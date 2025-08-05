You are here

War on Gaza

UK's Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv 'Tosca' after staff protest over stance on Gaza

also offered support for performer Daniel Perry, who raised a Palestinian flag on stage during a curtain call on July 19 in what the letter described as “an act of courage and moral clarity.” (Screenshot/Sky News)
also offered support for performer Daniel Perry, who raised a Palestinian flag on stage during a curtain call on July 19 in what the letter described as “an act of courage and moral clarity.” (Screenshot/Sky News)
Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News
UK's Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv 'Tosca' after staff protest over stance on Gaza

UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv ‘Tosca’ after staff protest over stance on Gaza
  It comes after 182 dancers, musicians, singers and technical staff sign open letter denouncing 'recent actions and decisions' by organization 'in the context of the ongoing genocide in Gaza'
  Letter backs actions of performer who raised a Palestinian flag on stage last month as 'act of courage and moral clarity,' and accuses organization's director of opera of reacting aggressively
Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News
LONDON: The UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera has canceled a planned 2026 production of “Tosca” at the Israeli Opera in Tel Aviv, after nearly 200 members of staff signed a letter criticizing the organization’s ties to Israel amid the war in Gaza, it was reported on Monday.

Company chief executive officer Alex Beard confirmed the decision in an internal message in which he acknowledged the letter and told staff: “We have made the decision that our new production of “Tosca” will not be going to Israel.”

A total of 182 members of the Royal Opera and Ballet, including dancers, musicians, singers and technical staff, signed the open letter on Friday denouncing the “recent actions and decisions taken by the RBO in the context of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

In particular, they condemned the recent hiring out of the organization’s “Turandot” production to the Israeli Opera for performances that took place last month, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

“The decision cannot be viewed as neutral,” they wrote. “It is a deliberate alignment, materially and symbolically, with a government currently engaged in crimes against humanity.

“The venue itself, the Israeli Opera, publicly offers free tickets to soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces ‘in recognition of their work,’ as stated on their website.

“The RBO is clearly making a strong political statement by allowing its production and intellectual property to be presented in a space that openly rewards and legitimizes the very forces responsible for the daily killings of civilians in Gaza.”

The letter demanded that the organization “withholds our productions from institutions that legitimise and economically support a state engaged in the mass killing of civilians,” and rejects “any current or future performances in Israel.”

It also offered support for performer Daniel Perry, who raised a Palestinian flag on stage during a curtain call on July 19 in what the letter described as “an act of courage and moral clarity.” It accused the RBO’s director of opera, Oliver Mears, of reacting aggressively.

“We witnessed (Mears) attempting to forcibly snatch the flag from the performer, displaying visible anger and aggression in front of the entire audience,” the letter said.

“Far from being a neutral administrative intervention, (his) act was itself a loud political statement. It sent a clear message that any visible solidarity with Palestine would be met with hostility.”

Perry has stated that Mears subsequently told him he would “never work for the Opera House ever again.”

The employees who signed the letter also highlighted what they described as a “deafening” double standard, noting the organization’s open support for Ukraine following the invasion by Russia in 2022, adding: “We understood then that silence was unacceptable. Why is it different now?”

In response, Beard said: “I am appalled by the crisis in Gaza and recognize the deep emotional impact this has had across our community and wider society. On this issue, we acknowledge and respect the full range of views held by our staff, artists and audiences.

“The events at the curtain call on July 19 were without precedent. We have reflected carefully and reviewed our internal protocols. We always endeavor to act with integrity and compassion. We want our stage to remain a space for shared cultural appreciation, free from individual political statements.”

The RBO’s support for Ukraine was “aligned with the global consensus at the time,” he added, but global geopolitics had become more complex and so the organization’s stance had changed to ensure its actions reflected its “purpose and values.”

The Israeli Opera removed details of the production of “Tosca” from its website but has not commented on the cancellation.

Where we're going today: Mellow Nail Artistry

AN Photo
AN Photo
Nada Alturki
Where we're going today: Mellow Nail Artistry

AN Photo
  Their all-female, lively staff are particularly inviting, making you feel right at home
Updated 13 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Perfect nails are an essential accessory for the modern woman. With so many great nail bars across Riyadh, Mellow Nail Artistry is emerging as a go-to for new styles.

