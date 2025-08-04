UK summer storm sows travel chaos

LONDON: High-speed winds disrupted trains and blew over trees in Scotland and northern England where residents were advised against traveling as an “unusually” fierce summer storm hit the UK on Monday.
Meteorologists warned that gusts could reach a record-breaking 145 kilometers per hour (90 miles per hour) as Storm Floris made landfall overnight.
The second-most serious amber wind warning was in place across swathes of Scotland as officials sought to minimize damage.
“Storm Floris is an unusually strong storm for the time of year,” the UK’s Meteorological Office said in a statement.
The Met Office said it was only the third time an amber wind warning had been issued in August since the system launched in 2011, adding some gusts in Scotland were “likely” to beat records.
Scientists say human-induced climate change is driving more intense and frequent extreme weather events around the globe, as the planet continues to warm.
Several train operators in northern England and Scotland canceled services, warning passengers not to make their journeys.
A tree was removed after it fell onto overhead railway wires in Glasgow, causing a fire, according to Network Rail Scotland. Multiple trees were also blown over in the northeastern Scottish region of Aberdeenshire, blocking roads.
In Scotland’s capital, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo marching parade was canceled and Edinburgh Zoo said it would be closed for the day.
Storm Floris is the second named storm to hit the UK this year, and the sixth one this storm season, which will run from early September 2024 to late August 2025.
