26 workshops to boost nonprofit efficiency in KSA

Through these sessions, the ministry aims to boost the skills of nonprofit sector workers, contributing to greater social impact and sustainability. (SPA)
Through these sessions, the ministry aims to boost the skills of nonprofit sector workers, contributing to greater social impact and sustainability.
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
26 workshops to boost nonprofit efficiency in KSA

26 workshops to boost nonprofit efficiency in KSA
  The program aims to enhance civil associations' operational efficiency and strengthen their developmental role in line with Vision 2030
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an empowerment program for nonprofit organizations, offering 26 specialized workshops across 11 regions of the Kingdom.

The program aims to enhance civil associations’ operational efficiency and strengthen their developmental role in line with Vision 2030, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The ministry said that eight workshops will be held in Riyadh, eight in the Eastern Province and Makkah region, and four in Madinah and Asir.

Additionally, six workshops will take place in Tabuk, Qassim, Jazan, Hail, Jouf, and Northern Borders, ensuring broad access for nonprofit organizations.

The workshops will cover key topics such as establishing foundations and civil associations, partnership building, marketing, strategic planning, governance, financial sustainability, and promoting professional volunteering.

Through these sessions, the ministry aims to boost the skills of nonprofit sector workers, contributing to greater social impact and sustainability.

For inquiries, contact via email at [email protected] or call the unified number 939.

 

Riyadh deputy governor calls heroic Saudi man who moved burning vehicle to safety

Riyadh deputy governor calls heroic Saudi man who moved burning vehicle to safety
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh deputy governor calls heroic Saudi man who moved burning vehicle to safety

Riyadh deputy governor calls heroic Saudi man who moved burning vehicle to safety
  Maher Fahd Al-Dalbahi received the call from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman while recovering in hospital from first and second degree burns
  Al-Dalbahi climbed into the burning vehicle and drove it to safety, potentially preventing a catastrophic explosion
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh’s deputy governor made a phone call to the Saudi man who heroically entered a burning vehicle at a gas station to move it to safety on Friday evening, it was reported on Monday.

Maher Fahd Al-Dalbahi received the call from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman while recovering in hospital from first and second degree burns.

The deputy governor checked on his condition and urged that all necessary medical care be provided to treat him, the Emirate of Riyadh said in an X post.

Al-Dalbahi was driving to his village of Al-Salihiya when he stopped at the gas station in Dawadmi, around 300 km away from Riyadh city.

He saw a truck loaded with large quantities of animal feed that had been engulfed in flames and abandoned by its driver in the forecourt.

Al-Dalbahi climbed into the vehicle and drove it to safety, potentially preventing a catastrophic explosion.

He reportedly received burns to his face and body and was transferred to King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, where he is receiving treatment.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, where Al-Dalbahi’s courageous actions were widely praised.

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian reach expands worldwide

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian reach expands worldwide
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian reach expands worldwide

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian reach expands worldwide
  KSrelief reports $141 billion in support to 173 countries, from disaster relief to medical breakthroughs
  Among the Kingdom's notable humanitarian achievements is its program for separating conjoined twins
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia observed World Humanitarian Day, Aug. 19, by highlighting milestones in its charitable efforts abroad.

Through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, the Kingdom has provided $141 billion in aid through 7,983 initiatives in 173 countries, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

Dr. Samer Al-Jutaili, KSrelief’s official spokesperson, told Arab News: “Under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, we affirm that our work is focused on achieving development, as the Kingdom promotes global solidarity and supports humanitarian efforts to help individuals and communities, contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Since its establishment on May 13, 2015, KSrelief has demonstrated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to humanitarian work abroad, operating with transparency and neutrality. It has carried out 3,612 relief projects in 108 countries, worth more than $8.141 billion.

In response to the Palestinian crisis, KSrelief established air and sea bridges that delivered more than 7,180 tonnes of food, medical, and shelter supplies via 58 aircraft and 8 ships.

The agency also provided 20 ambulances to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and signed agreements for $90.35 million in relief projects in Gaza.

Airdrops, conducted in collaboration with Jordan, ensured aid reached areas affected by border closures.

For the Syrian Arab Republic, KSrelief established air and land relief bridges delivering essential food, shelter, and medical aid.

KSrelief also launched the Saudi Voluntary Program for Syrians, featuring 104 volunteer campaigns in medical, educational, and economic empowerment and training.

More than 3,000 men and women from the Kingdom contributed 218,500 volunteer hours in more than 45 specialties.

Among the Kingdom’s notable humanitarian achievements is its program for separating conjoined twins, which has gained regional and global recognition by successfully performing 66 pro bono surgeries and studying 150 cases from 27 countries.

At Saudi Arabia’s initiative, the UN designated Nov. 24 as the International Day for Conjoined Twins to raise awareness and celebrate achievements in this medical specialty.