Mellow offers a range of Instagram-worthy nail art. A wide selection of mermaid-themed, animal print, floral and ombre polish varieties is available. From our experience, their technicians are excellent at creating different designs, from textured nails to chrome and cat-eye gel.

Prices are added on based on the time it takes to complete the design, ranging from SR60 ($16) for 15 minutes to SR180 for an hour.

While it may be considered pricey, the results are worth it. Their classic manicures and pedicures always start off with a warm soak, a scrub to remove any dead skin, filing and shaping of the nails, cuticle cleaning, and a moisturizer to prep the nails just before the polish is applied.

If you’re in a hurry, their Quick Fix service is a fast (and cheap) option to give your nails a little pick-me-up, which includes filing and cutting nails and an application of a regular polish. You can also opt for Shellac polish, which lasts longer, for an extra charge.

Their all-female, lively staff are particularly inviting, making you feel right at home.

The space is also extremely relaxing with a luxurious feel, featuring an Ottoman bath-inspired central fountain, sage accents, and lush greenery.

While you’re getting your service done, you can sip on some coffee, tea, or a refreshing iced hibiscus herbal infusion.

 

Gigi Hadid poses for latest Rabanne campaign

Gigi Hadid poses for latest Rabanne campaign
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
Gigi Hadid poses for latest Rabanne campaign

Gigi Hadid poses for latest Rabanne campaign
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Gigi Hadid appeared in a new campaign for Rabanne this week featuring the brand’s Million Gold For Her fragrance.

She shared photos on Instagram of herself holding an oversized version of the perfume bottle. In the images, Hadid wore a sharp pinstripe suit with black lapels and fine white stripes, styled with bold gold accessories that included chunky oval hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

She captioned the post: “It’s always golden hour with @rabanne.”

Hadid, named as a global ambassador for the brand in August 2024, revealed behind-the-scenes shots of the campaign shoot.

“The making of the ‘million gold’ commercial was days of trying to keep a straight face through the joy and fun that is dancing with @stephengalloway on set,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“Feeling golden being the newest ambassador of this iconic fragrance — many, many thanks to my new family at @rabanne and to all who made this week wonderful.”

Hadid has been focused on her fashion brand, Guest in Residence, and launched a summer collection inspired by New York in June.

“I’m endlessly inspired by New York City — a place I’ve called home for many years — and the notion that we’re all guests here. For our collection, we embrace the great duality every New Yorker faces in summer: the thrill of a busy day in the city, paired with the urge to hop in a car with friends and escape to somewhere quiet and laid-back,” Hadid is quoted as saying on the Guest in Residence Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Hadid launched her clothing label, which features soft, colorful knitwear, in September 2022. Celebrities spotted wearing the designs include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper.

In June, Hadid also unveiled a new campaign with Brazilian footwear brand Havaianas. The model starred in a vintage-inspired series of photographs. In the shots, she shows off slippers from her collaboration with the brand and is seen wearing retro outfits on a beach.

She celebrated the launch at a party in Altro Paradiso in New York. At the event, she wore flip flops paired with a white tweed Marc Jacobs minidress, featuring vibrant scattered crystals.

Al-Makkatain Museum preserves visual history of holy cities

Al-Makkatain Museum preserves visual history of holy cities
Updated 18 August 2025
Nada Hameed
Follow

Al-Makkatain Museum preserves visual history of holy cities

Al-Makkatain Museum preserves visual history of holy cities
  Jeddah museum traces spiritual, architectural evolution through art, photography 
  Al-Makkatain showcases 200 rare photographs taken between the late 1800s and mid-1900s
Updated 18 August 2025
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A treasure trove of rare manuscripts, drawings and photographs at Al-Makkatain Museum is giving visitors an unprecedented view of Makkah and Madinah through the centuries.

Founded by Anas bin Saleh Serafi through the Al-Midad Foundation for Heritage, Culture and Arts, the museum opened in April 2022, to coincide with International Heritage Day.

Located within a 10,000-square-meter space at Jeddah Park Mall, it places culture at the heart of community life and national identity.

