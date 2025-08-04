You are here

UK summer storm sows travel chaos

UK summer storm sows travel chaos
A worker removes a fallen tree blocking a part of the A82 road near Onich, as Storm Floris hits Scotland, Britain, August 4, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 04 August 2025
AFP
UK summer storm sows travel chaos

UK summer storm sows travel chaos
  • Meteorologists warned that gusts could reach a record-breaking 145 kilometers per hour
  • Several train operators in northern England and Scotland canceled services
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
LONDON: High-speed winds disrupted trains and blew over trees in Scotland and northern England where residents were advised against traveling as an “unusually” fierce summer storm hit the UK on Monday.
Meteorologists warned that gusts could reach a record-breaking 145 kilometers per hour (90 miles per hour) as Storm Floris made landfall overnight.
The second-most serious amber wind warning was in place across swathes of Scotland as officials sought to minimize damage.
“Storm Floris is an unusually strong storm for the time of year,” the UK’s Meteorological Office said in a statement.
The Met Office said it was only the third time an amber wind warning had been issued in August since the system launched in 2011, adding some gusts in Scotland were “likely” to beat records.
Scientists say human-induced climate change is driving more intense and frequent extreme weather events around the globe, as the planet continues to warm.
Several train operators in northern England and Scotland canceled services, warning passengers not to make their journeys.
A tree was removed after it fell onto overhead railway wires in Glasgow, causing a fire, according to Network Rail Scotland. Multiple trees were also blown over in the northeastern Scottish region of Aberdeenshire, blocking roads.
In Scotland’s capital, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo marching parade was canceled and Edinburgh Zoo said it would be closed for the day.
Storm Floris is the second named storm to hit the UK this year, and the sixth one this storm season, which will run from early September 2024 to late August 2025.

Topics: Storm Floris Scotland England

Air Canada to resume service as flight attendants’ union end strike

Air Canada to resume service as flight attendants’ union end strike
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
Air Canada to resume service as flight attendants' union end strike

Air Canada to resume service as flight attendants’ union end strike
  • First strike by its cabin crew in 40 years that had upended travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers
  • The carrier said it would gradually resume operations and a full restoration may require a week or more
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

MONTREAL/TORONTO: Air Canada’s unionized flight attendants reached an agreement with the country’s largest carrier on Tuesday, ending the first strike by its cabin crew in 40 years that had upended travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

The strike that lasted nearly four days had led the airline that serves about 130,000 people daily to withdraw its third quarter and full-year earnings guidance.

The carrier said it would gradually resume operations and a full restoration may require a week or more, while the union said it has completed mediation with the airline and its low-cost affiliate Air Canada Rouge.

“The Strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you,” the Canadian Union of Public Employees said in a Facebook post.

Air Canada said some flights will be canceled over the next seven to ten days until the schedule is stabilized and that customers with canceled flights can choose between a refund, travel credit, or rebooking on another airline.

“Air Canada’s Q3 just taxied back to the gate with hundreds of canceled flights that could take up to 10 days to make up for,” said Michael Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital.

Even though stranded passengers expressed frustration as many were forced to sleep in airports or scramble for alternate flights, they sympathized with the workers on strike.

The carrier had earlier offered a 38 percent increase in total compensation for flight attendants over four years, with a 25 percent raise in the first year, which the union deemed insufficient.

The flight attendants walked off the job on Saturday after contract talks with the carrier failed. They had sought pay for tasks such as boarding passengers, which are not remunerated. They are now paid for time when the plane is moving.

The CUPE, which represents Air Canada’s 10,400 flight attendants, wanted to make gains on unpaid work that go beyond recent advances secured by their counterparts at US carriers like American Airlines.

In a rare act of defiance, the union remained on strike even after the Canada Industrial Relations Board declared its action unlawful.

Their refusal to follow a federal labor board order for the flight attendants to return to work had created a three-way standoff between the company, workers and the government.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajjdu had urged both sides to consider government mediation and raised pressure on Air Canada, promising to investigate allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector, a key complaint of flight attendants who say they are not paid for work on the ground.

Over the past two years, unions in aerospace, construction, airline and rail sectors have pushed employers for higher pay, improved conditions and better benefits amid a tight labor market.

Air Canada’s flight attendants have for months argued new contracts should include pay for work done on the ground, such as boarding passengers, but neither the union nor the airline disclosed whether that issue was addressed in the deal.

