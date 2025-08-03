What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’

Author: DAVID BADRE
Why is it hard to text and drive at the same time? How do you resist eating that extra piece of cake? Why can your child expertly fix the computer and yet still forget to put on a coat ? In “On Task,” cognitive neuroscientist David Badre presents the first authoritative introduction to the neuroscience of cognitive control—the remarkable ways that our brains devise sophisticated actions to achieve our goals.
We barely notice this routine part of our lives. Yet, cognitive control, also known as executive function, is an astonishing phenomenon that has a profound impact on our well-being.