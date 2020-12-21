You are here

Charges filed against final Libyan suspect in 1988 Pan Am bombing

Charges filed against final Libyan suspect in 1988 Pan Am bombing
The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie killed 270 people. (AFP/File)
RAY HANANIA

Charges filed against final Libyan suspect in 1988 Pan Am bombing

Charges filed against final Libyan suspect in 1988 Pan Am bombing
  • The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killed 270 people
Updated 12 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The third and final suspect behind the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 has been charged 32 years later, US Attorney General William P. Barr announced on Monday.

The Boeing 747 was flying over Lockerbie, Scotland on Dec. 21, 1988 when it exploded, killing all 259 passengers and crew, including 190 Americans. It is ranked as the second worst act of terrorism against Americans after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Two suspects were charged in 1991 but Barr said that the third suspect, Abu Agila Muhammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was only identified after the collapse of the regime of former Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Mas’ud is currently in the custody of the Libyan Government.

“Let there be no mistake: No amount of time or distance will stop the United States, and its partners in Scotland, from pursuing justice in this case,” Barr said.

“Well over a third of Americans alive today were not yet born on the day of the Lockerbie bombing or would not have been old enough to remember it. But for those of us who do remember, that tragic event and the iconic images of its aftermath, some of which are displayed here today, are forever seared in our memories.”

Passengers and crew aboard the flight came from 21 countries, but by far the largest contingent were Americans, including a group of 35 study-abroad students from Syracuse University who were on their way home to spend the holidays with their families.  

“There is no question that the Pan Am 103 attack was aimed at the United States, and this heinous assault lives in infamy in the collective memory of the American people,” Barr said.

“At Arlington National Cemetery, a cairn of 270 Scottish stones honors “those who lost their lives in this attack against America.” And at Syracuse University, 35 Remembrance Scholarships are awarded each year, with each recipient representing a Syracuse student killed aboard the plane.

Following the bombing, many of the victims’ families made an agonizing journey to Scotland to the place where their loved ones died. The debris from the plane was scattered over a 2,200 square km area.

In an unforgettable gesture, a group of Scottish women meticulously collected clothing from the wreckage then washed, ironed and folded the garments and sent them to family members as a final connection to their loved ones. The remains of 17 victims were never identified or found.

“From the beginning, the United States and Scotland have been determined to find and hold accountable those who perpetrated the Pan Am 103 attack,” Barr said.

“As I mentioned, our joint investigation led to the filing of charges in November 1991 in both the United States and Scotland against two Libyan intelligence officers — Abdel Basset Ali Al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah. Nearly ten years later, in May 2000, a specially established Scottish court convened in the Netherlands to try the two men.”

Al-Megrahi was convicted on all charges in January 2001, but Fhimah was acquitted. Mas’ud, a suspect at the time, remained at large.

“The breakthrough that has led to the charges announced today arose when law enforcement learned in 2016 that the third conspirator had been arrested after the collapse of the Qaddafi regime and interviewed by a Libyan law enforcement officer in September 2012,” Barr said.

“According to the criminal complaint affidavit, Mas’ud built the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 and worked with Al-Megrahi and Fhimah to carry out the plot.”

Barr said that the operation had been ordered by the leadership of Libyan intelligence and that, after the downing of the aircraft, Qaddafi had thanked Mas’ud for the successful attack on the United States.

In addition to his involvement in the Lockerbie bombing, Mas’ud was also involved in the 1986 bombing of the LaBelle nightclub in Berlin, West Germany, which killed two American service members and a Turkish woman. Although Mas’ud remains in Libyan custody, Libyan authorities provided a copy of the interview to law enforcement.

 

Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass. (AP)
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
AP

Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal

Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal
  • Complicating that, Iran is now in violation of most major restrictions set out in the agreement, including the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich uranium
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Countries trying to keep alive the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program agreed Monday to “positively address” the possibility of a US return to the accord under the Biden administration.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass urged Iran not to waste what he called a final window of opportunity.
Monday’s virtual meeting of parties to the agreement — the first at the level of foreign ministers in over a year — came as the deal is in what the German minister called a “downward spiral” caused by Iran’s violations of the accord.
The remaining countries that signed the agreement with Iran — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — have been trying to keep it from collapsing after the unilateral withdrawal of the US in 2018.
The three European powers have expressed hope that with the change of administration in Washington, the US could be brought back into the deal, whose goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb — something Tehran insists it does not want to do.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the US to the deal, which was negotiated while he was vice president.
Complicating that, Iran is now in violation of most major restrictions set out in the agreement, including the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich uranium.

BACKGROUND

Iran is now in violation of most major restrictions set out in the 2015 nuclear agreement, including the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich uranium.

A joint statement released after Monday’s meeting said participants in the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, “re-emphasized their commitment to preserve the agreement” and discussed the fact that “full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all remains crucial.”
“Ministers acknowledged the prospect of a return of the US to the JCPOA and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort,” the statement said.
“We are standing at a crossroads today,” Germany’s Maas said in Berlin, adding that the deal’s survival or otherwise will be determined in the coming weeks and months.
The European powers stressed on Monday that “just a commitment” to the accord on everyone’s part is not enough, Maas said.
“To make possible a rapprochement under Biden, there must be no more technical maneuvers of the kind we have seen plenty in recent times — they would do nothing but further undermine the agreement,” he added.
“The opportunity that is now being offered — this last window of opportunity — must not be squandered,” Maas said.
“We made that very clear today to Iran in particular.”
The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but with the reinstatement of American sanctions, the other nations have been struggling to provide Iran the assistance it seeks.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who also attended the meeting, tweeted that “I made it absolutely clear Iran must not implement the recently announced expansions to its nuclear program. To do so would undermine the opportunities for progress we hope to see in 2021.”
Despite Iran’s violations, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that Tehran continues to give inspectors full access to its nuclear sites — a key reason the JCPOA member nations say it is worth preserving.

