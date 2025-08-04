You are here

  • Home
  • Spotify to raise premium subscription price in MENA, other select markets from September

Spotify to raise premium subscription price in MENA, other select markets from September

Price increases in the past, combined with cost-cutting efforts in recent years, have helped it to achieve its first annual profit for 2024. (REUTERS/File)
Price increases in the past, combined with cost-cutting efforts in recent years, have helped it to achieve its first annual profit for 2024. (REUTERS/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4jv8w

Updated 04 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Spotify to raise premium subscription price in MENA, other select markets from September

Spotify to raise premium subscription price in MENA, other select markets from September
  • Subscription price will rise to 11.99 euros per month
Updated 04 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: Spotify said on Monday it would increase monthly price of its premium individual subscription in select markets from September, including the Middle East, as the Swedish streaming giant looks to improve margins.
The company’s shares jumped nearly 8 percent. They have gained about 40 percent so far this year.
As well as the Middle East, the subscription price will rise to 11.99 euros ($13.86) per month from 10.99 euros in markets including South Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.
Spotify said subscribers will receive an email explaining the price rise over the next month.
Price increases in the past, combined with cost-cutting efforts in recent years, have helped it to achieve its first annual profit for 2024.
The company saw an increase in monthly active users and premium subscribers during the second quarter, while higher taxes related to employee salaries led it to post a loss during the period and weighed on its third-quarter profit forecast.
Spotify has been expanding its library of video content to attract subscribers, including through its partner program, which is designed to help podcast creators by offering them monetization options.
A growing number of creators are joining the Spotify Partner Program, resulting in a significant increase in video content on the platform, CEO Daniel Ek had earlier told Reuters.
The streaming company is also benefiting from Apple’s approval of its US app update to show subscription prices and external payment links, after a judge barred the iPhone maker from charging commission on off-app purchases.
Ek said this change has led to “a very positive uptick” in the US If similar rules are adopted in Europe and the UK, it would benefit both Spotify and other app developers.

Topics: Spotify

Related

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP)
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Spotify named official audio streaming partner for Esports World Cup 2025
Spotify, EA Sports test in-game music integration in Saudi Arabia
Media
Spotify, EA Sports test in-game music integration in Saudi Arabia

Over 100 journalists call for foreign media access to Gaza as pressure on Israel mounts

Over 100 journalists call for foreign media access to Gaza as pressure on Israel mounts
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Over 100 journalists call for foreign media access to Gaza as pressure on Israel mounts

Over 100 journalists call for foreign media access to Gaza as pressure on Israel mounts
  • Petition of Freedom to Report initiative says if ‘belligerent parties’ ignore demands, media professionals will attempt to enter Gaza without consent
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: More than 100 prominent journalists have called for “immediate and unsupervised foreign press access to the Gaza Strip,” adding to mounting pressure on Israel to lift its blockade on the territory, where Tel Aviv also faces charges of war crimes and genocide.

The petition has been launched under the Freedom to Report initiative which advocates for protecting journalists and upholding press independence globally.

The signatories include Sky News special correspondent Alex Crawford, broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and Clarissa Ward, and legendary war photographer Don McCullin.

“This is not only about Gaza. It is about defending the universal right to independent, on-the-ground reporting in conflict zones everywhere,” read the statement published on Monday.

“Gaza is the most urgent case, but it is not the only one. It reflects the gravest pattern of silencing journalists and restricting the press. If the democratic world truly intends to push back against this erosion of freedom, it must not turn a blind eye to Gaza.”

With Israel continuing to deny international media access, global coverage has relied almost exclusively on Gaza-based Palestinian journalists. They have worked for nearly 22 months under extreme conditions, facing shortages of food, water, electricity, and internet access, and daily risks to their lives.

Israel has so far resisted calls from human rights groups and media organizations to allow entry to foreign reporters.

But the pressure has intensified in recent weeks amid growing international concern over what UN agencies and humanitarian experts have described as a “man-made famine” caused by the Israeli blockade on aid.

Last month, major international news agencies — including AFP, The Associated Press, Reuters, and the BBC — issued a joint statement calling for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate their local teams, some of whom were struggling to find enough food to survive.

Since Israel’s latest war on Gaza began, nearly 200 journalists have been killed — most of them Palestinian — making this the deadliest conflict for the press ever recorded.

Beyond calling for immediate access and protection of media workers, the petition adds that if “belligerent parties” continue to ignore these demands, journalists would seek to enter Gaza without consent.

They would try to gain access “by any legitimate means, independently, collectively, or in coordination with humanitarian or civil society actors.”

“These restrictions deprive the world of an impartial account and obstruct the path to accountability,” the letter stated.

