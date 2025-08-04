You are here

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes up at 10,839

Updated 04 August 2025
The best-performing stock of the day was Tourism Enterprise Co.
Updated 04 August 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes up at 10,839

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes up at 10,839
Updated 04 August 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged higher on Monday, gaining 6.35 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 10,839.45.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index reached SR4.92 billion ($1.31 billion), with 138 stocks advancing and 110 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also closed in positive territory, rising 135.55 points, or 0.51 percent, to settle at 26,891.39, as 41 stocks advanced while 38 retreated.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index slipped marginally, losing 1.41 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at 1,397.24.

The best-performing stock of the day was Tourism Enterprise Co., whose share price rose 9.57 percent to SR1.03.

Other top performers included SICO Saudi REIT Fund Unit, which climbed 7.58 percent to SR4.40, and Takween Advanced Industries Co., which gained 6.56 percent to close at SR8.29.

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. rose 5.56 percent, while Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 5.15 percent.

Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Co. registered the steepest decline, falling 9.97 percent to SR26.74.

Other notable declines came from Thimar Development Holding Co., down 5.84 percent to SR36.42, and Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co., which dropped 5.56 percent to SR11.71.

Herfy Food Services Co. and BAAN Holding Group Co. also ended the day lower, falling 5.20 percent and 4.74 percent.

On the announcement front, the Saudi Exchange Co. has approved SNB Capital’s application to conduct market-making activities on Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. and Waja Co., effective from July 30.

According to the exchange, SNB Capital’s obligations as a market maker for Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. include maintaining a minimum presence of orders at 70 percent, a minimum size of 75,000 units, and ensuring a maximum spread of 0.75 percent. Additionally, the market maker must achieve a minimum value traded of at least 5 percent.

For Waja Co., SNB Capital is required to uphold a minimum presence of orders at 50 percent, with a minimum size of 50,000 units and a maximum spread of 5 percent. There is no minimum value traded requirement for Waja Co.

The company will perform its duties in line with the Market Making Regulations and the Market Making Procedures set by the Saudi Exchange Co.

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 

Updated 10 sec ago

Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia accounted for 18.9 percent of the $250 billion US dollar debt issuance in emerging markets excluding China during the first half of 2025, Fitch Ratings said. 

The share was slightly higher than the 18.5 percent recorded during the first five months of 2024, when total issuance, without China, reached $200 billion. 

In the latest report, the US-based agency said that Saudi Arabia was followed by Brazil and the UAE, which accounted for 10.6 percent and 8.7 percent of the total issuances, respectively, during the first six months of 2025.  

Saudi Arabia’s debt market has expanded rapidly in recent years, as both domestic and international investors seek diversification and stable returns. 

Earlier in August, a report released by Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz, said the Kingdom led the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s primary debt market in the first half of 2025, raising $47.93 billion through 71 bond and sukuk issuances.  

Markaz added that Saudi Arabia also accounted for 52.1 percent of the total GCC issuances during the period, cementing its position as the region’s dominant fixed income market. 

In its latest report, Fitch said that emerging market liquidity conditions have improved since US tariff plans were announced in April 2025.  

It added: “Fitch considers that geopolitical risks in the Middle East remain high, and a resumption of military activity is possible. However, the DCMs (debt capital markets) were resilient to the conflict in June. 

“There is renewed foreign investor interest in EMs, which we believe reflects a desire to diversify away from concentration in US assets given trade war uncertainties and the effects of a weaker dollar.” 

According to the US-based credit rating agency, Mexico accounted for 7 percent of dollar debt issuances in emerging markets during the first half, followed by Turkiye at 6.7 percent, Indonesia at 6.4 percent, Malaysia at 4.1 percent, and Qatar at 3.2 percent.  

Sukuk — Shariah-compliant financial instruments —  accounted for 13.7 percent of all emerging market dollar debt issuance in the first half.  

Growth in core Islamic markets 

According to the latest analysis, US dollar debt issuance from emerging markets was resilient in the first half of this year, and issuers from the GCC countries, along with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkiye, accounted for just over half of such issuance during the period.  

The report highlighted that large financing needs, diversification goals, and upcoming maturities are among the key drivers that propel the growth of dollar debt issuance in these core Islamic nations.  

Affirming the growth of the debt market in Saudi Arabia, which is steadily pursuing its economic diversification journey, Kamco Invest noted in December that the Kingdom would lead the GCC region in bond maturities over the next five years, with about $168 billion in Saudi bonds expected to mature between 2025 and 2029.  

The latest Fitch report further said that the GCC debt capital market crossed $1 trillion in outstanding volumes during the first half, with issuers from the region accounting for 35.5 percent of all emerging market dollar debt issuance. 

The report added that this growth trend is expected to continue in the coming months, driven by Saudi Arabia. 

