You are here

  • Home
  • Italian judges dismiss case against Meloni over release of Libyan suspect

Italian judges dismiss case against Meloni over release of Libyan suspect

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (AFP)
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68zum

Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Italian judges dismiss case against Meloni over release of Libyan suspect

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (AFP)
  • Osama Elmasry Njeem was freed in January and flown home in an Italian state aircraft just days after being detained in the northern city of Turin under an ICC arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and rape
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

ROME: An Italian judicial body has dropped a case against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had been placed under investigation following the release of a Libyan police officer wanted by the International Criminal Court, she said on Monday.
Osama Elmasry Njeem was freed in January and flown home in an Italian state aircraft just days after being detained in the northern city of Turin under an ICC arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and rape.
“The judges dismissed the case only against me,” Meloni said in a post on social media X. She was under investigation for allegedly aiding and abetting a crime and misuse of public funds.
Meloni added that based on the document she received, magistrates will pursue the case against Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, Justice Minister Carlo Nordio and Cabinet Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, who had been placed under investigation with her.
“I maintain that this government acts cohesively under my leadership: every decision, especially one so important, is agreed upon. It is therefore absurd to request that Piantedosi, Nordio and Mantovano stand trial, but not myself, before them,” Meloni wrote on X.
The ICC has been investigating allegations of serious crimes committed in Libya since the country’s 2011 civil war following a referral by the UN Security Council.
Justice Minister Nordio told parliament in February that Italy had no choice but to free Elmasry due to mistakes and inaccuracies in the arrest warrant. 

 

Topics: Italy Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Osama Elmasry Njeem

Related

Special Charges filed against final Libyan suspect in 1988 Pan Am bombing
Middle-East
Charges filed against final Libyan suspect in 1988 Pan Am bombing
Italy blames badly drafted ICC warrant for Libyan suspect’s release
World
Italy blames badly drafted ICC warrant for Libyan suspect’s release

Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States

Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
Follow

Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States

Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States
  • More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest population exodus in Latin America’s recent history, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency
  • Fabri said that 10,631 Venezuelans have returned in 2025, both those deported frm the United States and others stranded in Mexico
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

CARACAS: The Venezuelan government on Tuesday claimed that 66 Venezuelan children are being illegally held in the United States after being separated from their parents during deportation, as the White House cracks down on immigration.
Caracas is demanding the children be handed over to Venezuelan authorities so they can be repatriated.
“We have 66 children kidnapped in the United States. It’s a number that grows each day... a cruel and inhumane policy,” said Camila Fabri, president of the government’s Return to the Homeland program that advocates for the voluntary return of people who left the country.
She spoke at a gathering at which women read out letters to US First Lady Melania Trump asking her to intercede on behalf of the children, who they said had been placed in foster care.
More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest population exodus in Latin America’s recent history, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
It blamed “rampant violence, inflation, gang-warfare, soaring crime rates as well as shortages of food, medicine and essential services.”
In recent years Venezuelans in the United States had been granted temporary protected immigration status, allowing them to live and work there for a designated time period.
But President Donald Trump’s administration revoked that protection as part of his aggressive campaign to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the United States.
The US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment on the claim by Caracas.
To date, 21 stranded children have been returned to Venezuela, including a daughter of one of the 252 Venezuelans detained in Trump’s immigration crackdown in March, who was accused without evidence of gang activity and deported to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison.
The men were freed in a prisoner swap in July and flown home to Venezuela, where four of them told AFP they suffered beatings, abuse and deprivation.
Fabri said that 10,631 Venezuelans have returned in 2025, both those deported frm the United States and others stranded in Mexico.
The White House has also squared off against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who faces federal drug trafficking charges, with the US placing a $50 million bounty on him.
Washington, which does not recognize Maduro’s past two election victories, accuses the South American country’s leader of leading a cocaine trafficking gang, and has launched anti-drug operations in the Caribbean.
On Monday Maduro said he would deploy millions of militia members in the country in response to the US “threats.”
 