The agency’s Project Masam has cleared more than 500,000 landmines in Yemen, saving countless civilian lives. Its prosthetic limbs program has provided thousands with advanced prosthetics and rehabilitation services.

Another initiative has rehabilitated 530 Yemeni child soldiers while providing psychological and social support to 60,000 of their family members.

To increase local involvement, KSrelief launched a volunteer portal with more than 80,000 participants. Through this platform, it has carried out nearly 991 programs in 55 countries, benefiting more than 2 million people, including 236,000 free surgeries in numerous medical specialties.

Sahem, Saudi Arabia’s official electronic donation platform, has raised more than $1.605 billion from 8.46 million donors, supporting the agency’s programs and enabling aid for vulnerable populations worldwide.

Spanish breeder praises Riyadh falcon auction

Spanish breeder praises Riyadh falcon auction
Updated 28 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Spanish breeder praises Riyadh falcon auction

Spanish breeder praises Riyadh falcon auction
  Bernardo Lopez Pinto said he sold his entire collection of falcons, describing the experience as exceptional
  Lopez Pinto praised the auction's organization and commended the club for creating a comprehensive, competitive environment worthy of the event
Updated 28 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The owner of Bernardo GYR Shaheen Falcons, a falcon breeding farm from Spain, expressed delight at participating in the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Riyadh.

In his first attendance at the event, Bernardo Lopez Pinto said he sold his entire collection of falcons, describing the experience as exceptional, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

He praised the auction’s organization and commended the club for creating a comprehensive, competitive environment worthy of the event.

With more than 20 years of experience in falconry, Pinto confirmed his intention to join future editions, calling the auction a distinctive, world-class marketplace.

He noted the auction’s strong global reputation as a key motivator and said the experience fully met his expectations.

The auction will continue at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, until Aug. 25, hosting top falcon breeding farms from around the world.

Riyadh prepares for World Defense Show

Riyadh prepares for World Defense Show
Updated 50 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh prepares for World Defense Show

Riyadh prepares for World Defense Show
  International five-day event, which will focus on the future, will be supported by relevant ministries, authorities and strategic public and private sector entities
  World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey: The 2026 edition will build on collaboration between government and industry
Updated 50 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The third World Defense Show will be opened in Riyadh on Feb. 8 next year by Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Kingdom’s defense minister and vice chairman of the General Authority for Military Industries.

The international five-day event, which will focus on the future, will be supported by relevant ministries, authorities and strategic public and private sector entities.

Thanking King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their patronage and support of the military industries sector, GAMI Gov. Ahmad Al-Ohali said: “The royal patronage is an extension of the leadership’s unwavering support to localizing 50 percent of military expenditure in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“This commitment to innovation and cooperation exemplifies our dedication to fostering global partnerships, leveraging our strategic location and harnessing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities.”

He added: “Together, we are shaping the future of defense, ensuring stability and growth for our nation.”

World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey said: “The 2026 edition will build on collaboration between government and industry, creating an environment where the global defense supply chain can meet, share ideas and do business.

“With expanded venue capacity, updated content and a focus on technology transfer and talent development, the 2026 show will bring together leaders, innovators and emerging talent to guide the industry’s future.”

The 2024 edition featured 773 exhibitors from 76 countries, hosted 441 international delegations, facilitated SR26 billion ($7 billion) in deals and attracted 106,000 trade visits, building on the success of the inaugural 2022 event.

KSrelief signs agreement for joint executive program to support orphans in Ghana

KSrelief signs agreement for joint executive program to support orphans in Ghana
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
KSrelief signs agreement for joint executive program to support orphans in Ghana

KSrelief signs agreement for joint executive program to support orphans in Ghana
  Agreement aims to provide comprehensive care and sponsorship for orphans, including covering their educational expenses
  Seeks to empower the families of orphans by offering training in financial literacy, marketing, entrepreneurship, and vocational skills
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has signed a joint executive program with a civil society organization to support and sponsor orphans in Ghana.

The agreement aims to provide comprehensive care and sponsorship for orphans, including covering their educational expenses, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also seeks to empower the families of orphans by offering training in financial literacy, marketing, entrepreneurship, and vocational skills.

Moreover, beneficiaries will receive essential tools and supplies to help launch small-scale economic projects, such as sewing, baking, soap making, and retail operations.

These initiatives are expected to directly benefit 850 individuals and indirectly support an additional 2,455 people.

This endeavor aligns with Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief efforts, carried out through KSrelief, to support orphans worldwide and improve their living conditions.

The Kingdom's humanitarian and charitable relief efforts continue unabated. The Kingdom has provided humanitarian and development aid exceeding $141 billion and implemented almost 7,990 projects in 173 countries, cementing its position as one of the world’s largest donor countries, according to KSrelief.

In a move to enhance this humanitarian role, the Kingdom established KSrelief on May 13, 2015, at the initiative of King Salman, to serve as the Kingdom's humanitarian arm abroad.