In an interview with Arab News, Mohammed Al-Kurbi, general supervisor of the foundation, said the museum’s mission was “to raise both local and global awareness of the exceptional spiritual and cultural significance of the Holy Cities in the collective memory of Muslims and humanity.”

A collection spanning five centuries

Al-Makkatain houses more than 500 original works, including 300 manuscripts, illustrations and prints from the 16th to 19th centuries, and 200 rare photographs taken between the late 1800s and mid-1900s. Together they form a visual archive that preserves the evolving memory of the Two Holy Mosques.

“The museum displays rare books authored by Orientalists, historians and explorers, making it a rich intellectual platform that narrates the story of the Holy Cities through a compelling visual lens,” Al-Kurbi said.

The museum’s name comes from the Arabic dual form “Al-Makkatain,” much like “Al-Abawain” for “parents” or “Al-Qamarain” for “the sun and moon.”

The permanent collection includes a rare manuscript of “Dala’il al-Khayrat” by Imam al-Jazuli, gifted to Serafi, and personal belongings of his father, Sheikh Saleh Hamza Serafi, displayed in a section titled “The Journey of Struggle and Achievement.”

Another wing, Al-Zuhra Museum, features traditional attire and jewelry donated by Serafi’s wife, Zuhra Qattan.

Other notable works include a manuscript of “Kharidat al-‘Aja’ib wa Faridat al-Ghara’ib” by Siraj al-Din ibn Al-Wardi (dated 1007 AH), with one of the earliest known hand-drawn illustrations of the Holy Kaaba.

A detailed schematic of the Grand Mosque dated 1287 AH is also displayed.

Three galleries, one story

The museum is arranged in three chronological galleries:

Pre-Camera Art (1550–1880): Early renderings of the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque and sacred sites by Muslim and European artists. The oldest depiction is a 16th-century drawing of Makkah by German cartographer Sebastian Munster.

There are contributors from famous Muslim artists like Faqir Hafiz Khuda Bakhsh and European illustrators such as Alain Manesson Mallet and Jean-Baptiste Claude Delisle from France and Bernard Picart of the Netherlands.

Early Photographers (1880–1920): Rare images by pioneers such as Egyptian officer Mohammad Sadiq Bey, Abdul Ghaffar Baghdadi and Dutch Orientalist Snouck Hurgronje, among others. The museum’s oldest known photograph dates to 1880, taken by Bey.

The Golden Age of Photography (1920–present): Saudi photographers, including the Bushnaq family and Shafiq Arab Garli, documented the rapid changes in the holy sites. Works by Mohammad Helmy, commissioned in 1947 to photograph the Two Holy Mosques, mark a turning point in the archive. The gallery traces the advent of color photography and transformations during the early Saudi era. The most recent acquisition is a black-and-white photograph of the Grand Mosque by Princess Reem bint Mohammed bin Faisal Al-Saud.

“Through this chronological sequencing, the museum offers visitors a unique experience that brings together art, history and visual storytelling— demonstrating how global perspectives on the Holy Mosques have evolved,” Al-Kurbi said.

Preserving memory, shaping understanding

The museum highlights both the artistry and limitations of pre-photographic depictions and contrasts them with the accuracy of photographs, which arrived in the 19th century.

Exhibits include copperplate engravings, early prints, stereographs and glass slides once used in “magic lantern” projections.

“Makkah and Madinah were long isolated from the reach of photographers due to several factors,” Al-Kurbi said.

“Most notably, the prohibition of non-Muslims from entering Makkah, as well as the technical limitations of early photographic equipment. Additionally, the region’s harsh geographic and climatic conditions, coupled with security challenges and the local population’s wariness of outsiders, made visual documentation a significant challenge.”

By juxtaposing early artistic imagination with photographic realism, the museum not only preserves images but also illustrates the evolution of documentation itself.

“In doing so, the museum becomes a dynamic cultural and educational space that inspires visitors and deepens their understanding of how imagery has been captured and conveyed through the ages,” Al-Kurbi said.

A space for all generations

For many elderly visitors, the museum rekindles memories of how the Holy Mosques once looked

Mohammed Al-Zahrany, 65, who discovered the museum by chance while shopping with his family, described how the experience evoked deep nostalgia and reflection on the social and architectural transformations that had taken place.

