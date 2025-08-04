Deal to get iconic Japanese manga for Arabic readers

RIYADH: Manga Arabia, a subsidiary of the Saudi Research and Media Group, has signed a licensing agreement with leading Japanese manga publisher HERO’S Inc. to deliver compelling content for manga fans across the Arab world.

Through this collaboration, Manga Arabia will license, translate, and publish several prominent Japanese manga titles in Arabic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement includes rights to “Akari,” “Gin no Kun,” and “Grendizer U,” a remake of the iconic series by Japanese artist Go Nagai.

Originally serialized from October 1975 to May 1976, the classic “Grendizer” series gained widespread popularity across the Arab world. The official Arabic release of “Grendizer U” is a major milestone for longtime fans.

This partnership reflects Manga Arabia’s commitment to building strategic relationships with leading players in the international manga industry.

The company is expanding regionally and globally through its publications Manga Arabia Youth and Manga Arabia Kids, available in digital and print formats.

To date, Manga Arabia’s applications have surpassed 12 million downloads in over 195 countries, with monthly print distribution exceeding 250,000 copies across the Arab world.

As part of its international expansion, Manga Arabia has launched Manga International, headquartered in Tokyo, to strengthen its presence in key global markets.