Spotify to raise premium subscription price in MENA, other select markets from September

WPP Media’s MENA CEO on multinational group’s AI-centric approach

Multinational advertising network WPP’s media-investment business GroupM at the end of May announced its rebranding to WPP Media, signaling a new era for the network and its clients.

WPP Media manages more than $60 billion in annual media investment and works with more than 75 percent of the world’s leading advertisers in more than 80 markets, the company said.

Arab News spoke with Amer El Hajj, Middle East and North Africa CEO of WPP Media, to understand how the rebrand is being implemented and what its implications are for the group and its clients, particularly in the MENA region.

The rebrand represents “a fundamental shift from GroupM to WPP Media, reflecting our evolution into a fully integrated, AI-powered media company,” he said.

Along with a new visual identity, the key change “is deeper integration across our agencies through WPP Open, enabling seamless collaboration between media, data, production, and creative teams to deliver personalized solutions at scale,” he added.

GroupM comprised three agencies: Mindshare, Wavemaker, and Essence Mediacom. These agencies will now serve as “homes for dedicated client teams” representing a shift from “separate agency P&Ls (profit and loss statements) … to integrated client service teams that share technology, data, and operational functions while maintaining brand names and identities for client relationships,” El Hajj explained.

Commenting on the timing of the rebrand, he said: “GroupM was built for an era when media scale mattered most.

“Today’s reality is different — we’re in the AI era where media is everywhere and in everything.”

Clients, too, demand integrated capabilities covering media, production, and technology, and so, the rebrand aims to reflect this new landscape, “emphasizing our AI-driven approach” and integration with WPP’s “creative and technology ecosystem.”

Organizations in many industries are adopting AI at an accelerating pace and the advertising and media industry is no exception. One report found that in the US alone, 91 percent of advertising agencies are either currently using (61 percent) generative AI or exploring use cases (30 percent) for the technology.

For WPP Media, being “AI-driven” means embedding AI throughout its operations, El Hajj said.

These include tasks such as analyzing vast data sets for deeper consumer understanding, automating media buying for greater efficiency, personalizing creative content in large volumes, and predicting campaign performance, he said.

The role of AI in planning, buying and optimizing media campaigns enables “real-time bidding, audience prediction, and creative personalization at unprecedented scale,” he said.

Moreover, generative AI helps write advertising copy and even create multiple content variations, in addition to generating insights from complex data.

AI is undoubtedly a powerful tool, but ultimately, it remains just that: a tool.

“It’s not about replacing human creativity but amplifying it,” El Hajj said.

“AI enhances rather than threatens human talent” by handling monotonous tasks that free up people for strategic thinking, relationship building, and creative problem-solving, he added.

The core tenet of the rebrand — widespread AI adoption — is made possible by WPP Open, the network’s AI-enabled marketing operating system that connects all capabilities through one platform.

The platform features real-time data and is available to employees of all agencies. This means that data about the performance of adverts can be used to optimize creative production of those ads in real time. Similarly, media targeting decisions by one agency can be made instantly based on creative insights from another agency within the company.

“This integration eliminates traditional silos, accelerates campaign development, and ensures all client touchpoints are coordinated and data-driven rather than operating independently,” El Hajj said.

The move comes at a time when clients in the MENA region are “increasingly sophisticated in AI adoption, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where Vision 2030 and digital transformation initiatives drive innovation.”

Contrary to what some believe, El Hajj said, “many regional clients are actually ahead of some global counterparts in embracing AI for customer experience and operational efficiency.”

In Saudi Arabia specifically, he said, the rebrand “positions us perfectly to capitalize on the Kingdom’s unprecedented AI investment landscape,” building on Saudi’s $100 billion AI initiative announced late last year.

When it comes to dealing with clients in the region, the group has a “globally powered, locally rooted” approach, as regional clients “want AI capabilities but implemented with deep understanding of local markets, languages, and cultural nuances,” he said.

The restructure is expected to affect 40 percent to 45 percent of GroupM’s workforce, which does not necessarily imply layoffs, but rather changes to team structures, according to media reports.

El Hajj said that the company is “heavily investing” in upskilling talent for “AI-powered marketing” while recruiting specialists in areas like data science and integrated commerce.

The company has developed internal training programs targeting different organizational levels. It also provides AI literacy sessions and hands-on training with WPP Open tools for all employees.

In the MENA region, WPP Media is creating region-specific modules that address “local market dynamics and cultural considerations” for employees at all seniority levels, he said.

El Hajj added: “The focus is on evolution, not revolution,” and the future belongs to those “who can leverage AI tools while bringing uniquely human skills like cultural intelligence and strategic creativity.”