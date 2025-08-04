What We Are Reading Today: Eight Days

Author: Edwidge Danticat

The book offers a timely, brilliantly crafted story of hope and imagination — a powerful tribute to Haiti and children around the world.

Hope comes alive in this heartfelt and deeply resonating story.

While Junior, the protagonist, is trapped for 8 days beneath his collapsed house after an earthquake, he uses his imagination for comfort, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Drawing on beautiful, everyday-life memories, Junior paints a sparkling picture of Haiti for each of those days — flying kites with his best friend or racing his sister around St. Marc’s Square.