26 workshops to boost nonprofit efficiency in KSA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia observed World Humanitarian Day, Aug. 19, by highlighting milestones in its charitable efforts abroad.
Through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, the Kingdom has provided $141 billion in aid through 7,983 initiatives in 173 countries, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
Dr. Samer Al-Jutaili, KSrelief’s official spokesperson, told Arab News: “Under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, we affirm that our work is focused on achieving development, as the Kingdom promotes global solidarity and supports humanitarian efforts to help individuals and communities, contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.”
Since its establishment on May 13, 2015, KSrelief has demonstrated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to humanitarian work abroad, operating with transparency and neutrality. It has carried out 3,612 relief projects in 108 countries, worth more than $8.141 billion.
In response to the Palestinian crisis, KSrelief established air and sea bridges that delivered more than 7,180 tonnes of food, medical, and shelter supplies via 58 aircraft and 8 ships.
The agency also provided 20 ambulances to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and signed agreements for $90.35 million in relief projects in Gaza.
Airdrops, conducted in collaboration with Jordan, ensured aid reached areas affected by border closures.
For the Syrian Arab Republic, KSrelief established air and land relief bridges delivering essential food, shelter, and medical aid.
KSrelief also launched the Saudi Voluntary Program for Syrians, featuring 104 volunteer campaigns in medical, educational, and economic empowerment and training.
More than 3,000 men and women from the Kingdom contributed 218,500 volunteer hours in more than 45 specialties.
Among the Kingdom’s notable humanitarian achievements is its program for separating conjoined twins, which has gained regional and global recognition by successfully performing 66 pro bono surgeries and studying 150 cases from 27 countries.
At Saudi Arabia’s initiative, the UN designated Nov. 24 as the International Day for Conjoined Twins to raise awareness and celebrate achievements in this medical specialty.
The agency’s Project Masam has cleared more than 500,000 landmines in Yemen, saving countless civilian lives. Its prosthetic limbs program has provided thousands with advanced prosthetics and rehabilitation services.
Another initiative has rehabilitated 530 Yemeni child soldiers while providing psychological and social support to 60,000 of their family members.
To increase local involvement, KSrelief launched a volunteer portal with more than 80,000 participants. Through this platform, it has carried out nearly 991 programs in 55 countries, benefiting more than 2 million people, including 236,000 free surgeries in numerous medical specialties.
Sahem, Saudi Arabia’s official electronic donation platform, has raised more than $1.605 billion from 8.46 million donors, supporting the agency’s programs and enabling aid for vulnerable populations worldwide.