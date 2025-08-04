Pakistan’s Dar discusses bilateral matters, regional issues with Rubio amid improving ties
Pakistan’s Dar discusses bilateral matters, regional issues with Rubio amid improving ties
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (L) as they meet at the State Department in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2025. (AFP/File)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday to discuss bilateral matters and regional issues, the foreign ministry said amid improving ties between Islamabad and Washington.
Pakistan and the US have moved closer since American President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi after a four-day military conflict in May that left over 70 dead on both sides of the border. In June, Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief for an unprecedented lunch at the White House where both sides discussed the then Iran-Israel conflict and other matters.
Pakistan announced last week it had finalized a “landmark” trade deal with the US, saying it would pave the way for reduced tariffs and deeper economic ties while Trump separately announced a partnership to develop Pakistan’s oil reserves.
“The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional & international issues,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said about the Dar-Rubio call. “Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest.”
Islamabad’s increasing engagement with Washington is being seen by analysts as a sign of a diplomatic reset after years of estrangement between the two countries. High-level bilateral exchanges between Pakistan and the US gradually faded as American forces withdrew from Afghanistan.
Pakistan considers the US an important trade partner and its top export destination. Pakistan’s exports to the US totaled $5.44 billion in fiscal year 2023-2024, according to official data. From July 2024 to February 2025, exports rose 10 percent from a year earlier.
Pakistan’s government has pushed for trade and economic ties with regional countries and international allies, such as the US, in recent months. The main motivation behind Islamabad’s decision to pursue foreign investment and economic ties is a prolonged macroeconomic crisis that has drained Pakistan’s resources.
While the South Asian country has made certain economic gains over the past two years, which includes a reduced inflation rate, Pakistan hopes to achieve a sustained economic growth driven by exports and long-term financial reforms.
KARACHI: Chinese company Xinning Enterprise and the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) have signed an agreement to stimulate industrial and commercial investments at the port and its free zone, Pakistan’s maritime affairs ministry said on Tuesday.
Gwadar city is situated along the Arabian Sea and lies at the heart of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), under which Beijing has funneled tens of billions of dollars into massive transport, energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan.
Pakistani officials have said Gwadar’s geostrategic position as the shortest trade route to the Gulf and Central Asia highlights its port’s potential to become a regional transshipment hub.
“China’s Xinning Enterprise has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) to stimulate major industrial and commercial investments at Gwadar Port and its Free Zone, underscoring Gwadar’s growing role as a key regional hub for trade and economic activity,” the statement said.
The statement said these ventures include developing Gwadar port as a regional transshipment center, launching new industrial projects, optimizing existing facilities within the Gwadar Free Zone and relocating industries.
Pakistan’s Maritime Affairs Minister lauded the partnership as a “significant milestone” in strengthening Gwadar’s strategic importance.
“He highlighted Xinning Enterprise’s potential to boost the port’s throughput, attract foreign investment, and contribute to the broader economic development of the region,” the statement said.
Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Gwadar into a global maritime gateway and industrial powerhouse, the ministry added. He stressed that collaborations with reputable international enterprises will accelerate Pakistan’s maritime and economic ambitions.
As cash-strapped Pakistan recovers from a macroeconomic crisis with the help of a $7 billion International Monetary Fund deal, Islamabad has been looking to capitalize on its geostrategic location to boost transit trade and foreign investment for a sustainable economic recovery.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has eyed increased trade and investment deals with regional allies such as the Gulf countries and Central Asian Republics since Pakistan came close to defaulting on its debt in 2023.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s disaster management agency on Tuesday warned of a potential flood situation along the Sutlej River due to sharp increases in water discharge and forecast heavy rainfall across northern India, as the country’s monsoon death toll climbed to 302.
The Sutlej, one of the five rivers that flow through Punjab province, runs from the Himalayas through India into eastern Pakistan. The alert comes as Pakistan continues to grapple with widespread monsoon damage.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than half of the 302 deaths since July 26 have occurred due to house collapses, followed by drownings and flash floods. Over 700 people have also been injured.
“As of 5 August 2025, River Sutlej’s discharge at downstream Ferozepur (Ganda Singh Wala) rose sharply from 28,657 to 33,653 cusecs within an hour, indicating an upward trend,” the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) said in a statement.
“While the situation currently remains normal, further rise is anticipated due to forecasted heavy rainfall over Sutlej and Beas catchments in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as releases from Pong Dam [in India] through the power station.”