“The Saudi DCM will grow on ambitious government projects under Vision 2030, deficit funding and diversification efforts. In the UAE, budget surpluses are expected, but growth will be propelled by funding diversification and the Dirham Monetary Framework implementation,” said Fitch.  

The Dirham Monetary Framework is a key initiative introduced by the Central Bank of the UAE in 2017 for the purpose of enhancing monetary policy implementation and developing money markets in the Emirates.  

Fitch added that Malaysia’s DCM issuance is likely to slow further as the government maintains efforts to reduce federal debt, while modest growth is expected in Turkiye during the final six months of 2025. 

“Debt issuance in the second half of this year will be supported by a lower oil price, particularly for many OPEC members, and further interest rate declines. However, risks persist from US tariffs, geopolitical and capital market volatility, and, for sukuk, Shariah-compliance complexities,” added Fitch.  

Sukuk dominates DCM in Saudi Arabia 

The report further said that sukuk made up most of the outstanding DCM in Saudi Arabia at 61.1 percent.  

In Malaysia, sukuk represented 59.3 percent of outstanding DCM, followed by the UAE at 21.9 percent, Indonesia at 18 percent and Qatar at 17.8 percent.  

The report further added that environmental, social, and governance sukuk accounted for 41 percent of ESG dollar debt issuance in emerging markets, while the rest were in the form of bonds.  

“Sukuk demand outpaced supply, supported by Islamic banks that have adequate liquidity in most markets and that cannot invest in bonds,” the report said.  

Earlier this month, it was announced that the value of sukuk rated by Fitch Ratings exceeded $210 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 16 percent increase from a year earlier.  

At that time, the US-based agency said that 80 percent of its rated sukuk maintain investment-grade status with no recorded defaults, highlighting the relative stability and creditworthiness of issuers despite tightening global financial conditions.  

In July, another report released by S&P Global said that the global sukuk market is poised to maintain its strength in 2025, with foreign currency-denominated issuances expected to reach between $70 billion and $80 billion. 

Tripartite deal set to boost homeownership for 40k Saudi families

Tripartite deal set to boost homeownership for 40k Saudi families
Updated 25 min 17 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Tripartite deal set to boost homeownership for 40k Saudi families

Tripartite deal set to boost homeownership for 40k Saudi families
  • Deal covers 24 residential projects, with financing options starting from 2.99%
  • Aims to stabilize real estate market, expand partnerships, and diversify financing
Updated 25 min 17 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: More than 40,000 Saudi families are set to gain access to new homes under a tripartite agreement aimed at expanding ownership and stabilizing the real estate market. 

The Real Estate Development Fund, National Housing Co., and Saudi National Bank signed the deal in Riyadh under the patronage of Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail. 

The agreement covers 24 residential projects across the Kingdom, with financing options starting from 2.99 percent, and was signed in the presence of REDF CEO Loay Al-Nahidh, NHC CEO Mohammed Al-Bati, and SNB CEO Tareq Al-Sadhan. 

The deal is part of efforts to stabilize the real estate market, expand partnerships, and diversify financing, providing off-plan housing beneficiaries with broader options aligned with Vision 2030’s Housing Program. 

“The agreement reflects the state’s commitment to providing suitable housing for Saudi families and enhances balance in the real estate market with diverse financing options, in support of the goals of the Housing Program and Saudi Vision 2030,” said Al-Hogail in a post on his official X account.

“The collaboration marks a new stage in its partnerships with developers and financiers, accelerating homeownership through innovative financing solutions that strengthen market stability and broaden access to housing,” the REDF said. 

The fund’s existing support programs include non-refundable down payment assistance of up to SR150,000 ($40,000), the “Your Support Equals Your Installment” scheme, and in-kind subsidies to help families buy off-plan units. 

“This partnership is part of the bank’s commitment to supporting the Housing Program — one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030, and enhancing the stability of the real estate market by offering diverse and innovative financing options,” the Saudi National Bank said in a statement on X.

Coinciding with the cooperation announcement, NHC launched sales for two new residential projects in Madinah and Riyadh, offering over 3,000 units in total. 

Saudi Arabia’s homeownership rate reached 63.74 percent by the end of 2023, up 16.7 percent since 2016. The figure slightly exceeded the Housing Program’s target of 63 percent for the year, reflecting steady progress toward the Vision 2030 goal of 70 percent by the end of the decade. 

This was followed by a 2.7 percent increase in housing units occupied by Saudi households, which reached 4.4 million in 2024, accounting for 50.6 percent of total units, according to the General Authority for Statistics. These housed 21.69 million people, with an average Saudi household size of 4.9.

