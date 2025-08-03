You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'On Task'

Updated 03 August 2025
  In "On Task," cognitive neuroscientist David Badre presents the first authoritative introduction to the neuroscience of cognitive control—the remarkable ways that our brains devise sophisticated actions to achieve our goals
Author: DAVID BADRE

Why is it hard to text and drive at the same time? How do you resist eating that extra piece of cake?  Why can your child expertly fix the computer and yet still forget to put on a coat ? In “On Task,” cognitive neuroscientist David Badre presents the first authoritative introduction to the neuroscience of cognitive control—the remarkable ways that our brains devise sophisticated actions to achieve our goals. 

We barely notice this routine part of our lives. Yet, cognitive control, also known as executive function, is an astonishing phenomenon that has a profound impact on our well-being.

 

  Roman authors saw infinite practical and symbolic value in houses, and they have much to say about them
Authors: Vitruvius and Guests

The idea that our homes can communicate professional as well as personal identities may seem as new as the work-from-home revolution. But it was second nature to the ancient Romans, for whom the home was in many ways the center of public and private life.

Roman authors saw infinite practical and symbolic value in houses, and they have much to say about them. “How to Make a Home” presents some of the best Roman writings on houses—from buying and selling to designing and decorating.

Edited and elegantly translated by Marden Fitzpatrick Nichols, “How to Make a Home” gathers selections by Cicero, Vitruvius, Seneca, and others, with the original Latin or Greek on facing pages.

These writings reveal the pleasures and pitfalls of the Roman practice of making one’s home a cornerstone of self-expression. While the ideal home enshrined Roman virtues and could make a career.

 

James Dodson’s “The Road That Made America” is a lively, epic account of  the 800-mile-mile long Great Wagon Road that 18th-century American settlers forged from Philadelphia to Georgia.
In time, the Great Wagon Road became America’s first technology highway as people and ideas that traveled down the road shaped the character of the fledgling nation and helped define who we are today.

Sy Montgomery’s “Of Time and Turtles” tells of  her curiosity to the wonder and wisdom of our long-lived cohabitants, turtles‚  and through their stories of hope and rescue.

Elegantly blending science, memoir, philosophy, and drawing on cultures from across the globe, this compassionate portrait of injured turtles and their determined rescuers invites us all to slow down and slip into turtle time.

  Strata allows us to observe how the planet has responded to past periods of environmental upheaval, and shows how Earth's ancient narratives could hold lessons for our present and future
Author: Laura Poppick

Laura Poppick’s “Strata” decodes the epic stories of our planet’s 4.54-billion-year history that are written in strata — ages-old remnants of ancient seafloors, desert dunes, and riverbeds striping landscapes around the world. 

Strata allows us to observe how the planet has responded to past periods of environmental upheaval, and shows how Earth’s ancient narratives could hold lessons for our present and future.

 

  Richard Powers is an American novelist known for his fiction as well as science fiction works
Author: Richard Powers

Published in 2018, “The Overstory” by Richard Powers won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2019.

The novel explores the lives of a group of people and trees, and how they are interconnected, emphasizing the relationship between humans and nature.

In the book, nine characters whose lives were influenced by encounters with trees — either through family history, personal tragedy, science or activism — find their paths crossing.

Their connection to trees and their shared goals lead them to join efforts to advocate for environmental health.

Throughout the story, Powers threads the narrative with themes and concepts such as ecological interdependence, sacrifice and the necessity for conservation, creating a mixture of science, storytelling and environmental ethics.

While the book is a great option for people interested in the environment and natural science, the pacing suffers a bit, despite being well-written. Some readers may struggle to stay captivated by the story.

Richard Powers is an American novelist known for his fiction as well as science fiction works.

Powers has published several works including “Bewilderment,” “Playground” and “The Time of Our Singing.”

 