Its CEO had on Monday in a Reuters interview stopped short of offering plans to break the deadlock, while defending the airline’s offer of a 38 percent boost to flight attendants’ total compensation.

Topics: aviation AIr Canada Canada

At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead

At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead

At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead
  • The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

MAIDUGURI: At least 25 people have been rescued and 25 others are still missing two days after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto State, emergency services said on Tuesday.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead. No bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.
The vessel, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to Goronyo market, a hub for food produce in the region, overturned on Sunday, officials said.
Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season, due to poor safety regulations and overloaded vessels. Authorities blamed Sunday’s accident on overloading and poor road infrastructure, which forces many residents to rely on water transport.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by strong water currents from a nearby dam, said Zubairu Yari, chairman of Goronyo local government.

Topics: Nigeria

Russian strategic bombers fly over Sea of Japan, Russian defense ministry says

Russian strategic bombers fly over Sea of Japan, Russian defense ministry says
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
Russian strategic bombers fly over Sea of Japan, Russian defense ministry says

Russian strategic bombers fly over Sea of Japan, Russian defense ministry says
  • The flight lasted more than six hours and the bombers were escorted by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight over neutral waters in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The flight lasted more than six hours and the bombers were escorted by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, it said.

The latest Russian military maneuvers over the Sea of Japan come amidst heightened geopolitical tensions in Northeast Asia. Moscow has been steadily increasing its strategic bomber patrols and naval drills in coordination with China, moves widely seen as a challenge to U.S. and allied influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Japan, which has grown more assertive in strengthening its security ties with Washington and regional partners, views such incursions as both provocative and destabilizing.

Topics: Russia

Hurricane Erin forces evacuations on North Carolina’s Outer Banks

Hurricane Erin forces evacuations on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Updated 19 August 2025
AP
Hurricane Erin forces evacuations on North Carolina's Outer Banks

Hurricane Erin forces evacuations on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
  • Although the monster storm is expected to stay offshore, evacuations were ordered on barrier islands along the Carolina coast
  • By early Tuesday, Erin had lost some strength from previous days and had maximum sustained winds of 195kph
Updated 19 August 2025
AP

Holly Andrzejewski hadn’t yet welcomed her and her family’s first guests to the Atlantic Inn on Hatteras Island when she had to start rescheduling them, as Hurricane Erin neared North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Tuesday and threatened to whip up wild waves and tropical force winds.
Although the monster storm is expected to stay offshore, evacuations were ordered on such barrier islands along the Carolina coast as Hatteras as authorities warned the storm could churn up dangerous rip currents and swamp roads with waves of 15 feet (4.6 meters).
Andrzejewski and her husband purchased the bed-and-breakfast, known as the oldest inn on the island, less than a week ago. By Monday they had brought in all the outdoor furniture and made sure their daughter and her boyfriend, who are the innkeepers, had generators, extra water and flashlights as they stayed behind to keep an eye on the property.
“It’s just one of those things where you know this is always a possibility and it could happen, and you just make the best out of it. Otherwise you wouldn’t live at the beach,” said Andrzejewski, who will also remain on the island, at her home about a 15 minutes’ drive away.
Erin lashed part of the Caribbean with rain and wind Monday. Forecasters are confident it will curl north and away from the eastern US, but tropical storm and surge watches were issued for much of the Outer Banks.
Officials at the Wrightsville Beach, near Wilmington, North Carolina, reported to the National Weather Service rescuing at least 60 swimmers from rip currents Monday.
By early Tuesday, Erin had lost some strength from previous days and had maximum sustained winds of 195kph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was about 1,105 kilometers southwest of Bermuda and 1,240 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Hatteras and was moving northwest at a slower 11kph.
A tropical storm warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands, where government services were suspended, some ports were closed and residents were ordered to stay home.
On North Carolina’s Outer Banks, coastal flooding was expected to begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday.
The evacuations on Hatteras Island and Ocracoke came at the height of tourist season on the thin stretch of low-lying barrier islands that jut into the Atlantic Ocean and are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges.
A year ago, Hurricane Ernesto stayed hundreds of miles offshore yet still produced high surf and swells that caused coastal damage.
This time there are concerns that several days of heavy surf, high winds and waves could wash out parts of the main highway. Some routes could be impassible for days.
This is the first evacuation for Ocracoke since Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused the most damage in the island’s recorded history.
Tommy Hutcherson, who owns the community’s only grocery store, said the island has mostly bounced back. He’s optimistic this storm won’t be as destructive.
“But you just never know. I felt the same way about Dorian and we really got smacked,” he said.
Scientists have linked the rapid intensification of hurricanes in the Atlantic to climate change. Global warming is causing the atmosphere to hold more water vapor and is spiking ocean temperatures, and warmer waters give hurricanes fuel to unleash more rain and strengthen more quickly.
Bermuda will experience the most severe threat Thursday evening, said Phil Rogers, director of the Bermuda Weather Service. By then, waters could swell up to 7 meters.
“Surfers, swimmers and boaters must resist the temptation to go out. The waters will be very dangerous and lives will be placed at risk,” acting Minister of National Security Jache Adams said.