China’s Lenovo to establish regional HQ in Saudi Arabia 

China’s Lenovo to establish regional HQ in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Reem Walid  
Follow

China’s Lenovo to establish regional HQ in Saudi Arabia 

China’s Lenovo to establish regional HQ in Saudi Arabia 
  • Move is part of Lenovo's strategic partnership with ALAT
  • It aligns with government-backed Riyadh regional headquarters program launched in 2021
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Reem Walid  

RIYADH: Chinese technology firm Lenovo Group has announced plans to set up a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia to strengthen its footprint across the Middle East. 

This move is part of Lenovo’s strategic partnership with ALAT, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund, aiming to support the computer maker’s transformation efforts and broaden its global manufacturing presence, according to a statement. 

Set to be located in Al Majdoul Tower, the new regional base aligns with Lenovo’s long-term dedication to contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and driving the country’s digital transformation and economic diversification efforts. 

It also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s government-backed Riyadh regional headquarters program, launched in 2021, which offers incentives such as a 30-year corporate income tax exemption and withholding tax relief, alongside regulatory support for multinationals operating in the Kingdom. 

Matt Dobrodziej, president of Lenovo Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: “Through our strategic partnership with ALAT and investment in advanced manufacturing, we are proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting industrial diversification, accelerating digital transformation, and enabling sustainable economic growth.”

He added: “Our initiatives in Saudi Arabia, including the RHQ, flagship retail space, and the Riyadh-based manufacturing facility, are projected to contribute up to $10 billion to non-oil gross domestic product by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to the Kingdom’s long-term development.”  

As part of the partnership, Lenovo and ALAT began construction in February on a 200,000 sq. meters advanced manufacturing plant located in Riyadh Integrated, within the Special Integrated Logistics Zone. The facility is expected to start producing millions of “Saudi Made” devices by 2026. 

Lenovo is also advancing efforts to set up its regional headquarters in Riyadh. This hub will play a key role in driving the company’s wider regional strategy, which includes investments in a flagship retail location, a VIP customer center, research and development, marketing initiatives, and strategic collaborations throughout Saudi Arabia. 

Almost 600 international companies have set up bases in the Kingdom since 2021, including Northern Trust, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Deloitte, the Saudi Press Agency reported in March. 

The latest move underlines the strengthening bilateral relations between the Kingdom and China, with Saudi Arabia being the largest trading partner of the Asian country in the Middle East since 2001.  

China and Saudi Arabia are strategic partners in various other sectors such as energy and finance, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative. 

MENA mergers and acquisitions activity surges in H1 with $59bn in deals: EY

MENA mergers and acquisitions activity surges in H1 with $59bn in deals: EY
Updated 58 min 17 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

MENA mergers and acquisitions activity surges in H1 with $59bn in deals: EY

MENA mergers and acquisitions activity surges in H1 with $59bn in deals: EY
  • Number of transactions jumped 31% year on year to 425
  • Chemicals and technology sectors dominated, contributing 67% of cross-border deal value
Updated 58 min 17 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Middle East and North Africa mergers and acquisitions rose 19 percent in the first half of 2025 to $58.7 billion, driven by sovereign wealth funds, cross-border flows, and strong deal activity in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. 

According to the latest EY MENA M&A Insights report, the number of transactions jumped 31 percent year on year to 425, marking one of the busiest half-year periods for the region. 

The findings come alongside data from the London Stock Exchange Group, which reported last month that MENA M&A surged 149 percent in the same period to $115.5 billion, the highest first-half total since 1980. 

Earlier in February, US-based investment bank Morgan Stanley described the M&A momentum in the region as a “structural upswing” in deal volume and value, driven by regulatory reforms and strategic policy shifts across the region. 

“The positive performance in the first half of 2025 underscores the strength, dynamism, and resilience of MENA’s M&A market,” said Brad Watson, MENA EY-Parthenon leader.

He added: “We are witnessing record-breaking cross-border activity as investors look beyond short-term volatility, actively pursuing scale, innovation, and new market opportunities.” 

UAE and Saudi Arabia dominate 

The UAE dominated regional activity, attracting $25.4 billion worth of deals, while Saudi Arabia recorded $2.5 billion. Transactions were concentrated in chemicals, technology, industrials, and real estate. 

“The United Arab Emirates, in particular, remains a magnet for global capital, supported by a stable regulatory framework and a focus on economic diversification, while regional partnerships with Europe, Asia, and North America are opening doors to fresh growth channels,” said Watson. 

Cross-border transactions within the region reached their highest level in five years, making up 55 percent of total deal volume and 78 percent of total deal value, amounting to 233 deals worth $45.9 billion. 

The chemicals and technology sectors dominated, contributing 67 percent of cross-border deal value, highlighted by major transactions such as Borealis AG and OMV AG’s $16.5 billion acquisition of a 64 percent stake in Borouge plc. 

Compared to the first half of 2024, cross-border deal volume rose 40 percent, while value increased 7 percent, signaling growing international investor confidence in the MENA region. 

