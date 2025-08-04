BERLIN: Germany’s interior ministry is reviewing the feasibility of projects that would involving bringing children from Gaza to Germany for treatment, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
“The feasibility of such initiatives depends crucially on the security situation, the possibility of leaving the country, and other factors,” said the spokesperson.
The German cities of Hanover and Duesseldorf have said in recent days that they would accept children from the Gaza Strip and Israel who are particularly vulnerable or traumatized.
The ministry has not yet received any inquiries from German cities about the issue, the spokesperson said at a regular government press conference in Berlin.
German interior ministry reviewing projects to treat children from Gaza