Topics: weather

Togo tight-lipped as Burkina militants infiltrate north

Togo tight-lipped as Burkina militants infiltrate north
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Togo tight-lipped as Burkina militants infiltrate north

Togo tight-lipped as Burkina militants infiltrate north
  • Armed fighters linked to Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group are gaining ground across the wider west African region
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

LOME: Militants from Burkina Faso have stepped up their assaults on northern Togo since the beginning of the year, with the Togolese government tight-lipped on their covert infiltration.
Keen not to sap the morale of the Togolese soldiers fighting the incursion, the small west African nation’s authorities have offered little in the way of official comment or figures on violence by militants, who have gained ground since their first deadly attack in the country in 2022.
In a rare admission, Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey recently said Islamist fighters had killed at least 62 people since January — more than double the deaths the government recorded in the whole of 2023.
Those losses reflect a surge in militants unrest in Togo’s north, at a time when armed fighters linked to Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group are gaining ground across the wider west African region.
For Togolese political scientist and essayist Madi Djabakate, the lack of coverage in the Togolese press stems from the government’s “policy of informational lockdown.”
Togo’s High Authority for Broadcasting and Communication (HAAC) has “expressly forbidden journalists from mentioning the attacks or human or material losses, so as not to demoralize the troops engaged on the ground,” he told AFP.


Like neighboring Benin, Togo is confronted with an overspill of violence from eastern Burkina Faso, where militants run rampant.
In 2024, Burkina Faso saw the most deaths of any country in the world from “terrorism” for the second year running, with 1,532 victims out of a worldwide total of 7,555, according to the Global Terrorism Index.
Located near the Togolese border, the Burkinabe province of Kompienga is home to a powerful branch of the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, known by its Arabic acronym, JNIM.
Just over the frontier, Kpendjal prefecture is the Togolese region worst-hit by militant attacks, which west African security specialist Mathias Khalfaoui said was a result of the porous border.
Yet in the past year the violence has spread beyond the borderlands.
In a study for the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a think tank associated with Germany’s conservative CDU party, Khalfaoui said the militant advance could easily go under the radar “because of its slow and methodical nature.”
“Until 2023, the danger was still concentrated in the territories directly bordering Burkina Faso,” the analyst said.
Since May 2024, he said, the miliants have extended their influence further south, toward the nearby prefectures of Oti and South Oti.


Khalfaoui said the expansion of the militants’ scope in Togo was “becoming clear.”
“We have to go back to December 2022 to find a month when, to our knowledge, there was no attack,” Khalfaoui said in his study.
But tackling the issue is a challenge given the dire economic situation of Togo’s north, the poorest and least developed part of an already impoverished nation, Khalfaoui added.
Djabakate, the Togolese political scientist, agreed, arguing that the country’s current approach was “essentially military and repressive.”
“The affected prefectures, notably Kpendjal and West Kpendjal, suffer from a structural absence of the state,” Djabakate said.
“Civil servants posted to these areas perceive their assignment as a punishment, given the harsh living conditions and the absence of public services,” he added.
Togo has deployed around 8,000 soldiers to the affected region, while the defense budget ballooned from 8.7 percent of GDP in 2017 to 17.5 percent in 2022, according to Foreign Minister Dussey.
The government has also attempted to improve living conditions for Togolese in the north, through an emergency aid program launched in 2023.
But the situation is unlikely to improve without better coordination on tackling militancy between countries in a divided west Africa, according to analysts in the region.

Topics: Togo Burkina Faso

Related

West African leaders admit security woes mounting in region
World
West African leaders admit security woes mounting in region
Violent Togo protest crackdown must be investigated: Amnesty
World
Violent Togo protest crackdown must be investigated: Amnesty