“Unrestricted, independent access for foreign journalists is urgently needed, not only to document the unfolding atrocities but to ensure that the truth of this war is not dictated by those who control the weapons and the narrative.”

Topics: War on Gaza Journalists

Related

Pregnant Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike
Media
Pregnant Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike
Gaza staff face starvation: Joint statement from AFP, AP, BBC, Reuters
Media
Gaza staff face starvation: Joint statement from AFP, AP, BBC, Reuters

Pro-Palestine online content in UK risks censorship, rights groups warn

Pro-Palestine online content in UK risks censorship, rights groups warn
Updated 02 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Pro-Palestine online content in UK risks censorship, rights groups warn

Pro-Palestine online content in UK risks censorship, rights groups warn
  • Online Safety Act, banning of Palestine Action present dual threat for users, letter says
  • Content supporting Palestinians risks being identified as supporting terrorism
Updated 02 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Pro-Palestine online content in the UK could be censored through the twin threat of the Online Safety Act and banning of Palestine Action, human rights groups have warned.

Content in support of Palestinians published online could be misconstrued as supporting Palestine Action, a protest group that was proscribed under anti-terrorism laws on July 5, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

Index on Censorship, Open Rights Group and other organizations have written to Ofcom, the UK’s independent communications regulator, to request clarification on the matter.

Signatories to the letter also warned that online content objecting to Palestine Action’s banning could be misidentified as unlawful support for the group.

Open Rights Group’s Sara Chitseko, a pre-crime program manager, told The Guardian: “Crucial public debate about Gaza is being threatened by vague, overly broad laws that could lead to content about Palestine being removed or hidden online.

“There’s also a real danger that people will start self-censoring, worried they might be breaking the law just by sharing or liking posts related to Palestine and nonviolent direct action.

“This is a serious attack on freedom of expression and the right to protest in the UK. We need to ensure that people can share content about Palestine online without being afraid that they will be characterised as supportive of terrorism.”

Major online social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok have been advised by Ofcom that they can avoid concerns about meeting the requirements of the Online Safety Act if they are more stringent with censoring content than is mandated by the act.

The letter sent to Ofcom by the rights groups warned: “This approach risks encouraging automated moderation that disproportionately affects political speech, particularly from marginalised communities, including Palestinian voices.”

The UK, unlike the EU, lacks a mechanism through which users can appeal the censoring of their online content.

Signatories to the letter — which was also sent to Meta, Alphabet, X and ByteDance, owners of the world’s top social media platforms — called for the creation of a British dispute mechanism to discourage the censoring of lawful content.

The letter added: “We are concerned that the proscription of Palestine Action may result in an escalation of platforms removing content, using algorithms to hide Palestine solidarity posts and leave individuals and those reporting on events vulnerable to surveillance or even criminalisation for simply sharing or liking content that references nonviolent direct action.

“We are also concerned about what platforms understand by their legal duties regarding expressions of ‘support’ for Palestine Action.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We have provided detailed guidance to platforms about how to identify the particular types of illegal and harmful material prohibited or restricted by the act, including how to determine whether content may have been posted by a proscribed organisation.

“There is no requirement on companies to restrict legal content for adult users. In fact, they must carefully consider how they protect users’ rights to freedom of expression while keeping people safe.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK

Related

Palestine Action wins bid to challenge UK ban under anti-terrorism laws
World
Palestine Action wins bid to challenge UK ban under anti-terrorism laws
UN urges UK to repeal ‘disproportionate’ Palestine Action ban
World
UN urges UK to repeal ‘disproportionate’ Palestine Action ban

Israeli writer Grossman denounces Gaza ‘genocide’

Israeli writer Grossman denounces Gaza ‘genocide’
Updated 02 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Israeli writer Grossman denounces Gaza ‘genocide’

Israeli writer Grossman denounces Gaza ‘genocide’
  • “For many years, I refused to use that term: ‘genocide’,” Grossman told La Repubblica
  • He told the paper he was using the word “with immense pain and with a broken heart“
Updated 02 August 2025
AFP

ROME: : Award-winning Israeli author David Grossman called his country’s campaign in Gaza “genocide” and said he was using the term with a “broken heart.”

This came days after a major Israeli rights group also used the same term, amid growing global alarm over starvation in the besieged territory.

“For many years, I refused to use that term: ‘genocide’,” the prominent writer and peace activist told Italian daily La Repubblica in an interview published on Friday.

“But now, after the images I have seen and after talking to people who were there, I can’t help using it.”

Grossman told the paper he was using the word “with immense pain and with a broken heart.”