 

Topics: Venezuela USA

Related

Migrants returning to Venezuela face debt and harsh living conditions
World
Migrants returning to Venezuela face debt and harsh living conditions
Trump doubles reward to $50 million for arrest of Venezuela’s president to face US drug charges
World
Trump doubles reward to $50 million for arrest of Venezuela’s president to face US drug charges

Israeli official charged in US child sex sting leaves country

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. (Photo/social media)
Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. (Photo/social media)
Updated 8 min 1 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israeli official charged in US child sex sting leaves country

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. (Photo/social media)
  • The 38-year-old, who was in Las Vegas for the Black Hat USA 2025 cybersecurity gathering, in fact met an undercover officer
  • He was charged with soliciting a minor for sex, and released on $10,000 bail, after being ordered to appear in court on August 27
Updated 8 min 1 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES, United States: US prosecutors denied any cover-up Tuesday as controversy swirled over the case of an Israeli government official who was arrested in a child sex sting operation and then allowed to leave the country.
Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, the executive director of the Israel Cyber Directorate, was taken into custody in Las Vegas this month when he arrived for what he thought was a date with a 15-year-old girl, the local 8NewsNow reported.
Alexandrovich allegedly brought a condom with him to the rendezvous, which he believed would include a visit to see Cirque du Soleil on the Las Vegas Strip, the outlet said, citing police documents.
The 38-year-old, who was in Las Vegas for the Black Hat USA 2025 cybersecurity gathering, in fact met an undercover officer.
He was charged with soliciting a minor for sex, and released on $10,000 bail, after being ordered to appear in court on August 27.
He returned to Israel shortly after posting bail.
Online criticism swelled over the decision to allow a person facing potentially 10 years in prison to leave the country.
Notably leading the charge was Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump but who has recently harshly criticized Israel over its handling of the war in Gaza.
“Would it be antisemitic to drag (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s Cyber Executive Director back and prosecute (him) to the full extent of the law,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“How did America become so subservient to Israel that we immediately release a CHILD SEX PREDATOR after arrest, with a 100 percent locked up case with evidence, and let him off to fly back home to Israel?? Would we do that with a Mexican child sex predator?“
The State Department denied that the federal government had played any part in helping an official from the key Middle Eastern ally.
“The Department of State is aware that Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, an Israeli citizen, was arrested in Las Vegas and given a court date for charges related to soliciting sex electronically from a minor,” a social media posting said.
“He did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date. Any claims that the US government intervened are false.”
On Tuesday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who oversees prosecutions in Las Vegas and the surrounding area, insisted there had been nothing out of the ordinary about Alexandrovich’s release.
“The standard bail for this charge was $10,000, so anybody, upon being booked on that charge, can post that bail and get released with no conditions, and that’s what happened in this case,” he told the Las Vegas Review Journal.
 

 

Topics: US Tom Artiom Alexandrovich

Related

Former Israeli spy agents describe attack using exploding electronic devices against Hezbollah
Middle-East
Former Israeli spy agents describe attack using exploding electronic devices against Hezbollah
A picture taken on August 18, 2025, shows tents housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. (AFP)
Middle-East
UN slams Israel’s block on bringing tents to Gaza

France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’

France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’

France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’
  • Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire’
  • Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said that France has ‘no lessons to learn in the fight against antisemitism’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

PARIS: France on Tuesday slammed as “abject” and “erroneous” an accusation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that President Emmanuel Macron’s move to recognize a Palestinian state was fueling antisemitism in his country.
France “protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens,” Macron’s office said, adding that a letter from Netanyahu containing his allegation “will not go unanswered.”
“This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation,” the French presidency added.
Last month, Macron said France would formally recognize a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September, the first G7 country to do so.
The move drew a swift rebuke from Israel. In a letter sent to Macron, seen by AFP, Netanyahu claimed that antisemitism had “surged” in France following the announcement.
“Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets,” Netanyahu wrote in the letter.
France is among at least 145 of the 193 UN members that now recognize or plan to recognize a Palestinian state, according to an AFP tally.
Australia joined the list earlier this month, announcing its intention to recognize a Palestinian state in September.
“Violence against the (French) Jewish community is intolerable,” the French presidency said.
“That is why, beyond criminal convictions, the president has systematically required all his governments since 2017 — and even more so since the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023 — to show the strongest action against perpetrators of antisemitic acts,” it said.
Macron’s minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad, separately said in reaction to Netanyahu’s letter that France has “no lessons to learn in the fight against antisemitism.”
The issue “which is poisoning our European societies” must not be “exploited,” Haddad added.
France is home to Europe’s biggest Jewish community.
Reported antisemitic acts in France surged from 436 in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023, before dipping to 1,570 last year, according to the interior ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Emmanuel Macron

Related

Netanyahu calls Australia PM ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel’
Middle-East
Netanyahu calls Australia PM ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel’
New Zealand prime minister says Israel’s Netanyahu has ‘lost the plot’
World
New Zealand prime minister says Israel’s Netanyahu has ‘lost the plot’

