wednesday, ensuring fans get more chances to watch the league’s biggest stars in action throughout the entire week.

In a significant shift, the two lowest-ranked teams entering the week, seeded 12th and 13th based on regular-season standings, will face off in a single-elimination play-in on Aug. 20. 

The winner progresses to the main draw, while the losing team is eliminated.

Friday’s quarterfinals will feature all 12 qualified teams in match play, with pairings selected by the highest-ranked team captains. 

The format, consisting of two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match, will be repeated in Saturday’s semifinals, where teams are divided into a Championship Bracket and a Rankings Bracket based on quarterfinal results. 

Each match carries a total of three points, with the first team to earn two progressing.

The Championship culminates on Sunday with a shift to stroke play. 

All 48 players will compete, with each team’s total score made up of all four individual player scores, a format that places equal importance on every shot from every player.

Positions will be finalized across four tiers. The three finalists in the Championship Bracket will compete for the overall title, with other teams ranked based on their respective finishes in the Championship or Rankings brackets.

One of the key tactical tweaks this year gives the higher-seeded team captain in each match the advantage of seeing the opponent’s lineup before finalizing his own, a move that could prove decisive in closely fought contests.

“I think you’ll see a few teams get knocked out that you maybe wouldn’t expect,” said Cameron Smith, captain of reigning champions Ripper GC. Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau added: “More pressure. Each day matters more.”

Ross Hallett, LIV Golf’s executive vice president and head of events, said the updated format was designed with fans in mind.

“The new format reflects the league’s goal to consistently enhance both our competition and fan experiences while producing an exciting and memorable event,” he said. 

“These updates mean fans will get more golf from our top teams and put added pressure on players to perform from start to finish as we look to crown our global team champion. 

“We’re looking forward to putting on a fantastic championship event filled with high-stakes competition, world-class concerts and family-friendly activities to be enjoyed by fans of all ages,” he added.

Topics: golf LIV Golf Saudi Arabia 2025 LIV Golf League Team Championship