Younger visitors are also struck by the dramatic changes illustrated in the drawings and photographs.

“The exhibits introduce a visual history,” said 19-year-old Samah Ahmad. “It enriched my understanding of the sacred sites and deepened their historical and spiritual significance.”

The museum also serves as a valuable resource for researchers, historians and students, offering a rare archive for studying how Makkah and Madinah have been represented and reimagined over centuries.

For Al-Makkatain, the goal is not only preservation, but linking the past and present through images that continue to resonate with Saudis and Muslims around the world.

Topics: Al-Makkatain Museum

Al-Qazoou'i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore

Al-Qazoou’i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore
Updated 18 August 2025
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Al-Qazoou'i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore

Al-Qazoou’i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore
  Performed without musical instruments, Al-Qazoou'i relies on the interaction between poets and dancers
  Participants line up in two opposing rows as one or more poets stand in the center, leading the performance
Updated 18 August 2025
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Al-Qazoou’i dance, a traditional war dance from Saudi Arabia’s Asir region, is known for its powerful rhythm of voices and synchronized footwork, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Performed without musical instruments, Al-Qazoou’i relies on the interaction between poets and dancers. Participants line up in two opposing rows as one or more poets stand in the center, leading the performance.

The poets deliver verses to one side, then cross to repeat them to the other. The recitation culminates in a unified chorus, filling the performance space with a striking display of rhythm and unity.

Once rooted in battle traditions, the dance today preserves the heroic spirit of its origins while resonating with modern audiences.

Its cultural significance is highlighted in a Saudi Ministry of Culture report published this year, “The Art of Muhawarah in the Kingdom: A Study of the History of the Practice and Current Reality.”

The study emphasizes the Arabian Peninsula’s rich poetic and performance traditions, identifying Al-Qazoou’i alongside other heritage dances such as Al-Ardah, Al-Samri, Al-Dahah, Al-Khatwah, Al-Zamil, and Al-Khabayti.

The report also links these performance arts to the flourishing of Muhawarah, or poetic dialogue, across Saudi society.

Over the past four decades, Muhawarah festivals have drawn poets and performers from across the Kingdom, sustaining the tradition through live performances, recordings, and financial support.

These gatherings, the ministry notes, have ensured that heritage dances like Al-Qazoou’i remain not only preserved but celebrated, strengthening their role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape.

Topics: Al-Qazoou'i dance Asir

'Pressure on celebrities' to condemn Israel behind 'Snow White' flop: Gadot

‘Pressure on celebrities’ to condemn Israel behind ‘Snow White’ flop: Gadot
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

'Pressure on celebrities' to condemn Israel behind 'Snow White' flop: Gadot

‘Pressure on celebrities’ to condemn Israel behind ‘Snow White’ flop: Gadot
  Actress served as fitness instructor in Israeli military, including during 2006 war against Lebanon
  Co-star Rachel Zegler supported Palestinian cause during movie's promotional period
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli actress Gal Gadot has blamed the failure of the film “Snow White” on “pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel.” 

Co-star Rachel Zegler made a point of supporting the Palestinian cause during the movie’s promotional period.

After the trailer for the film was released, Zegler posted on X: “i love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind. i am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i’m gonna get outta here. bye for now. and always remember, free palestine.”

It led to a face-to-face meeting with the film’s producer, Marc Platt, whose son Jonah blamed Zegler’s remarks for the film’s poor reviews, calling her “immature.”

Gadot served as a fitness instructor in the Israeli military for two years, including during the 2006 war against Lebanon.

She told Israeli TV show “The A Talks” that she had expected “Snow White” to be a success, but “then Oct. 7 happened” and there was “a lot of pressure” on Hollywood figures “to speak out against Israel.” The film, she said, was “greatly affected” and “didn’t do well” as a result.

The “Snow White” remake had already faced criticism after actor Peter Dinklage called it “backwards” for its depiction of dwarves.

It grossed $205 million worldwide from a budget of around $270 million, and critic reviews were broadly negative.

In 2024, Gadot addressed the Anti-Defamation League in the aftermath of the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, saying: “Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gal Gadot Rachel Zegler