The NEOC warned the Bhakra and Pong dams, currently at 55 percent and 56 percent of their storage capacity, may soon release additional water, potentially pushing the Sutlej to low flood levels at Ganda Singh Wala during the week.
The statement said monsoon currents are actively penetrating upper and central Pakistan, with a westerly trough persisting over the north. The meteorological outlook for August 5 to 7 includes scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions, which could further swell rivers and canals.
Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas, particularly those near canals, seasonal water streams and flood plains, to remain alert, limit travel during adverse weather and avoid entering rising waters.
Local administrations have been directed to ensure drainage systems are cleared and emergency response teams are on high alert for potential evacuations or rescue operations.
Citizens have also been advised to secure valuables and livestock and monitor official guidance via the NDMA’s Disaster Alert app and media updates.
NDMA said it was monitoring the situation in coordination with provincial and district authorities.
Death of a delta: Pakistan’s Indus sinks and shrinks
As seawater swallows villages, over 1.2 million people have been displaced from the Indus delta region
India’s move to revoke 1960 Indus treaty raises fears of further water cuts to Pakistan’s lifeline river
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
KHARO CHAN, Sindh: Salt crusts crackle underfoot as Habibullah Khatti walks to his mother’s grave to say a final goodbye before he abandons his parched island village on Pakistan’s Indus delta.
Seawater intrusion into the delta, where the Indus River meets the Arabian Sea in the south of the country, has triggered the collapse of farming and fishing communities.
“The saline water has surrounded us from all four sides,” Khatti told AFP from Abdullah Mirbahar village in the town of Kharo Chan, around 15 kilometers (9 miles) from where the river empties into the sea.
As fish stocks fell, the 54-year-old turned to tailoring until that too became impossible with only four of the 150 households remaining.
“In the evening, an eerie silence takes over the area,” he said, as stray dogs wandered through the deserted wooden and bamboo houses.
Kharo Chan once comprised around 40 villages, but most have disappeared under rising seawater.
The town’s population fell from 26,000 in 1981 to 11,000 in 2023, according to census data.
Khatti is preparing to move his family to nearby Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, and one swelling with economic migrants, including from the Indus delta.
The Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, which advocates for fishing communities, estimates that tens of thousands of people have been displaced from the delta’s coastal districts.
However, more than 1.2 million people have been displaced from the overall Indus delta region in the last two decades, according to a study published in March by the Jinnah Institute, a think tank led by a former climate change minister.
The downstream flow of water into the delta has decreased by 80 percent since the 1950s as a result of irrigation canals, hydropower dams and the impacts of climate change on glacial and snow melt, according to a 2018 study by the US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water.
That has led to devastating seawater intrusion.
The salinity of the water has risen by around 70 percent since 1990, making it impossible to grow crops and severely affecting the shrimp and crab populations.
“The delta is both sinking and shrinking,” said Muhammad Ali Anjum, a local WWF conservationist.
Beginning in Tibet, the Indus River flows through disputed Kashmir before traversing the entire length of Pakistan.
The river and its tributaries irrigate about 80 percent of the country’s farmland, supporting millions of livelihoods.
The delta, formed by rich sediment deposited by the river as it meets the sea, was once ideal for farming, fishing, mangroves and wildlife.
But more than 16 percent of fertile land has become unproductive due to encroaching seawater, a government water agency study in 2019 found.
In the town of Keti Bandar, which spreads inland from the water’s edge, a white layer of salt crystals covers the ground.
Boats carry in drinkable water from miles away and villagers cart it home via donkeys.
“Who leaves their homeland willingly?” said Hajji Karam Jat, whose house was swallowed by the rising water level.
He rebuilt farther inland, anticipating more families would join him.
“A person only leaves their motherland when they have no other choice,” he told AFP.
British colonial rulers were the first to alter the course of the Indus River with canals and dams, followed more recently by dozens of hydropower projects.
Earlier this year, several military-led canal projects on the Indus River were halted when farmers in the low-lying riverine areas of Sindh province protested.
To combat the degradation of the Indus River Basin, the government and the United Nations launched the ‘Living Indus Initiative’ in 2021.
One intervention focuses on restoring the delta by addressing soil salinity and protecting local agriculture and ecosystems.
The Sindh government is currently running its own mangrove restoration project, aiming to revive forests that serve as a natural barrier against saltwater intrusion.
Even as mangroves are restored in some parts of the coastline, land grabbing and residential development projects drive clearing in other areas.