“This word is an avalanche: once you say it, it just gets bigger, like an avalanche. And it adds even more destruction and suffering,” he said.

Grossman’s works, which have been translated into dozens of languages, have won many international prizes.

He also won Israel’s top literary prize in 2018, the Israel Prize for Literature, for his work spanning more than three decades.

He said it was “devastating” to “put the words ‘Israel’ and ‘famine’ together” because of the Holocaust and our “supposed sensitivity to the suffering of humanity.”

The celebrated author has long been a critic of the Israeli government.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Gaza experiencing ‘genocide’ in Republican first
Middle-East
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Gaza experiencing ‘genocide’ in Republican first
Israeli rights groups break taboo with accusations of genocide
Middle-East
Israeli rights groups break taboo with accusations of genocide

Protesters slam The New York Times over Gaza famine coverage

Protesters slam The New York Times over Gaza famine coverage
Updated 01 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Protesters slam The New York Times over Gaza famine coverage

Protesters slam The New York Times over Gaza famine coverage
  • Pro-Palestine activists deface building with ‘NYT lies, Gaza dies’
  • NYT amended article to whitewash Israel’s crimes, say activists
Updated 01 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Protesters targeted the headquarters of The New York Times in Manhattan on Thursday, accusing the newspaper of whitewashing Israel’s role in the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, where Tel Aviv is already facing charges of war crimes and genocide.

Videos circulating online showed pro-Palestinian activists defacing the building with the words “NYT lies, Gaza dies” in bold white lettering, alongside red paint smeared over the publication’s logo. A nearby Starbucks logo was also vandalized with red paint.

Activists accused the 173-year-old paper of bowing to pressure from pro-Israel lobby groups and “eliding” the fact that Tel Aviv “engineered the starvation.”

“In the past week, more than 100 Palestinians in Gaza have died of starvation. Six hundred and fifty thousand children have reached the fifth stage of malnutrition, which means those who do not die will likely suffer from permanent organ damage,” read a statement shared anonymously alongside footage of the protest.

“Who is responsible? You’d never know from reading the so-called ‘paper of record,’” it continued.

“It is our responsibility as people who live in this city to hold The New York Times to account. May life and peace return to Gaza, while consequences visit the home of every genocidaire.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the action, though the statement has been widely circulated online by anonymous activists.

The protest came days after the NYT amended a front-page article on the famine in Gaza.

On Thursday, an analysis by The Intercept found that the NYT repeated Israel’s baseless claim that Hamas was stealing aid nearly 24 times before its own sources contradicted that talking point.

The report originally included a photo of severely malnourished Mohammed Zakaria Al-Mutawaq.

But a subsequent correction stated that the child had a pre-existing medical condition that affected his appearance — a revision made following pressure from pro-Israel media watchdogs including Honest Reporting.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reacted to the correction on X, writing: “This is simply unbelievable. After generating a tsunami of hate towards Israel with that terrifying picture, the NYT now quietly admits that the boy has pre-existing conditions.”

The NYT — like other Western media outlets — has come under increasing criticism for coverage perceived as biased in favor of Israel during its ongoing assault on Gaza.

Earlier this week, Gaza health authorities said the death toll had surpassed 60,000 — roughly one in every 36 people — with a third of the dead believed to be children.

A UN-backed monitor confirmed that famine is now “playing out” in real time across the territory.

The controversy comes on the heels of a report by Writers Against the War on Gaza, which accused the NYT of institutional and individual bias in its coverage.

The dossier alleges ties between current staff members and pro-Israel lobbying groups or the Israeli military.

Topics: War on Gaza The New York Times

Related

Israel calls New York Times report on Iran nuclear talks ‘fake news’
Media
Israel calls New York Times report on Iran nuclear talks ‘fake news’
Quaker group halts New York Times ads over ‘Gaza genocide’ language dispute
Media
Quaker group halts New York Times ads over ‘Gaza genocide’ language dispute

WPP Media’s MENA CEO on multinational group’s AI-centric approach

WPP Media’s MENA CEO on multinational group’s AI-centric approach
Updated 01 August 2025
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Follow

WPP Media’s MENA CEO on multinational group’s AI-centric approach

WPP Media’s MENA CEO on multinational group’s AI-centric approach
  • Amer El Hajj says rebrand from GroupM to WPP Media represents ‘fundamental shift’ into ‘fully integrated, AI-powered media company’
  • ‘We’re in the AI era where media is everywhere and in everything’
Updated 01 August 2025
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Multinational advertising network WPP’s media-investment business GroupM at the end of May announced its rebranding to WPP Media, signaling a new era for the network and its clients.