Protest-hit UK town wins bid to empty asylum-seeker hotel

A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Protest-hit UK town wins bid to empty asylum-seeker hotel

A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

LONDON: A UK judge on Tuesday blocked asylum seekers from being housed at a hotel in a town which has witnessed violent protests, dealing a blow to the government.
The high court judge approved a request by the local authority in Epping, northeast of London, for a temporary injunction to stop migrants from being housed at the Bell Hotel.
The ruling, which came after the interior ministry was unsuccessful in trying to dismiss the case, raises questions about the government’s ability to provide accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees.
It also comes as Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces serious political heat from the hard-right Reform UK party for failing to stop irregular migrants crossing the Channel to England on small boats.
Protests broke out in Epping in July after an asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, which he denies.
Since then hundreds of people have taken part in protests and counter-protests outside the Bell Hotel. Further anti-immigration demonstrations also spread to London and around England.
The council argued that putting the migrants in the Bell Hotel presented a “clear risk of further escalating community tensions.”
It sought an injunction that would mean the hotel’s owners, Somani Hotels Limited, must remove asylum seekers from the property within 14 days.
Judge Stephen Eyre granted the interim order, but gave the owners until September 12 to stop housing the migrants.
He issued his judgment after lawyers for the Home Office claimed that approving the request would “substantially impact” its ability to provide accommodation for asylum seekers across the UK.
Police say there have been at least six protests in Epping since July 17, with officers and vehicles attacked during some of the demonstrations.
Several men appeared in court on Monday charged with violent disorder over the protests.
Starmer has vowed to slash the number of migrants and asylum seekers in Britain, as well as reduce legal migration, to stave off pressure from the far-right Reform party, led by Brexit-leader Nigel Farage and riding high in polls.
More than 50,000 people have made the dangerous crossing from northern France in rudimentary vessels since Starmer became UK leader last July.
Labour has pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers before the next election, likely in 2029, in a bid to save billions of pounds.

Topics: UK protest asylum seekers

Related

Protest-hit UK town bids to empty asylum-seeker hotel
World
Protest-hit UK town bids to empty asylum-seeker hotel
UK police arrest 6 after protesters descend on a hotel housing asylum seekers
World
UK police arrest 6 after protesters descend on a hotel housing asylum seekers

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town
Updated 19 August 2025
AP
Follow

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town
  • In 2001, the Swedish people voted the wooden church the “best building of all time, built before 1950” in a poll connected to the Ministry of Culture
Updated 19 August 2025
AP

KIRUNA: How do you move one of Sweden’s most beloved wooden churches down the road? With a little bit of engineering, a lot of prayer — and some Eurovision for good luck.
The Kiruna Church — called Kiruna Kyrka in Swedish — and its belfry are being moved this week along a 5-kilometer route east to a new city center as part of the town’s relocation. It’s happening because the world’s largest underground iron-ore mine is threatening to swallow the town.
This week, thousands of visitors have descended upon Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost town at 200 kilometers above the Arctic Circle. It’s home to roughly 23,000 inhabitants, including members of the Sami Indigenous people, spread over nearly 19,500 square kilometers.
Lena Tjärnberg, the church’s vicar, kicked off the move with a blessing Tuesday morning. The journey is scheduled to end Wednesday afternoon.
The church was a gift from the mining company
In 2001, the Swedish people voted the wooden church the “best building of all time, built before 1950” in a poll connected to the Ministry of Culture. Built on a hill so worshippers could overlook the rest of Kiruna, the Swedish Lutheran church was designed to emulate the Sami style as a gift from LKAB, the state-owned mining company.
This week’s move has turned into a two-day highly choreographed media spectacle, run by LKAB and featuring an appearance by Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf. 
Known for both the Midnight Sun and the Northern Lights, Kiruna and the surrounding area is a major draw year-round for visitors to Swedish Lapland. The region also features the Aurora Sky Station, the Icehotel and Kebnekaise, the Nordic country’s highest mountain.

 

Topics: Sweden

Related

Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
World
Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine
World
Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine

Latest updates

Mbappé converts penalty kick as Real Madrid beats Osasuna 1-0 in Spanish league opener
Mbappé converts penalty kick as Real Madrid beats Osasuna 1-0 in Spanish league opener
Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States
Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States
Israeli official charged in US child sex sting leaves country
Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. (Photo/social media)
A look at Gaza ceasefire talks after Hamas accepts a new proposal from Arab mediators
A look at Gaza ceasefire talks after Hamas accepts a new proposal from Arab mediators
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for unprecedented third time
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for unprecedented third time

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.