Neighboring India meanwhile poses a looming threat to the river and its delta, after revoking a 1960 water treaty with Pakistan which divides control over the Indus basin rivers.
It has threatened to never reinstate the treaty and build dams upstream, squeezing the flow of water to Pakistan, which has called it “an act of war.”
Alongside their homes, the communities have lost a way of life tightly bound up in the delta, said climate activist Fatima Majeed, who works with the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum.
Women, in particular, who for generations have stitched nets and packed the day’s catches, struggle to find work when they migrate to cities, said Majeed, whose grandfather relocated the family from Kharo Chan to the outskirts of Karachi.
“We haven’t just lost our land, we’ve lost our culture.”
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ruled out any revision to the tax collection target and reaffirmed the reform timeline would remain unchanged, highlighting his administration’s commitment to improving revenue performance and implementing structural changes across the tax system.
The government has set an ambitious tax collection target of Rs14,131 billion ($49.46 billion) for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), reflecting a nine-percent increase over last year’s goal.
Despite aggressive fiscal measures in recent years, Pakistan has missed its revenue targets, including in the previous fiscal year (FY25), where a 1.5-percent gap emerged between projected and actual collections.
“No changes will be made to the approved timeline for tax collection and reform targets for the upcoming fiscal year,” the prime minister said during a review meeting on tax reforms at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), according to an official statement issued by his office.
“A strategy should be developed through consultation between the FBR, relevant federal institutions and the provinces to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio,” he continued.
Sharif also highlighted the importance of enforcing already imposed taxes efficiently to help meet the targets and directed that obstacles to reform, including bureaucratic red tape, be removed to ensure the changes are institutionalized.
According to a briefing given to the prime minister, the government has made its online income tax return form available in Urdu for the first time, a measure that is expected to benefit nearly 84 percent of current filers.
The FBR also said it had met its July revenue collection target, the first month of the ongoing fiscal year, and expressed confidence in achieving future monthly goals.
Sharif called for greater public awareness of FBR reforms and instructed coordination with the information ministry to build public confidence.
He also emphasized the use of technology and digitization to modernize customs clearance, reduce delays and improve transparency.
“The effective and uniform implementation of revolutionary customs clearance reforms must be ensured across the country,” he said, calling for centralized digital enforcement stations and faceless customs systems to speed up assessments.
Pakistan police arrest 120 workers of ex-PM Imran Khan’s party ahead of protest
Most detentions took place in eastern city of Lahore, where Khan’s PTI party vowed its biggest demonstration
Khan’s party has called for nationwide protests to demand his release from prison on second anniversary of his jailing
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
LAHORE: Police arrested 120 activists of Pakistan’s main opposition party in raids overnight, security officials said, ahead of protests planned for Tuesday, the second anniversary of the jailing of their leader, Imran Khan.
Most of the detentions, made on Monday night and early on Tuesday, were in the eastern city of Lahore, two police officers told Reuters, where Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party vowed its biggest demonstration, as well as protests elsewhere.
At least 200 activists had been arrested from Lahore, said party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari, adding that the protest would go ahead.
Lahore is the capital of the eastern province of Punjab, the country’s most politically important region and home to half its population.
The Punjab government and the provincial police did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
In a statement on Monday, police said large contingents of police were providing security in all the province’s major cities.
Khan’s party had always created “chaos,” Uzma Bukhari, a spokesperson of the provincial government, told a press conference on Monday.
“No political party can be barred from politics in Pakistan, but a terrorist organization disguised as a political party is not allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace,” Bukhari added.
In a message attributed to Khan on his party’s X account on Monday, he urged supporters to “come out and hold peaceful protests until a true democracy is restored in the country.”
The former cricket star was elected prime minister in 2018 but, once in office, fell out with Pakistan’s powerful military and was ousted in 2022 through a vote in parliament.
His arrest in May 2023 sparked protests against the military nationwide, leading to a crackdown on the party.
Khan, who denies any wrongdoing, dismisses as politically motivated the dozens of cases against him, ranging from “terrorism” to disclosure of official secrets.
He was convicted in January in a corruption case, while being acquitted of other charges or receiving suspended sentences.
Ahead of the protest call, hundreds of Khan’s party members, including several parliamentarians were convicted late last month on charges related to the 2023 protests against his arrest.
Khan’s party emerged as the single biggest in the 2024 election, and it says that rigging robbed it of more seats.
Other parties clubbed together to form a government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which denies coming to power through electoral fraud.