WPP Media manages more than $60 billion in annual media investment and works with more than 75 percent of the world’s leading advertisers in more than 80 markets, the company said.

Arab News spoke with Amer El Hajj, Middle East and North Africa CEO of WPP Media, to understand how the rebrand is being implemented and what its implications are for the group and its clients, particularly in the MENA region.

The rebrand represents “a fundamental shift from GroupM to WPP Media, reflecting our evolution into a fully integrated, AI-powered media company,” he said.

Along with a new visual identity, the key change “is deeper integration across our agencies through WPP Open, enabling seamless collaboration between media, data, production, and creative teams to deliver personalized solutions at scale,” he added.

GroupM comprised three agencies: Mindshare, Wavemaker, and Essence Mediacom. These agencies will now serve as “homes for dedicated client teams” representing a shift from “separate agency P&Ls (profit and loss statements) … to integrated client service teams that share technology, data, and operational functions while maintaining brand names and identities for client relationships,” El Hajj explained.

Commenting on the timing of the rebrand, he said: “GroupM was built for an era when media scale mattered most.

“Today’s reality is different — we’re in the AI era where media is everywhere and in everything.”

Clients, too, demand integrated capabilities covering media, production, and technology, and so, the rebrand aims to reflect this new landscape, “emphasizing our AI-driven approach” and integration with WPP’s “creative and technology ecosystem.”

Organizations in many industries are adopting AI at an accelerating pace and the advertising and media industry is no exception. One report found that in the US alone, 91 percent of advertising agencies are either currently using (61 percent) generative AI or exploring use cases (30 percent) for the technology.

For WPP Media, being “AI-driven” means embedding AI throughout its operations, El Hajj said.

These include tasks such as analyzing vast data sets for deeper consumer understanding, automating media buying for greater efficiency, personalizing creative content in large volumes, and predicting campaign performance, he said.

The role of AI in planning, buying and optimizing media campaigns enables “real-time bidding, audience prediction, and creative personalization at unprecedented scale,” he said.

Moreover, generative AI helps write advertising copy and even create multiple content variations, in addition to generating insights from complex data.

AI is undoubtedly a powerful tool, but ultimately, it remains just that: a tool.

“It’s not about replacing human creativity but amplifying it,” El Hajj said.

 “AI enhances rather than threatens human talent” by handling monotonous tasks that free up people for strategic thinking, relationship building, and creative problem-solving, he added.

The core tenet of the rebrand — widespread AI adoption — is made possible by WPP Open, the network’s AI-enabled marketing operating system that connects all capabilities through one platform.

The platform features real-time data and is available to employees of all agencies. This means that data about the performance of adverts can be used to optimize creative production of those ads in real time. Similarly, media targeting decisions by one agency can be made instantly based on creative insights from another agency within the company.

“This integration eliminates traditional silos, accelerates campaign development, and ensures all client touchpoints are coordinated and data-driven rather than operating independently,” El Hajj said.

The move comes at a time when clients in the MENA region are “increasingly sophisticated in AI adoption, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where Vision 2030 and digital transformation initiatives drive innovation.”

Contrary to what some believe, El Hajj said, “many regional clients are actually ahead of some global counterparts in embracing AI for customer experience and operational efficiency.”

In Saudi Arabia specifically, he said, the rebrand “positions us perfectly to capitalize on the Kingdom’s unprecedented AI investment landscape,” building on Saudi’s $100 billion AI initiative announced late last year.

When it comes to dealing with clients in the region, the group has a “globally powered, locally rooted” approach, as regional clients “want AI capabilities but implemented with deep understanding of local markets, languages, and cultural nuances,” he said.

The restructure is expected to affect 40 percent to 45 percent of GroupM’s workforce, which does not necessarily imply layoffs, but rather changes to team structures, according to media reports.

El Hajj said that the company is “heavily investing” in upskilling talent for “AI-powered marketing” while recruiting specialists in areas like data science and integrated commerce.

The company has developed internal training programs targeting different organizational levels. It also provides AI literacy sessions and hands-on training with WPP Open tools for all employees.

In the MENA region, WPP Media is creating region-specific modules that address “local market dynamics and cultural considerations” for employees at all seniority levels, he said.

El Hajj added: “The focus is on evolution, not revolution,” and the future belongs to those “who can leverage AI tools while bringing uniquely human skills like cultural intelligence and strategic creativity.”

Topics: GroupM WPP advertising

Related

Saudi creative and media industry on trajectory of continued expansion, says GroupM MENA boss
Media
Saudi creative and media industry on trajectory of continued expansion, says GroupM MENA boss

Latest updates

Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages
Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages
US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts
Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts
Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers
Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.