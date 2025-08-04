26 workshops to boost nonprofit efficiency in KSA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an empowerment program for nonprofit organizations, offering 26 specialized workshops across 11 regions of the Kingdom.

The program aims to enhance civil associations’ operational efficiency and strengthen their developmental role in line with Vision 2030, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The ministry said that eight workshops will be held in Riyadh, eight in the Eastern Province and Makkah region, and four in Madinah and Asir.

Additionally, six workshops will take place in Tabuk, Qassim, Jazan, Hail, Jouf, and Northern Borders, ensuring broad access for nonprofit organizations.

The workshops will cover key topics such as establishing foundations and civil associations, partnership building, marketing, strategic planning, governance, financial sustainability, and promoting professional volunteering.

Through these sessions, the ministry aims to boost the skills of nonprofit sector workers, contributing to greater social impact and sustainability.

For inquiries, contact via email at [email protected] or call the unified number 939.