Regional growth mirrors global trends, with WTW, a global advisory and insurance firm, reporting 339 deals worth over $100 million worldwide in the first half of 2025, up slightly from 332 a year earlier. 

In July, Devvrat Gaggar, Middle East M&A consulting director at WTW, said “geopolitical uncertainty may be the new normal, and dealmakers are adapting by finding ways to generate long-term value.” 

He added: “While North America is lagging, Europe, Asia, and increasingly the Middle East, are seeing renewed confidence and momentum in dealmaking.” 

Domestic deals

Domestic M&A activity remained robust, with 192 deals worth $12.8 billion, marking a 22 percent increase in volume and a 94 percent surge in value year on year, according to EY.

Key sectors included diversified industrial products and technology, which accounted for over half of domestic deal value. The largest domestic transaction was Group 42’s $2.2 billion acquisition of a stake in Khazna Data Center. 

Inbound M&A also saw a sharp rise, with 107 deals worth $21.5 billion, a 53 percent increase in volume and a 235 percent jump in value compared to the first half of 2024. 

The UAE was the top destination, capturing 50 percent of inbound deal volume and 98 percent of inbound value. Austria emerged as the leading investor, contributing 77 percent of inbound deal value, largely due to a major chemicals sector transaction. 

Outbound investments

Outbound M&A from the MENA region reached 126 deals valued at $24.4 billion, up 30 percent in volume from the first half of 2024. The UAE and Saudi Arabia dominated outbound flows, accounting for 87 percent of total outbound value, with government-related entities playing a key role. 

Notable deals included oil giant ADNOC and OMV AG’s acquisition of Canada’s Nova Chemicals. 

Government-related entities and sovereign wealth funds were major drivers, contributing $21 billion across 54 deals. Leading players such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala focused on chemicals, technology, and industrials, aligning with long-term economic diversification strategies. 

“MENA’s dealmaking continues to thrive in 2025, reflecting investor confidence in the region’s long-term fundamentals,” said Anil Menon, MENA EY-Parthenon head of M&A and equity capital markets. 

He added that stable oil prices, continued infrastructure development, and a strategic focus on technology, chemicals, and industrials are laying strong foundations for sustained growth. 

“As the year progresses, we expect intensifying competition for high-quality assets, particularly those that align with national transformation agendas and offer strategic value beyond financial returns,” said Menon. 

Outlook for the rest of 2025 

While the second quarter of the year saw slight moderation due to evolving global trade policies and regional conflicts, EY said “overall market sentiment remained positive, with deal-making driven by diversification strategies and growth in high-potential sectors.” 

With regulatory reforms, policy shifts, and an improving macroeconomic outlook, the MENA M&A market is poised for sustained growth, particularly in technology, energy transition, and cross-border investments. 

PwC’s Global M&A Industry Trends report indicated a promising growth outlook for dealmaking, with key sectors such as entertainment and media, technology, aerospace and defense, and financial services experiencing rising deal values, fueled by an increase in megadeal activity. 

Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Updated 19 August 2025

Reuters

Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as market participants contemplated possible three-way talks involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington to end the war in Ukraine, which would likely lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russian crude.

Brent crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $66.28 a barrel by 9:50 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery, set to expire on Wednesday, fell 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $63.10 per barrel.

The more active October WTI contract was down 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $62.40 a barrel.

Prices settled around 1 percent higher in the previous session.

Following talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and a group of European allies in the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump said in a social media post he had called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three presidents.

“Oil prices are largely responding to outcomes of recent meetings between Trump-Putin and Trump-Zelensky and while no outright peace deal or ceasefire seems imminent, there has been some progress made and chances of further escalation or intensification of sanctions on Russia from US or Europe may be off the table for now,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank.

“Trump’s language on secondary sanctions on importers of Russian oil has also eased off ... which would have otherwise posed risk of disruptions to global oil supplies. Hence, we believe geopolitical risks have eased a tad for the oil market this week.”

Zelensky described his direct talks with Trump as “very good” and said they had spoken about Ukraine’s need for US security guarantees. Trump confirmed the US would help with such a guarantee, although to what extent was not immediately clear.

Trump has pressed for a quick end to Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years, but Kyiv and its allies worry he could seek to force an agreement on Russia’s terms.

“An outcome which would see a ratcheting down of tensions and remove threats of secondary tariffs or sanctions would see oil drift lower toward our $58 per barrel Q4-25/Q1-26 average target,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said in a note.

“A result which would see the US apply pressure on Russia in the form of broader secondary tariffs against Russia’s oil customers (as those now faced by India) would no doubt move crude to the highs seen a few weeks ago,” Melek said.

Two weeks ago, Trump had imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

New Delhi has accused the US of double standards in singling it out for Russian oil imports, calling the tariffs unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. 

